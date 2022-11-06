England v Argentina player ratings: Billy Vunipola has day to forget as Emiliano Boffelli stars

Ben Coles
·7 min read
England v Argentina player ratings: Billy Vunipola has day to forget as Emiliano Boffelli stars - CameraSport/Andrew Kearns
England v Argentina player ratings: Billy Vunipola has day to forget as Emiliano Boffelli stars - CameraSport/Andrew Kearns

A misfiring England slumped to a disappointing loss to Argentina on Sunday, with the Pumas ending a 10-game losing streak against the side they will face at next year's World Cup. Telegraph Sport rates the players from both sides.

England

15. Freddie Steward

Wet conditions early on suited his aerial skills and England tried to use him for cross-field kicks. You forget just how quickly he has settled in this side. So assured already. 7

14. Jack Nowell

Wants to be involved off his wing but had limited touches with ball in hand compared to Cokanasiga and just doesn’t feel like England are making the most of him. 5

13. Manu Tuilagi

Plenty of early touches without gaining too much ground but absolutely clobbered Gonzalez with one tackle. Squeezed more out of each carry the longer the game went on but no blockbuster. 6

12. Owen Farrell (c)

Back leading the side and kicked very well off the tee finishing with 19 points, but his rushed pass (under good pressure from Gallo) led to a Santiago Carreras try. 5

11. Joe Cokanasiga

Horrible to tackle whatever the weather and brushed off two tacklers to score the opening try, before another rumbling break put Smith into space. Glimpses of how great he could be.

10. Marcus Smith

Strayed offside to give away three points. Wanted to get England playing but there were limited opportunities in the first half, more in the second. But still no sign of the magician he can be. 6

The Smith-Farrell axis remains a work in progress - AFP via Getty Images/Adrian Dennis
The Smith-Farrell axis remains a work in progress - AFP via Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

9. Ben Youngs

Smart chip over the top into acres of space earned England a five-metre scrum, which led to the Cokanasiga try (also made by Youngs’ pass). Good, but will he keep his place? 6

1. Ellis Genge

Big tackle early set the tone and won an early scrum penalty, with a massive shove before half-time heaping pressure on Argentina and leading to three more points. Did his bit. 7

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

Caught offside at a breakdown, gifting three points to Boffelli, and a tackle off the ball with the game finely poised was converted from range. OK otherwise but can give more. 6

3. Kyle Sinckler

Bundled Carreras into touch and his passing game works very well at first receiver. Good leg drive in his carries. But, did go off his feet once and Boffelli punished him. 7

4. Alex Coles

Mixed bag, summed up by a good carry before giving away a penalty in one attack. Good: claimed the opening kickoff and good lineout pressure. Bad: coughed up an early penalty and spilled a restart. 5

5. Jonny Hill

Key for England’s lineout and a hindrance at times for Argentina’s. Won’t be happy with a couple of handling errors but England needed his bulk up against a physical pack. 6

6. Maro Itoje

Bruising tackle with Genge on Santiago Carreras but didn’t have the kind of enormous impact on this contest which we’ve seen him produce so often in the past. Seems better at lock. 6

7. Tom Curry

Pounced for a turnover and forced a late penalty for Farrell on the cusp of half-time, and always carries with purpose. But didn’t exactly take over the game as England know he can. 6

8. Billy Vunipola

Stripped in the tackle leading to an Argentina counter-attack and had three more spills. England need more from his offloading game - one of those led to a good attack - but this wasn’t his day. 5

Replacements 6

Jack Singleton, Mako Vunipola (Genge 59), Joe Heyes (Sinckler 74), David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds (Vunipola 57), Jack Willis (Coles 75), Jack van Poortvliet (Youngs 55), Henry Slade (Tuilagi 68)

Van Poortvliet needed about 30 seconds to slice through and score after replacing Youngs with a super burst. Heyes made the opposite impact, giving away a scrum penalty. Slade’s late spill gave the ball back to Argentina and the win.

Argentina

15. Juan Cruz Mallia

Locked in a kicking battle early with Steward and front up well with one tackle on a speeding Cokanasiga. Only missed one tackle and made plenty despite tough conditions early. 7

14. Mateo Carreras

Has scored wonder tries in the Premiership with Newcastle but this required less spectacular work - he only had two carries - and he responded well despite giving up one turnover. 6

13. Matias Moroni

Was in charge of containing Tuilagi in defence and did so effectively for the most part, before a lovely loop with Santiago Carreras led to Boffelli’s try. He's a class act. 7

12. Jeronimo de la Fuente

Couldn’t stop a charging Cokanasiga for England’s first try and wasn’t on the same wavelength as Lavanini, sending a pass straight into touch. But grafts so hard, with 11 tackles. 6

11. Emiliano Boffelli

Excellent accuracy off the tee this year and landed six penalties, before finishing Argentina’s slick move to score their first try. One cracking catch too over Nowell’s head. Class player. 9

Emiliano Boffelli was superb for the visitors - Getty Images/Paul Harding
Emiliano Boffelli was superb for the visitors - Getty Images/Paul Harding

10. Santiago Carreras

One obstruction penalty and had an early spill too, but good line and pace to set up Boffelli’s try, then had enough sharpness and speed to hold off Steward for a long-range try. 7

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

Fairly anonymous aside from giving away one penalty but did play his part in the build-up to Boffelli’s well-worked try. Might be pushed for his place next week. 6

1. Thomas Gallo

Saw plenty of carries and produced the best non knock-on of his life after good pressure on Farrell led to a forced pass and Carreras try. Coughed up a points-producing penalty though. 6

2. Julian Montoya

Lethal when it comes to winning turnovers if given a chance, with one poach earning three points. Pinged once but huge tackle-rate, with nine by the break and leads this side so well. 8

3. Francisco Gomez Kodela

Tricky battle up against Genge and he gave away a first-half penalty and continued to struggle as England controlled that area (without capitalising). Also missed three tackles. 5

4. Matias Alemanno

Loved at Gloucester for his work-rate and there was plenty of that here as expected, weighing in with nine tackles and working as the Pumas’ main lineout option. Part of a strong second row. 7

5. Tomas Lavanini

Burst out the line to hammer Sinckler before giving away a penalty - he gives, he takes away - and you're always going to get a rollercoaster with Lavanini. Made a dozen tackles, conceded two penalties. 6

6. Juan Martin Gonzalez

Quality rip on Vunipola early on sparked an attack which led to the opening points, but couldn’t stop Cokanasiga for the try. Still, another excellent defensive display making 11 tackles with none missed. 7

7. Marcos Kremer

Just a physical nightmare to play against, racking up 19 tackles overall and fast emerging as one of the game's great forwards. More carrying and he would be a sensation. 8

8. Pablo Matera

Even the best thrown a dud pass off an attacking scrum and slipped off Cokanasiga for one England break. Argentina's top carrier, but missed four tackles and also produced four handling errors. 6

Replacements 7

Ignacio Ruiz (Montoya 67), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello (Gomez Kodela 57), Lucas Paulos (Kremer 74), Facundo Isa (Lavanini 57), Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Orlando (M Carreras 67)

Ruiz, Montoya's replacement, followed his captain's example by winning a turnover. An impressive nine tackles from Isa during his 23-minute spell on the park also stood out as Argentina ground out a famous win.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i