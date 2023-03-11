Dazzling France condemn England to worst-ever home defeat – latest reaction

England's Ben Curry and teammates look dejected - Reuters/Matthew Childs

On ITV it's being pointed out that...

...the record defeat - 78-0 to Australia - suffered on the infamous Tour from Hell was endured by a second/third XV. This was dealt out to a first XV.

Marcus Smith

Flament speaks...

Ramos was named man-of-the-match, it could have gone to any number of players, but I would have given it to the France lock - he was all over the pitch and simply sensational.

Here he is on the win...

"It's been a challenging week, I was excited to pay this game and happy with the outcome."

On whether they knew they had this performance in them...

"Yes, we knew it was a special game and we tried to make it count. It was a special game for us, we needed a performance like this, it was the time to do it....It was a good 80 minutes performance, glad we managed to do that. It is a day I will remember for the rest of my life. We're in a good place, the title can be won or lost in the last game so we needed the win."

England obliterated

No other word for it really

Penaud's second score

Sit back, take it in and enjoy this - rugby at its simple, gloriously executed best...

Penaud's first try

Take a bow, Fikou...

Steve Borthwick said this would reveal where England are

Well, a record-breaking defeat at home is where they are right now. They have Ireland - who beat France and are world No 1 - next...not really what they want to hear.

FULL-TIME: England 10-53 France

Simply outstanding by France - one of the great wins for Les Bleus. Shaun Edwards said there was more to come from the visitors and boy was he right. They dominated the breakdown, most of the collisions and everything flowed from there.

More on England later, but let's just say they were poor...

78 mins: England 10-53 France

I used the word embarrassing there - and think I was a bit harsh. The scoreline definitely is embarrassing, and yes, the performance hasn't been great BUT this is a great France XV playing at the height of their powers and at times you have to doff your cap...entertaining, attacking, clinical - they have tortured England today.

TRY FOR FRANCE!!!

England 10-53 France

Oh dear, oh dear - this is embarrassing. From a France line-out the ball is moved down the line, there's a miss-move in there, everyone runs onto the ball at pace, it's clinical, it's great to watch, it's so simple as Penaud goes over in the right corner. Ramos is human as he misses the conversion.

TRY FOR FRANCE!!!

England 10-48 France

There are tired legs out there and that's not gone unnoticed by Fikou. He has the ball in his own half, notices that out on the right it's a knackered Donbrandt up against the rapid Penaud. The centre kicks crossfield and it's an unfair contest, the wing, who we've not seen much of today, collecting the ball before cantering over the line. Such vision, and such great execution. Ramos adds the extras...

69 mins: England 10-41 France

Dupont is off and everyone who is neither an England player nor fan should be feeling gutted. He's so good to watch, has such vision that it would have been great fun watching what he could conjure up against an tired England side....

06:19 PM

68 mins: England 10-41 France

Lovely kick from Watson puts France under pressure in their 22. France opt to keep the ball alive rather than kick and there's a knock-on. From the scrum England win a penalty, they tap quickly and put in a crossfield kick for Arundell but it's intercepted. Oh dear....

Flament's second try

Yep, they got the bounce of the ball but what vision from Dupont...

06:14 PM

64 mins: England 10-41 France

Dupont is so good to watch - worth the over-priced admission fee alone. He's in his own half when he dinks a kick over the England back line before collecting it and then kicking into the hosts' 22 forcing Smith to take the ball over the line.

Thankfully for the hosts nothing comes from the resulting scrums with Itoje turning the ball over. Phew...

62 mins: England 10-41 France

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse for the hosts, it does. Lawrence is injured and as all the back subs have been used it's the hooker Jack Walker who has to replace the centre...I think Borthwick and most of Twickenham want the final whistle now, with 18 minutes left.

61 mins: England 10-41 France

This is a shellacking - England fans look away now...Just when you thought the hosts were creeping back into it (a comeback win was still highly unlikely...) France hand them off with the force of a menacing prop. So clinical and so impressive.

TRY FOR FRANCE!!!

England 10-41 France

From the restart the French break with Ramos, he's inside the England half and kicks ahead. From the ensuing melee Marcus Smith collects but is overwhelmed by blue shirts, the ball comes out over the England line and there seems to be a French hand for the try. The on-field decision is try and there's nothing to suggest that's wrong and in the blink of an eye the visitors have scored 14 unanswered points. It was Ollivon who touched down and Ramos who added the extras - the full-back has already scored 21 points...

TRY FOR FRANCE!!!

England 10-34 France

Clinical from the visitors - they've been under pressure this half but ease some of that with this well-worked, visionary score. Dupont (who else?) puts in a cute box kick from the 22 that Steward cannot claim. Ntamack nudges it to Flament and it's an easy try for Les Bleus...England were gaining momentum and all that's gone now...

Steward's score

💪 Freddie on the charge 💪



And England have themselves a foothold.#ENGvFRA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/oxnE1WsgFn — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 11, 2023

55 mins: England 10-27 France

France have the ball in the England half - they work through the phases (nine) before Ntamack puts in the grubber that Steward gratefully collects. Worrying for the hosts is that France won all the collisions during that period of play.

52 mins: England 10-27 France

England are a much improved this half BUT the errors are still there. From that penalty they try to bit off more than they can chew - the kick not finding touch and gifting France possession. Ouch...

05:57 PM

51 mins: England 10-27 France

More good news for England - they earn a penalty scrum against the head and the pack celebrate as though they've won the World Cup. And who can blame them, they've been under the pump all game and deserve that moment of joy.

TRY FOR ENGLAND !!!

England 10-27 France

Just what the hosts needed - Steward goes over from close range. The hosts have been good since the break they have momentum and keep the ball alive, forwards and backs combining well before the full-back - who's been one of the few bright spots for England - charges over the line from about seven or so yards. Smith adds the extras.

45 mins: England 3-27 France

Early doors in the second half but it's time for England changes - Farrell and Mitchell both on. JVP and Slade make way. The return of the much-maligned Smith-Farrell axis!

05:51 PM

44 mins: England 3-27 France

What do England do with the penalty? They opt for the scrum - they're six yards out and need to get something - ideally a try - from this. They win a free-kick which they take quickly, put in a crossfield kick and Malins touches down BUT it's not a clean take and he's (correctly) adjudged to have knocked on. Chance gone.

43 mins: England 3-27 France

England need to make the most from opportunities such as these - that surely was one of the messages from their half-time talk. From the scrum they move the ball in field, Smith playing a miss-pass, they earn a penalty advantage which they need as they go backwards.

05:45 PM

42 mins: England 3-27 France

Good kick from Staward forces the French onto the outskirts of their 22. From the resulting line-out France are penalised as they were not part of the set piece when the ball was thrown in. Clumsy...

40 mins: England 3-27 France

What shocks lie in store for England this half? At 27-3 you suspect the game is already gone. One bright note is that it looks as though the rain has stopped...

Here's that second try

Flament has been outstanding - but, to be fair, the same could be written of the entire French pack. They have overwhelmed England.

05:39 PM

Charlie Morgan at Twickenham

The worry for England here is the lack of clarity. Weather conditions haven't helped, but it is difficult to see how they were aiming to trouble France at all. They have been outmuscled and overwhelmed at the breakdown and out-thought in the kicking exchanges. Everything has looked so bitty and poorly organised. That will hurt Steve Borthwick the most.

05:37 PM

I am sure many of you will have questions about that first 40

Charlie Morgan will be answering as many as possible after the match so get them in the comments below.

05:36 PM

Daniel Schofield's half-time verdict

This was a half without a single redeeming feature for England. The highlight was a clearing kick by Freddie Steward from inside his own in-goal area. And that was about it in their worst 40 minutes of rugby in the last four years. For all the prematch focus on the selection of Marcus Smith, the Harlequins fly half had little chance to stamp his influence on the game with England getting comprehensively dominated at the breakdown. The French back row of Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon and Gregory Alldritt were both stronger and more streetwise than their counterparts. Moreover for a team led by a coach who prides himself on his precision, England were inexcusably sloppy in everything from tackle technique to support lines. Steve Borthwick will need a massive 40 minutes in their final competitive fixture at Twickenham before the World Cup to restore a modicum of hope for their tournament chances.

Here's a stat

That is the most points England have conceded in the first half of a Six Nations match.

05:34 PM

HALF-TIME: England 3-27 France

It has been described on ITV commentary as 'France are undressing England' and I cannot think of a better way to put it, because this is getting slightly embarrassing for the hosts. Les Bleus have been brilliant - they've kicked well, and once in the danger zone scored with relative ease.

It seems as though nothing is really working for England. Their kicking game isn't sharp enough, they've been dominated at the breakdown, and they've conceded way too many errors and when you're playing like that then against this France side only one thing is going to happen...

TRY FOR FRANCE!!!

England 3-27 France

Another clinical score from Les Bleus...Scrum for France on the England 22, they go down the blindside with Dupont, Alldritt drives forward before playing the inside pass to his fellow backrower Ollivon who storms over for the visitors' third try of the half. Ramos, as he tends to do, adds the extras.

38 mins: England 3-20 France

From the turnover England look to fling the ball wide BUT Dombrandt knocks-on. Oh, how the visitors don't need gifts such as that. I know it's wet but...

37 mins: England 3-20 France

The hosts cannot get anything going here - everything is just a bit off. They are giving penalties at the breakdown and now a high tackle gifts the impressive French another penalty. This is the eighth they've had so far (it's not yet half time). They kick for touch but are unable to create much as England turn the ball over.

05:22 PM

PENALTY FOR FRANCE!

England 3-20 France

Bar the opening score - all about vision and flair - France have kept it simple, they've kicked into the 'red zone' forced the error and returned with points. That happens here as they earn a penalty which Ramos slots home and the three points England have just got are already cancelled out.

PENALTY FOR ENGLAND!!

England 3-17 France

Smith gets the hosts on the board - he kicks well from 35 yards. England needed that.

32 mins: England 0-17 France

Danty is having a good game - doing everything we thought he would, bore holes in attack and be a menace in defence. But he's caught out here and it's an England penalty. They decide to try get on the scoreboard and go for the points.

28 mins: England 0-17 France

England are making too many errors at the moment. They are in the France half but a sloppy mistake costs them. The hosts have been unable to create any momentum so far. That added to the French kicking game means Borthwick's side are struggling.

Ben Coles at Twickenham

Grim weather but Antoine Dupont's feeling himself. There's been a mega late pass to Fickou, going full matador to avoid a Maro Itoje chargedown, and just pinged a perfect kick into the corner - with his left foot, his wrong foot! - to set up France's second try. Class from the former World Rugby player of the year.

05:13 PM

TRY FOR FRANCE!!!

England 0-17 France

From the resulting set piece, Itoje interferes with Flament and the visitors have a penalty advantage. They don't need it, though, as they move the ball in field. First Alldritt, then Danty gain vital yards before the ball is popped up to the on-rushing Flament who charges over the line despite the attention of several England defenders. The France lock is having a brilliant game so far...Ramos slots home the conversion from in front of the posts and it's getting worrying for the hosts.

05:10 PM

24 mins: England 0-10 France

The rain is teeming down at Twickenham and there are a few handling errors creeping into the game.

Dupont puts in a fantastic 50-22 and it will be France's line-out deep inside the England 22.

Charlie Morgan at Twickenham

Twickenham supporters booing at the kicking exchanges... that's very interesting, and potentially a bit of a problem. Because the hosts have to stay patient here despite the scoreline.

05:07 PM

21 mins: England 0-10 France

Steward puts in the up and under - we knew there was going to be a fair bit of kicking - and Ramos collects well. A minute or so later it's the French with the testing high one and Watson drops it.

The French kicking game is looking sharper than that of England's at the moment.

18 mins: England 0-10 France

Penalty for England - they kick for the corner. Can they create something from this good attacking platform?

The hosts get the maul well set before Ollivon earns the turnover. England over the ball have been ragged so far.

15 mins: England 0-10 France

Line-out for France on the England 22 - they work the ball into the midfield then Fikou gets in a grubber behind the hosts' line that goes out and over the deadball line - that's the first error the visitors have made.

13 mins: England 0-10 France

Better from England, they're in the France half. Good work from Steward and Malins puts pressure on the French who have a line-out just yards from their own line. The hosts win the set piece and can clear the danger.

What a try, what a start!

04:57 PM

10 mins: England 0-10 France

Safe to say everything is going France's way - they've looked to attack when the opportunity has presented itself and kicked long, as expected, on the other occasions. England expected this but are a bit loose at the moment, as I type they knock on and it's a France scrum just inside their own half.

04:54 PM

Ben Coles at Twickenham

Dream start that try for France inside two minutes and they've feasted on some poor English defence - Charles Ollivon in particular getting rid of Ollie Lawrence and Jack Willis to spark the attack. Gregory Alldritt has just steamrolled Freddie Steward too. France: lively.

04:53 PM

PENALTY FOR FRANCE!!

England 0-10 France

Did I say France have started well? They make it 10-0 thanks to a Ramos penalty 30 yards out on the right. Alldritt showed the England side a clean pair of heels and that break ultimately resulted in a deliberate knock-on.

TRY FOR FRANCE!!

France 7-0 England

They told us to watch the start and boy have the French started well. A wonderful try by Ramos. The visitors are in their own half, but opt to keep the ball in hand and Flament breaks. He offloads to the wing Dumortier (such good hands for a lock...) who is in clear blue sea, he then draws the last man and pops to Ramos who runs it in in the corner. Lovely score. Ramos then adds the extras and England's task, that was already pretty huge, is now that much bigger.

2 mins: England 0-0 France

Already France have tested Steward under the high ball - no shock to see the full-back take it with aplomb. He was immense under the high ball against Wales.

04:45 PM

1 min: England 0-0 France

They're under way in south west London - can England spring a surprise*? We're about to find out...

*worth remembering that France are without a win at Twickenham since 2005 when I use that word...

The two teams are out on the hallowed Twickenham turf

So where do England stand? Well, we're about to find out - they're facing the best two sides in the world over the next two rounds, first up is France.

It's now national anthem time - I do love 'La Marseillaise', definitely a title contender in any National Anthem World Cup.

France defence coach Shaun Edwards speaks to ITV - 'Our best is yet to come'

On Marcus Smith being picked...

"It did surprise me - England will be strong at the end with Owen Farrell coming on. Past two times we've come here we've lost the game in the last few minutes."

On whether France have really hit their stride this Six Nations...

"I thought we played well in first half against a very strong Scotland team...I do think our best is yet to come."

Steve Borthwick speaks to ITV - ''I'm excited about the challenge'

On picking Marcus Smith...

"This team is the right team for the way we need to pay today. We're blessed to have such talents at fly-half, to have Owen [Farrell] to be able to come on is a great strength for us."

On facing an impressive France XV...

"I'm excited about the challenge, to see how the development of the side is going."

On Ellis Genge being captain....

"Everyone sees what a fantastic leader he is - for us to have him and Owen as leaders, to have people like that is another sign of strength we're building."

Charlie Morgan at Twickenham

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Owen Farrell spent a lot of time kicking at goal during the warm-up. And he is clearly unhappy with his rhythm. At one stage, the 31-year-old pulled one to the left of the posts from 15-metre line on the left-hand side of the field. After that, Kevin Sinfield came in for a quick chat and put his hand on Farrell's shoulder. It will be fascinating to see who Farrell replaces - if he does come on - and whether Marcus Smith retains the goal-kicking duties.

A few more classic tries to whet the appetite

✨ Classics from Le Crunch.



The top #ENGvFRA tries through the years 🤩



#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/QFHpxsBKi0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 11, 2023

L'Equipe set the stage

L'Equipe gets creative with its Saturday splash ahead of the #GuinnessSixNations clash between England and France



"Galthie's Blues and the Temple of Doom"



Part of me hopes he digs out a fedora for the mid- or post-match interview on France 2 pic.twitter.com/NwWk2NjxOH — James Harrington (@Jamesonrugby) March 11, 2023

Who really calls the shots for England?

One picture from an England training session earlier this week told you all you needed to know about who remains the leader in the squad, writes Ben Coles

England's Owen Farrell with teammates in a huddle during training

England's arrival

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞🌹



Your England team have arrived at Twickenham Stadium ahead of #ENGvFRA! pic.twitter.com/1Ydkcyo46C — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 11, 2023

A huge addition for France

Jonathan Danty, the France centre, will make his first international appearance of this year's Six Nations as one of three changes to Fabien Galthié's starting XV.

The return of Danty, who has been sidelined with a knee injury sustained in La Rochelle's January win over Perpignan, is a significant boost to France. Yoram Moefana, the Bordeaux centre who has started in all three of France's matches so far, drops to the bench in place of the injured Matthieu Jalibert.

France's centre Jonathan Danty attends the captain's run at the Twickenham Stadium, in London, on March 10, 2023, ahead of the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between England and France

A reminder of this afternoon's starting XVs

England's starting XV: F Steward; M Malins, H Slade, O Lawrence, A Watson; M Smith, J van Poortvliet; E Genge (capt), J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, L Ludlam, J Willis, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: J Walker, M Vunipola, D Cole, D Ribbans, B Curry, A Mitchell, O Farrell, H Arundell.

France starting XV: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, E Dumortier; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); C Baille, J Marchand, D Aldegheri, T Flament, P Willemse, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, R Wardi, S Falatea, R Taofifenua, S Macalou, M Lucu, Y Moefana, M Jaminet.

Read about England's improved scrummaging

Nigel Owens believes England's reputation with referees is improving, and this could be why. Read our full analysis of the England scrum here.

...France at Twickenham conjures up memories of this: one of the greatest tries you'll ever see.

01:18 PM

Have England found the game plan to upset the odds?

England have been described as a mid-table side, France are the world No 2 and a side oozing class and threats from everywhere. So on the balance of probability it should be a hard-fought, but ultimately regulation, win for win for Les Bleus?

Not so fast...Fabien Galthie's side are brilliant - at times, both brutal and beautiful, and on their day as good as anyone in world rugby But they are without a win at Twickenham since 2005 and victories in the Six Nations are rarely regulation, something the visitors to south west London will be only too aware of.

To add to that Steve Borthwick has been talking in the manner of someone who reckons he has pinpointed how to get at France and has picked the XV to capitalise on it.

"They kick the ball a lot, they kick it long and they kick it very, very often, all the way up and down the field," said the England head coach. "When they recognise you making a mistake, they've got pace to capitalise on the errors and they have a forward pack that's very big and powerful so that makes the set-piece a challenge and the contact area a big challenge. They have multiple threats, the size of the forward pack, the pace and the distribution in the back line and the kicking game."

While that doesn't seem like much of a weakness, as Charlie Morgan wrote in these pages this week: "We know how much [Borthwick] covets kicking metres from his title-winning campaign at Leicester Tigers. And yet his continual references to France’s long kicking game felt like he was tempting Galthie."

Marcus Smith’s selection over Owen Farrell gives England a player to orchestrate the counter-attacks with ball in hand after France have put it on the boot.

To state the obvious, it won't be until roughly 6.45 that Borthwick and Co will know whether the possible game plan will have worked, but one thing is for sure no win at Twickenham comes easily and the French will know that.

Stay here for all the pre-match build up and action with kick of set for 4.45.