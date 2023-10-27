England v Argentina LIVE: Result and reaction as England win Rugby World Cup 2023 third place play-off

England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup for a measure of consolation after the disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week.

The boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference as both sides scored two tries apiece but the England captain was unerringly accurate as he put over four penalties and two conversions, for a tally of 16 points, to ensure his team edged a largely pointless exercise.

England looked to put behind them the disappointment of their 16-15 loss to South Africa in last Saturday’s semi in Paris as they raced into a 13-point lead and were 16-10 ahead at half-time but they allowed Argentina to close the gap to three points in an error-strewn second half.

It was the first time England had taken the bronze medal at the World Cup after winning the 2003 tournament and finishing runners-up on three other occasions.

England narrowly beat Argentina in the Rugby World Cup bronze final

Tries from Ben Earl and Theo Dan mean England finish third at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and end their tournament on a high

Next generation produce mixed bag as England claim World Cup bronze

FULL-TIME! England 26-23 Argentina

43’ - TRY! England go straight down the other end and score as Dan blocks Carreras’ kick (ENG 23-17 ARG)

42’ - TRY! Carreras glides over for wonderful solo score (ENG 16-17 ARG)

36’ - TRY! Cubelli stretches over from close range to cut the gap (ENG 16-10 ARG)

7’ - TRY! Earl powers over after a great running line (ENG 10-0 ARG)

Please abolish the third-place play-off: Rugby’s pointless and outdated relic

Next generation produce mixed bag as England claim World Cup bronze

22:57 , Luke Baker

If this was a glimpse of England’s future then it rather resembles their past. Steve Borthwick’s squad will leave France with bits of bronze in their pockets, outlasting Argentina in an entertaining affair to decide third spot despite threatening a familiar fourth quarter fade to defeat.

The England players slapped shoulders and shared hugs, happy enough with a World Cup medal of any kind at the end of a long and rigorous tournament. Perhaps this was always the likeliest summit, a short three steps up on to a rapidly-erected rostrum to collect their decoration and reflect on some progress made.

This was something of a changing of the guard for England, bidding adieu to Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes and a couple of others marking Test farewells, while also looking at the core coming through to lead Borthwick’s side into the next cycle.

Seven of England’s starting XV here were 25 or under, a young nucleus around which Borthwick will now look to build. They will head home with bronze medals, a fair enough achievement for a group of players who would have recognised overall triumph was always unlikely, much as they rose to the challenge impressively last weekend.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full report from Paris:

Next generation produce mixed bag as England claim World Cup bronze

Theo Dan discusses the bronze final

22:52 , Luke Baker

England hooker Theo Dan had a dramatic game, missing a tackle for Santiago Carreras’s try and then going up the other end, blocking Carreras’s kick and scoring a try himself.

He was speaking to ITV after the game and said: “Obviously we made it hard for ourselves, we got off to a good start and we know Argentina are a team that are never going away. Ill-discipline let them back into the game. I am very proud of this team and proud to get bronze.”

On missing a tackle and then scoring: “Bit of a rollercoaster! I missed the tackle and then went straight to scoring a try, going under the sticks. A rollercoaster few minutes but very pleased with the performance.”

“The Six Nations is something we spoke about in the group. We are still heartbroken from last weekend. The performance was something we were proud of and we want to build momentum and grind out a result, today we achieved that.”

Ben Youngs reflects on final game

22:38 , Luke Baker

England scrum half Ben Youngs spoke to ITV after the game as he prepares to ride off into the sunset, retiring from international rugby following this tournament.

“I am delighted for the boys we got the result. It was a huge effort last week and then we were fast out of the blocks, we found a rhythm and found a way. We are pleased to end with a win. We wanted to be here tomorrow night, but it is still a nice win tonight.

“The game [of rugby] has given me so much. I have got huge friendships and bonds not just in this England team, but people I have played against for years.

“I have a bucket-load of memories and I am very grateful, so thank you everyone. I will have a beer and enjoy myself with the boys tonight.”

FULL-TIME! England 26-23 Argentina

22:13 , Luke Baker

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont handing out the bronze medals to the England team as they file across the stage. ‘World in Union’ echoing round a rapidly-emptying Stade de France - what a visceral thrill.

Beaumont stops Ben Youngs for a longer chat. He’s retiring from international rugby after this tournament.

FULL-TIME! England 26-23 Argentina

22:08 , Luke Baker

Here were the tries from that game for your enjoyment

The Argentinian fans are on their feet!



Santiago Carreras is electric! ⚡️



FULL-TIME! England 26-23 Argentina

22:01 , Luke Baker

Oh my word. There’s a stage being erected on the Stade de France pitch. Surely we’re not actually going to present England with bronze medals, are we?

I mean... Nobody wants that, right?

FULL-TIME! England 26-23 Argentina

21:57 , Luke Baker

Ball booted into the stands and it’s all over! England cling on for a 26-23 victory and win the bronze final.

What a time to be alive.

England 26-23 Argentina, 80 mins

21:57 , Luke Baker

Argentina get desperate, give away the penalty and this will be it!

England 26-23 Argentina, 79 mins

21:56 , Luke Baker

Argentina push from the scrum but Earl picks up at the back and runs down the side to salvage the situation.

England stay tight for a couple of phases, trying to eat up clock...

England 26-23 Argentina, 79 mins

21:55 , Luke Baker

Scrum goes down as we tick past 79 minutes. Another reset. This scrum is about ten metres inside England’s half, towards the left side by the way. England’s put-in as we go again.

Can they hang on?

England 26-23 Argentina, 79 mins

21:54 , Luke Baker

Ford was quite upright in that tackle on Carreras and the crowd jeer at the replays, baying for a yellow card but it was Carreras’s shoulder to Ford’s chest. All fine.

England 26-23 Argentina, 78 mins

21:52 , Luke Baker

Mateo Carreras is a bowling ball! Huge space down the right and Los Pumas make 50 metres. The speedy Carreras skips round the outside eats up ground and charges into the defending Ford on the 22. You could hear that collision!

It’s scrappy from there though. The ball going backwards, hitting the ground, going loose and England get the turnover! Play stopped for an Argentine to get treatment but it will be England’s scrum put-in.

England 26-23 Argentina, 78 mins

21:51 , Luke Baker

Second time lucky as Care feeds the ball in, the English pack just about hold firm and Ford boots the ball into the Argentina 22. They might have to play it from here.

England 26-23 Argentina, 78 mins

21:50 , Luke Baker

The first attempt at the scrum goes down, so we’ve got a reset. 150 seconds to go before the clock turns red.

England 26-23 Argentina, 77 mins

21:49 , Luke Baker

Argentina going through the phases but back near halfway. England won’t mind that.

They make decent ground by going wide right but it’s good cover defence by England on Juan Martin Gonzalez and the ball then squirts out, eventually going forward off a Pumas hand. Although the replays suggest that might have been a foot, not a hand... England may have got the rub of the green there.

MISSED PENALTY! England 26-23 Argentina (Nicolas Sanchez, 75 mins)

21:47 , Luke Baker

WOW! Sanchez MISSES the penalty. Wide of the left upright. Not easy but you’d expect him to get it. That could be huge as we enter the final five minutes, Los Pumas still down by three.

England 26-23 Argentina, 74 mins

21:45 , Luke Baker

Great move off the scrum by Los Pumas, switching the direction of play to the left. Sanchez makes metres and Mateo Carreras then makes more as he sends Smith FLYING backwards. Big carry!

Argentina now have the penalty as well. An interesting decision here. Wide on the left, just on the 22. Looks like Sanchez will go for the posts. Big kick upcoming

England 26-23 Argentina, 73 mins

21:43 , Luke Baker

Argentina burst into the 22 down the right side after a rock-solid scrum. But again, it’s scrappy in open play. Lawrence charges out of the defensive line and disrupts the pass, although the ball does go forward as he levels Sanchez. Bit unfortunate.

Another Argentina scrum, seven minutes to go.

Ooof - blood streaming from the head of Sam Underhill after taking a knee to the ear from Rodrigo Bruni so we’ll have a stoppage while he gets tidied up. Spice Girls played over the tannoy to keep the crowd entertained (Wannabe if you’re wondering) so at least there’s that.

England 26-23 Argentina, 72 mins

21:40 , Luke Baker

A kicking battle ends with Ford calling a mark in his own 22 and he boots clear to halfway. Argentina secure the lineout and try to get the maul going - they actually do a pretty decent job and march forward about 10 metres but Ludlam is quick on the draw to snare Bazan Velez as he retrieves the ball and tries to make a pass.

A free-kick to Los Pumas though, so they will still have the scrum. Great smart play by Ludlam though.

England 26-23 Argentina, 70 mins

21:37 , Luke Baker

A Care dart down the blindside off a lineout maul takes England towards the 22 but two phases later they knock on in the tackle.

So frustrating. Ford feeds Lawrence and the ball is dislodged as he takes the hit.

Ah, final England sub - David Ribbans on for Ollie Chessum in the second row.

PENALTY! England 26-23 Argentina (Nicolas Sanchez, 68 mins)

21:34 , Luke Baker

Argentina do good work off the lineout, run some phases and eventually earn a penalty on the 22. Nicolas Sanchez has taken over kicking duties from Boffelli and he makes no mistake.

Three-point game, 12 minutes to go.

England 26-20 Argentina, 66 mins

21:33 , Luke Baker

Ollie Lawrence comes on for Henry Arundell, I’d assume Joe Marchant will go to the wing and Lawrence will slot in at 13. Not Arundell’s night it’s fair to say - a precocious talent but very few touches of the ball plus a missed tackle and some questionable kicks.

Joel Sclavi and Matias Alemanno also come on for Argentina. That’s the benches more or less emptied now.

PENALTY! England 26-20 Argentina (Owen Farrell, 64 mins)

21:30 , Luke Baker

England turnover the scrum, get one of their own and then win a penalty there. Just outside the 22, very central - Farrell will go for the posts.

Indeed he does, no bother and that’s over for a 26-20 advantage.

England 23-20 Argentina, 62 mins

21:27 , Luke Baker

England’s phase play hasn’t looked like breaking through the Argentine wall today. That will be a work-on for Borthwick and co ahead of the Six Nations.

The latest attack comes to an end when Ford tries to overplay, or perhaps Ludlam overruns the ball but either way it deflects off the back-rower’s arm and bounces forward. I think Rodd was the intended recipient of the pass

England 23-20 Argentina, 59 mins

21:26 , Luke Baker

England still testing Argentina with high bombs but they’re largely standing up to it.

A nice grubber through from Smith though forces Cruz Mallia to field it and give away the lineout in his own 22.

Prop Eduardo Bello on for Francisco Gomez Kodela for Los Pumas.

England 23-20 Argentina, 57 mins

21:22 , Luke Baker

Another couple of changes. George Ford is on for Manu Tuilagi so it looks like the much maligned Ford-Farrell double pivot at 10 and 12 will get another runout...

Experience for experience at hooker for Argentina as Agustin Creevy is on for Julian Montoya, while Nicolas Sanchez will see the game out at fly half as Santiago Carreras is replaced.

WATCH: Frantic start to the second half

21:21 , Luke Baker

Here are the two tries in as many minutes at the start of this second half.

Santiago Carreras is electric! ⚡️



England 23-20 Argentina, 55 mins

21:19 , Luke Baker

Jamie George on at hooker for Theo Dan and straight into a lineout situation, which he completes solidly. A lovely Care box-kick then reclaimed by England but Bruni gets over the ball at the breakdown and wins the turnover.

Frustrating for the men in white. Although they get away with it as Carreras misses touch with the kick...

England 23-20 Argentina, 53 mins

21:17 , Luke Baker

Lovely hands from Argentina. Boffelli glides through a gap between defenders and feeds Cruz Mallia down the wing but Freddie Steward doesn’t over-commit and makes a fine tackle on the full back.

Los Pumas still set up in England’s 22 though. They’re running through the phases but after 17 of them, England’s defence gets the call at the breakdown. Cole and Itoje in on the tackle and Earl gets his hands on the ball for the turnover.

That defensive set will please Kevin Sinfield.

England 23-20 Argentina, 51 mins

21:15 , Luke Baker

Big changes for England. Bevan Rodd and Dan Cole on in the front row, Lewis Ludlam comes on for Tom Curry in the back row and Ben Youngs exits the field for the final time as Danny Care enters the fray at scrum half.

Also a change at No 9 for Argentina as Lautaro Bazan Velez on for first-half try-scorer Tomas Cubelli.

PENALTY! England 23-20 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 50 mins)

21:12 , Luke Baker

A diabolical kick from Henry Arundell goes straight up in the air and although he collects, it’s a penalty to Argentina. It’s just inside the England half, fairly central...

Not problem for Emiliano Boffelli. Banged through the sticks and this is a three-point game.

England 23-17 Argentina, 48 mins

21:11 , Luke Baker

A Mexican wave has started at the Stade de France. After that couple of minutes we just had?! Are you sure...

England 23-17 Argentina, 46 mins

21:09 , Luke Baker

Phew! Try and catch your breath from that frantic start to the second half.

The substitutions now start as Matias Moroni comes on in the centres for his 80th Test cap and back-rower Rodrigo Bruni also enters the fray. Cinti and Isa the men replaced.

TRY! England 23-17 Argentina (Theo Dan , 43 mins)

21:07 , Luke Baker

WOW! That’s how quickly things can turn in rugby. Literally 30 seconds after Argentina take the lead, England score! And the heroes and villains from Los Pumas try are reversed.

Carreras takes too long over a clearance kick in his own 22, a charging Theo Dan blocks it, it bounces up nicely for him to collect and run in under the sticks. Incredible! Easy conversion and England up by six again!

TRY! England 16-17 Argentina (Santiago Carreras, 42 mins)

21:05 , Luke Baker

The crowd have been slow to return to their seats after half-time but those not back have missed a moment of brilliance!

It’s a wonderful try by Santiago Carreras. Questions over whether he’s a good enough game manager to play fly half but there’s no questioning his running ability!

Carreras takes the ball outside the 22 and powers through an arm tackle from Theo Dan and another from Ellis Genge before swerving inside full back Marcus Smith and diving over under the posts. A simple conversion and Argentina lead!

Santiago Carreras is electric! ⚡️



England 16-10 Argentina, 41 mins

21:03 , Luke Baker

An early error from Ben Youngs as his box-kick from outside the 22 goes out on the full. Lineout to Argentina from where it was kicked.

KICK-OFF! England 16-10 Argentina, 40 mins

21:02 , Luke Baker

And we’re back up and running in Paris. Can England hold out here?

HALF-TIME! England 16-10 Argentina

20:58 , Luke Baker

Here’s Ben Earl’s try from the early going of this game - his first ever for England and a very nice finish after great work by Marcus Smith to find the pass.

A perfect example of the attacking flair Smith brings to the full back role for England

HALF-TIME! England 16-10 Argentina

20:54 , Luke Baker

Should Argentina’s try have been ruled out for a forward pass...? At about 55 seconds of the below video, it sure looks like Lucio Cinti’s pass during the build-up is very forward...

Ah well, not called by the TMO, Cubelli’s score stood and Los Pumas are back in this match. It’s a third-place play-off, no one needs tiresome referee discourse here.

The Argentinian fans are on their feet!



HALF-TIME! England 16-10 Argentina

20:49 , Luke Baker

A solid enough half for England there. Ben Earl’s early try helped them into a 13-0 lead at one stage but Argentina hit back through Tomas Cubelli’s score and it’s only 16-10 at the break

HALF-TIME! England 16-10 Argentina

20:46 , Luke Baker

This will be the last play of the half. A scrum just outside the 22 on the left touchline.

England go right and Maro Itoje powers them into the 22. Smith tries a chip ahead, comfortably claimed, mark called and Argentina boot the ball into the stands.

That’s oranges, folks.

England 16-10 Argentina, 39 mins

20:44 , Luke Baker

Scrum again solid and England start going through the phases. Smith has a little dart after dummying a drop goal but Boffelli then knocks on as he tries to intercept. Back to the scrum we go.

England 16-10 Argentina, 37 mins

20:43 , Luke Baker

A chance for England before half-time here. A scrum just outside the 22 as Los Pumas knock on in the air

TRY! England 16-10 Argentina (Tomas Cubelli, 36 mins)

20:41 , Luke Baker

Argentina show a bit of ambition with ball in hand down the right and Juan Cruz Mallia produces a lovely offload inside to Boffelli.

Then they make ground down the left as Cinti’s pass (was it forward?) frees Mateo Carreras to burst into the 22.

They move closer to the line and then IT’S A TRY! Scrum half Tomas Cubelli stretches his way over from close range. The Pumas deserved that as reward for their nicest passage of play. Simple conversion for Boffelli and they’re back within a score

England 16-3 Argentina, 33 mins

20:38 , Luke Baker

England again probe the right in the 22 but this time referee Nic Berry gives the penalty Argentina’s way as Steward gets isolated at a ruck

England 16-3 Argentina, 32 mins

20:37 , Luke Baker

England toy with running the ball as Manu Tuilagi rams into a defender down the right. But the subsequent breakdown gets a bit scrappy before England are fortunately awarded the penalty. Probably best to kick possession from hereon...

They boot the penalty up to the 22 and this lineout is more solid from Dan.

PENALTY! England 16-3 Argentina (Owen Farrell, 30 mins)

20:35 , Luke Baker

Easy threesy for England as Farrell bashes through the penalty. He’s got 11 of England’s 16 points so far

England 13-3 Argentina, 29 mins

20:34 , Luke Baker

A better Argentina scrum as they at least get clean ball off it but promptly knock on a couple of phase later anyway as Kremer loses the ball in the tackle.

Lovely stretching pick-up by Joe Marchant when a pass in flung his way before Smith’s probing grubber kick is panickedly hacked away by Los Pumas. Another England penalty in front of the posts anwyay and Kremer again bleeding from his head.

England 13-3 Argentina, 27 mins

20:31 , Luke Baker

Another England grubber with the outside of Farrell’s boot but collected and cleared by Argentina.

Oh dear, more lineout woe for Dan as this time it’s pilfered cleanly by Juan Martin Gonzalez as he’s tossed into the air, with England’s jump (or throw) mistimed. That will concern Steve Borthwick - himself something of a lineout legend during his playing days

England 13-3 Argentina, 26 mins

20:29 , Luke Baker

The scrum is performing well but that’s not a great lineout from young England hooker Theo Dan. Guido Petti is thrust into the air and gets a hand to it, although England escape as they’re awarded the free-kick.

A good kick chase and possession regained on the 22

PENALTY! England 13-3 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 24 mins)

20:27 , Luke Baker

Argentina on the board, to the delight of most of this crowd who would like this to remain as a contest. Boffelli slots through the simple kick

England 13-0 Argentina, 23 mins

20:26 , Luke Baker

Argentina are starting to get some joy at the breakdown. Pats on the back for Kremer who atones for his knock-on by getting over the ball at the ruck and earning a jackal penalty.

He emerges from the pile with blood streaming from his head - not the worst look for a tough-man flanker. This time Los Pumas will go for the posts. It’s bang in front so shouldn’t pose Emiliano Boffelli many issues.

England 13-0 Argentina, 21 mins

20:23 , Luke Baker

More good ball for Argentina as they chase a box-kick and Boffelli outleaps Marcus Smith to win the ball on the 22. That’s always the risk of Smith over Freddie Steward at full back.

But then the bad... Marcos Kremer knocks on a simple pass and England have the scrum outside the 22. Again, it’s solid - England looking very assured at that set-piece so far.

England 13-0 Argentina, 18 mins

20:20 , Luke Baker

What a scrum by England! After one reset, they drive the Argentine pack backwards and earn themselves the put-in as Pumas No 8 Facundo Isa knocks on trying to pick up at the back while retreating.

The front row of Ellis Genge, Theo Dan and Will Stuart earning their crust there. That will have laid to rest some semi-final demons.

England 13-0 Argentina, 16 mins

20:19 , Luke Baker

Finally some Argentina pressure. They win a penalty, kick to the corner and the lineout sets them up in the 22. Powerful carries from the front five and when another penalty is coming, Santiago Carreras tries a crossfield kick but it’s too high for Emiliano Boffelli.

The penalty is almost bang under the posts, 10 metres out and they opt for a scrum! A big call

WATCH: Ben Earl gets England off to a flyer

20:16 , Luke Baker

Here’s Ben Earl’s opening try for England. A lovely running line and perfectly-timed pass.

PENALTY! England 13-0 Argentina (Owen Farrell, 13 mins)

20:14 , Luke Baker

Still some whistles and jeers for Farrell as he lines up each kick but again, it’s right through the posts from the ten-metre line on the right of the field. Three from three for England’s skipper.

England 10-0 Argentina, 13 mins

20:13 , Luke Baker

England now disrupt a Pumas lineout on halfway and Earl scampers to dive on the loose ball. A good platform in the Argentine half, strong work at the breakdown and it’s another penalty as Lucio Cinti is off his feet.

Argentina haven’t got out of their own half yet and it’s another golden opportunity for three more points for Farrell

England 10-0 Argentina, 11 mins

20:12 , Luke Baker

England have dominated this game so far - a top performance from Steve Borthwick’s men. Ellis Genge is thumping everything that moves in an Argentina shirt (a very nice navy shirt with a white diagonal sash, I hasten to add). Some frustration at how the semi-final ended for him?

TRY! England 10-0 Argentina (Ben Earl, 7 mins)

20:09 , Luke Baker

England still opting for the kick-heavy strategy they employed against South Africa. A couple of phases before a grubber slid through to test the Pumas.

They win a lineout on the 22 and set up a maul. It’s initially well defended and now the men in white will run some ball.

And they score! Initially kept tight but when the ball is spread left, a lovely running line by Ben Earl off a gorgeously-timed pass by Marcus Smith to charge through the gap and power over for his first England try. What a start!

Farrell adds the extras and it’s 10-0

England 3-0 Argentina, 5 mins

20:06 , Luke Baker

A knock-on in contact from Argentina on halfway as a little inside pass couldn’t be handled by Pedro Rubiolo after a decent defensive set from England. We’ll get our first scrum of the day.

England were splintered by the Springboks at scrum-time towars the end of the semi-final but this is solid enough. Although the pass to Farrell out the back from Ben Youngs hits the deck before the fly half recovers to boot deep into Argentine territory.

PENALTY! England 3-0 Argentina (Farrell, 3 mins)

20:03 , Luke Baker

A perfect start for England, not dissimilar to the semi-final. Owen Farrell is accurate from distance with the kick and it’s a 3-0 lead.

England 0-0 Argentina, 2 mins

20:02 , Luke Baker

An early exchange of kicks before Argentina call mark and boot deep to Farrell - who is still getting jeered every time he touches the ball.

After some kick tennis, England get the penalty call at the breakdown and will go for a shot at the posts from 40 metres or so

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Argentina, 1 min

20:01 , Luke Baker

And we’re off! Owen Farrell boots the ball into the Parisian night sky. Who will come third at this World Cup?

England vs Argentina

20:00 , Luke Baker

Kick-off is imminent. Fair play to the fans, the Stade de France is more or less full, even though this match is a largely pointless exercise. Hopefully it’s an open, exciting game.

National anthems

19:59 , Luke Baker

The teams are out on the pitch and it’s time for the anthems. A long intro to the Argentine anthem before it’s belted out by the players.

And then God Save the King is fine. It’s never going to be a top-tier anthem, let’s face it.

England vs Argentina teams - Owen Farrell jeered

19:54 , Luke Baker

The teams have just been announced here at the Stade de France and Owen Farrell got heavily jeered when his name was read out, presumably by the French fans in attendance.

Nothing like the jeering received by Eddie Jones during Australia games or referee Ben O’Keeffe ahead of the Argentina vs All Blacks semi-final, but still...

Here’s a reminder of how the teams line up.

England XV: 15. Marcus Smith, 14. Freddie Steward, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Henry Arundell, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Ben Youngs; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Theo Dan, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Dan Cole, 19. David Ribbans, 20. Lewis Ludlam, 21. Danny Care, 22. George Ford, 23. Ollie Lawrence

Argentina XV: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Lucio Cinti, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Mateo Carreras, 10. Santiago Carreras. 9. Tomas Cubelli; 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya, 3. Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4. Guido Petti, 5. Pedro Rubiolo, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Facundo Isa

Replacements: 16. Agustin Creevy, 17. Joel Sclavi, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Rodrigo Bruni, 21. Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22. Nicolas Sanchez, 23. Matias Moroni

England vs Argentina referee: Who is Rugby World Cup bronze final official Nic Berry?

19:47 , Luke Baker

Nic Berry has been named as the referee for the bronze final between England and Argentina at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian:

England vs Argentina referee: Who is Rugby World Cup bronze final official Nic Berry?

Warm-ups continuing

19:43 , Luke Baker

Both teams are out on the Stade de France pitch going through their warm-ups. We’re a little over 15 minutes from kick-off so they’ll be heading back to the changing rooms soon.

Third-place play-off

19:35 , Luke Baker

It’s a special evening for Ben Youngs – England’s most-capped male player will get one final runout for his country to end a stellar international career.

One of rugby’s nicest men, as well as one hell of a scrum half, he deserves this send-off in Paris.

Michael Cheika uncertain of future as Argentina face England in bronze medal match

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was thought that Michael Cheika would be departing Argentina after this tournament, but the head coach’s comments this week suggest that he may yet retain the role.

“I have no idea if it is my last game and I don’t think about it,” Cheika said on Thursday. “We have a team of players, coaches and with the UAR (Argentine Rugby Union) we have a very good relationship. We only talk about the game, not about personal feelings. The focus is on the match and seeing how we finish higher in this Rugby World Cup.”

Please abolish the third-place play-off: Rugby’s pointless and outdated relic

19:16 , Luke Baker

It’s the game that players don’t want to play, fans don’t want to watch and the media don’t want to cover. All of which begs the question, why does the Rugby World Cup third/fourth place play-off still exist? Answers on a postcard please.

Actually, the answer is fairly simple, of course. It follows the old adage that when you’re not sure why something counter-intuitive is happening in sport, the reason is always the same. Money.

World Rugby and its sponsors will undoubtedly make a bit more cheddar from England facing Argentina tonight at relatively little expense, although it remains to be seen how many of the Stade de France’s 80,000 seats are filled, let alone what sort of atmosphere those in attendance tonight. You suspect it might not quite reach the level of fan delirium that some of the other instant classics at the Paris stadium have generated during this tournament.

Please abolish the third-place play-off: Rugby’s pointless and outdated relic

England and Argentina target perfect swansong in Rugby World Cup game nobody wants to play

19:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of the many ways that one could spend a Friday evening in Paris, competing in a third-place play-off would rank somewhere near the bottom, perhaps just above a night-time stumble into a particularly nasty section of the Seine. However much World Rugby dresses up what it insists on calling the bronze final, there is no escaping the fact that most players would, at this stage, rather be back at home with a bottle of beer, or enjoying some downtime with a verre de vin rouge in a Paris bistro.

“This is not the game you want to be playing in,” England assistant Richard Wigglesworth conceded this week. “You can be honest and say this isn’t the game that these two teams aimed to play in.”

England and Argentina target perfect swansong in game nobody wants to play

Team news - Argentina

19:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni.

Michael Cheika keeps the faith as he aims to end Argentina tenure on a high

Team news - England

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Smith; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence

Tom Curry starts as England reveal team to face Argentina

Bundee Aki and Antoine Dupont among nominees for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland centre Bundee Aki and France scrum half Antoine Dupont are among four nominees for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year despite their nations’ early exits from the Rugby World Cup.

Aki and Dupont join South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth and New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, who will feature in Saturday’s final at the Stade de France, on a four-man shortlist.

Eleven World Rugby awards will be handed out on Sunday night at a ceremony at the Opera Garnier in Paris, but the nominees and winners in a further four women’s categories will be announced and celebrated separately after the conclusion of WXV.

Savea is one of nine nominations from New Zealand across six categories for which shortlists have been unveiled.

Bundee Aki and Antoine Dupont among nominees for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year

Steve Borthwick grows and Ben Earl stars as England defy World Cup expectations

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England went within a whisker of qualifying for a second successive World Cup final only for South Africa’s Handre Pollard to shatter their dreams with a 79th-minute penalty.

The nail-biting 16-15 semi-final defeat which Steve Borthwick’s men led by nine points with 10 minutes remaining completed a tournament that surpassed expectations given their abysmal build-up.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at a campaign concluded by the bronze final tonight.

Steve Borthwick grows and Ben Earl stars as England defy World Cup expectations

Stuart Hogg column

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And our columnist Stuart Hogg has had an in-depth look at why New Zealand’s wing double-act are so good, with particular praise for Will Jordan, who could become the first men’s player to score more than eight tries in a World Cup if he dots down tomorrow.

The former Scotland full-back has also picked his team of the tournament - with some bold calls...

Stuart Hogg: All Blacks wingers can win final, plus my team of the World Cup

World Cup final

18:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster very nearly lost his job last year, battling back from the brink to guide New Zealand into a World Cup final. Here’s how he did it:

The bold calls that saved Ian Foster and took All Blacks to brink of glory

World Cup final

18:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Our primary focus is obviously on the action tonight, but it would be remiss of us not to at least touch on events to come tomorrow, and the rather major meeting of South Africa and New Zealand.

It’ll be a first final meeting between these two great rivals since that famous day in 1995. Luke Baker chronicles a transformative occasion.

Springboks set for rematch of day that ‘changed South Africa forever’

England v Argentina

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina will have been desperately disappointed not to have given a better account of themselves in their semi-final thrashing by New Zealand, second best in all areas as the All Blacks showed their class. But Michael Cheika seems to have charged up the Pumas for this game, while a number of his squad also remember the 2015 bronze final, when Argentina were well beaten by South Africa.

“I was there in 2015 and I remember that game (for third place) well,” number eight Facundo Isa said this week. “It was the second time Argentina had reached the semi-finals and to play for third place and we did not give it enough importance. Nowadays, with a different head, with coaches who push us to go for that, leaving aside what happened in the semifinals, we are going to go for it in this game.

“The difference with 2015 was that it was the second time we had reached that stage (bronze final) and after losing the semi-final with Australia, having played a great game, we fell away mentally. The team was not ready to face that last game.

“This is a new team and with several more experienced players. The team is prepared to fight in this last game. Physically and mentally, I think we are up to the task.”

Ben Youngs ready to say goodbye to Test rugby

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tonight will mark the end of the career of England’s most-capped male player, with Ben Youngs reaching retirement at the close of his 127th cap.

It’s been quite the journey for one of rugby’s nicest men.

England’s ‘surrogate uncle’ Ben Youngs ready to say goodbye to Test rugby

England v Argentina

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) weren’t particularly happy with that decision, feeling that Curry had been denied a chance to have his side heard at a disciplinary hearing. Maro Itoje also stuck up for his “courageous” teammate and condemned those who had been sending abuse and threats both to the flanker and his family.

Maro Itoje praises ‘courageous’ Tom Curry after World Rugby ignores racial slur claim

England v Argentina

18:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Much of the build-up to this game has, sadly, been overshadowed by Tom Curry’s allegation that South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi directed a racial slur at him during last week’s semi-final.

On Thursday, World Rugby concluded their investigation into the incident citing insufficient evidence.

World Rugby make ruling over Tom Curry racial slur allegation against Bongi Mbonambi

England v Argentina

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No doubt it will be tough for the players to bounce back this evening, particularly for England given the manner of their defeat to South Africa.

“It’s hard,” back rower Ben Earl conceded this week. “I think we have got to lean on each other, we have to give those boys playing their last game for England the send-off they deserve. . It’s about parking what happened last weekend, which is easier said than done.

“I think you disrespect anyone who has worn an England shirt if you don’t give your best on Friday. I think what we are focusing on is preparing and performing. You want to go into the Six Nations with a bit of a bounce. To come home with a medal would be mega.”

England v Argentina

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sides, of course, would much rather have been playing tomorrow, but each has stressed that they will approach this game as they would any other contest to try and end their tournament with a victory.

But should they be playing at all? Not according to Luke Baker, who argues that the third place play-off is a relic of a different time and should be abolished....

Please abolish the third-place play-off: Rugby’s pointless and outdated relic

England v Argentina

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good evening everyone, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the penultimate game of the Rugby World Cup. It’s a battle for bronze at the Stade de France, with England and Argentina hoping to put semi-final disappointment behind them and sign off with a win.