England v France, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Marcus Smith of England passes the ball during a training session at Twickenham Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England - Getty Images/Clive Rose

England face last year's Grand Slam winners France at Twickenham in the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

Both sides have one loss and two wins to their name ahead of the clash and will each still be harbouring outside hopes of ending the Six Nations as winners.

England beat Wales in Cardiff in their last match, while France came out on top of a exciting clash with Scotland in Paris.

When and where is

England will face France at Twickenham Stadium in London on Saturday, March 11. The match will kick off at 4.45pm (GMT).

The other fixtures that weekend are Italy v Wales in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon at 2.15pm on the Saturday, and Scotland v Ireland at 3pm on Sunday, March 12.

What TV channel is

The match will be broadcast live on both ITV1 and BBC One.

Who is the referee?

Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe will take charge of England v France – his first and only appointment as referee of the Six Nations.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)

Latest team news

England

George Ford has been released back to Sale for this weekend's round of Premiership matches with Marcus Smith set to return for a sensational return to the starting XV against France on Saturday.

Smith player-of-the-match display for Harelquins against Exeter last weekend combined with his reported excellence in traingin appear to have titled the scale in his favour and away from Owen Farrell.

However, even is he doesn't start, it is understood that Farrell will play a votal role for the side from the bench.

Elsewhere, England have been hit by a big blow with Courtney Lawes ruled out of the clash at Twickenham this weekend with injury.

Lawes was expected to captain the side if Farrell started the game on the bench but in his absence it appears Ellis Genge is the most likely candidate to lead the side.

England's 27-man squad in full

Forwards

O Chessum, D Cole, B Curry, A Dombrandt, B Earl, E Genge, J George, N Isiekwe, M Itoje, L Ludlam, D Ribbans, K Sinckler, M Vunipola, J Walker, J Willis

Backs

H Arundell, O Farrell, O Lawrence, M Malins, J Marchant, A Mitchell, H Slade, M Smith, F Steward, M Tuilagi, J van Poortvliet, A Watson

France

France will be without flanker Anthony Jelonch for the trip to Twickenham after the 26-year-old ruptured his knee ligament in the win over Scotland in Paris.

The visitors are also likely to be without prop Mohamed Haouas, who was sent off for a shoulder charge on Scotland scrum-half Ben White.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

France beat England 25-13 in their final game of last year's Six Nations to secure a Grand Slam in front of their home fans in Paris.

Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and man-of-the-match Antoine Dupont all crossed for the hosts, who proved too much for England despite a try from Freddie Steward.

The Six Nations 2023 table – as it stands

Best of the latest odds

England: 5/4

Draw: 22/1

France: 8/11

Odds correct as of March 7