England v Argentina, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

Jonny May has gone from not being in the squad to the starting XV - World Rugby/Julian Finney

England face Argentina in their opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France today in what is expected to be the defining clash of Pool D.

The fixture will be the fourth time the sides have met at the World Cup, with England boasting a 3-0 record after matches in 1995 (24-18), 2011 (13-9) and 2019 (39-10).

Argentina have appeared in every Rugby World Cup since the inaugural edition in New Zealand and Australia in 1987. Their best result was third place in 2007, in France, when they beat the hosts in their opening match and again in the third-place play-off.

When is it?

England will play Argentina today (Saturday, September 9) with the match kicking off at 8pm BST (9pm local time).

Where is it?

At the Stade de Marseille – the iconic venue that is home to Olympique de Marseille football club in France’s Ligue 1. It hosted matches during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, when it staged two quarter-finals, as well as the 1938 and 1998 football World Cups.

France have played 12 rugby Tests at the venue and it also hosted the 2022 Champions Cup Final. It will have a capacity of 67,847 for the RWC.

The Stade de Marseille will host four pool matches and two quarter-finals at RWC 2023 - AFP/Nicolas Tucat

Who is the referee?

Mathieu Raynal will take charge for this one. The only French referee at the tournament, with Pierre Brousset named as an assistant, Raynal took charge of the two matches the previous Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago.

How to watch on TV

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. This match will be on ITV1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is the recent history between the teams?

At the last World Cup, England sealed their place in the quarter-finals by beating Argentina 39-10 in Tokyo in their third pool match, running in six tries against a side who had Tomas Lavanini sent off early for an illegal tackle on Owen Farrell. The result also meant Argentina failed to get into the knockout stage for the first time in 16 years.

More recently, Argentina scored a famous victory over England at Twickenham in the 2022 Autumn Internationals, with a 30-29 comeback win in front of 80,000 spectators.

What are England’s other pool matches?

Who’s in the England team?

On Thursday, Steve Borthwick named Alex Mitchell and Jonny May in the team to start against Argentina. Neither Mitchell nor May were in the initial 33-man squad, but injuries to Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson forced Borthwick’s hand.

England team to play Argentina

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 73 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 19 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 59 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 79 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 70 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Northampton Saints, 100 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 18 caps)

Replacements

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 3 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 82 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 90 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 24 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

Who’s in the Argentina team?

Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia returns at full-back as coach Michael Cheika opted for six forwards on the bench.

Mallia is part of a back three with goal-kicker Emiliano Boffelli and Mateo Carreras on the wings and a powerful midfield of Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti.

Argentina team to play England

15. Juan Cruz Mallia

14. Emiliano Boffelli

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Santiago Carreras

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

1. Thomas Gallo

2. Julian Montoya (captain)

3. Francisco Gomez Kodela

4. Matias Alemanno

5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Pablo Matera

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements

16. Agustin Creevy

17. Joel Sclavi

18. Eduardo Bello

19. Guido Petti

20. Pedro Rubiolo

21. Rodrigo Bruni

22. Lautaro Bazan Velez

23. Matias Moroni

What are England saying?

Maro Itoje insists the England team can still inspire the nation despite the lacklustre expectations entering the World Cup.

Yet Itoje believes supporters will still rally to their side having seen patriotic fever sweep the nation during this summer’s Ashes series followed by the Lionesses’ run to the World Cup final.

“I think we’ve seen in several sporting competitions in the last few years, Womens Euro’s, Women’s World Cup, the Ashes, even in 2019 it was the One-Day Cricket World Cup,” Itoje said. “So we’ve seen how England gets behind their national teams, and we want to produce rugby that will get the country behind us.

“We want to be a part of something special, we want to be a part of a special journey, and that starts this weekend. I remember the (football) World Cup in 2002. I was in primary school at the time, and I just remember England flags everywhere, during our lessons we were watching football instead of maths or science. And as I’ve gotten older and been able to have probably a more up to date understanding of how things go and how it captivates the country, it’s something special.”

Maro Itoje has called for England to rally and inspire the nation - PA/Mike Egerton

Wing Elliot Daly has similarly vivid memories of following the 2005 Ashes series and says this team want to lead a galvanising mission on the next generation of rugby players. “That’s what you want to play the game for, that makes you want to be those people that everyone is looking at every single day to provide them something that they can really get behind,” Daly said. “We want to produce a performance to get everyone behind us and we want to go far in this competition.

“When you are a kid learning the game, there’s no pressure you just want to be like your idols. So if we can play any part in that it would be brilliant. I think there is probably a weight in it to a certain degree, but we want to thrive in it under that weight and produce performances in big competitions. We can’t do it more than do it on Saturday and then moving forward in the biggest competition in rugby.”

How has Argentina’s form been?

In the Rugby Championship, Argentina followed up their opening 41-12 defeat by New Zealand with a stunning 34-31 victory over Australia in Sydney, prompting Eddie Jones to lose his temper. They then went agonisingly close to upsetting South Africa at Ellis Park in a performance that will have raised significant alarm within the England camp.