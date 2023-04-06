Chloe Kelly the hero again as Lionesses win dramatic penalty shootout - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England 1 Brazil 1 (England win 4-2 on penalties)

By Tom Garry at Wembley

Make no mistake, England will need to play notably better than they did in a sloppy second-half against Brazil if they are to win the World Cup this summer, yet their chances of doing so now feel significantly enhanced by the valuable experiences they gained at Wembley during the course of dramatically winning the first Women's Finalissima on penalties.

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly proved to be a Wembley heroine again, as she confidently struck home England's fifth and decisive penalty in the shootout, just over eight months after she poked home the extra-time winner in last July's Euros final on the same ground, but England's imperfect second-half display gives them plenty to work on ahead of flying to Australia in July.

Potentially pricelessly, they have now overcome a key hurdle by winning a penalty shootout for the first time in the Lionesses' history and demonstrated their mental strength by keeping their composure from the spot just moments after a rare setback. Now unbeaten in 30 matches under Sarina Wiegman, even conceding a poor stoppage-time equaliser didn't halt their winning momentum as they went on to lift a trophy for the fourth time in 14 months and continue that invaluable winning feeling.

Wiegman praised her team's "resilience" and added: "We hadn't had a shootout yet in an environment like this. Of course you practice it, but it can’t get more real than this. Every experience really helps. I am happy, it is good that we have this information. How you feel with that walk [to the penalty spot] with 83,000 people screaming, it really helps and shows again that we can do it.

"I wouldn’t say it was a wake-up call [in the second half], but we were really challenged, and with a very aggressive high press. That’s what we need. We hoped to be challenged in defence too and in transition moments and that’s what happened today.”

Chloe Kelly scores the winning penalty - AFP/Ben Stansall

England have never won a shootout in a major women's tournament, losing 4-3 to France in the 2011 World Cup and 4-3 to Sweden in the 1984 Euros final. Working as a pundit for ITV's coverage, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes felt conceding late on could help England, saying: "This tested England, more so than any game since the Euros. It's the perfect time for them to be exposed defensively - they're going to have to work on that. They came through in flying colours in the shootout."

A rare and bad fumble from goalkeeper Mary Earps allowed Andressa Alves to equalise deep into second-half stoppage time, but Earps saved once in the shootout and saw Arsenal's Rafaelle hit the crossbar as England celebrated a win that was far more dramatic than it had looked like it would be when Ella Toone completed a superb team goal in the first half.

Brazil, ranked five places lower than fourth-placed England in the world rankings, posed a far tougher test than the opponents England beat in February's international window - South Korea, Italy and Belgium - and the South American side's second-half rally highlighted that the Lionesses have a few kinks to iron out. The home crowd of 83,132 were nonetheless celebrating as Chloe Kelly hit the winning spot-kick.

"We’re made of great people in this team, staff and players. It’s about moving forward and being ready for July," Kelly told ITV Sport. "It was another challenge here tonight but we’re building momentum and keep moving forward now."

This fixture is a new one in the women's international calendar, organised by Uefa and South America's governing body CONMEBOL, pitting the reigning European champions against the South American champions, and after England's first Euros triumph in 2022 and Brazil securing their eighth Copa America Femenina, the stage was set for a memorable night.

England opened the scoring with a delightful team goal, patiently passing the ball through the Brazilians during a prolonged spell of possession before adventurous right-back Lucy Bronze cut the ball back perfectly with a first-time pass that picked out the path of Manchester United's Toone, who turned the ball home with a first-time finish.

However, Wiegman's team were without regular starting centre-back Millie Bright, who is missing April's camp with a knee injury that she suffered while playing in the Women's Champions League for Chelsea, and perhaps England's errors in their own half in the second half showed how influential Bright has been on their success.

In attack, one key decision Wiegman had to make was who to start as her wide forwards, after Kelly had impressed during February's Arnold Clark Cup ahead of her Manchester City team-mate Hemp, who was on the bench two months ago. However, Hemp was chosen by Wiegman to start at Wembley and she looked confident, with her energy and skill helping to carve out openings frequently.

That aside, it now looks like Wiegman is close to knowing her World Cup best XI, with a core of Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone having regularly started in her midfield this season, with Alessia Russo keeping her place as the central number nine and Lucy Bronze proving influential at right-back.

Brazil, who were beaten 2-1 by the USA in February, were without their legendary forward Marta for Thursday's game. The six-time world player of the year, 37, was ruled out of their travelling squad through injury. Their head coach Pia Sundhage believes England are "one of the favourites" this summer.

That's hard to deny.

Match details

England (4-3-3): Earps 7; Bronze 8, Williamson 7, Greenwood 7, Carter 6; Stanway 6, Walsh 7, Toone 6; James 6 (Kelly 6, 74), Russo 6 (Daly 6, 74), Hemp 7 (Robinson 5, 88).

Booked: Earps, Hemp.

Goal: Toone, 23.

Subs not used: Hampton (gk), Roebuck (gk), Le Tissier, Morgan, Charles, Nobbs, Coombs, Daly, Park, Wubben-Moy.

Brazil (5-3-2): Leticia 6; Antonia 6 (Gabi Nunes 5, 87), Lauren 6 (Andressa Alves 8, 46), Kathellen 6, Rafaelle 7, Tamires 6; Ary 6 (Fernanda 6, 87), Luana 5 (Duda Francelino 7, 69), Kerolin 6; Zaneratto 6 (Adriana 7, 46), Geyse 6.

Booked: Rafaelle.

Goal: Alves da Silva, 90+3.

Subs not used: Camila (gk), Luciana (gk), Ana Vitoria, Duda Santos, Tarciane, Yasmin, Portilho.

Referee: Stephanie Frappart (France).

Attendance: 83,132.

Weigman left with Scott-sized hole

By Luke Edwards

We did not know how much England were going to miss Jill Scott until they could no longer call on her in a game such as this. Brazil showed us just how sorely her absence will be felt at the World Cup this summer.

It was a worry that, rather than enjoy watching her receiving a standing ovation on the pitch before the game, this would turn into an evening where we were wishing Scott was back on the pitch wearing her kit by the end. It was Scott’s emergence from the bench, as the European Championship final appeared to be slipping away from England last year, that helped wrestle back control of the game from Germany.

Scott shored up the midfield, adding bite and snarl, calming the younger players around her. We knew that, at 36, she could not go on for ever, and she has not regretted retirement, but her teammates missed her badly here. There was no reassuring presence coming from the bench, nobody to sit in and disrupt attacks and relieve the pressure on a defence that had been making silly mistakes all game.

England had looked good in the first half, but in the second it was a different story. Brazil swarmed all over the English midfield and pinned them back. England were sloppy. Had Scott been on the pitch, she would have screamed at those who had switched off. She would have given short shrift to anyone losing the ball away in their own half, something England did repeatedly as Brazil pressed high.

Maybe they are a team who needed this sort of wake-up call, to learn that you cannot switch off mentally against another team ranked in the top 10 in the world. It can only have done them some good to win under pressure, and to come through a penalty shoot-out. But it was troubling that nobody was able to do what Scott did last summer.

There was nobody Sarina Wiegman could send in to disrupt Brazil attacks, nobody to cajole or calm, depending on what was needed from the younger players around her. The problem with international football is you cannot scout and buy someone when a crucial part of the machine needs to be replaced. You have to work with what you have.

When Millie Bright is fit again, perhaps Alex Greenwood or Leah Williamson could be moved into midfield if a situation like this arises again. It will be a conundrum Wiegman wrestles with before the World Cup. England do not have another player like Scott.

Only now, perhaps, do we realise how damaging her absence could be this summer. England got away with it against Brazil, but when they are likely to face Germany again in the quarter-finals Down Under, they will not want to risk being put under this sort of constant pressure again in a knockout game.

It could put their whole tournament in jeopardy.

England vs Brazil, as it happened:

Next up: Australia on Tuesday

England lift the trophy - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

Final word from Tom Garry

His report will be in above.

Leah Williamson speaks with ITV Sport

I think it might be time to get a trophy cabinet. I think every time you win, it makes you want to win more. We didn't necessarily not deserve to concede. It's probably good to expose ourselves to all these challenges to be fair. Personally, I didn't think we came out the way we should've come out [in the second half]. I was reminded by somebody close to me to enjoy the moments. We work hard, we put the work in, we don't shy away. We're going to enjoy it along the way.

Leah Williamson - AFP/Ben Stansall

Full-time reflections from Tom Garry

In a weird way, this should benefit England for the World Cup, because that sloppy second-half performance needs to be a wake-up call, and now they get to practise a penalty shootout in front of a huge crowd, ahead of maybe having to contest a shootout this summer #Lionesses — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) April 6, 2023

Mary Earps speaks with ITV Sport

Just relived to be honest. Disappointed with the goal. But we won, so that's the most important thing. It's hard, obviously they're very technical footballers. Let's just say it's good practice for the World Cup in the summer. Win by hook or by crook. Just really pleased with that to be honest. I thought we played really well first half, second half we made it really difficult for ourselves.

Mary Earps - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

Sarina Wiegman speaks with ITV Sport

Two different phases: first half, second half. Lots of learning for us in preparation for the World Cup, but we really wanted to win this one too. We practiced it [penalties] yesterday and before the Euros we practiced it a lot and we just repeated it yesterday in case we did have a shootout and I think we did good. Brazil played in two different formations. I think in the first half we played very well and I think we should've scored a couple more goals. In the second half they pressed a lot higher and that was struggle for us and it's good for us to get a good amount of learning out of this.

Sarina Wiegman - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Another victory for the Lionesses to make it 30 games unbeaten

England victory - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England win - AP/Ian Walton

Chloe Kelly speaks with ITV Sport

It's great being back here at Wembley in front of our own fans. This feels like home to me and the girls put in a brilliant performance tonight and we keep going forward. I just looked the keeper in the eye and I just thought I was going to score. It's about moving forward and being ready for July. I think we're building momentum and moving forward now.

Chloe Kelly - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Penalties: England 4* Brazil 2

Kelly sends a rocket to the left-middle to win the shootout! England have won the first Women's Finalissima!

09:49 PM

Penalties: England 3 Brazil 2*

Kerolin with a stuttering run up to send Earps the wrong way. Such composure. Brazil are holding on.

09:48 PM

Penalties: England 3* Brazil 1

Greenwood up for England now. Slotted with ease down the left and England are on the brink!

09:47 PM

Penalties: England 2 Brazil 1*

Rafaelle Souza smashes the ball onto the crossbar.

Rafaelle misses her penalty - AFP/Ben Stansall

09:47 PM

Penalties: England 2* Brazil 1

Daly now. Clinial and precise into the middle-left of the net. Struck with venom.

09:46 PM

Penalties: England 1 Brazil 1*

Tamires misses! Saved by Earps, who dives to her left, guessing correctly.

Mary Earps save - AP/Ian Walton

09:45 PM

Penalties: England 1* Brazil 1

Ella Toone with a poor rolled penalty into the bottom right corner which is saved.

Ella Toone's penalty is saved by Leticia - Getty Images/Michael Regan

09:45 PM

Penalties: England 1 Brazil 1*

Adriana! Earps was so close to keeping that out. She got her whole hand on it, but it wasn't strong enough.

09:44 PM

Penalties: England 1* Brazil 0

Stanway smashes it with conviction to the left.

09:43 PM

Shootout to begin

England to take first.

09:41 PM

The equaliser

09:38 PM

End of 90 mins: England 1 Brazil 1

England denied at the death with a late Brazil equaliser. It means that this game goes straight to a penalty shootout!

09:37 PM

GOAL! England 1 Brazil 1 (Alves, 90+3)

Alves with a fully-deserved equaliser in stoppage time, snatching it in the 93rd minute.

There's a failure to deal with Geyse down the right, a constant threat this evening. She curls the ball right into the danger zone, it's spilled by Earps and comes to Alves who smashes the ball into the roof of the net.

Brazil equaliser - PA/Adam Davy

09:33 PM

Five minutes of added time to come

Can Brazil find the equaliser?

09:32 PM

88 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Promising for Brazil as they stride into the final third, a great run from Kerolin to nick the ball in midfield... but the final pass behind Greenwood is lacking and Williamson mops up.

09:30 PM

87 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Hemp is off with her bloodied nose and is replaced by Robinson.

09:29 PM

86 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil subs.

Off: Antonia, Borges.

On: Gabi Nunes, Fe Palermo.

09:28 PM

84 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Daly plays Kelly in down the right flank – she pitches one in to the middle of the box searching for Hemp but Antonia is there first. Hemp gets a head to the face for her efforts and is receiving medical treatment for a bloodied nose.

09:23 PM

80 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Attendance for tonight: 83,132. Not quite a record, but a fair turnout.

09:23 PM

79 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Hemp catches Brazil napping, played in by a long ball down the left channel allowing her to hurtle into the final third. She cuts inside and tries to put the ball in, but it's headed away by Brazil, not targeted enough.

England come again down the right but are caught offside. Their forwards have been caught too often in offside positions this evening.

09:19 PM

75 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil keep up the pressure. It's proved too easy to get behind Bronze down England's left flank this second half. Tamires whips the ball in but there's no-one in the middle. Antonia goes for a shot-cross from the right. Earps goal kick. She's shown a yellow for time wasting.

09:16 PM

73 mins: England subs

Off: James, Russo.

On: Kelly, Daly.

England subs - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

09:15 PM

Thoughts from Luke Edwards

England have been really poor since half time and have been put under constant pressure by Brazil. There have been far too many mistakes, poor passes and an inability to break out against a team pressing high up the pitch. Ella Toone has twice given the ball away with needless show boating on the edge of her own area, which will have incensed the England bench. There have also been poor passes out from the back, inviting added pressure. Brazil deserve to be level, with Williamson and Jess Carter both looking particularly vulnerable. A reminder that as good as England are, they cannot switch off mentally against this level of opposition.

09:14 PM

71 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Greenwood's getting some treatment after falling awkwardly in her own box. England are preparing some subs.

09:13 PM

69 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil have been excellent this second half but have just missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

Geyse pounces on Greenwood's slow play at the back, she cuts inside, three against two, but the final cut pass is lacking and Williamson predicts its path perfectly, clearing out what looked like a probable Brazil goal.

09:10 PM

66 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

England have released some of that pressure and have collected themselves.

Hemp makes a run down left, she cuts it back to Toone, who in turn lays off Stanway who unleashes a shot from the outside of the box forcing Izidoro into a diving save.

09:05 PM

61 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Another deflected shot following a Brazil free kick on the left. The Brazil midfield has been dominating this second half and England are really up against it.

The corner is played short, a one-two, but they've made a mess of that on the return and the offside flag goes up.

09:03 PM

59 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

England turn the ball over in their own final third, very poor and sloppy there. Geyse is straight onto that and fires a shot away, a real stinger which Earps deflects onto her crossbar and out for a corner.

09:01 PM

57 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Hemp with quick feet to burst onto the edge of the box, she tries a cut back but didn't properly pick out her team-mate and it's a yellow shirt onto that.

08:58 PM

55 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Geyse takes on Williamson down the inside-left channel and tries to square, but it's blocked by the England defence.

England are getting themselves into all sorts of trouble and there's a lack of movement from them. Whenever they get the ball everyone else is static. The aggressive tactics from Brazil are making all the difference.

08:56 PM

53 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Good start to this second half by Brazil. They've come out positively and have had a few chances already. England have stepped off.

08:54 PM

Richarlison is in the stands this evening

And he's sporting the jersey.

Richarlison - Reuters/Molly Darlington

08:53 PM

More insight from Luke Edwards

I've been a little disappointed with Brazil. They have been given some really promising attacking positions, largely through England mistakes, and have not managed to do anything with them. England have looked comfortable but slightly alarming Leah Williamson has not looked anything like as secure without Millie Bright alongside her. Two or three times in the first half it was either her poor decision making or distribution that put England in trouble.

08:51 PM

48 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

A great sliding tackle from Hemp to rob the ball away from Borges and it takes a last touch of the Brazilian to give England the goal kick.

08:49 PM

46 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

It looks like Brazil have gone to a back four for this second half. It has almost paid off already with a shot from the edge of the area, forcing Earps into what I think is her first save of the match.

Mary Earps - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

08:48 PM

Second half begins

Brazil get us back under way

08:47 PM

08:35 PM

Toone's goal

08:33 PM

Half-time: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil have proved difficult to break down and it's been a tight first half in terms of chances but England have had much more of the ball and are ahead thanks to a wonderful team goal finished by Ella Toone.

Wembley Stadium - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

08:31 PM

43 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Another ball sent out to James on the left, she cuts inside, and again, before shaping a curled shot aiming for the top-right corner. She may have had a pass on there, but fancied it herself.

08:29 PM

41 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

James hangs a cross in from the left, darting down the line and getting past Antonia with skill.

Hemp is in the middle and connects well – only for it to drop right into Izidoro's hands.

08:26 PM

38 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Rafaelle picks up the first yellow for a lunging slide on Stanway. She got the ball but it was seemingly deemed to dangerous. A marginal call.

08:24 PM

36 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

England break forward, Toone tries to feed one through. It comes out to James on the left, an open goal gaping for a split-second, but she tries to cut inside and get into a better position for the shot before being quickly closed down.

08:22 PM

34 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Greenwood corner on the left.

It's sent in to the middle, pulled back towards the edge of the box but the Brazilian shirts are there first and will have a chance to go on the counter.

08:18 PM

30 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

James put it into the back of the net brilliantly – but it won't count.

A long ball is switched upfield from Greenwood to Bronze who takes a single touch to lay James on, who then powers into the Brazilian box and rifles the ball into the roof of the net.

It would've been a gorgeous goal... but Bronze was marginally off when that final pass came in from Bronze.

08:11 PM

GOAL! England 1 Brazil 0 (Toone, 22)

Ella Toone breaks the deadlock with a brilliant team goal.

Bronze on the overlap gets behind the Brazilian wing back on the right, one touch passing in the build-up before she then cuts the ball across to Toone who has made the move into the middle of the box and tucks the ball away past Izidoro.

Ella Toone scores - Uefa/Michael Regan

England celebration - Getty Images/Christopher Lee

08:08 PM

Analysis from Luke Edwards

Lucy Bronze is still so important to this England team, four years after she was named the best player in the world by former manager Phil Neville and three years after she was voted Fifa's best. With her knee problems largely a thing of the past, the 31-year-old might be in the autumn of her career but she remains the best attacking full back around and still has so much pace and power you would expect her to still be in the England squad for the next Euros in 2025. That shot from the edge of the area was sneaking inside the far post and there are times when Bronze is playing ahead of right winger Lauren James. You will rarely see a right back given a free role but Bronze is allowed to roam because she is so good.

08:07 PM

19 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Good recovery from Carter, the ball over the top to Geyse puts Brazil in but Carter is there to block.

08:03 PM

16 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Brazil are sitting very deep, England with most of the possession so far. England will have to be patient here, working the wing backs and playing the switches.

08:02 PM

13 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

A short switch to Bronze from Hemp, Bronze goes for the shot on the edge of the area and really gets behind it, forcing a diving save from Izidoro to keep it out.

Lucy Bronze shot - Getty Images/Michael Regan

08:00 PM

12 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

James lay off the on-rushing Bronze on the right edge of the area, she tries to whip it in, but there's a diving header there to clear the Brazilian lines.

07:58 PM

Update from Telegraph Sport's Luke Edwards

For the third time in nine months England's women's team are playing in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium – although it should be pointed out that there are chunks of empty seats scattered around the stadium. A sell out against Brazil, perhaps, but a few thousand do not appear to have turned up. Regardless, this is a proper test for Sarina Wiegman's side after the slightly farcical Arnold Clark threw up a series of mismatches. England won those three games too easily but at least they were able to experiment I suppose. Brazil, the South American champions, are ranked 9th in the world and England are 4th. We should get a true indication of where the team are as we head towards this summer's World Cup. It was interesting to note that England are not considered one of the favourites by pundits Down Under – who seem to think Germany, who England could face in the quarter finals, are the best team in Europe at the moment. That will be the Germany England beat to become European champions last summer.

07:53 PM

6 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Russo goes down in the Brazil box, it looks like she's been pushed!

But Russo went a tad too early from the ball in from behind from Bronze and the flag has gone up. Good pressure in the forward line there.

07:52 PM

4 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Brazil get their first sniff in the England half... but a wayward long switched ball and it's all over. England, who have had almost all the possession so far, come again.

07:50 PM

2 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Toone plays Hemp in down the left, but Lauren is off like a shot from the middle of the Brazilian defence and gets there first, sliding in to concede a throw.

07:49 PM

1 min: England 0 Brazil 0

Laura Hemp with an early foray down the left flank. She tries to play in Alessia Russo on the square, who gets a shot away but it's blocked by the Brazilian defence and is steered away from Brazil's danger area.

07:47 PM

England kick off

Here we go!

07:45 PM

A moment of applause

For that man Pele, who passed away last December.

Moment of silence for Pele - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

07:43 PM

Packed-out at Wembley tonight

Fans arrive at Wembley - AFP/Adrian Dennis

07:39 PM

Out come the teams; a reminder of the line-ups this evening

England (4-3-3): Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Le Tissier, Roebuck, Morgan, Charles, Nobbs, Kelly, Coombs, Daly, Park, Hampton, Robinson

Brazil (4-4-2): Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Lauren, Rafaelle; Tamires, Luana, Ary, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse

Subs: Camila, Luciana, Duda, A Vitoria, Andressa Alves, Duda Santos, Adriana, Tarciane, Yasmim, Fernanda, Gabi Nunes, G. Portilho

07:37 PM

07:33 PM

Wiegman speaks

Lauren [James] is really improving and getting fitter and fitter. She needs to get to the next stage. We’ve already had so many special moments and this is another one against a great opponent. We need to cherish the moment.

England v Brazil live: Score and latest updates from Women’s Finalissima - Getty Images/Michael Regan

07:27 PM

Team news explained

England boss Sarina Wiegman made two changes to her starting line-up.

The adjustments from the 6-1 win over Belgium in February with which the European champions completed a successful Arnold Clark Cup defence see Lauren Hemp replace Chloe Kelly in attack and Jess Carter come in for the injured Millie Bright in defence.

Copa America winners Brazil, skippered by Arsenal defender Rafaelle, are without record scorer Marta through injury.

07:20 PM

Tom Garry sets the scene from Wembley

07:08 PM

Starting line-ups

England (4-3-3): Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Le Tissier, Roebuck, Morgan, Charles, Nobbs, Kelly, Coombs, Daly, Park, Hampton, Robinson

Brazil (4-4-2): Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Lauren, Rafaelle; Tamires, Luana, Ary, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse

Subs: Camila, Luciana, Duda, A Vitoria, Andressa Alves, Duda Santos, Adriana, Tarciane, Yasmim, Fernanda, Gabi Nunes, G. Portilho

06:59 PM

Europe vs South America

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the first Women's Finalissima - match between the European and South American champions.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm as Sarina Weigman's side take on Brazil at a sold-out Wembley,

Ahead of tonight's match, the Lionesses released their new kit ahead of the World Cup on Monday, featuring blue shorts after players raised concerns during the Euro's last year over wearing white shorts while on their periods.

They will debut the new kit for the first time against Brazil during this current international break. It has been a move welcomed by a number of former England players.

Former international Jill Scott says she supports the decision to change the national team's shorts from white to blue to ease period concerns for players.

More experimenting from Sarina Weigman?

This game offers both teams the opportunity to test themselves against World Cup opposition as the countdown before the Women's World Cup begins this July and August in New Zealand and Australia.

England have won the Arnold Clark Cup in February, scoring 12 goals across their three games and still remain unbeaten in their 29 games under manager Sarina Wiegman.

However, we know that Weigman is anything but experimental during the European Championship, she selected the same XV throughout the tournament last summer. Will she give new players a change to stake their claim in her World Cup squad?

One player who has been handed a debut since the summer is Chelsea's Lauren James, who has gone from a super sub to a regular starter for England.

She scored her first goal for England in their Arnold Clark Cup victory over South Korea in February..

Landmark match

It was an unusual pre-match press conference on Wednesday, as both captain and managers addressed the media together to show unity ahead of the occasion.



"It's the first Finalissima. That's really nice and it will be a great occasion."



"We're going to be playing in front of 90,000 people and it's set to be a very exciting environment and evening. These are two teams who want to play football.



"Although Brazil has a young team, this is a very good football team. They're powerful, have athleticism and are very tight on the ball. They're very technical and play with a good structure, so we're excited to see where we're at against them.



"We expect to be challenged more in defence, so that will give us more information about our team and where players are at this moment moving forward in our preparation for the World Cup."



Full team news on the way shortly