England to unleash wonderkid Rehan Ahmed: 'He is the real deal'

England are set to unleash twin leg-spinners in the final ODI against Bangladesh on Monday, with debutant Rehan Ahmed joining Adil Rashid in the attack, after Will Jacks was ruled out of the tour with injury.

Jacks has a quad injury that is not considered serious, but he will return to the UK with his tour over. The injury is expected to rule him out for around 10 days, so should not threaten his participation in the Indian Premier League. He has a deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore worth more than £300,000, which would be his first appearance in the tournament.

For Jacks, this is a frustrating blow. He made his ODI debut in the first match of the series in Dhaka, capping a full set of international bows in six months, and has impressed at times with both bat and ball during the series. He suffered the injury fielding in Bangladesh’s failed chase on Friday, and has been denied the opportunity to stake a World Cup claim in Chittagong.

Jacks will also miss the three T20s on this tour, but England are not calling up a replacement. Jason Roy and James Vince return to the Pakistan Super League after the final ODI.

With the series won in Dhaka with a game to spare, Ahmed may have made his debut anyway, but Jacks’ injury allows England to pair the leg-spinners. While Liam Livingstone, who bowls a mixture of part-time leg- and off-spin, has been paired with Rashid, it is immensely unusual for England to play two specialist leg-spinners in the same XI in any format of the game.

“He is the real deal,” the England fast bowler Mark Wood said of Ahmed. “He’s got youthful enthusiasm and excitement and it’s as if he’s playing a club game. He wants to bowl and whack it. He has a nature about him which is just lovely to see. It’s quite infectious and I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“When he played his Test match, it was like it was not a big deal, and I think he will be exactly the same in whatever format it is. I know the pressure might be on a little bit more in one-dayers where people try to whack you but I think he will deal wit it fine because all he wants to do is show off and bring that side of him off, which is really nice.”

Wood has played both matches so far, and been part of an impressive pace attack that leaves England with some awkward decisions for the third game. Jofra Archer is set to return to the XI, while Chris Woakes and Reece Topley are also competing for places.

England are the first touring team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh since 2016, and Wood believes it is an indication that they are tracking in the right direction for the World Cup in India later this year.

“I think that's why as a group not standing still is actually working in our favour,” he said. “Jos [Buttler], even Eoin Morgan when he was captain, he wanted us to keep pushing the ceiling, keep pushing the boundaries, how far can we take it? And never being satisfied, or never just accepting it. I think the first game, we could have easy lost that game – the way that Mala (Dawid Malan) played basically got us over the line, Rash at the end.

“To think that we can't turn up here and win, why not, why can’t we? We've got an unbelievable team. Why can't we win in these conditions? I don't think as a team we should fear anybody. We could beat anybody in any conditions and we’ve proved that over four or five years.”

Why this is the perfect moment to pick Rehan Ahmed

By Will MacPherson

England’s third ODI against Bangladesh on Monday might look like a dull dead rubber in a contextless series but for the tourists it represents much more: it is likely to be the final 50-over match that contributes to the selection of their World Cup squad.

After this tour (three T20s, their first since becoming world champions, follow the ODIs), England do not play white-ball cricket again until September. First it’s the IPL, then Tests in June and July, and the Hundred in August. Coach Matthew Mott will take a break, then scour the domestic competitions for talent, while his assistants Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson are being seconded to Hundred teams to keep them busy.

There is no official date yet for World Cup squads to be named; indeed there are no official dates for the World Cup at all, but that is another matter. But, for marketing and admin purposes, the ICC normally like squads in around a month before the tournament begins.

So expect the deadline to be around September 10, the day England play the second of seven ODIs this summer. Decisions will have been made well before then, so this is the last ODI to make an impression; after that it’s an exclusive diet of shorter cricket, even at domestic level, as no-one in England’s World Cup squad will play in the One-Day Cup (which is currently without a sponsor). There might be a little bit of Lions cricket available, but not much.

It is for this reason that Rehan Ahmed has to make his ODI debut in Chittagong: this is the final opportunity for any form of experimentation.

Ahmed spent much of the early part of this tour in the hotel, unwell. But he emerged for the second ODI, bowled plenty in practice, and took the field as a sub, even taking a catch to give Rashid his fourth wicket. He is available to play on Monday.

The 18-year-old made an extraordinary impression on Test debut in Karachi in December, picking up a second innings five-wicket haul. We know he is not fazed by pressure, but he – and those around him – believe he is a more advanced white-ball bowler at this stage of his nascent development, which is little surprise. His flat style and variations may mean that he is better suited to white-ball cricket than Tests long-term, anyway.

If he does crack Test cricket, it might be as a side-balancing all-rounder alongside four quicks (could he, indirectly, be Ben Stokes’ long-term successor?), but in white-ball cricket it seems crystal clear: he is Adil Rashid’s heir. The likelihood is that this World Cup will be the last 50-over edition for Rashid, who is 35 now, and that it will come too soon for Ahmed. Even in India, they are unlikely to play together, but there could be space in the squad for both of them, especially as England do not have an obvious third frontline spinner beyond Rashid and Moeen Ali, although Jacks and Liam Livingstone are more than handy options.

This series has clarified some elements of England’s squad (with Roy and Malan making clear that they are going nowhere), but there are still some decisions to make, and experimentation in the final ODI would be sensible. Phil Salt and James Vince seem very unlikely to make the squad, and it is a shame that Jacks will not get an opportunity higher up the order having been ruled out injured.

Jacks’ injury should make the decision to bring Ahmed in easy, a like-for-like change in the lower middle order and third spinner. He will get the opportunity to learn alongside Rashid.

Another reason they should give him a debut – in both formats on this tour – is to ensure that the second half of his winter is well used. Since his Test debut, he has played just six T20s in two and a half months, all for Gulf Giants in the ILT20 in the UAE. England had lots of options – New Zealand, the Lions in Sri Lanka – and do need to keep him playing cricket so his rapid development continues apace.

Ahmed may find conditions unkind. Chittagong is generally more batting friendly than Dhaka, with Ishan Kishan scoring 210 in India’s total of 409 in the most recent ODI there, in December. That will not bother him one bit, which is another reason he must play.