England v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up, team news and latest updates

England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille searching for confidence after desperately poor preparation for the showpiece event in France.

Steve Borthwick announced when he became England head coach that the side he had seen under Eddie Jones in the autumn “weren’t good at anything”. But after a turbulent start, and nine matches later, he is yet to inspire much confidence that the good times are near. And England’s challenge for this difficult opening fixture is only made harder by ill discipline, with captain Owen Farrell and likely starting No 8 Billy Vunipola both suspended for high tackles.

Kick-off at the Stade Velodrome at 8pm BST

Toothless England look to leaders in search of unlikely Rugby World Cup triumph

Friday 8 September 2023 17:21 , Jack Rathborn

It is on a wing and a prayer that England will begin their Rugby World Cup. When Eddie Jones picked the youngest side to compete in a World Cup final four years ago in Yokohama, the thought was that the same group would be back again this time around, older, stronger, better, and ready for another title tilt.

The errors since that have left England in this parlous state, where progression from the pool cannot be deemed a certainty, are almost too numerous to catalogue.

Steve Borthwick’s side will begin their tournament without captain Owen Farrell and likely starting number eight Billy Vunipola, both suspended after high tackles. Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson, two presumed backline starters, are absent, too, due to injury. In attack they remain toothless; in defence, porous - and the deep strife in which English rugby finds itself hardly suggests a buoyant rugby public ready to get behind their side.

