England v Chile LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score and updates as Henry Arundell scores twice

England will face Chile in the Rugby World Cup this afternoon at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. Steve Borthwick’s side will be hoping to record a third victory after last weekend’s scrappy bonus-point win against Japan and their opening defeat of Argentina.

Owen Farrell returns from his red-card ban alongside 12 other changes, including Marcus Smith at full back, as England aim to give squad members who have featured less so far a good run out. England currently sit top of Pool D with nine points after their first two wins and a win would all but secure a quarter-final place.

Los Condores lost their first two matches in what is their first Rugby World Cup and currently sit 22nd in the world rankings compared to England’s sixth. They are currently at the bottom of Pool D with zero points.

17:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Owen Farrell adds the extras from the touchline and that’s three from five kicks for the fly half. The half-time whistle blows and England will be pretty happy with that, despite a slow start.

17:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brilliant, this, by Marcus Smith. England snatch the ball in the middle of the field and spread it to the makeshift full back, who charges down the left wing, grubbers, collects the bouncing ball and sprints over the line. A great try.

17:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

39 min: Chile secure the ball from the lineout and try to maul their way forwards, but England halt their progress, and they will have a scrum deep in defensive territory.

17:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Chile earn a penalty – a mistake by Jack Willis who was ahead of kicker Marcus Smith – and the ball is booted to touch near England’s 22 for a Chilean lineout.

17:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

34 min: A tough 10 minutes or so for Chile as the dam finally broke, and it’s just got worse as prop Bevan Rodd batters through a couple of tacklers and rolls over the line. That’s try number four and a bonus point secured. Farrell makes the kick.

17:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

29 min: The two try-scorers combine and England have a quick third! Chile weren’t ready for a tap-and-go close to their own line, Theo Dan takes the ball forwards drawing a couple of defenders, and when he passes to Henry Arundell the space is open again to touch down over the line in the corner.

Farrell misses the conversion.

17:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

25 min: England immediately go on the attack looking for another try and they find it after forcing Chile back to their own line, as hooker Theo Dan picks up at the ruck and dives over for a simple score. Farrell just makes the kick this time, and his World Cup is up and running.

17:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

From our reporter Harry Latham-Coyle in Lille:

A score that England needed, you’d say. They’d been just trying to overplay a bit in the first 20 minutes, almost expecting the tries to come against against the World Cup debutants and guilty of inaccuracy when the chances presented themselves.

17:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

22 min: Finally the breakthrough comes! From the central scrum, Care shifts the ball right where Smith passes to Arundell waiting on the wing, who has the simple task of tapping down in the corner. Farrell can’t quite convert from the touchline, dragging his kick across the posts, but England can breathe a sigh of relief – they are off the mark.

17:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

18 min: England’s forwards pile over the line but Chile once again defend their line superbly well, keeping the ball up. They’ve done really well to near a quarter of the match without a point conceded.

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

14 min: Great stuff by Chile, who dig in inside their own 22 and get their reward for some dogged defending as they pounce on a loose ball at the ruck and earn a penalty... which is wasted with a kick that falls short of touch. England come again, but Danny Care knocks on.

16:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

From our man on the ground in Lille, Harry Latham-Coyle:

An encouraging start from England in attack, getting into some lovely shapes and varying their play nicely, but Marcus Smith will be slightly disappointed to have not converted two opportunities to put his wings into space. His kick for Henry Arundell was cute but you wonder if he could have given the pass earlier, and his toss to Max Malins was just slightly too far in front of the Bristol-bound back three man.

16:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

10 min: A first sustained attack by Chile, and it’s a good one, working through phases, offloading down the blindside and almost threatening England’s tryline before a loose pass ends the move. England go straight on the attack at the other end.

16:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

7 min: The scurm turns into a lineout, and from there England work the ball all the way across the pitch, where Marcus Smith could just run in a try for himself but decides to play the final pass to Max Malins waiting on the wing, and the pass is too high. A waste.

16:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

6 min: Marcus Smith is furious with himself after trying to set up Arundell for a simple touch down with a grubber kick that he didn’t quite get right. Chile tap down over their own line and it will be a five-metre scrum for England...

16:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

4 min: England run a few phases in midfield with a penalty advantage in their back pocket, which they eventually call upon after knocking on. Danny Care almost escaped through the middle with a typical dart but a Chile player grabbed his shirt just in time. Penalty to England nonetheless.

16:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: An early knock-on by a Chilean player trying to cut out an English pass, and Danny Care will have the put-in at the scrum around the halfway line.

16:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

The pomp is over, and Owen Farrell makes his first mark on this World Cup with a high kick which Chile forward Silva collects.

16:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Right, time for the national anthems! First up, it’s God Save the King. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a terrible song. Chile follow up with a more jaunty number, though it is in a minor key and has a slightly funereal feel. And it’s quite long...

An England fan looks on before kick-off (AP)

Georgia 18-18 Portugal

16:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of the result earlier today: Nuno Sousa Guedes missed a last-minute penalty as Portugal agonisingly failed to secure a first-ever Rugby World Cup victory on Saturday as Georgia scored a 78th-minute try - then missed the conversion - to force a thrilling 18-18 Pool C draw.

Georgia and Portugal share spoils as both miss last-gasp chances to win

16:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Kick-off is less than 10 minutes away in Lille...

England captain Owen Farrell before the match (PA)

England fans enjoy themselves before kick-off (PA)

Chile head coach Pablo Lemoine before the match (PA)

16:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

The latest from our man on the ground in Lille this afternoon, Harry Latham-Coyle:

England's warm-up before the Japan game last week was incredibly intense - there looks to be a slightly more relaxed vibe this week, though Steve Borthwick is taking the forwards through a couple of lineout drills, patrolling with a whistle in some chukka boots. Chile, meanwhile, are doing some last minute scrummaging work with the stands starting to fill up in Lille. Owen Farrell looks up for it, though. He's just absolutely levelled Freddie Steward as England run a few backs moves. Steward has a fair bit of strapping on his thigh, intriguingly, having suffered a bit of a dead leg last weekend. This is the first time he's not been part of an England starting side since his debut more than two years ago, a run of 28 consecutive starts at an end.

Harry Latham-Coyle, in Lille for The Independent

Steve Borthwick speaks before kick-off

16:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

The England head coach tells ITV he’s looking forward to seeing a different England XV today: “With Owen Farrell at 10, Danny Care at nine and Marcus Smith at 15, we’ve got experience, intelligence and skilful rugby players in our back line.

On the return of his captain, Farrell, Borthwick adds: “The influence he has had has been immeasurable. Having his presence in the squad is outstanding, and now we get to see him on the grass. I think every England fan will be excited to watch this team today.”

Steve Borthwick’s England are preparing to face Chile (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

England vs Chile referee

16:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

The man in the middle today? Jaco Peyper. Here’s all you need to know about the South Africa official.

England vs Chile referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Jaco Peyper

World Cup result: Georgia 18-18 Portugal

16:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder, in case you missed it earlier, that Georgia and Portugal played out a thrilling 18-18 draw in Toulouse this afternoon. Georgia had a chance to win it with a late conversion but missed; Portugal had a chance to win it with an even later penalty, but missed too.

It was an emotional ending:

16:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

England’s Rugby World Cup bid continues.

An impressive opening win over Pool D threats Argentina was followed by a mixed display to see off Japan, and England head coach Steve Borthwick is hoping for a heavy win over the minnows of the group to build some confidence. He has named a heavily rotated line-up to face the Chileans, knowing there won’t be many more opportunities to rest his front-line troops.

Chile, who are playing in their first World Cup, lost their opening two matches 42-10 and 43-10 to Japan and Samoa respectively.

England currently stand on top of the pool with nine points from two games.

Is England vs Chile on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch online

15:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

An update from our man on the ground in Lille this afternoon, Harry Latham-Coyle:

“It’s turned into a delightful day in Lille, the sun high in the sky after a couple of dreary days and warming the thousands upon thousands of England fans who have hopped across the channel on the Eurostar. They were filling the bars and brasseries from early this morning, mingling with a smaller, but passionate, contingent of Chileans. One South American fan told me he was hoping for a good 15 minutes from his side and an avoidance of a France vs Namibia-type thrashing.”

Harry Latham-Coyle, in Lillie for The Independent

15:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

The England players are on their way to the stadium in Lille, as this clip shows. I really wasn’t expecting the accompanying music to be quite so dark and dystopian...

Los Condores gearing up for ‘most important game in Chile’s history’

15:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

While a lot of the attention will be on how England’s attack clicks in Lille, Chile aren’t just cannon fodder for the Red Rose - this is a huge occasion for Chilean rugby in its own right.

In fact, head coach Pablo Lemoine has insisted this is the biggest game in the team’s history. Qualifying for their first-ever World Cup has given them an opportunity to play against tier-one nations that they otherwise wouldn’t have, so Lemoine is eager for them to embrace it.

“We do not have opportunities to play against the tier one. To improve, we must take advantage of these opportunities,” Lemoine explained. “You have to play and enjoy it because it is surely the most important game in Chile’s history.

“England have a pragmatic, organised game. A lot of kicking game, a lot of strategy, with high-class players looking to counter-attack. I imagine a lot of aggressiveness in the forwards.

“We have been watching them, we saw their games with Argentina and Japan, and ultimately we will have to be intelligent and not commit penalties because it is an important platform for them. I hope we can accomplish that part of the plan.”

Chile have impressed in spurts so far in France, although have faded as the match wore on in 42-12 and 43-10 defeats to Japan and Samoa respectively so far. And Los Condores captain Martin Sigren, who plys his club trade in England, for Championship side Doncaster Knights, want to see his side put in an 80-minute performance.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Sigren said. “There are very few opportunities one has to face a team with as much history as England and on a Rugby World Cup stage. We want to take advantage of it and enjoy it to the fullest.

“I think they are going to look to exhaust us emotionally and see if we give up, which will make it easier for them. That is what we want to fight and it is the most important challenge. We have to be in the fight and battle during the 80 minutes regardless of the score.”

Chile's blindside flanker Martin Sigren celebrates a try against Samoa (AFP via Getty Images)

England vs Chile: Team news

15:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Steve Borthwick makes 12 changes to his England line-up, and a couple of positional switches, too, as he uses this opportunity to look at his wider squad. Owen Farrell returns from suspension and captains the side at fly half, while Marcus Smith makes a first ever professional start at full back in a backline full of pace and creativity.

Bevan Rodd, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Max Malins and Henry Arundell will make their first appearances of the tournament from the start, and replacement hooker Jack Walker should join them from the bench.

Chile also have a fresh look, with coach Pablo Lemoine keeping just six of those that started against Samoa in his run-on side. Full back Francisco Urroz is set for a World Cup debut after eight years as international as Inaki Ayarza drops to the bench, which contains six forwards and two backs.

Santiago Videla is absent after suffering a head injury against Samoa, but brother Benjamin is a starter at scrum-half.

Steve Borthwick has brought Owen Farrell straight back into the fold (Getty Images)

England vs Chile: Line-ups

15:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of today’s line-ups. Steve Borthwick has rung the changes as he looks to rest his biggest hitters and offer up a chance for some of his squad players to make a mark on this World Cup.

England XV: Bevan Rodd, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler; George Martin, David Ribbans; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola; Danny Care, Owen Farrell (captain); Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, Henry Arundell; Marcus Smith.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl; Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.

Chile XV: Salvador Lues, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Clemente Saavedra, Javier Eissmann; Martín Sigren (captain), Ignacio Silva, Alfonso Escobar; Benjamin Videla, Rodrigo Fernandez; Franco Velarde, Matias Garafulic, Domingo Saavedra, Cristobal Game; Franciso Urroz.

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Vittorio Lastra, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Thomas Orchard, Raimundo Martínez; Lukas Carvallo, Inaki Ayarza

Marcus Smith starts for England at full back today (Getty Images)

15:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

More of this today from Owen Farrell? The returning England skipper was practising his kicking during the stadium run at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy yesterday.

Farrell will make his comeback from a red-card ban today with all eyes on how the dual 10-15 playmaker pivot of him and Marcus Smith combine in Lille.

15:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

England scrum-half Danny Care has said he hopes France’s star player Antoine Dupont will be back from injury soon after he suffered a facial fracture in their Rugby World Cup game against Namibia on Thursday.

The captain left the pitch following a clash of heads with Johan Deysel.

Deysel’s yellow card for the collision in the 45th minute, with France leading 54-0, was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official.

“We’re all sending him our best,” Care said of Dupont.

“At the World Cup, you want to see the best players, Antoine is the best player in the world.”

See the video here.

England vs Chile – match odds

15:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Having released the pressure on themselves with back-to-back wins over Argentina and Japan, England will look to make it three from three in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup against Chile at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Saturday (4.45pm UK time).

Coming into the tournament with just three victories from nine tests since Steve Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones as head coach at the end of last year, there was uncertainty from bookmakers as to how the English were going to fare in the 10th edition of the RWC.

England are at the summit of the pool table, a full nine points clear of their upcoming opponents. First-time finalists at the World Cup, Chile were on the receiving end of a 42-12 reversal to Japan in their tournament debut at Stadium de Toulouse on 10 September.

Six days later in Bordeaux, Samoa emerged triumphant over the Chileans with a similar final scoreline of 43-10.

It was always going to be a big ask of Pablo Lemoine’s side to come out on top in these games, especially as they had never previously faced Japan or Samoa in an international test.

This is also the case with England as well as Argentina, who they face in their final pool game in Nantes on 30 September.

Meanwhile, in the latest Rugby World Cup odds, England have moved in from 16/1 to 12/1 outsiders following their positive start.

Owen Farrell is back on England duty for the clash with Chile (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

15:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

England will look to extend their winning run while Chile face another tough battle in Pool D.

While victory is expected from Steve Borthwick’s men, the South Americans will provide stiff opposition.

Here, we examine five talking points heading into the game:

Farrell enters the Rugby World Cup and talking points ahead of England vs Chile

England supporters head to Lille

15:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

England fans have hopped on the Eurostar and descended on Lille in their thousands to watch their side this afternoon.

It’s all been very good-natured in the northern French city and there are a fair few Chile fans around the city as well.

(PA)