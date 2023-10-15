England v Fiji live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Owen Farrell and England arrive at Stade Marseille - Adam Pretty/World Rugby

02:41 PM BST

World Cup gives Burrow the rugby union bug

Rob Burrow (left) is now a rugby union convert - George Wood/Getty Images

Rob Burrow has become a rugby union fan after watching his friend Kevin Sinfield help steer England into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Burrow and Sinfield were team-mates at league outfit Leeds Rhinos for 14 years until fate placed them on a different path when Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Sinfield has since raised over £8 million for MND charities by completing a series of remarkable endurance events, including running seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

The duo were celebrated at the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday, winning the special recognition award, although Sinfield was unable to attend the ceremony because of his World Cup commitments.

England face Fiji in Marseille on Sunday and Sinfield has been preparing the defence – with inspiration from his closest friend. “For me it’s important to understand why you’re here and then try and channel that and use it in the right way,” Sinfield said. “Everybody’s different. For me it’s for family, it’s my family the most. But also there’s my good mate Rob, who’s probably partly why I’m here.

“He’s been watching the games at home and he’s becoming a bit of a fan, so he’ll be tuning into the quarter-final.”

When asked if Burrow is now a union convert, Sinfield said: “Yeah he is, yeah. I haven’t spoken to him that much – he’s been to that many different award dinners the last couple of weeks, it’s hard trying to keep track!

“He was on holiday the weekend before, so we just chat about general stuff, but he’s been following the games. He’s been really enjoying it. He would have made a great scrum-half, by the way.”

02:29 PM BST

02:27 PM BST

Carnival atmosphere before kick-off

England fans arrive at Stade Marseille - Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

A Fiji supporter poses with French police - Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

England fans dressed as knights soak up the atmosphere - Daniel Cole/AP

French soldiers patrol outside the stadium - Daniel Cole/AP

02:09 PM BST

Fiji team news: Botitu at fly-half

As England assemble a quirky backline featuring Smith at full-back, Raiwalui has retained Vilimoni Botitu for what will be just a third start of his professional career in the fly-half position.

Sam Matavesi, the Northampton Saints hooker, has moved to the bench following the death of his father, Sireli, having returned to France from Cornwall, where he had spent time with his family, on Friday morning. Tevita Ikanivere will start in the middle of the front row.

Meanwhile, Albert Tuisue, the Gloucester forward, has been deployed at lock in what would appear to be a concerted attempt to go after England’s breakdown. “I’ve been moved to the second row and I’ll bring what I’ve been known for: aggression in the ruck,” said Tuisue.

Although Fiji warmed up for the World Cup by overturning England 30-22 at Twickenham, Raiwalui played down the significance of that result.

“England had a lot of flak from the press and the public about the way they were playing before the actual World Cup,” he said. “But they play a brand of rugby to win the game, so tactically they are very good. They’re powerful with a great set piece, so we are expecting those challenges coming at us this weekend.”

Fiji XV: Droasese; Habosi, Nayacalevu (capt), Tuisova, Radradra; Botitu, Lomani; Mawi, Ikanivere, Tagi, Nasilasila, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Matavesi, Ravai, Doge, Derenalagi, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Masi, Maqala.

02:07 PM BST

England team news: Smith at 15

England have rolled the dice by naming Marcus Smith at full-back in place of the jettisoned Freddie Steward.

Steward has been an automatic pick since making his Test debut in July 2021 but the high-ball master is omitted from the 23 entirely as Steve Borthwick instead opts for the greater attacking threat supplied by Smith.

It will be the converted fly-half’s second start in the No 15 jersey having starred against Chile during the group phase, but Fiji are a significant step up in opposition even if they lack a top-class kicking game.

Among Smith’s duties will be acting as a second playmaker to captain Owen Farrell, who has been picked at fly-half ahead of George Ford for England’s biggest game since the 2019 World Cup final.

It is another seismic selection call from Borthwick given that Ford was man of the match in the Pool D victories over Argentina and Japan and is the form player in the position.

The Sale No 10 is confined to a supporting role from the bench as Borthwick delivers a show of faith in his skipper, who will be making his third appearance at the World Cup.

England XV: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (capt), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Ford, Lawrence.

02:01 PM BST

Roundheads v Cavaliers as differing styles do battle

England and Fiji hardly charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in a blaze glory, but they won’t care a jot as they seek to grasp a glorious opportunity to progress while the sport’s four best teams slug it out in Paris.

The vagaries of the draw presented a less-than-perilous route to the knockout stage for the pair and, having navigated it in contrasting ways, both can be justifiably confident going into Sunday’s clash.

In any other year England would be overwhelming favourites but, having lost to Fiji for the first time in August and then seen them bundle Australia out of the tournament, the odds have shortened – though only a little.

Fiji are playing in their third quarter-final after 1987 and 2007, while England, who have only once failed to make the last eight, are seeking a sixth semi-final appearance.

England arrive on the back of four wins, but from wildly varying performances. The opener against Argentina with 14 men for 77 minutes was a superb display, all the more so coming off the back of such a wretched August warm-up campaign.

They eventually proved too strong for Japan and then turned on the style to hammer debutantes Chile. Already assured of top spot in the pool, they were poor in scraping an 18-17 win over Samoa, but coach Steve Borthwick tried to turn that into a positive saying it was the tough test they needed after two weeks off.

Their style will not have won them any admirers and, if anything, they are likely to be even tighter on Sunday as they seek desperately to avoid being dragged into a loose, open game against the sport’s most dangerous broken-field runners.

Borthwick has made two major selection calls for the match – dropping George Ford, allowing Owen Farrell to slide back to fly-half and starting Marcus Smith at full-back.

Owen Farrell provides security, Marcus Smith flair - Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Farrell will look to move an unchanged pack around the field in a slow but deliberate strategy, harvest points via penalties and then seek to exploit gaps late on.

However, it is the presence of Smith, normally a fly-half, that gives long-suffering England fans a glimpse of hope that they can also find a way to the tryline through their backline.

In his only other start in the position against Chile, Smith brought long-forgotten pace, variety and sleight of hand to the attack and though Fiji will provide considerably stiffer opposition, he undoubtedly poses different questions.

“I think that these players will embrace this challenge,” Borthwick said. “There are a lot of players here who have experienced knockout rugby before, players who have lifted a lot of trophies at different times in their careers, so my expectation is that they will rise to the occasion.”

Fiji were good but unlucky against Wales, played brilliantly to beat Australia, did just enough against Georgia and were then almost undone in defeat against Portugal, scraping the losing bonus point they needed for progress.

It would be wrong, however, to pitch today’s clash as a classic Roundheads v Cavaliers. The most notable aspect of Fiji’s campaign is that, alongside their undoubted individual ball handling and running skills, they have improved markedly in the more basic aspects of the sport.

Their scrum, featuring two 100-plus kilograms (220.46lb) props, is one of the best in the tournament and they have had considerable breakdown success, much of it via the remarkable Levani Botia.

The lineout remains vulnerable, however, and they have shown signs of “switching off” for periods in all their matches – areas England will target mercilessly.

