England v Italy, live: score and updates from the 2023 Six Nations - Reuters/Paul Childs

01:44 PM

The two XVs (and the ref...)

ENGLAND XV TO FACE ITALY: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Max Malins, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Ollie Lawrence, 11-Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Jack van Poortvliet, 1-Ellis Genge, 2-Jamie George, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-Ollie Chessum, 6-Lewis Ludlam, 7-Jack Willis, 8-Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16-Jack Walker, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Nick Isiekwe, 20-Ben Earl, 21-Alex Mitchell, 22-Marcus Smith, 23-Henry Arundell

ITALY XV TO FACE ENGLAND: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Tommaso Menoncello, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Stephen Varney, 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Marco Riccioni, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Edoardo Iachizzi, 20-Jake Polledri, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Pierre Bruno

Referee: James Doleman

01:39 PM

A well-balanced midfield?

It may have taken one match - a defeat to Scotland - for Steve Borthwick to work out that the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell axis at 10 and 12 doesn’t work at Test level, but the new England coach has finally done what many wanted him to do last week (and his predecessor, Eddie Jones, long before) and dropped one of his fly-halves for today’s must-win match against Italy.

That it is Smith that has been demoted to the bench may have caused some consternation in some parts, but for many the move was long overdue and means England can at least attempt to have a balanced midfield with which to attack the opposition. Borthwick illustrated he wouldn’t be shy at wielding the axe with his first squad - Jack Nowell, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi and and Billy Vunipola all dropped - but it is with this move that he can really contrast himself from the Jones era.

Outside of Farrell is England's latest centre pairing. Henry Slade partnering Ollie Lawrence, with the exciting Henry Arundell forming part of the back three with Max Malinx and Freddie Steward.

Such is the perennial high standards of an England fan that Borthwick's men are expected to beat Italy today. But the side’s recent record hardly gives cause for optimism. Indeed , remarkably, Italy arrive for this clash with a superior record to the hosts over their past five Tests. A thumping of Samoa, followed by a statement victory over the Wallabies and an almighty scare of the French, kindles hope that they will not flatter to deceive once more.

So well-balanced midfield or not this will be far from the expected-thrashing of England-Italy matches of years gone by. Something not lost on Ellis Genge.

The prop stressed that the dynamism of Italy’s opening performance had not gone unnoticed.

“I think everyone was reasonably shocked at how close the result was,” the loosehead said. “Italy had their opportunities. There are always articles about whether they should be replaced in the Six Nations by Georgia. But they have really shown their worth in the last few matches. They’re no mugs, are they?”

Stay here to find out the success (or otherwise) of England's balanced midfield, all the pre-match build up and action from Twickenham.