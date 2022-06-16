England v Belgium live: score and latest updates from Women's Euros warm-up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fiona Tomas
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steph Houghton
    English association football player (born 1988)
Leah Williamson of England is marked by Laura De Neve - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Leah Williamson of England is marked by Laura De Neve - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Latest score: England 0-0 Belgium

09:04 PM

Wiegman rings some changes for the second half

Chloe Kelly, Alex Greenwood and Rachel Daly on.Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Demi Stokes off.

Belgium also change their centre-back pairing.

09:00 PM

Here's a look at Williamson's chip..

08:57 PM

HALF TIME - England 0-0 Belgium

Well, that was.. anti-climatic? SO many chances for England, but they haven't managed to covert any. The hosts have enjoyed two thirds of the possession and have easily looked the better team.  Ellen White twice had the best chance to put the Lionesses ahead right in front of goal, while Stanway's effort from the edge of the area was another opportunity missed.

Williamson has been the standout player for England in that number-8 midfield role, she's linked up so well with Bronze and Mead, but Wiegman's side have just lacked that clinical edge. They will also be weary of Belgium's threat on the counter-attack - the visitors very nearly scored against the run of play with Delacauw's  pop at goal.

It will be interesting to see how England deal with the frustration of squandering so many chances.

08:49 PM

HALF TIME - England 0-0 Belgium

Mead receives the ball on the edge of the box but her dribble is fraught with indecision. She drives forward and looks destined to take a shot but the ball stays glued to her feet and Belgium manage to marshal the ball out of play, although concede a corner... but it's nothing the visitors can't deal with and the whistle blows.

08:45 PM

44 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

A solid passage of play from Belgium ends with Wijnants firing over. Half-time approaching.. w'eve got two minutes of added time.

08:44 PM

43 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

England still yet to make a breakthrough at Molineux, but Wrighty has been impressed with one particular player...

08:41 PM

39 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

The Lionesses squander another chance! This time it's Williamson who bursts into the area and chips the ball towards goal - Evard has rushed out off her line and reads it all wrong. Luckily for Belgium, Wijnants is back for to clear the ball off the line. It was a nice idea from the England captain but there just wasn't enough sting in her effort..

08:38 PM

35 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

Should that have been a penalty to England? Emma Hayes, who is co-commentating on the game for ITV, thinks so. Delacauw catches Beth Mead in the area, but the referee waves play on.

There's been a lot of yo-yoing in possession, but England have a corner. This time Mead fires it in, but it hardly causes any trouble for Belgium. White sticks afoot out to try and get something on it, but her connection isn't as clean as she'd like.

08:35 PM

33 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

This time it's Mead's turn.. she flicks the ball around a defender, lets the ball bounce, but then arrows her shot wide. Could this be one of those frustrating nights for England?

Belgium gather and work the ball down to the other end and Delacauw receives the ball but doesn't get enough on her shot.- They could have easily had the lead there...

08:31 PM

29 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

England continue to probe for an opener and win a corner. Bronze delivers a dangerously low in-swinging ball which is aimed at Bright, but the defender doesn't have enough time to position her body correctly and misses her chance.

The ball continues its trajectory through a sea of white and red shirts before falling perfectly for Ellen White, who is stationed right in front of goal.. but she can't turn it in! She swipes at the ball but completely misses it and Belgium clear.

08:28 PM

27 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

Georgia Stanway has a glorious chance to put England ahead.... but no! The midfielder surges forward with the ball and takes advantage of Belgium's lacklustre defence, which backs off her. Stanway looks like she has all the time in the world - which she does - but manages to swerve her shot wide of the left post...

08:26 PM

24 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

The Lionesses need to start getting their midfield on the ball. Millie Bright hoofs it up to Hemp on the wing, who wastes no time in firing a cross into the box but it's easily gobbled up by Evrard. After a bit of a shaky start, Belgium have adapted to the game and seem to have sussed out England a bit.

08:23 PM

20 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

Belgium are beginning to grow into the game a bit and have enjoyed a few spells of prolonged possession. The visitors are managing to shut off the central corridors that England have used to  orchestrate their early attacks. We've got a stoppage in play as Julie Biesmans is down injured after a challenge from White.

08:16 PM

14 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

Hemp receives the ball on her left flank and performs a cool keepy-uppy to drag the ball away from her marker, before driving inside with one of her usual trademark runs. She shrugs off a challenge but directs her shot into the side netting!

The Lionesses have upped the tempo and their play is much more direct..

08:13 PM

11 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

Ellen White tests Evrard after meeting Beth Meads' cross on the volley.. but Evard gets down low to her left corner and makes the save! That's been England's best chance yet.

08:12 PM

9 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

Beth Mead finds possession and Belgium give the Arsenal forward way too much space on the edge of the area - no on even challenges her - before England lose possession.

Lauren Hemp then wins back the ball off Wijnants down the left and marches into the penalty area. She threads a perfectly weighted ball to Georgia Stanway, who skies the ball way wide. The Bayern Munich midfielder should have done better there.

08:07 PM

5 mins: England 0-0 Belgium

England have started confidently, patiently bobbing the ball around the back and waiting for an opportunity to open up. This time it's Lucy Bronze's turn to surge forward down the right wing and penetrates the area but can't get a shot away cleanly.  Barely two minutes later, Williamson finds Bronze again on her flank and she presses forward again, eating up what seems like aches of green space in front of her. Belgium are going to have to be alert to that blind spot or they could concede early here..

08:02 PM

1 min: England 0-0 Belgium

And we're off! Both teams take the knee before kick-off. England start with possession and immediately thump the ball downfield. They're already putting pressure on the Belgium backline in the opening seconds of the game. Williamson breaks from the midfield and exploits some space to advance into the penalty area, but Belgium's keeper Nicky Evrard  easily gathers.

07:56 PM

The players emerge from the tunnel..

... and the anthems are being sung. There's a sizeable crowd at Molineux.

07:53 PM

Captain Leah Williamson speaks

07:49 PM

We're 10 mins away from kick-off

Jess Carter of England warms up prior to kick off - Naomi Baker&nbsp;/Getty Images
Jess Carter of England warms up prior to kick off - Naomi Baker /Getty Images
A young England fan with their family looks on prior to kick off - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
A young England fan with their family looks on prior to kick off - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

07:41 PM

England's red-hot streaks

England are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Belgium in all competitions. The Lionesses' last defeat against The Red Flames came all the way back in 1980, when they lost 2-1 in a friendly.

A reminder that England are also yet to lose a game under Sarina Wiegman, with the Lionesses winning nine and drawing two of their 11 games under the Dutch manager.

07:35 PM

Millie's milestone

It's a special night for the Chelsea defender, who will be England's vice-captain for this summer's Euros.

07:30 PM

Sarina speaks

“It’s good to play after having three weeks of training and showing on the pitch where we are.

On her decision to leave out former captain Steph Houghton from the squad:

“It was a very hard decision but for the other four players we left out of the squad too. With Steph she was injured, we did everything - she did everything - to come back and get ready for the Euros but at the end, she’s not ready to compete yet, The time is just too short with the level that is asked at Euros.

On Alex Greenwood, who recently recovered from Covid, potentially making an impact from the bench:

“Alex is ready to play. She couldn’t train with the group last week, she did slime training but she started football training this week. She’s ready, but not for a full game. Just like most of the other players, they’ve had a holiday, now we have three weeks’ of training so we want to, if possible, manage the load a little bit.

On Chloe Kelly being back in the mix after a brief spell on the sidelines:

“The three starters up front today started a lot during last season. I started working with Chloe Kelly since the pre-camp, she’s done a great job. I’d really like to see her in the game too but she has to be a little patient. The same with Fran, she’s in a really good place and is going well and feeling good, but she hasn’t played for a while. She’s building up slowly and getting ready for July 6.”

07:18 PM

The teams in full..

ENG: Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Ellen White, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp.

Subs: Rachel Daly, Hannah Hampton (GK), Fran Kirby, Ella Toone, Alex Greenwood, Nikita Parris, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck (GK), Alessia Russo, Jess Carter. 

BEL: Nicky Evrard, Davina Deloose, Sari Kees, Laura De Neve, Davina Philtjens, Julie Biesmans, Marie Minnaert, Feli Delacauw, Sarah Wijnants, Tine De Caigny, Tessa Wullaert.

Subs: Lisa Lichtfus (GK), Diede Lemey (GK), Jody Vangheluwe, Amber Tysiak, Lenie Onzia, Davinia Vanmechelen, Charlotte Tison, Hannah Eurlings, Ella Van Kerkhoven. 

07:13 PM

England are good enough to win the Euros…

…says Luke Edwards, the Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer. In case you missed it, have a read of Luke’s deep-dive analysis on why this could - and should - be the Lionesses’ year.

“As harsh as it may seem, anything less than a place in the final will be viewed through the prism of failure and disappointment.

“England have reached the semi-finals of each of the last three tournaments, a run stretching back to 2015. The standards have been set, expectations must be matched and there is no room either for sentimentality with former captain Steph Houghton not included.”

07:08 PM

Let's take a look at England's starting XI

07:04 PM

England women vs Belgium preview

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of England against Belgium - the first of the Lionesses’ warm-up games for this summer’s home Euros!

Sarina Weigman revealed her 23-strong squad for the tournament yesterday, with former captain Steph Houghton - who has struggled with an Achilles injury in recent months - the most high-profile omission.

England have enjoyed an easy ride since the Dutchwoman took over the helm last summer. They remain unbeaten in 11 games and have been scoring for fun against relatively easy opposition (remember that 20-0 hammering against Latvia?) To give an idea of their dominance, the Lionesses have bundled in 72 goals in their last 11 games. conceding just two.

But this is where it gets serious - and it’s why this fixture takes on added significance. This is the first real opportunity England's players will have to stake their claim for a starting spot in their Euros opener against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Wiegman admitted she was "getting a little closer" to knowing her best XI when asked if strong individual performances against Belgium - before two further warm-up games against the Netherlands and Switzerland - could determine her starting selection.

“This team is really competitive so we have some hard choices to make. That is another reason as to why we play these three games," she said. "Players need to keep performing. When you play a really good game now you have opportunities. It's about knowing where the players are and looking at how we can make other scenarios work.”

Belgium, who will feature at this summer’s championships, have made steady strides on the women’s football scene over the past few years. The Red Flames are not lacking in experience in their ranks - keep an eye out for Janice Cayman, who has 124 international caps and is second in the all-time scorers' list.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Cale Makar the obvious Conn Smythe choice in popularity contest

    Nathan MacKinnon grabs most of the headlines in Colorado, fairly so, but if the Avalanche claim the Stanley Cup, there will clamour for their dynamic defenceman Cale Makar to be awarded the Conn Smythe trophy.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu