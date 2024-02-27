England v Ireland, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest news

England face Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations as they look to bounce back from a sobering defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Steve Borthwick’s side were comprehensively outplayed in Edinburgh and now must ready to face an Ireland side who have looked very much the cream of the Six Nations crop thus far.

They were superb in dispatching Wales 31-7 in Dublin and now face a side they have not lost to for three-and-a-half years.

When is England v Ireland?

Scotland and England meet on Saturday, March 9. The match kicks off at 4.45pm (GMT).

Where is England v Ireland taking place?

At Twickenham, the home of English rugby.

How to watch Scotland v England on TV

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.

Who is the referee?

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will take charge of this one. Telegraph Sport has published a full guide to all the referees at this year’s tournament.

What is the latest news?

Marcus Smith could be fit to return to the England setup after recovering from the calf injury that has kept him out the tournament thus far.

What are the current standings?

When did England and Ireland last win the Six Nations?

Ireland are the defending champions, winning in 2023 (their first championship since 2018) whilst England last won in 2020. Ireland also won the Triple Crown and the Grand Slam in 2023. England’s most recent Grand Slam was in 2016 and Triple Crown in 2020.

What was the score last year?

Ireland 29 England 16. Ireland sealed the Grand Slam in some style with a final-day victory at the Aviva Stadium and on St Patrick’s weekend. A 14-man England did manage to claw it back to within one point in the second-half before Ireland’s superiority in numbers and quality showed.

What are the latest odds?

England to win 4/1

Ireland to win 1/6

Draw 33/1

Odds correct as of February 27