England v Argentina player ratings: Billy Vunipola has day to forget as Emiliano Boffelli stars - CameraSport/Andrew Kearns

A misfiring England slumped to a disappointing loss to Argentina on Sunday, with the Pumas ending a 10-game losing streak against the side they will face at next year's World Cup. Telegraph Sport rates the players from both sides.

England

15. Freddie Steward

Wet conditions early on suited his aerial skills and England tried to use him for cross-field kicks. You forget just how quickly he has settled in this side. So assured already. 7

14. Jack Nowell

Wants to be involved off his wing but had limited touches with ball in hand compared to Cokanasiga and just doesn’t feel like England are making the most of him. 5

13. Manu Tuilagi

Plenty of early touches without gaining too much ground but absolutely clobbered Gonzalez with one tackle. Squeezed more out of each carry the longer the game went on but no blockbuster. 6

12. Owen Farrell (c)

Back leading the side and kicked very well off the tee finishing with 19 points, but his rushed pass (under good pressure from Gallo) led to a Santiago Carreras try. 5

11. Joe Cokanasiga

Horrible to tackle whatever the weather and brushed off two tacklers to score the opening try, before another rumbling break put Smith into space. Glimpses of how great he could be.

10. Marcus Smith

Strayed offside to give away three points. Wanted to get England playing but there were limited opportunities in the first half, more in the second. But still no sign of the magician he can be. 6

The Smith-Farrell axis remains a work in progress - AFP via Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

9. Ben Youngs

Smart chip over the top into acres of space earned England a five-metre scrum, which led to the Cokanasiga try (also made by Youngs’ pass). Good, but will he keep his place? 6

1. Ellis Genge

Big tackle early set the tone and won an early scrum penalty, with a massive shove before half-time heaping pressure on Argentina and leading to three more points. Did his bit. 7

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

Caught offside at a breakdown, gifting three points to Boffelli, and a tackle off the ball with the game finely poised was converted from range. OK otherwise but can give more. 6

3. Kyle Sinckler

Bundled Carreras into touch and his passing game works very well at first receiver. Good leg drive in his carries. But, did go off his feet once and Boffelli punished him. 7

4. Alex Coles

Mixed bag, summed up by a good carry before giving away a penalty in one attack. Good: claimed the opening kickoff and good lineout pressure. Bad: coughed up an early penalty and spilled a restart. 5

5. Jonny Hill

Key for England’s lineout and a hindrance at times for Argentina’s. Won’t be happy with a couple of handling errors but England needed his bulk up against a physical pack. 6

6. Maro Itoje

Bruising tackle with Genge on Santiago Carreras but didn’t have the kind of enormous impact on this contest which we’ve seen him produce so often in the past. Seems better at lock. 6

7. Tom Curry

Pounced for a turnover and forced a late penalty for Farrell on the cusp of half-time, and always carries with purpose. But didn’t exactly take over the game as England know he can. 6

8. Billy Vunipola

Stripped in the tackle leading to an Argentina counter-attack and had three more spills. England need more from his offloading game - one of those led to a good attack - but this wasn’t his day. 5

Replacements 6

Jack Singleton, Mako Vunipola (Genge 59), Joe Heyes (Sinckler 74), David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds (Vunipola 57), Jack Willis (Coles 75), Jack van Poortvliet (Youngs 55), Henry Slade (Tuilagi 68)

Van Poortvliet needed about 30 seconds to slice through and score after replacing Youngs with a super burst. Heyes made the opposite impact, giving away a scrum penalty. Slade’s late spill gave the ball back to Argentina and the win.

Argentina

15. Juan Cruz Mallia

Locked in a kicking battle early with Steward and front up well with one tackle on a speeding Cokanasiga. Only missed one tackle and made plenty despite tough conditions early. 7

14. Mateo Carreras

Has scored wonder tries in the Premiership with Newcastle but this required less spectacular work - he only had two carries - and he responded well despite giving up one turnover. 6

13. Matias Moroni

Was in charge of containing Tuilagi in defence and did so effectively for the most part, before a lovely loop with Santiago Carreras led to Boffelli’s try. He's a class act. 7

12. Jeronimo de la Fuente

Couldn’t stop a charging Cokanasiga for England’s first try and wasn’t on the same wavelength as Lavanini, sending a pass straight into touch. But grafts so hard, with 11 tackles. 6

11. Emiliano Boffelli

Excellent accuracy off the tee this year and landed six penalties, before finishing Argentina’s slick move to score their first try. One cracking catch too over Nowell’s head. Class player. 9

Emiliano Boffelli was superb for the visitors - Getty Images/Paul Harding

10. Santiago Carreras

One obstruction penalty and had an early spill too, but good line and pace to set up Boffelli’s try, then had enough sharpness and speed to hold off Steward for a long-range try. 7

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

Fairly anonymous aside from giving away one penalty but did play his part in the build-up to Boffelli’s well-worked try. Might be pushed for his place next week. 6

1. Thomas Gallo

Saw plenty of carries and produced the best non knock-on of his life after good pressure on Farrell led to a forced pass and Carreras try. Coughed up a points-producing penalty though. 6

2. Julian Montoya

Lethal when it comes to winning turnovers if given a chance, with one poach earning three points. Pinged once but huge tackle-rate, with nine by the break and leads this side so well. 8

3. Francisco Gomez Kodela

Tricky battle up against Genge and he gave away a first-half penalty and continued to struggle as England controlled that area (without capitalising). Also missed three tackles. 5

4. Matias Alemanno

Loved at Gloucester for his work-rate and there was plenty of that here as expected, weighing in with nine tackles and working as the Pumas’ main lineout option. Part of a strong second row. 7

5. Tomas Lavanini

Burst out the line to hammer Sinckler before giving away a penalty - he gives, he takes away - and you're always going to get a rollercoaster with Lavanini. Made a dozen tackles, conceded two penalties. 6

6. Juan Martin Gonzalez

Quality rip on Vunipola early on sparked an attack which led to the opening points, but couldn’t stop Cokanasiga for the try. Still, another excellent defensive display making 11 tackles with none missed. 7

7. Marcos Kremer

Just a physical nightmare to play against, racking up 19 tackles overall and fast emerging as one of the game's great forwards. More carrying and he would be a sensation. 8

8. Pablo Matera

Even the best thrown a dud pass off an attacking scrum and slipped off Cokanasiga for one England break. Argentina's top carrier, but missed four tackles and also produced four handling errors. 6

Replacements 7

Ignacio Ruiz (Montoya 67), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello (Gomez Kodela 57), Lucas Paulos (Kremer 74), Facundo Isa (Lavanini 57), Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Orlando (M Carreras 67)

Ruiz, Montoya's replacement, followed his captain's example by winning a turnover. An impressive nine tackles from Isa during his 23-minute spell on the park also stood out as Argentina ground out a famous win.