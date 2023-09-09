England v Argentina live: Score and updates from Rugby World Cup as Tom Curry is shown red

Tom Curry was sent to the sin bin after contact with Juan Cruz Mallia - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

08:36 PM BST

22 min ENG 3 ARG 3

Penalty England!

Outstanding defence from England and captain Courtney Lawes.

The powerful blind-side latches onto the ball, encouraging the Argentine prop Francisco Gomez Kodela to go straight off his feet.

England clear to half-way.



08:34 PM BST

22 min ENG 3 ARG 3

Argentina look to drive from the lineout before Montoya breaks away for one of his rumbling carries.

Argentina pepper England around the ruck before Thomas Gallo reaches over the line.

The referee has decreed, however, that there was a knock-on in the build-up.

08:31 PM BST

21 min ENG 3 ARG 3

England make a rare effort to pass out to their winger.

But some brilliant work on the floor from Matera steals the ball back for Los Pumas.

This is followed by a superb Argentina grubber that roles into the corner for a 50-22.

England re-group for a water break, but they will then face a defensive lineout just outside their own five-metre line.

08:29 PM BST

19 min ENG 3 ARG 3

Carreras is let off the hook.

Unlike Tom Curry’s head collision, it has been ruled by the eye in the sky that Carreras’ indiscretion was only worthy of a yellow, and he returns to the field amidst England fans’ boos.

08:28 PM BST

18 min ENG 3 ARG 3

A solid scrum this time from England gives Earl the chance to surge off the back.

Alex Mitchell then pulls of an unwieldly offload to keep the ball alive.

The ball goes through the hand for the first time by England with an overlap on the right. But Earl has a rush of blood to the head and opts to grubber through rather than passing to Johnny May.

The ball goes into touch and Argentina clear.

08:24 PM BST

16 min ENG 3 ARG 3

An early engage gives a free-kick to Argentina.

Los Pumas kick goes too far and Steward calls the mark. He then pumps it back up-field to the Argentina 10-metre line.

08:23 PM BST

14 min ENG 3 ARG 3

After a high-bomb from Ford that is slightly lamely chased by Steward, Argentina knock on.

Cue the first scrum of the game. This will be a good early test for both sides.

08:21 PM BST

11 min ENG 3 ARG 3

We are 12 minutes into this game and it really hasn’t taken any shape whatsoever so far.

The usual kick tennis, England showing good pluck at the breakdown, but neither side managing to piece together more than three or four phases.

08:19 PM BST

Tom Curry red card

England lose Tom Curry after the decision is reviewed.

The flanker left the field just 2 minutes and 59 seconds into England’s World Cup. It’s hard to conceive of a worse possible start for Steve Borthwick’s side...

It has been upgraded!



08:17 PM BST

9 min ENG 3 ARG 3

Carreras flies through for the charge down, but he follows through in the air and his hip appears to smash in George Ford’s head region.

It looks like a case of over-commitment rather than anything cynical. But as Ugo Monye wisely put it, it’s crazy how these small moments can leave an indelible mark on the match - or words to that effect.

Not often you see an Argentina game where Labinini is not first in the book for his side..

George Ford slots the penalty to get England off the mark.



08:15 PM BST

9 min ENG 0 ARG 3

The crowd erupts, presumably there are plenty of English in the stadium, as George Ford is taken out late after putting in an up-and-under.

A needless challenge by Argentina that offers England a lifeline.

And it’s time for another review...

08:14 PM BST

6 min ENG 0 ARG 3

Boffelli lines up another one. He nailed the first one from 57 metres. This one look similarly mammoth at around 55m.

Fortunately for England, however, the kick had the legs, but not quite the accuracy.

England 22-metre drop out.

08:12 PM BST

Fans stuck outside the stadium

There was understandable frustration among the fans who arrived at the venue an hour before kick-off, only to find a swelling stand-still. Only with around 10 minutes to go until the start did the queues begin to move. The situation mirrored that of Ireland’s game against Romania earlier in the day in Bordeaux, putting organisers under scrutiny.

08:11 PM BST

4 min ENG 0 ARG 3

Emiliano Boffelli makes no mistake with the penalty, and Argentina take the lead.

England will now have to dig in to manage this ten minute period.

08:10 PM BST

Tom Curry yellow card

Not good news for England. Nor is it for Tom Curry, who has been sent off within three minutes in his first England game since February.

Curry goes to the bunker, and the decision will now be reviewed.

What’s important is whether there is mitigation. The fact that Curry has wrapped and there is a change of angle will play in his favour. But that said, it’s a difficult one to call!

08:08 PM BST

3 min ENG 0 ARG 0

An early TMO review here with Tom Curry the potential culprit.

Juan Cruz Mallia lands after catching the ball and impacts head-on-head with Tom Curry, drawing blood from the Argentine player.

blood on his shirt after Curry collision - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

08:06 PM BST

2 min ENG 0 ARG 0

England gather a box-kick from Argentina and kick back themselves to half-way.

Carreras puts in a dangerous chip, but it’s well-fielded by England.

The ball is offloaded to Steward who wallops one up-field. The ball lands just short of Los Pumas’ 22, and it’s an Argentina throw.

08:04 PM BST

1 min ENG 0 ARG 0

And we’re off! Argentina in white and blue get us underway.

England, wearing their navy away jerseys, gather well and clear to half-way.

08:02 PM BST

Time for the English national anthem

God Save the King echoes around the stadium.

There seems to be quite some delay between the church-choir sound of the performers and the dulcet tones of the likes of Joe Marler...

Let’s hope the timing is better in the match than the anthems.

The tracksuits are off, and the match is about to get under way. This is it!

07:59 PM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

Courtney Lawes leads England out into the Stade de Marseille on the occasion of his 101st cap.

We’re only minutes away from kick-off. But first, time for the anthems!

07:56 PM BST

England's squad: Steve Borthwick’s rolls the dice

There were several surprise inclusions in Steve Borthwick’s squad to face Argentina, with Alex Mitchell and Jonny May named in the starting VX. Neither Mitchell nor May were in the initial 33-man squad, but they were recalled following injuries to Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson.

Mitchell has been brought in to add dynamism to England’s ailing attack. However, his inclusion means that England’s most-capped player Ben Youngs misses out.

Borthwick is also without captain Owen Farrell and his only No 8 specialist Billy Vunipola due to suspensions. In their place, George Ford slots in at fly-half, as he has done throughout England’s warm-up fixtures, while Bean Earl deputises at the back of the scrum. Courtney Lawes will continue to captain the team.

Tom Curry is brought back into the fold at open-side for his first minutes of the Borthwick era following a series of injuries. Meanwhile, veteran prop Dan Cole has been given the nod at tighthead with Kyle Sinckler not involved.

Speaking about his selection ahead of veterans Danny Care and Ben Youngs, Mitchell said: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster - out of the squad, then back in and now getting a shot against Argentina.

“As a kid it’s a thing you dream of, playing at the top of the game, and the World Cup is that.”

The 26-year-old added: “To start the first World Cup game is a massive honour - my family are massively proud of me. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we can get a result.”

07:38 PM BST

Fan chaos outside the stadium...

Sadly looks like thousands of people are going to miss kick off with the queue to get into the main stand at least 100 deep just 30 mins before kick off.

The view from inside the stadium as masses of fans gather outside the gates

07:31 PM BST

And also for Argentina

Argentina team guide

07:27 PM BST

Our experts' view of England's record and prospects

England team guide

07:25 PM BST

Have your say on the result

If you can’t choose between an English cake-walk to victory or an Argentine tango in Marseille, check out what Telegraph columnist Brian Moore predicted here.

07:20 PM BST

Having a punt?

First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.

07:17 PM BST

...and the Argentina team

15. Juan Cruz Mallia

14. Emiliano Boffelli

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Santiago Carreras

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

1. Thomas Gallo

2. Julian Montoya (captain)

3. Francisco Gomez Kodela

4. Matias Alemanno

5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Pablo Matera

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements

16. Agustin Creevy

17. Joel Sclavi

18. Eduardo Bello

19. Guido Petti

20. Pedro Rubiolo

21. Rodrigo Bruni

22. Lautaro Bazan Velez

23. Matias Moroni

07:16 PM BST

England team to play Argentina

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 73 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 19 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 59 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 79 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 70 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Northampton Saints, 100 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 18 caps)

Replacements

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 3 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 82 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 90 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 24 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

07:07 PM BST

Moment of truth for England

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s World Cup clash between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille.

Expectations of England going into the World Cup have never been so low. Since Steve Borthwick took over as head coach in February, England have struggled. The side have won just two of their nine fixtures in 2023 and suffered their first ever defeat at the hands of Fiji on the eve of the tournament.

The string of poor results has caused fractures in the support base, with England failing to sell out Twickenham in the World Cup warm-up fixtures, and players in the camp taking to social media to lash out at fans. But none of this will matter if England can put together a winning performance this evening.

Standing in their way is a proud and well-drilled Argentina side. Los Pumas are ranked two places higher than England in the world standings and are slight favourites for the first time in a meeting between the two nations.

At the last World Cup, England sealed their place in the quarter-finals by beating Argentina 39-10 in Tokyo in their third pool match, running in six tries against a side who had Tomas Lavanini sent off early for an illegal tackle on Owen Farrell.

But under the tutelage of Australian coach Michael Cheika, Argentina are a much improved outfit who last year claimed a famous first away win in New Zealand before beating England 30-29 at Twickenham in the Autumn Internationals - the last time these two sides met.

Despite the general mood music surrounding England’s chances, the squad have been upbeat since their arrival in France, and there is a sense among the players that they are on the cusp of finally realising their potential.

“We know who we are. We know the type of players we have. We know the quality of coaches we have,” said second-row Maro Itoje.

“Yes we haven’t in recent times played as well as we can, but we know the potential of this group.

“And when you know the potential of this group and you know the attitude of the players and the coaches, it can only fill you with confidence.

“There is a strong feeling and belief within the group now that things can change very quickly and the best is yet to come.”

Having previously led the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final, where they lost to New Zealand, and a quarter-final defeat to England four years later, Los Pumas coach said he is relishing a third go with Argentina and that it was his ‘back to basic’ approach that has been behind their upward trajectory.

“When I took over [in March 2022], I knew exactly how I would go about it,” said Cheika. “It was about going back to the fundamental principles of Argentine rugby – the scrum, maul and lineout. That gives us a base and an identity.

“Over time we have begun to play with more possession, sometimes successfully, sometimes not, but we have kept on improving. At times the consistency has not been there, but it is a work in progress, and will be even through this tournament.

“It has been great to work with these players, they are really receptive to new ideas.”

