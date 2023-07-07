England U21 XI vs Spain: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2023 final

Decisions: England U21s camp in Georgia (The FA via Getty Images)

England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley will be tempted to stick with his winning formula for Saturday's Euro 2023 final against Spain.

The injury blow sustained to Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey did not appear to impact the Young Lions in their 3-0 win over Israel in the semi-finals. Ramsey's replacement, Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe was a standout performer and will surely keep his place.

Manchester City's Cole Palmer was also picked, ahead of Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke, and also impressed with a crucial goal to seal England's first European final in 14 years. Palmer should also keep his place.

The only possible change could come in defence as Max Aarons and Ben Johnson return from suspension. Aarons would prove a more reliable presence at left-back, replacing Luke Thomaas, while Johnson could replace makeshift right-back James Garner, who did well while deputising.

England are looking to win their third Euros title and first since 1984.

England Under-21s predicted XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Smith Rowe, Jones, Gomes, Palmer; Gibbs-White, Gordon