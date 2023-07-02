England U21 XI vs Portugal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon should return for England today as they face Portugal in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship.

Eight changes were made last time out, as the Young Lions beat Germany with qualification already secured, but a return to the kind of line-up seen earlier in the tournament against the Czech Republic and Israel is expected.

Cameron Archer scored against Germany when leading the line but could drop back to the bench if Gordon returns.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Smith Rowe, who scored in the first two games, are also pushing to start.

Levi Colwill and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will come in at centre-back after being rested, with James Garner hoping he’s done enough to return in an unfamiliar right-back role after strong displays at the start of the tournament.

Noni Madueke should keep his place on the right wing, but Harvey Elliott’s goalscoring performance against Germany might not be enough for the Liverpool man to keep his place in the side, with Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones set to return.

Predicted England U21 XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Gomes, Jones; Madueke, Gibbs-White; Smith Rowe; Gordon.