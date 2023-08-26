England v Fiji Rugby World Cup warm up live: score and latest updates from Twickenham

Owen Farrell is serving the second of a four-match ban - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

02:31 PM BST

Players out warming up

Joe Marler’s run over to give one of the Fijian coaches a big hug. No Jamie George today, he gets a day off, but he’s giving Theo Dan some pointers.

Sun is trying to come out, welcomingly.

02:22 PM BST

About last night

The Springboks sent a message, with a depleted side battering New Zealand at Twickenham. Here’s Charlie Morgan’s report.

02:15 PM BST

End on a high?

Afternoon everyone, you good? Springbok supporters, hope the heads aren’t too bad.

So, this is the end of England’s warm-up campaign. It’s been a bumpy few weeks to say the least, surely Steve Borthwick must have used up all of his bad luck at this point. There have been two suspensions to key players and a worryingly increasing number of injuries, with Anthony Watson ruled out of the tournament and concern surrounding Elliot Daly, Henry Arundell and Kyle Sinckler as England’s departure date edges ever closer.

In terms of what to expect tactically from England today, the answer is probably more of the same. Box-kicks and high bombs are the order of the day, even with a playmaker at scrum-half like Alex Mitchell who offers a lot more in that area. Borthwick after Dublin was eager to point out that Ireland had kicked more but the crucial point is how Ireland used those kicks; actually retaining possession from them in the air and then making the most of the ball they win back. England have cited missed chances as an issue both in the loss in Cardiff and Dublin. If they can start maximising those opportunities that would certainly lift the mood.

An undersold Twickenham - the top tier appears to be closed - perhaps reflect’s the mood around England at the moment better than any written criticism. Hopes are low, but, this might just be a chance to lighten the mood ahead of the opener in Marseille in two weeks time.

Things you should be excited about: a new-look back row with Jack Willis and Ben Earl involved, Mitchell’s impetus and potential for quick ruck speed, and a first start for Ollie Chessum in many months after injury. Let’s pray for something positive, shall we?

01:45 PM BST

England in search of some much-needed confidence before World Cup

Hello and welcome to coverage of England’s final warm-up match before the World Cup as they desperately seek some confidence before travelling to France.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield insists the players have remained united despite being buffeted by multiple setbacks before the tournament has even begun.

Fiji’s visit to Twickenham completes a build-up that has seen England’s record deteriorate to four defeats in five matches, leaving them bereft of form ahead of their pivotal Pool D clash with Argentina on September 9.

Some of the challenges facing Steve Borthwick’s men - such as the bans for high tackles issued to Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola - have been of their own making, but injury has struck too.

Anthony Watson has followed Jack van Poortvliet out of the original 33-man squad named by Borthwick and there are concerns over two more frontline stars in Tom Curry and Elliot Daly.

But Sinfield insists that despite the adversity, the squad is showing no signs of splintering into cliques.

“We were a tight group already, but how you handle those setbacks and those obstacles are really important to how the team moves forward and how the team functions,” defence coach Sinfield said.

“After each one of those blows - if you call them that - we’ve got back up and gone again. We’ll continue to do that. These obstacles will continue to bring us closer together.

“In another group, in one that wasn’t as experienced or as hungry to do well, it might have been really, really challenging for us.

”When things start to pull apart there are fractures - groups start to break off and spend time together, sitting together and having separate meetings. There is none of that.

“They are very much together. Meal time shows you a lot of that - where people sit, the time they spend together. And on the field, how hard they work.

“Performances haven’t been where they have needed to be, but we are having constructive conversations too. The players are working together and nobody is blaming anybody - they are the signs that let you know we have a good group.”