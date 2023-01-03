England v Italy, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

England vs Italy, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - GETTY IMAGES

Italy have never beaten England in their 29 Test match history and the English are favourites for this tie which will be Steve Borthwick's second match at Twickenham as head coach.

England will of course be sizeable favourites to come out of this one with a win but Italy are an improving side and it would be no shock to see them ask significantly more questions of England at Twickenham than they have done before.

That said, history is far from being on the Italians side. These two sides have faced off a total of 29 times with England winning every single one of those encounters.

Whatsmore, the total number of points scored by both teams in the 16 matches played between them at Twickenham stands at a vast 720 for England against 190 from Italy.

Borthwick will say all the right things ahead of this one but privately he will know this is a must-win game for him early in his tenure as England coach and the sort of match a side should be wining if they have serious ambitions of winning a Six Nations title.

IThe most points Italy have mustered at Twickenham is 23 way back in 2001 - one feels they have to better that to have any chance of causing an upset here.

When and where is England vs Italy?

This second-round tie between England and Italy will take place on Sunday, 12 February, with kick-off at Twickenham at 3pm.

What TV channel is England vs Italy on?

England vs Italy will be broadcast on ITV.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Italy failed to score a point against England in an error-strewn 0-33 defeat at Stadio Olimpico. Following their defeat in the opening round against Scotland, England bounced back to winning ways with an impressive display, inspired by Marcus Smith.

Read Telegraph Sport's full coverage of the match here.

Six Nations outrights - latest odds

England 5/1

Italy 500/1