England beat Argentina to clinch third spot in Rugby World Cup

England players pose with their bronze medals after beating Argentina in the third-place play-off in Paris on Friday night - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

It was meant to be the game no-one wanted to play in, but this World Cup has a habit of throwing up dramatic finales, and this bronze final was no different.

Just six days on from England’s last-gasp defeat by South Africa in the World Cup semi-final, Steve Borthwick’s side found themselves facing a scrum in their own half and clinging onto a three-point lead.

Yet this time England, despite being out on their feet for most of the match, somehow found a way to cling on to claim the bronze medal for the first time.

It was some reward for a campaign that took an age to get off the ground but has at least finished with a foundation stone for Borthwick to build on ahead of the Six Nations Championship.

A third-place finish in this World Cup, given the backdrop of the turmoil of the last year, must be regarded as an overachievement.

It also provided a celebratory send-off for the old guard who have worn the red rose for the last time, with Ben Youngs skipping around the pitch with his family as the players did a lap of honour.

There was something of closure for Tom Curry after enduring a week of vile social media abuse, relishing the reuniting of his Kamikaze Twins’ partnership with Sam Underhill, who himself stole the lime-light from an England perspective with a man-of-the-match display.

Given it was his first appearance for England since the second Test against Australia in July 2022, and he had originally been left out of the World Cup training squad, he laid down a marker of significance to the head coach.

There was a nod to the future too with the performance of Saracens hooker Theo Dan, who delivered a high energy performance and scored what proved to be a critical try after Argentina had turned the game on its head with tries by Cubelli and Carreras either side of half-time to claim the lead.

Ben Earl, England’s player of the tournament, and first-half try-scorer, also excelled again, while we saw something of the best of Ellis Genge, with his ball-carrying zest, while Owen Farrell again provided the steely leadership and big game temperament, landing four penalties and two conversions.

Yet the ferocious intensity of Argentina, who were desperate to avenge their defeat by a 14-man England in the opening pool game, also revealed the extent of the work that lies ahead for Borthwick.

“It wasn’t a game of very high quality but it was a game of high tension, of very fine margins between two teams who really wanted to find a way to win,” said Borthwick.

“Immense credit to Argentina for the way they played tonight and the way they came through the tournament. I think you’ve seen two teams that have progressed and built through the tournament. While tonight wasn’t a classic of free-flowing rugby, it was a tight affair.

Argentina, who had been outclassed by New Zealand in the semi-final, were the better side for most of the second half and one wonders how England would have managed if the game had gone into extra-time, as it might have done had Nicolas Sanchez not pulled a late penalty attempt wide.

England’s gargantuan effort against the Springboks, and a six-day turnaround, appeared to have left England leaden-footed and they struggled to maintain the tempo of their impressive opening, during which they accumulated 13 points in almost as many minutes with a try by Earl and two of four penalties by Farrell.

Instead, it would prove only buffer for to withstand what must have felt like a gruelling rear-guard action, in what was a hostile atmosphere with Argentine and French supporters uniting to boo almost everything England attempted.

Perhaps it was the experience of Henry Arundell, who scored five tries in the victory over Chile, and had the chance to equal Chris Ashton’s record of six tries at the 2011 World Cup, that amplified the work in progress that remains.

Arundell did not touch the ball once in the first half and gave away a penalty after a miscued kick when he was given the ball in space for the first time after the break.

It was in sharp contrast to the growing attacking threat of Los Pumas, Carreras in particular. The experiment of starting Marcus Smith was also like a curate’s egg.

This World Cup may have lacked the finale desired by the romantics, but this tournament if nothing else has provided late drama, and even with only a bronze medal at stake, another England game was going down to the wire.

By the time Boffelli nailed a penalty from 45-metres to bring it back to a three-point game – and Earl won a crucial jackal penalty in front of England’s posts to relieve more pressure, a decision that provoked an angry reaction from Los Pumas head coach Michael Cheika – Argentina had completely seized control.

Boffelli launched another high ball, but despite a surge by Gonzalez and knock-on allowed England to catch their breath and run down the clock with a scrum. There was still time for more drama, with Carreras again storming up the left-hand touchline from deep, floored by a brave tackle by George Ford. It was Argentina’s last chance.

Yet for all the celebrations, on Saturday night, the England squad can only watch on as South Africa and New Zealand battle it out to be world champions. That should not be lost on them.

Their gargantuan effort against the Springboks, and a six-day turnaround, had left England leaden-footed. Arundell’s evening would only get worse, miscuing a kick and conceding a penalty.

Dan was at least able to make swift amends by charging down Carreras from the restart and showing great skill to gather and score under the posts. It was a hammer blow to Argentina but did nothing to dent their spirit.

Boffelli nailed a penalty from 45-metres to bring it back to a three-point game and Earl won a crucial jackal penalty in front of England’s posts to relieve more pressure, a decision that provoked an angry reaction from Los Pumas head coach Michael Cheika.

England turned to their bench for energy and purpose. And the boot of Farrell. Not deterred by the booing from a mix of Argentinian and French supporters, the England captain landed a fourth penalty – only for Sanchez to reply with one of his own.

This World Cup may have lacked the finale desired by the romantics, but this tournament if nothing else has provided late drama, and even with only a bronze medal at stake, another England game was going down to the wire.

A powerful surge by Mateo Carreras, bumping off a tackle by Smith took him searing into the England 22. England were penalised for not rolling away but this time Sanchez could not convert to level the scores and set up the probability of extra time.

The momentum had swung completely with Argentina now, with England clinging onto their lead with a desperate rearguard action.

Boffelli launched another high ball, but despite a surge by Gonzalez and knock-on allowed England to catch their breath and run down the clock with a scrum. There was still time for more drama, with Carreras again storming up the left-hand touchline from deep, floored by a brave tackle by George Ford. It was Argentina's last chance.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-3 Farrell pen, 0-8 Earl try, 0-10 Farrell con, 0-13 Farrell pen, 3-13 Boffelli pen, 3-16 Farrell pen, 8-16 Cubelli try, 10-16 Boffelli con, 15-16 S Carreras try, 17-16 Boffelli con, 17-21 Dan try, 17-23 Farrell con, 20-23 Boffelli pen, 20-26 Farrell pen, 23-26 Sanchez pen.

England: M Smith; F Steward, J Marchant, M Tuilagi ( G Ford, 56), H Arundell (O Lawrence, 65); O Farrell (c), B Youngs (D Care, 51); E Genge (B Rodd, 50), T Dan (J George, 54), W Stuart (D Cole, 50), M Itoje, O Chessum (D Ribbans, 70), T Curry (L Ludlam, 50), S Underhill, B Earl.

Argentina: J Mallia; E Boffelli, L Cinti (M Moroni, 46), J De la Fuente, M Carreras; S Carreras (N Sanchez, 56), T Cubelli ( L Velez, 51); T Gallo (J Sclavi, 66), J Montoya (A Creevy, 56), F Kodela (E Bello, 61), G Petti, P Rubiolo (M Alemanno, 66), J Gonzalez, M Kremer, F Isa (R Bruni, 46).

Referee: N Berry (Australia),

England v South Africa: As it happened . . .

10:54 PM BST

That's all for now.

See you on Saturday for the Rugby World Cup final.

10:46 PM BST

Another plug for the player ratings

Guess Marcus Smith’s score...

The night the full-back experiment died? Targeted under the high ball and poor missed tackle on Carreras. Still finishes the tournament well in credit.

10:43 PM BST

10:42 PM BST

Squad effort

10:32 PM BST

Bronzed

10:28 PM BST

Courtney Lawes pitchside

It’s still a bit strange, been a weird week. Very content I guess with my years of service and looking forward to seeing where the team goes for the future, and hopefully give it a really good crack at the next RWC. Probably our cohesion is the biggest thing. We have had five months together and we have a bit more time, but we have to take a step forward. It’s a bit of a changing of the guard, the end of an era for a lot of us - Youngs, Jonny are the only official ones other than me. Unbelievable servants to the sport and England. It’s honestly my privilege to play with a lot of these players. I’ll have a week off and then get back on it.

10:19 PM BST

Owen Farrell speaks

It was tough, very tough. I thought we started the game well, got on the front foot and made some inroads. Then it didn’t end up like that. Argentina are always going to play a big part in that and it was pretty scrappy there on after. We did what we needed to do to grind out a win.



We want to show that this team fights for every minute of the game. In a scrappy game like that, it proved again. Obviously last week, we didn’t quite get there but we wanted to make sure we finished the tournament off right. It’s a big chapter of our journey this year and it’s the end for some people, so we wanted to make it a good day for them.



When we came in for the Six Nations, we were laying the foudnaitons for what we wanted to play like. We didn’t wuite get the results we wanted along the way and then the same again in the warm-up games going into this. As we’ve got here, we feel like we’ve got better and better as we’ve gone through the tournament and obviously Steve is the head of that. He’s been building that. Credit to everyone involved.

10:17 PM BST

Thoughts from Will Greenwood on the game

10:15 PM BST

Player of the match for Sam Underhill

Delighted for him. Lots of time out with injury, 24 tackles tonight.

10:14 PM BST

Player ratings for England and Argentina

Underhill and Earl? Good! Smith? Hmm.

10:13 PM BST

Players collecting their bronze medals

They should really have trackers on them so we can see where the end up in a few years.

10:10 PM BST

Ben Youngs speaks

I’m just delighted the boys got the result. That was hard fought, there wasn’t too much running in the legs for the guys trying to back up a huge effort last week. We came out the blocks to start and then we couldn’t quite get the rhythm. We’re pleased to end with a win. We ultimately wanted to be here tomorrow night but we couldn’t, but it’s a nice win. The game has given me so much. I have huge friendships, bonds, not just in this England team but people I have played against for years. Rugby is a special sport and I’ll look back on a load of memories which will last long beyond my career. It has given me a huge amount and I am very grateful, so thank you everyone. I’ll have a beer and enjoy the company of the boys for one last time tonight.

10:06 PM BST

Theo Dan speaks

Obviously we made it hard for ourselves. We got off to a really good start. We hoped we would push on after the first 20, but we know Argentina are never going to go away, disappointed to let them back into the game. We’re a team that grinds out the result and I’m very proud to be part of this team and get bronze. It was a bit of a rollercoaster - I missed a tackle and we conceded a try, then scored and went under the sticks. We spoke in the week. We’re incredibly disappointed and heartbroken about what happened last weekend, we put in a performance which we can be really proud of. We didn’t want it to be a one-off, we wanted to build momentum and be a new England team, one that doesn’t go away and grinds out results every week. This was a step forward to achieving that.

10:00 PM BST

Dispatch from Paris

Given what happened six days ago, that was a good effort from England. Ben Earl's carry at the base of a retreating scrum at the end very fitting. Hell of a tournament from him. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) October 27, 2023

09:57 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Argentina 23-26 England

Good work from England not to go off their feet, and it ends with a penalty to England as Sanchez comes in the side. Put into touch by Farrell and that’s it - England win the Bronze Final.

09:56 PM BST

79 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Berry motions for an England free-kick but changes his mind, reset. Huge drive from Argentina but no penalty, England have the ball and will chew the clock.

09:54 PM BST

78 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Reset scrum. George looks in a bit of bother, could Dan come back on?

George continues. Decent drive from Argentina but England clear, Argentina will have to do it from deep.

Cracking run by M Carreras, dominating contact against Ford! Argentina up to England’s 22 as the ball goes loose, and then they knock on. But, we’re coming back to check a possible offence... might be on Bruni for a forearm on Farrell. No, play on, judged to be a push on Farrell. Mallia asking for a tackle without the ball, but nothing coming. England with about 80 seconds left with have a scrum.

09:50 PM BST

Carreras vs Smith

09:48 PM BST

77 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Boffelli somehow gets an up-and-under back as Argentina attack. They’re winning the collisions, look fitter. England churning through tackles. Strong run from Gonzalez but Argentina knock on at the ruck! Three minutes left.

09:46 PM BST

75 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Nice switch move before Mateo Carreras absolutely bumps Smith, and Argentina get a penalty for not rolling away. Posts or corner? Extra-time or the win?! He’s going for the points... and puts it wide to the left! Oh no, what a time to miss. England survive.

09:42 PM BST

73 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Promising from Argentina but then Lawrence makes a great tackle on Sanchez, the ball balloons up in the air and Argentina get a scrum. Middle of the field, options either side... this is promising for Los Pumas and worrying for England.

09:39 PM BST

71 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Ford marks a loose kick before clearing to touch. What can Argentina make from this lineout on halfway. First there’s a maul, which does well making 10 metres, but that’s great work from Ludlam to stop it before Argentina earn a scrum.

09:36 PM BST

70 mins - Argentina 23-26 England

Cleared by Argentina and England easily win the lineout. Care with a dart on his own down the wing, but then Lawrence spills it in the tackle. Argentina scrum.

09:34 PM BST

PENALTY SANCHEZ! Argentina 23-26 England

Easy work for Sanchez from there, the gap cut to three again. Will Argentina snatch this away from England late on?

09:33 PM BST

66 mins - Argentina 20-26 England

Argentina building here, the forwards with some carries outside England’s 22 and now a penalty coming. Stick it in the corner, surely. Ford was offside, and Sanchez wants to go for the posts (boo).

09:31 PM BST

PENALTY FARRELL! Argentina 20-26 England

Good again from Farrell, adding three more to his tally and adding a bit of a cushion on the scoreboard.

09:29 PM BST

61 mins - Argentina 20-23 England

Territory currently in England’s favour but can they make it count? Nope. Game’s finely balanced but they can’t find a breakthrough.

Argentina back away at a scrum, so it’s a free-kick to England... and another scrum. Which earns a penalty! Argentina collapsing, Farrell eyeing up the posts. A few boos from the crowd.

09:24 PM BST

59 mins - Argentina 20-23 England

Sanchez on for Argentina, which might just win them the game.

Kremer a bit sloppy as Underhill picks up a loose ball and England launch an attack, before another wasteful Smith chip is won back by Argentina and they clear.

09:20 PM BST

56 mins - Argentina 20-23 England

Great box-kick from Care taken well by Steward. Good hit from Kremer on Underhill and Argentina win a penalty through Bruni. Missed touch by Santi Carreras - not good enough - as Smith tries a clever chip which Argentina do well to field.

Marchant knocks on after a box kick, Argentina scrum on halfway. Ford is on for Tuilagi.

09:17 PM BST

53 mins - Argentina 20-23 England

Argentina look the sharper side in this half, Boffelli with a threatening bust. About 10 metres from England’s line now, Gonzalez with a nice step. Over 10 phases now, not a ton of momentum, and Earl pounces for a turnover.

09:15 PM BST

51 mins - Argentina 20-23 England

Argentina win the kicking battle there, Smith not happy with his final effort.

Off comes Ben Youngs, the end of a fine Test career, nice embrace with Care in the middle.

09:13 PM BST

PENALTY BOFFELLI! Argentina 20-23 England

Arundell has what I wonder might be his first touch, and he’s hashed a kick and given away a penalty. Yikes. From the tee, Boffelli converts.

09:12 PM BST

46 mins - Argentina 17-23 England

Youngs gets a kick all wrong, letting it bounce, but there’s an Argentina knock-on so England have the scrum outside their 22.

09:06 PM BST

TRY DAN! Argentina 17-23 England

What a turnaround from Dan. From missing the tackle to charging down the No 10 up the other end an scoring! Farrell converts, Argentina’s lead lasted seconds.

09:05 PM BST

TRY S CARRERAS! Argentina 17-16 England

Thumping hit there from Tuilagi but it’s Argentina with the early possession... and there goes Santi Carreras! How did he get through?!

Dan slips off the first tackle, then Genge and Smith can’t get over to cover, Carreras giving it the Alan Shearer as he went under the posts. Boffelli converts. Argentina lead!

Santiago Carreras is electric! ⚡️



Santiago Carreras is electric! ⚡️

The Gloucester man gets the first try of the second half!#RWC2023 | #ARGvENG

09:03 PM BST

Second half underway

I’ve just noticed Irish TV describing the game as “absolutely rubbish”, which isn’t too hard to argue against.

08:47 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Argentina 10-16 England

England scrum then to finish the half right outside Argentina’s 22. They break right, Smith stepping into tacklers. Itoje crashing up, Smith tries a rubbish chip and that will be half-time.

So, no tries from England late in the half to add to their decent start. They do lead at half-time though, with Underhill’s performance particularly enjoyable in his first England game since Australia last summer. Second half coming up.

08:44 PM BST

39 mins - Argentina 10-16 England

Cinti coughs up a high kick to give England an attack scrum. When will we see some Arundell action?

Thirty minutes gone in the third place play off and Henry Arundell has yet to touch the ball

Thrill a minute it isn't, but Genge and Underhill showing up well in defence

Argentina 3 England 16 — Daniel Schofield (@danscho1) October 27, 2023

England going through the phases, fake to Smith in the pocket who bursts forward with a hitch kick. England then knock on.

08:41 PM BST

TRY CUBELLI! Argentina 10-16 England

Better from Argentina, Cinti passing to put Mateo Carreras into space down the left. Argentina moving now as England’s defence struggles to contain the short carries, and Cubelli is over!

Wondered about that Cinti pass being forward but it’s not being checked... interesting. Boffelli converts, Argentina back in it.

08:39 PM BST

34 mins - Argentina 3-16 England

Argentina a real mess at the ruck, as Carreras tries to force a turnover with Kremer and Los Pumas infringe again. England with a lineout outside the 22, Dan hits Itoje at the tail.

A Farrell grubber doesn’t work but England get the back, go through some phases... before coming in at the side, Genge. Cleared by Argentina but not to touch... so sloppy.

08:35 PM BST

PENALTY FARRELL! Argentina 3-16 England

Perfect night so far for the England captain as he lands his third penalty. England firmly in control after half an hour, would love to see them let rip a bit before the break and add some tries.

08:33 PM BST

31 mins - Argentina 3-13 England

Underhill and Curry with an excellent tackle to force a turnover, which then leads to England getting a penalty after Kremer infringes. Farrell going for the posts.

08:33 PM BST

Boffelli v Smith in the air

08:32 PM BST

28 mins - Argentina 3-13 England

Great steal at the lineout from Gonzalez picking off Dan’s throw. Another Gonzalez carry but Itoje rips the ball in the tackle and it goes into touch.

Bit of concern for Itoje after that, getting some treatment on his knee. He seems good to continue as Argentina call for a scrum.

08:29 PM BST

28 mins - Argentina 3-13 England

Argentina get their lineout numbers wrong - infuriating - and Farrell sends up a bomb. It comes back to Tuilagi, so England on the attack around the Argentina 22.

Earl driven backwards, England just in possession. Farrell in the pocket but no drop goal, a low grubber which comes off Mallia’s feet before he clears to touch.

08:27 PM BST

PENALTY BOFFELLI! Argentina 3-13 England

And that’s Argentina on the board. Better in the last few minutes, just need a bit more precision with their clear-outs.

08:25 PM BST

24 mins - Argentina 0-13 England

Good kick chase that time from Argentina as England go off their feet. Kremer with a nasty cut on his head which will need attention. Boffelli lining up a shot.

08:22 PM BST

22 mins - Argentina 0-13 England

Super take in the air from Boffelli over Smith, which seems to knock the wind out of Smith a bit. Argentina after a few phases knock on, good pressure from England’s defence. Scrum for Borthwick’s side just outside of England’s 22.

08:21 PM BST

19 mins - Argentina 0-13 England

Reset, then the scrum holds for an age...until Genge turns up the power, goes through the scrum and England turn it over. Argentina wanted the wheel to the right for Isa to break off and it never happened.

England break right, before Youngs box kicks.

08:18 PM BST

16 mins - Argentina 0-13 England

The first real England error as Stuart puts his hands on the floor going for a turnover. Argentina kick to touch for a lineout in England’s 22.

Quick off the lineout and some rapid ruck speed for Argentina as they get a penalty, but they want more. They call a scrum.

08:16 PM BST

PENALTY FARRELL! Argentina 0-13 England

Nearly a point a minute for England as Farrell lands three more points. Going well so far, isn’t it?

08:14 PM BST

Earl with the opening try

08:13 PM BST

12 mins - Argentina 0-10 England

An Itoje steal followed by a great rumble from Genge, England passing deep looking for space down the right. Another penalty for England, Argentina not rolling away. Poor start from Los Pumas. England will take a shot.

08:12 PM BST

11 mins - Argentina 0-10 England

England going after Argentina in the kicking game so far, as Argentina just about keep things under control in their own 22 before clearing long.

Steward, on the wing tonight, finds touch near halfway.

08:09 PM BST

TRY EARL! Argentina 0-10 England

Odd one there as a Youngs pass goes nowhere near where he planned, before England sneak a kick into touch outside Argentina’s 22 which leads to an England lineout.

Won at the tail by Chessum before Marchant’s grubber is fielded by Argentina and cleared to touch outside Argentina’s 22.

Dan finds Curry at the front, England try to maul and it’s stopped. Good run from Dan, Smith with a short ball to Earl and he’s got too much pace for the defence, nice try. Farrell converts.

08:05 PM BST

5 mins - Argentina 0-3 England

Youngs box-kicks, won by Mallia on halfway. But Argentina then knock-on as Isa goes to take a pass, first scrum coming up.

08:04 PM BST

PENALTY FARRELL! Argentina 0-3 England

Over it goes from less than 40 metres out. Effective start for England as Youngs takes the restart and then finds Earl.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins - Argentina 0-0 England

Nice start for Curry after England’s kicking game works well, Curry pouncing for a turnover. England will take a shot.

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off!

The Bronze Final is underway. Referee Nic Berry is happy and Farrell gets things going, won back in the air by Marchant but Argentina are onto it, a low rushed clearance bouncing over halfway.

07:59 PM BST

Rousing anthems

Most likely Gus Creevy’s final game for Argentina at the age of 38 with over 100 caps. A champion.

Fewer tears tonight from England but Itoje is pumped. Curry interestingly has his nose taped up, presumably from last week’s cut.

Kick-off in a second.

07:54 PM BST

Argentina in the king of kits

Shameless plug.

Argentina's away kit

07:53 PM BST

Boo watch from the Stade de France

Charlie Morgan informs me that Curry had a few, but Owen Farrell remains the king of boos. They’re not mad about him in France.

07:49 PM BST

On Argentina

They were very clear after last Friday’s defeat about finishing this tournament with a win, matching the achievement of 2015. “We cannot finish like this”, said the captain Julian Montoya, with prop Thomas Gallo adding that he wanted to face England. So, expect some spice.

07:47 PM BST

Steve Borthwick on ITV

We’ve got a group of players who are hungry to build on what we’ve been doing. [Youngs and Lawes] have both been incredible servants to English rugby, played such a huge number of Tests, both centurions. They spoke to the team last night and said they will continue to be great supporters of this team. Ben is determined to put in a top-quality performance tonight, which is synonymous with what he has done in an England shirt for so many years. (On Curry/Mbonambi) - Let’s be clear here, Tom has done nothing wrong. Something was said to Tom, he reported it to the referee, as you would expect a player to in a situation like that. Now, Tom has been terrific all week. There have been all kinds of other things going on but this is a matter where World Rugby unfortunately made a decision we are very disappointed in. But the focus for Tom and all of us is very much on the performance tonight.

07:41 PM BST

Sir Clive Woodward's take on Curry/Mbonambi

Clive Woodward gives his opinion on the Tom Curry/Bongi Mbonambi situation last weekend.#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Lh4Mn1FyuU — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 27, 2023

07:36 PM BST

Almost forgotten this detail about Curry this week

But it’s also his 50th Test cap, which is pretty good going given he’s only 25, not forgetting his three starts at seven for the Lions in South Africa a couple of years ago either. Wouldn’t say he has had the best Rugby World Cup by his high standards, at least until facing the Springboks in the semi-final. Reunited with Sam Underhill, which is fun.

07:28 PM BST

No changes as far as I can see

So a reminder of your teams.

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, De la Fuente, M Carreras; S Carreras, Cubelli; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Kodela, Pagadizabal, Rubiolo, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Velez, Sanchez, Moroni

England: Smith; Steward, Marchant, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, Dan, Stuart, Itoje, Chessum, Curry, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: George, Rodd, Cole, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Ford, Lawrence

07:17 PM BST

Caption competition, your best efforts in the replies, please...

England's players huddle around Joe Marler's phone - GETTY IMAGES

07:09 PM BST

England on their way

07:08 PM BST

How much longer will the Six Nations be free-to-air?

A nod towards Ben Rumsby’s exclusive that coverage of the Six Nations could be lost to new broadcasters with the proposed creation of a new world league.

06:59 PM BST

There will be an Englishman in the final

Not a player, sadly, but Wayne Barnes! A deserved accolade for the game’s most experienced referee. I spoke to a few people this week about why he’s been so good for so long.

Here’s Danny Care:

He is a gentleman on and off the pitch, I’ve always loved working with him. I think he is the best to do it. He lets the game flow better than most other referees. He does it in his own, unique way where he enjoys the engagement with the players, which not many do. But he does it in the right way where you know the boundaries.

06:33 PM BST

06:32 PM BST

06:26 PM BST

The end for Ben Youngs

Racking 127 caps is extraordinary and deserves to be praised. The first memory which springs to mind is how excellent he was in 2010 summer tour to Australia, which highlights his longevity. He used to snipe so dangerously and it’s a shame we lost that slightly.

Here are Gavin Mairs and Charlie Morgan looking back on an excellent career for one of Leicester’s finest.

Durability owes something to fortune in the abrasive environment of rugby union, yet is an enviable asset that reflects rare professionalism, diligence, toughness and talent, too.

06:15 PM BST

'Kant'gate

There’s only been one story around the England camp this week following last Saturday’s semi-final, with Steve Borthwick passionately backing Curry in his press conference earlier this week.

Here are the thoughts of chief sports writer Oliver Brown on the matter.

‌The RFU’s legal team are of the firm opinion that if this allegation were reversed, then there is no way Curry would have been permitted to play the following weekend. While this is uncharted territory for rugby, which has never before seen a race row unfold at the sharp end of its grandest tournament, England’s view has merit when set against the precedents in other sports.

06:00 PM BST

Welcome along

​​Evenin​g​ all. Bronze finals eh? Even having a snazzy name for a third-place playoff I appreciate probably isn’t quite enough to get you excited to see Argentina and England face off in a battle to be the third-best team at a Rugby World Cup, but you’re here anyway, and that’s what really counts.

How much do both teams gain from this? That’s hard to say. Argentina defeating​ France in 2007 is just about the only instance of this game which I can remember without the help of Wikipedia. The audacity of Los Pumas beating France in Paris not once, but twice, at that 2007 tournament actually ended up having a seismic effect on the sport, paving the way for Argentina to be included in the Rugby Championship.

The rest of them? It almost feels important to recite the bronze games in order given how little we remember them, starting with Wales defeating Australia 22-21 in 1987. You then had New Zealand squeezing past Scotland 13-6 in 1991, before France’s 19-9 win over England in 1995 which I’ve seen widely panned this week as one of the worst games in memory. It was also enjoyable revisited by Charles Richardson here.

In 1999 we had New Zealand defeating South Africa 22-18 (me neither), a scorned New Zealand whacking France 40-13 in 2003, Australia sneaking past a shattered Wales in 2011, South Africa winning against Argentina in 2015 at the Olympic Stadium in London (which as I write this I sort of remember having been there in the flesh) and then most recently New Zealand hammering Wales in Tokyo four years ago. Any of those ring any bells?

Anyway, as for this evening, a few nice England narratives to follow: final games for Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes, excellent players for England over a long period of time. The return of Sam Underhill after a torrid time with injury is good to see. Henry Arundell’s RWC strike rate is quite handy - one game, five tries - so what can he do tonight?

Also, one thing which simply has to be true, is that Argentina cannot be as bad here as they were when these two sides met in Marseille in September. Can they?

We should, at the very least, be entertained. Plenty of build-up on the way, thanks for hanging around.