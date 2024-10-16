England v Australia, Autumn Internationals 2024: Date, start time, how to watch and prediction

Marcus Smith was involved the last time England played Australia back in 2022 - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

England take on Australia for the first time in over two years in the second of their Autumn Nations Series matches this November.

All autumn Tests involving the Wallabies will be of particular interest this year due to 2025’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

When is the match?

England play Australia on Saturday, November 9 at Twickenham (Allianz Stadium).

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 3.10pm GMT. Or 1.10am on Sunday morning if you are in Australia (Canberra).

What TV channel is it on?

In the UK and Ireland, every game will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

What is the latest team news?

England

Alex Mitchell has been left out of England’s squad for the autumn with a neck problem that places his involvement in the series in doubt.

Mitchell has not played this season because of an injury that has been treated with an injection and Northampton have been unable to provide a time-frame for his return.

England’s first choice scrum-half is now battling to play any part in the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan, with his omission from Steve Borthwick’s 36-man squad painting a bleak picture for his involvement.

George Ford is also left out of the 36 as he battles a thigh issue but he will remain with the group that departs for a training camp in Girona on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart; Ollie Chessum, Charlie Ewels, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Martin; Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill

Backs: Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet; Fin Smith, Marcus Smith; Ollie Lawrence, Alex Lozowski, Luke Northmore, Henry Slade; Elliot Daly, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Freddie Steward

Rehabilitation: George Ford

Not considered for selection: Alex Coles, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell, Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, Raffi Quirke, Bevan Rodd

Australia

TBC

What are the latest odds?

TBC

What happened the last time these teams played?

England last played Australia back in the summer of 2022 in a three-Test series Down Under, the tourists, then coached by Eddie Jones, winning 2-1. The first Test in Perth was won 30-28 by the Wallabies, before England turned things around 25-17 in Brisbane and 21-17 in Sydney. It was only England’s second series win in Australia, following 2016’s whitewash.

What is our prediction?

The Wallabies are now a team in transition under new coach Joe Schmidt and have suffered some eyebrow-raising defeats, most notably a 67-27 thrashing by Argentina. But they are showing signs of improvement and gave the All Blacks are real scare in the Rugby Championship.

Predicted score: England 34 Australia 14