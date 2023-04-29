England survive France fightback and nervy finish to win Grand Slam

Marlie Packer lifts the Women's Six Nations title - David Rogers/Getty Images

England 38 France 33

By Fiona Tomas at Twickenham

This was a momentous day – some will say watershed moment – for women’s rugby in this country. A few years ago, the idea that 58,498 fans would flock to a sun-drenched Twickenham and set a new crowd record for a female Test match seemed ludicrous and laughable. Not any more. On a day when England were crowned Six Nations champions for a fifth successive year, it seemed fitting that history was made.

But England got stage fright in this blockbuster contest. The Red Roses initially appeared to be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the occasion and noise of those who had flocked to this sizzling Grand Slam decider. They overcame an underwhelming start to blitz France in a high-octane first half, only to completely switch off after the break when Les Bleues threatened to poop their Twickenham parade.

At one point, Les Bleues looked like they could pull off a heroic comeback, but, as is so often the case in these colossal Anglo-French contests, England found a way, just like they always do in the Six Nations. They were never not going to give head coach Simon Middleton the perfect send-off in his final game in charge and there is every chance they will keep fans coming through the door. As Marlie Packer put it so eloquently after the final whistle: “We want to keep selling our brand.”

The manner in which they sealed this victory will go some way to alleviating the World Cup heartache they suffered in Auckland five months ago. They staved off some early jitters to dominate France in a one-sided first half and rose to the occasion. Helena Rowland’s jinking run in midfield in the build up to Abby Dow’s opening score was the passage of play that ultimately helped England find their groove. Playing in the more unorthodox position of outside centre, the utility back twinkled-toed her way through a sea of blue shirts – and steamed past France’s peerless centre Gabrielle Vernier – before Dow finished off a well-worked team try.

If their first was good, their second was even better and it was fitting that it was engineered by two generational players who emerged at the start and end of Middleton’s reign. It was a beautiful score which was initiated by Sadia Kabeya’s leg-busting drive into France’s 22. England recycled the ball to Tatyana Heard, who skipped into space and popped the ball up to Marlie Packer. The England captain propelled herself towards the whitewash with such energy she resembled a Duracell bunny. Kabeya followed up with a thumping pat on her back for good measure.

It is scary to think this 21-year-old mercurial flanker, who made a staggering 104 metres from 14 carries, was born the same year that the Sugababes released their No1 hit, Round Round. The iconic British pop group performed their famous number during their rousing half-time set, by which time Twickenham was rocking and Kabeya had all but had her player of the match accolade in the bag. If she keeps progressing the way women’s rugby is, she will be one of the most marketable athletes in women’s sport over the next decade.

As England had settled into a rhythm, France floundered. They had their taliswoman, Jessy Trémoulière, sent to the bin on the half-hour mark when the former world player deliberately knocked on as the Red Roses were sniffing the try line. Alex Matthews crashed over moments later, before Rose Bernadou followed Trémoulière to the sidelines for illegally impeding Lucy Packer as the scrum-half sniped for the line. By the time Zoe Aldcroft added another, the hosts were in complete cruise control.

But in a dramatic tale of two halves, they collapsed after the break. Emilie Boulard pulled one back, when France must have thought it was a damage limitation exercise by then. But they were fearless. Vernier duly followed up with a second, wrong-footing Lucy Packer to glide over and suddenly, their tales were up.

Again and again they came, guillotining England’s defence and starting to believe they could do it. “We obviously did a good enough job in the first half,” said prop Hannah Botterman, who was one of England’s stand out forwards. “They just came out, didn’t they? They started going a bit direct and beat us around the corner a bit. We will have to have a look at it because we want to be an 80-minute team.”

Lark Davies breathed some fresh life into England on the hour mark, when England mauled France over their own line and that sort of stabilised the Red Roses, who were guilty of clockwatching. It might have been a bit ugly towards the end, but you cannot deny the sheer quality of this group of players. In the white heat of the battle, they remained a class above France.

“We want all our fixtures to be here but we understand that it might not be feasible,” said Botterman. “There’s a certain number of tickets we have to sell to make it worth it for fans to come here. After today’s success, maybe we can get two big crowds in for next year’s Six Nations, building up to the World Cup until we can sell it out.” Given the trajectory where the women’s game is heading, you wouldn’t bet against her.

Match details

Scores 5-0 Dow try, 10-0 M Packer try, 12-0 Rowland con, 17-0 Matthews try, 19-0 Rowland con, 26-0 penalty try, 31-0 Aldcroft try, 33-0 Rowland con, 33-5 Boulard try, 33-7 Tremouliere con, 33-12 Vernier try, 33-14 Tremouliere con, 38-14 Davies try, 38-19 Escudero try, 38-21 Tremouliere con, 38-26 Gros try, 38-33 Banet try.

England E Kildunne; A Dow, H Rowland, T Heard (A Reed 67), C Macdonald (J Breasch 50), H Aitchison, L Packer (N Hunt 77); H Botterman (M Carson 50), L Davies (C Powell 67), S Bern (M Muir 67), Z Aldcroft, S Beckett, S Kabeya (M Talling 75), M Packer, A Matthews.

France E Boulard (C Arbez 69), C Banet, M Menager (M Filopon 71), G Vernier, M Llorens; J Tremouliere, P Bourdon (A Chambon 69); Y Brosseau (A Mwayembe 60), A Sochat, R Bernadou (A Khalfaoui 46), M Feleu, A Forlani (R Menager 46), A Berthoumieu (E Gros 66), G Hermet, C Escudero.

Replacements not used E Riffoneau. Sin Bin Tremouliere, Bernadou.

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

Attendance 58,498

England 38 France 33: as it happened

03:27 PM

Simon Middleton speaks

The atmosphere is incredible. It's everything we want the game to be. We've got to springboard from here and keep building on it. Another cliffhanger of a game and what a final. You couldn't wish for more [from a finale]. It's been an honour and a privilege to do the job. I've been very, very lucky. I just said to the girls in the circle that they're what it's all about, they're the future. I couldn't wish for more from the occasion. I'm absolutely thrilled.

03:22 PM

And here are the champions and their departing head coach

Simon Middleton, Head Coach of England lifts the TikTok Women's Six Nations trophy following the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between England and Franc - David Rogers/Getty Images

03:11 PM

Sarah Hunter presents England with the new Six Nations trophy

And each player, after receiving her medal, is given the trophy to brandish for a moment.

The TikTok Women's Six Nations trophy - Catherine Ivill - RFU

03:08 PM

Marlie Packer on the world record attendance

Super proud moment. I can remember a couple of hundred people and a dog watching us. The crowd has been amazing, they have been behind us all the way. I only hope they'll come back. We want to sell it out and become world chamions in front of them in 2025.

03:00 PM

Sadia Kabeya is player of the match

"The only way is up, there's no ceiling for us. The sky's the limit," she says.

02:57 PM

Full time England 38 France 33

England win the Grand Slam.

England won that with 23 minutes of first-half dominance. But France played well before and after that, finding a clinical edge but left it far too late against far too good a side to overcome the deficit.

02:55 PM

TRY! ENG 38 FRA 33

Banet goes over with the clock in the red from a penalty in midfield 10m out. France run it through the hands and Banet goes in at the right corner.

Arbez converts and the whistle goes.

02:53 PM

TRY! ENG 38 FRA 26

Too little too late but a demonstration that they have good spirit to match their skill and have finally found some finishing power. Gros goes over after the driving maul from the lineout.

Tremouliere cannot convert.

02:48 PM

75 min: ENG 38 FRA 21

England's replacement props turn the tide on England to earn a penalty when winning a scrum against the head. It's 10m out and France kick for the lineout.

02:46 PM

73 min: ENG 38 FRA 21

Fantastic tackle by Breach to stop an even better France break, making 70m with Carla Arbez shoved into touch 10m from the England line after a wonderful flick pass a la Michael Jordan from Escudero.

02:44 PM

World record attendance for a women's rugby match announced

There are 58,498 spectators inside Twickenham.

02:43 PM

70 min: ENG 38 FRA 21

France hold the ball up over the line, thwarting Marlie Packer's pick and go.

02:42 PM

68 min: ENG 38 FRA 21

England penalty after a driving maul of their own down the left. Too many blue shirts in the way of the clear out. France receive a warning as England kick to touch 5m out.

02:39 PM

TRY! ENG 38 FRA 21

Escudero. Some justice there after Packer slowed things down. France kick for touch, win the lineout and drive the maul over.

France's number 8 Charlotte Escudero (C) scores a try during the Six Nations international women's rugby union match between England and France - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Tremouliere kicks the conversion.

02:38 PM

63 min: ENG 38 FRA 14

Mistake by Aitchison, deciding to pass to Breach rather than kick Bordon's up and under upfield keeps England kettled in their 22. When France turn the ball over at a ruck, Packer handles on the floor and then stops then taking the quick pen. Should have been a yellow card but the England captain is given some leeway again.

02:33 PM

TRY! ENG 38 FRA 14

England win the lineout and roll the maul until Lark Davies peels off the back to dive over.

Rowland slaps the conversion wide.

02:32 PM

58 min: ENG 33 FRA 14

England, having been to the back foot, decide to tie the ball up and keep punching through the middle. France will not commit to the ruck so England make ground and then earn a penalty which they kick out for a 5m lineout.

02:28 PM

TRY! Vernier ENG 33 FRA 14

Big crossfield punt is held on the line by Boulard who feeds it inside after the ruck and Vernier steams to the line from 10m out, beating Lucy Packer.

Tremouliere converts.

02:26 PM

55 min: ENG 33 FRA 7

Bourdon recovers her own misplaced pass and, having run 10m backwards, bends 15m forward but Llorens runs out of space on the left so France switch to the right ...

02:25 PM

53 min: ENG 33 FRA 7

Much better from France with quick ball and they make it inside 10m with a series of tackles and line-breaks. Vernier hs the first, best chance to finish but drops the pass behind her and the referee brings it back for a France penalty for Kabeya's offside tackle.

02:22 PM

50 min: ENG 33 FRA 7

France have been back to XV, by the way, for the last few minutes and have taken off their captain, Forlani. Brian Moore points out that France have changed tactic to keeping the ball alive in contact. Immense series of England tackles stop a France attack through the middle.

02:18 PM

TRY! Boulard

France get on the scoreboard with the full-back over in the left corner as a result of quick ball.

Tremouliere converts from out by the touchline.

02:17 PM

49 min: ENG 33 FRA 0

Marlie Packer gets away with a disruptive intervention, grabbing the arm of Bordon from an offside position. Could have been a yellow.

02:15 PM

47 min: ENG 33 FRA 0

Decent France attack after England were penalised at a scrum, making 20m through the middle until Tremouliere goes for the little chip over the top that goes too close to Dow who gathers and makes up the lost ground.

02:13 PM

45 min: ENG 33 FRA 0

Kabeya is simply sensational at making ground for England and releasing the pass at the sweetest moment. Another turnover from England kills France's momentum after Hermey goes on a solo burst and is tied up by Marlie Packer who then jackals and mugs the ball off her. She needed support.

02:10 PM

43 min: ENG 33 FRA 0

France drive a hole down the middle of England's defence but the counter-ruck is terrific 15m out and England win the ball back and make another 15m until Aitchison punts deep to Boulard.

02:09 PM

41 min: ENG 33 FRA 0

Tremouliere is back on after the Sugababes' half-time show to restore France to 14 players.

01:54 PM

Half-time: ENG 33 FRA 0

A half of two periods. France were on top from the start, putting England under pressure and the home side couldn't find their kicking range. So, they switched tactics and used Kabeya and Heard's intelligent running, marmalised them in the scrum and have not just dominated but eviscerated France.

01:53 PM

Try! ENG 33 FRA 0

Aldcroft exploits England's numerical advantage by powering through France's fragile second line of defence after a ruck and she storms over from 15m, brushing off her pursuers.

Rowland slots the penalty from under the posts.

England's lock Zoe Aldcroft (R) scores a try during the Six Nations international women's rugby union match between England and Franc - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

01:49 PM

39 min: ENG 26 FRA 0

France's promising attack ends with them turning the ball over 10m from the England line. They can't find the clinical edge that allowed England to go from under the cosh to queens of the world in five minutes.

01:47 PM

Fiona Tomas reports from Twickenham

England are beginning to find their groove now and are feeding off the buzz of this party crowd, which is strikingly similar to the vibe at last summer's Euros matches for England's Lionesses. It's totally different to what you'd expect at an England men's match. In other news, Sadia Kabeya does not know how good she is. Her leg busting drive in the build up to Marlie Packer's score there was sublime.

01:46 PM

Penalty try: ENG 26 FRA 0

And Bernadou is yellow-carded, too.

France will feel miffed but their heads have gone defensively and the scrum has been demolished. It was deemed that Forlani wouldn't have had enough time to get her hands under Packer's downward thrust of the ball.

01:44 PM

Checking for a penalty try

Bernadou may never have been onside before she tackled and held up Packer (L) but Boulard was still on the line. It's a penalty but is it a penalty try?

01:43 PM

37 min: ENG 19 FRA 0

France are disintegrating. England turn over the ball after Boulard was tackled 10m out. England's straight running, targeting the inside-shoulder, is wreaking havoc.

01:41 PM

35 min: ENG 19 FRA 0

Hard to tell from the replay and the referee wasn't certain it was grounded so the decision goes with France.

01:40 PM

TMO consultation

On whether the ballwas grounded by Lark Davis at the end of a rolling maul. Forlani held her up, I think.

01:37 PM

TRY! ENG 17 FRA 0

Alex Matthews holds it in at the back of the scrum as England bully France from the penalty. She waits until the French forwards are back-pedalling and wrong-footed and powers over from 3m.

Rowlands converts. to make it 19-0.

Alex Matthews scores - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

01:36 PM

Tremouliere to the sin bin

Deliberate knock on after quite a siege 5m out. She slapped away Heard's pass to Rowland. England had been moving the focus of their attack from left to right after Kabeya's line-break nut Heard dropped a pass when they first had an overload but they stayed patient enough to draw the penalty that resulted in France being reduced to 14.

01:33 PM

30 min: ENG 12 FRA 0

Packer (M) was caught on the head by a shoulder but seems to be OK>

01:32 PM

29 min: ENG 12 FRA 0

France are being crumbled in the scrum, Botterman bossing Bernadou. And France have lost their composure, now, ceding possession and penalties, the latest for Feleu's late hit on Marlie Packer.

01:30 PM

26 min: ENG 12 FRA 0

Kabeya makes ground with a magnificent driving run, bullying two defenders out of the way. Thirty-five metres out England work it to Heard who barrels through and then plays in the captain on a diagonal run from the centre right to the posts and her challengers bounce off her as she puts it down by the right pos

Rowland slots the conversion.

Marlie Packer - David Rogers/Getty Images

01:27 PM

Try! England 10 France 0

Marlie Packer scores her seventh try of the championship.

01:26 PM

Fiona Tomas reports from Twickenham

What a momentum swinger that could be. After being under the cosh so far in this game, Abby Dow rounds off an England counter attack out of nowhere. France have been all over England so far and it's pretty easy to see why - they don't have 50,000 watching them who are expecting a performance. Holly Aitchison has had a brilliant championship at fly-half but she looks lost out there at the moment. Is the occasion getting to them?

01:25 PM

23 min ENG 5 FRA 0

MacDonald is back on and hares down the left after England overpower France at a scrum which is brought back for an England penalty when MacDonald is tackled.

01:23 PM

21 min ENG 5 FRA 0

MacDonald was hurt in the hit and although she carries on for a minute after the re-start, she has to go off for further treatment on her right knee and on comes Jess Breach.

01:21 PM

19 min ENG 5 FRA 0

Rowland breaks the line with a clever run, making 15m until she is tied up but she finds the perfect pass out to Claudia MacDonald who had drifted infield in support. She draws the tackle and offloads at the most opportune moment, passing to Dow on the right touchline. She stretches her legs, accelerating, lengthening her stride and gallops past her pursuers to score 10m in from the right touch.

Rowland drags the conversion wide.

Totally against the run of play but that's what elite finishers do.

Abigail Dow of England breaks clear to score the teams first try during the TikTok Women's Six Nations - David Rogers/Getty Images

01:18 PM

TRY! England 5 France 0

Abby Dow.

01:18 PM

17 min ENG 0 FRA 0

England's attacking chip kick doesn't work and France attack up the right again with Banet fending off MacDonald with a strong arm but there's a knock-on when she offloads.

01:16 PM

15 min ENG 0 FRA 0

Terrific scramble defence from England as first Banet and then Bernadou try to pierce the line. Botterman wins the turnover and the penalty. England have conceded three penalties in 15 minutes but have also completed three turnovers.

01:15 PM

14 min ENG 0 FRA 0

France penalty for Lucy Packer tackling Banet when she was in the air 5m out chasing the chip from the won lineout. France kick for touch and will have a 5m lineout.

Melissande Llorens of France is tackled by Ellie Kildunne - Warren Little/Getty Images

01:13 PM

12 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

Packer steals the ball and England have a turnover a dozen phases after the scrum and eventually, after making no ground running it out, Aitchison twice kicks long after the ball comes back.

And then Rowland finds touch but had crossed the 22. France lineout on 22.

England's kicking strategy, going deep but straight to Boulard, isn't working.

01:10 PM

10 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

Berthomieu gets over the gainline as two England players try to stop her and eventually bring her to ground but as France camp 10m out and try to pierce the defensive line, Tremouliere knocks on.

Brian Moore is concerned about England's defensive line speed so far. It's an England scrum but France are all over them.

01:08 PM

8 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

France win their lineout but lose the ball as they're held at the 5m line, big tackle on Vernier. England with it to Aitchison but she doesn't make touch with her kick and back come France.

01:07 PM

6 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

Packer goes over the top after a tackle and France have another penalty 25m out. Tremouliere kicks for touch and they will have a lineout 6m out.

01:06 PM

5 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

Nope, from 35m, she pulls her penalty goal attempt wide. England were penalised for not rolling away. France are making hay down the flanks.

01:05 PM

4 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

Fnally, after a couple more rallies of kick tennis following France winning their own lineout on halfway, Tremouliere runs it and works it out to the left. working it through the hands. Brosseau punches a hole through the midfield and Boulard sends a grubber up the left but the referee brings it back for a penalty to France after England pick up the ball.

Tremouliere is going for the sticks.

01:02 PM

1 min: ENG 0 FRA 0

France kick off, attacking from left to right. Packer gathers the kick and works it back to Rowland who kicks deep. Boulard makes a bit of a meal of the gather but picks up eventually without knocking it on. Kicks are exchanged and Rowland punts for touch on the left.

France line-out.

12:57 PM

Stirring renditions of the anthems

And the Sugababes to follow at half-time.

12:57 PM

Fi Tomas reports from Twickenham

I'm hearing the RFU have now sold around 58,000 tickets for this Grand Slam showdown, which is a phenomenal effort. Today's fine weather is likely to have played a part with some late walk-ups too. The atmosphere inside Twickenham is electric - it's nothing like I've ever experienced at a Red Roses game - and I've been to a fair few in my time. Not so long ago, the likes of Marlie Packer were playing in front of a few men and their dog. The RFU has done a pretty amazing job in spreading the game around the country and today we are reaping the fruits of that.



12:51 PM

Simon Middleton's pre-kick-off thoughts

The start of the week was a little bit stressful in terms of getting our injured players back but we're as good to go as we ever can be. We've played so many tight games against France and it can come down to one kick, one try, so we have to create opportunities to have some kicks at goal for her [Helena Rowland]. The rolling maul is part of our armoury. We’ve got to make sure we get in good positions and on the front foot. We’ve got the strategy group genned up and they know exactly what they want to do.

12:45 PM

We have Fi Tomas and Charlie Morgan reporting

And no doubt it will provide a theme for this man's Monday column:

Close to 60,000 people here for England v France. An expectant, world record crowd for the women's Grand Slam decider. pic.twitter.com/LkqnO305FI — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) April 29, 2023

12:42 PM

Not only farewell for Middleton

It's Adieu from Jessy Trémoulière as well after this, her 77th and final cap:

Dans quelques heures ce stade sera remplies de plus de 50000 personnes. Hâte de fouler cette pelouse pour la dernière fois.

Derniere ligne droite, un seule objectif ➡️ 🏆



Rdv sur @France2tv à 14h pic.twitter.com/7u4rf4UdUC — Jessy Tremouliere (@JessTremouliere) April 29, 2023

12:35 PM

Middleton's pre-parting words thoughts

The magnitude of the game this weekend is a huge distraction from potentially everything else. It has been a real privilege to be part of it, and we just desperately want to make sure we finish it in the right way on Saturday. What we want is more occasions like this one. The beauty about one of these occasions is it sends a massive message out about what is achievable, and it puts pressure on others to respond positively.

12:34 PM

Coverage begins on BBC2

In case you wanted to watch along. Gabby Logan in the chair.

The RFU has sold 56,000 tickets. Maggie Alphonsi says she never thought this would happen in her lifetime.

12:17 PM

And here are France going through their preliminary preparations

12:12 PM

The teams have arrived

Listen to that Twickenham welcome for @EnglandRugby 👏 pic.twitter.com/rPWZPKJnVR — TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 29, 2023

11:06 AM

Your teams in black and white

England 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Helena Rowland, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Sarah Beckett, 6 Sadia Kabeya, 7 Marlie Packer (capt), 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements 16 Connie Powell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Poppy Cleall, 20 Morwenna Talling, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Amber Reed, 23 Jess Breach.

France 15 Emilie Boulard, 14 Cyrielle Banet, 13 Marine Ménager, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 11 Melissande Llorens, 10 Jessy Trémoulière, 9 Pauline Bourdon; 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Agathe Sochat, 3 Rose Bernadou, 4 Manaé Feleu, 5 Audrey Forlani (capt), 6 Axelle Berthoumieu, 7 Gaëlle Hermet, 8 Charlotte Escudero.

Replacements 16 Elisa Riffonneau, 17 Ambre Mwayembe, 18 Assia Khalfaoui, 19 Romane Ménager, 20 Emeline Gros, 21 Alexandra Chambon, 22 Carla Arbez, 23 Maëlle Filopon.

10:55 AM

Preview: Familiar foes stiffen sinews for decider

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Women's Six Nations decider between England and France at Twickenham, kicking off at 1pm and, if you're in the UK, broadcast live on BBC2. It's another title showdown between the two strongest teams in Europe and the sides that finished runners-up and in third place at last year's World Cup, England having beaten France 13-7 in the group stage match in New Zealand.

France, having racked up a 12-22 victory over Italy, 53-3 over Ireland, 55-0 over Scotland and 39-14 over Wales last time out, are gunning for their first triumph over England in this competition since 2018, a win that would end England's run of four successive titles and earn them their first championship and grand slam since 2018. For the health of the women's game and, in particular this tournament until the other four nations get up to speed, that would be no bad thing, not that it would convince too many behind the Red Roses in today's record crowd to be too sanguine about defeat should it come.

England have blown away Scotland 58-7, Italy 68-5, Wales 59-3 and Ireland 48-0 so far in the competition. Only Wales, really, held them up for any respectable time, delaying the inevitable cakewalk by players with greater professional experience, professional grit, coaching, skill and international skill. France, who can match them for that, 2019 apart, have always managed to push them to the limit, England winning 19-13 in 2020, 10-6 in 2021, 24-12 last year and 13-7 at the World Cup.

Hitherto England have always found a way but the guile and form of Pauline Bordon and Jessy Trémoulière together with their pace on the flanks and back-row terriers gives them genuine hope of pulling off a first victory in England since 2015 at this ground. The players are so familiar with each other, there will be no surprises for either side. Will England's desire to see Simon Middleton off with a fifth grand slam in eight years stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood and disguise fair nature with hard-favour'd rage? I expect it will.