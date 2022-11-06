England v Argentina live: Score and latest updates

england v argentina live score autumn internationals 2022 latest updates - Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

01:40 PM

"There's nothing worse than assistant coaches that want to be in charge"

England's forwards coach Richard Cockerill has had plenty of say ahead of today's game. You can read our report here.

01:33 PM

England have arrived

The team arrived at HQ earlier to be greeted by jubilant fans excited for the game ahead.

01:28 PM

Weather update

There's been torrential rain overnight in Twickenham, which is certain to have an impact on the product on the field. There's a chance we see the rain again before the end of the match too, so get ready for a scrummaging extravaganza.

01:21 PM

How the teams lineup

England: F Steward, J Nowell, M Tuilagi, O Farrell (C), J Cokanasiga, M Smith, B Youngs, E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler, A Coles, J Hill, M Itoje, T Curry, B Vunipola

Replacements: J Singleton, M Vunipola, J Heyes, D Ribbans, S Simmonds, J Willis, J Van Poortvliet, H Slade

Argentina: J Mallia, M Carreras, M Moroni, J De La Fuete, E Boffelli, S Carreras, G Bertranou, T Gallo, J Montoya (C), F Gomez Kodela, M Alemmano, T Lavanini, JM Gonzalez, M Kremer, P Matera

Replacements: I Ruiz, N Tetaz Chaparro, E Bello, L Paulos, F Isa, E Morales, T Albornoz, M Orlando

11:50 AM

Preview

Good afternoon. The cross-pollination of sporting motivational ambassadors continued apace with cricket's Jonny Bairstow, once a St Peter's stand-off, giving England a pep talk on the eve of today's match against Argentina.

The Press Association reports that Eddie Jones' squad were 'captivated as Bairstow told how he dealt with the highs and lows of his career, most recently the difficulty in coming to terms with the broken leg sustained during a freak golfing accident that has forced him to miss the T20 World Cup currently being staged in Australia.'

"Jonny was fantastic. He's a big rugby fan, a No10. He had the boys enthralled for an hour," Jones said.

"He's a great guy, loves his sport. He's a dedicated sportsman and he loved watching training. Wants to bat at five he tells me."

All eyes will be on Manu Tuilagi as the powerful Sale centre makes his first England appearance for a year after being hampered by hamstring and knee injuries.

Expectation is balanced with caution considering Tuilagi's history of breaking down and Jones admits a player he is desperate to have available for the World Cup faces an important 80 minutes.

"Manu is in great nick. Psychologically he's really focused, the medical staff in conjunction with Sale have done a great job in getting him back and this game is the big test," Jones said.

"He is much more mature now than when I started with England in 2016. Most of those tearaway centres, when they are young they never stretch, they never do all the things they have got to because they just run hard. They are bit silly, all of those powerful centres.

"Now he has got a good opportunity to put together a great 12 months of rugby. He has kept himself healthy, Sale are looking after him well and we hope to get the best out of him.

"The players love playing with him because he is an engaging guy and he brings that physicality, so you have got this engaging guy who brings physicality and takes other players with him."