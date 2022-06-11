England v Italy live: score and latest updates from Nations League 2022

England's Aaron Ramsdale saves from Italy's Matteo Pessina - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

England 0 Italy 0

08:52 PM

50 mins England 0 Italy 0

Pessina tries to play Pellegrini in, over the top, but Ramsdale reads that and comes out to it and clears.

08:49 PM

47 mins England 0 Italy 0

Pellegrini tries to find a way through the middle, Ward-Prowse giving the ball away.

Italy get a shot out, but it's high over Ramsdale's crossbar.

08:48 PM

46 mins England 0 Italy 0

England overturn possession and begin building, probing for a way through.

All the way back to Ramsdale under this Italian press.

08:46 PM

Second half kicks off!

Italy get us back under way.

08:33 PM

Half time: England 0 Italy 0

The half ends with England struggling to clear their lines. Ramsdale puts in another strong save to deny this spirited Italian front line.

It's been fairly even this half - Italy having the better chance in the last few moments - with Mount rattling the crossbar for England in the opening 10 minutes.

Gianluigi Donnarumma stops a shot from England's Mason Mount - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

08:30 PM

44 mins England 0 Italy 0

Ramsdale with a great save from Pessina's shot! The Italian forward breaks inside and unleashes, with the Arsenal keeper scrambling high to push it over.

08:29 PM

43 mins England 0 Italy 0

Italy and England have both got their best chances of the half through their right channels.

It's Sterling and James combining on the England right, and Di Lorenzo, Frattesi and Pessina up Italy's right.

08:28 PM

41 mins England 0 Italy 0

The ball breaks for Pessina after a failed slide by Ward-Prowse. He plays it into Scamacca, deep into England's box, who then thrashes at the ball and sends it over Ramsdale's crossbar. He could've done better there.

08:25 PM

39 mins England 0 Italy 0

Mount with a decent effort. He picks the ball up and plays Grealish in on his left. Grealish cuts inside, plays it back to Mount, who gets some good power on his strike, but it's straight at Donnarumma.

08:23 PM

36 mins England 0 Italy 0

Good strength from Locatelli to hold off Abraham.

But England get the ball back in the end are start looking to probe again down the right-hand channel. James and Sterling combining well on that side.

08:21 PM

35 mins England 0 Italy 0

Ward-Prowse with a well aimed diagonal pass to pick out Sterling on the right. He tries to send one in, but it's cleared for England to have another crack.

08:20 PM

34 mins England 0 Italy 0

Rice felt he was fouled on the edge of Italy's box - the ref's having none of it.

He's still complaining as Italy try to counter. It breaks down and England get plenty of men behind the ball to withstand the attack.

08:18 PM

32 mins England 0 Italy 0

Maguire tries to mop up at the back. The foot of Scamacca comes up high and it's an England free kick to be taken by Ramsdale.

08:14 PM

28 mins England 0 Italy 0

Grealish with an effort, inside the box, but it's cleared away.

Lovely build-up play, with James pulling the ball across the box from the right. Grealish stretches out to poke at the ball with his right foot, but it hits traffic and he's denied.

08:11 PM

25 mins England 0 Italy 0

Fabulous save by Ramsdale to deny Tonali his first Italy goal.

Tonali tries to pass the ball in first time, but Ramsdale utilises his feet brilliantly to stop the effort.

08:09 PM

24 mins England 0 Italy 0

Abraham press on Donnarumma almost succeeds. He's been on this a couple of times now.

08:09 PM

23 mins England 0 Italy 0

Pessina caught late by Trippier. Italy with a free kick on the halfway line.

08:06 PM

20 mins England 0 Italy 0

Maguire with a no-nonsense clearance to deny Pellegrini. All the way back to Donnarumma to build from the back.

08:03 PM

16 mins England 0 Italy 0

England assess their options with a high-pressing Italian side.

Sterling is played up the right, he cuts inside, and gets a shot away, which is deflected out for a corner. First corner of the game.

Ward-Prowse sends it in, whipped in to the near post. Rice is on the end of it, but it's just over. Good effort from the West Ham midfielder.

08:00 PM

14 mins England 0 Italy 0

Italy probing again up the right. Frantic pace to this game so far.

07:57 PM

10 mins England 0 Italy 0

Di Lorenzo launches a low cross from the right, straight across the face of goal, but no Italy players are there to latch onto the end of it.

Italy are threatening up that right channel with Frattesi, Pessina and Di Lorenzo linking up well.

07:54 PM

7 mins England 0 Italy 0

Sterling plays in Mount, who has made a terrific run through the middle, into the box.

Mount takes the shot, first time, and it rattles the crossbar.

Good move by England, all starting from a throw on the left, Sterling left unmarked on the right.

07:52 PM

6 mins England 0 Italy 0

Good strength from Tomori to see the ball out and behind for a goal kick. Pessina was nibbling at that there, but he was kept at bay.

07:51 PM

3 mins England 0 Italy 0

Abraham is upended just into the final third. Gatti was late to the ball and with the challenge. It looks like Ward-Prowse will take the free kick.

Ward-Prowse sends it into Maguire, at the far post. It comes out to Mount, who shoots, but it's easily held by Donnarumma.

Donnarumma plays a very lax ball out which is pounced on by Abraham. He fights towards goal, but is crowded out.

Tammy Abraham gets a shot away - James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

07:48 PM

2 mins England 0 Italy 0

A big let-off for England.

Frattesi is played onside, breaking inside, catching Trippier offguard and launching a low shot that fizzes just wide of Ramsdale's right-hand post. An early opportunity for Italy there.

07:47 PM

1 min England 0 Italy 0

Abraham with some close pressing on Donnarumma, forcing him to quickly clear under pressure.

07:45 PM

Kick off!

England get us under way.

07:44 PM

The players emerge from the tunnel

A reminder of the line-ups:

England: Ramsdale, James, Tomori, Maguire, Trippier, Ward-Prowse, Rice, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Abraham.

Subs: Stones, Pope, Walker, Guéhi, Coady, Bowen, Phillips, Bellingham, Kane, Gallagher, Pickford, Saka.

Italy: G Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco, Frattesi, Locatelli, Tonali, Pessina, Scamacca, Pellegrini.

Subs: Ramos Marchi, Calabria, Florenzi, Gnonto, Gollini, Cristante, Politano, Barella, Scalvini, Meret, Raspadori, Esposito.

07:39 PM

Warm ups

Reece James and Mason Mount - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Kyle Walker - Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Italy players warm up - Claudio Villa/Getty Images

07:21 PM

Scheduling of four Nations League matches has raised serious questions over welfare of Southgate’s squad

A series of key England players, including captain Harry Kane, have spent at least half of this campaign playing in the dangerous “critical zone”, at risk to their health and career longevity, it can be revealed.

Analysis by Telegraph Sport shows that Kane is one of six players in Gareth Southgate’s current squad who have played 50 per cent or more of their matches in the “critical zone” this season.

A player is considered to be playing in the “critical zone” if he has made two appearances of at least 45 minutes without a break of at least five days between those fixtures.

07:14 PM

Match being played behind closed doors this evening, but for under-14 schoolchildren

It's after the Football Association were given a two-match stadium ban, one suspended, as punishment for unrest at last summer's final.

There will be around 3,000 people in attendance this evening, largely under-14 schoolchildren who, under UEFA rules, are allowed free admission to fixtures played behind closed doors.

Kids from Rodborough Youth Football Club in Stroud in the stands - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Kids from BPR Leiria JFC in Runcorn in the stands - Nick Potts/PA Wire

06:58 PM

A reminder of England's remaining fixtures before the World Cup

England v Hungary (June 14)

Italy v England (September 23)

England v Germany (September 26)

These come before England's three group stage games in the 2022 World Cup against Iran (November 21), USA (November 25) and Wales (November 29).

06:52 PM

When will Gareth Southgate announce his provisional squad list for Qatar?

How many players can England take, what could the squad look like and will there be any surprises?

Read Telegraph Sport's preview here.

06:46 PM

Getting a feel for the pitch at Molineux

General view as England players inspect the pitch - Jack Thomas - WWFC

Jarrod Bowen - Michael Regan - The FA

Mason Mount and Reece James - Jack Thomas - WWFC

06:38 PM

England team news: Southgate makes six changes

Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are among six changes this evening.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale gets his second senior cap in place of Jordan Pickford, with Tomori making his first start.

Abraham replaces record-chasing Harry Kane up front, with Reece James, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also brought in.

Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are the only players to retain their places in the line-up.

06:35 PM

Arrival at Molineux

Harry Kane - Alex Morton - UEFA

Phil Foden - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Tammy Abraham - Alex Morton - UEFA

06:25 PM

Italy's starting XI

06:24 PM

England's starting XI

06:23 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of England's UEFA Nations League match against Italy at Molineux in Wolverhampton, which comes exactly 11 months after these two teams met in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The match is being played behind closed doors after the Football Association were given a two-match stadium ban, one suspended, as punishment for unrest at last summer's final.

England are bottom of their Nations League group after last Saturday's defeat to Hungary and Tuesday's draw against Germany.

They will play Hungary again - this time at home - on Tuesday, their final match before September.

England manager Gareth Southgate said he "will not outstay" his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side's winless start to their Nations League campaign.

"I won't outstay my welcome but I think I can do a good job for the team, and I think we have done a good job for the team," Southgate told reporters.

"If you look back I have always said it. I am not going to be here forever am I? There will be another England manager.

"The major part of that is how the players are. Do I still feel the players give everything and respond to what we do? Yes I do."

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

England will play Italy and Germany again in September, Southgate's last chance to experiment with his squad before the World Cup begins in November.

There will be around 3,000 people in attendance this evening, largely under-14 schoolchildren who, under UEFA rules, are allowed free admission to fixtures played behind closed doors.