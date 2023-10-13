Is England v Australia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch friendly online tonight

(Getty Images)

England are in action on Friday night in an increasingly rare international friendly - and their first game since being confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028 - taking on Australia at Wembley as a warm-up for next week’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

That match against Italy might have the greater meaning but manager Gareth Southgate will look to use the team’s opening fixture as an opportunity to try out new partnerships, welcome a few less-familiar faces back into the fold and perhaps even try out a new formation at some stage.

Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are the two uncapped players in the Three Lions’ squad, but a further nine players have won fewer than ten caps apiece, meaning it’s still a group with a large section of inexperience at international level, despite a core of the group seeming to be ever-presents.

Australia reached the round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup, losing to eventual winners Argentina, but they have only won once since then from four matches, all friendlies. England, quarter-finalists in Qatar, have won five and drawn one of their six games in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game; get the latest odds and tips on England vs Australia here.

When is England vs Australia?

The Three Lions face the Socceroos on Friday 13 October 2023 at Wembley, with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

All of England’s fixtures outside of international tournaments are for now screened free to air on Channel 4, and can be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Southgate might opt to shuffle the pack before the Italy match but he has habitually kept a fairly consistent core and just altered a few players around them. As such, the in-form Jarrod Bowen will be one hoping to get a chance, while Trent Alexander-Arnold may get another run-out in midfield in a non-competitive environment having missed out on the last international break through injury. Levi Colwill has impressed for Chelsea so could get a look-in in defence, be it centrally or on the left given no natural left-backs are in the squad.

Story continues

Australia are without a host of regulars including Ajdin Hrustic, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Bailey Wright - plus Aaron Mooy, who has retired.

Predicted line-ups

ENG: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Trippier, Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Bowen, Kane, Maddison

AUS: Ryan, Miller, Rowles, Burgess, Behich, Irvine, Luongo, Baccus, O’Neill, Duke, Mabil

Odds

England 1/5

Draw 11/2

Australia 11/1

Get the latest odds on all markets here.

Prediction

Perhaps the game might get a bit more spicy than some previous friendlies have been noted for, on account of the natural sporting rivalry that occurs between these two nations, but ultimately the gap in quality should prove significant. England 3-1 Australia.