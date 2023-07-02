England U21 vs Portugal LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England U21 vs Portugal LIVE!

England are in quarter-final action at the European Under-21 Championship in Kutaisi this evening. It’s been a superb tournament for the Young Lions so far, topping Group C without conceding a single goal and cruising through to the knockout stages after three consecutive 2-0 wins over the Czech Republic, Israel and defending champions Germany respectively.

Now Lee Carsley’s free-flowing side have their sights firmly set on a first appearance in the last four of this competition since 2017, and possibly even a first title since their back-to-back triumphs in 1982 and 1984. But first they must plot a route past Portugal, runners-up two years ago who beat England in Slovenia in 2021 as they crashed out in the groups again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Rui Jorge’s team are yet to impress in this edition, squeezing through Group A behind co-hosts Georgia, to whom they lost, after drawing with the Netherlands and narrowly edging out Belgium. Israel await tonight’s winners in a semi-final showdown on Wednesday after their dramatic penalty shootout win over Georgia on Saturday. Follow England vs Portugal live at the U21 Euros below!

England U21 vs Portugal latest news

Kick-off time: 5pm BST, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

How to watch: Uefa website

England team news: Same XI as Czech Republic game

Evening Standard match prediction

England 0-0 Portugal

17:33 , George Flood

29 mins: Portugal are looking menacing at times on the counter and another corner comes to nothing with an ambitious effort from Ze Carlos.

Half an hour gone at Kutaisi’s Ramaz Shengelia Stadium, where there is a decent-sized crowd for this quarter-final tie.

Apparently many Georgia fans bought tickets for this game, believing their side would likely come through Group A as runners-up.

Of course they actually won the group, losing on penalties to Israel in the capital Tbilisi yesterday after a tense goalless draw.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:30 , George Flood

27 mins: Chance for England!

The ball falls kindly for Gordon, who releases Madueke.

It’s four on three for the Young Lions as Madueke returns to Gordon, who can’t quite work the space for a shot inside the box as he slides it over to Ramsey instead.

Ramsey tries to duly play in Gibbs-White, but Portugal hack clear at the crucial moment.

England maybe slightly too intricate there. They needed to work Biai at the very least.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:25 , George Flood

22 mins: Superb play from Colwill as England try to sustain this latest bout of pressure.

Ajax’s Francisco Conceicao, son of Sergio, has a little go at Gibbs-White, who isn’t too happy.

Then the Young Lions suddenly burst into life and Ramsey’s through ball tees up Gordon, whose low strike is comfortably held by Biai at his front post.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:23 , George Flood

19 mins: Solid defending from Tavares to see off the danger of Gordon as England look to reassert some control here.

Samu Costa then goes down claiming an arm after being caught during an aerial battle with Garner.

However, Slovenian referee Rade Obrenovic is not interested. No VAR at this tournament, remember.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:20 , George Flood

17 mins: Possession is changing hands more frequently now, with both sides looking to win the crucial midfield battle.

Story continues

Portugal are seeing much more of the ball, with England attempting to press with energy when they can.

The Garner at right-back selection has worked well for the Young Lions so far, but Carsley may want to rethink it as Portugal keep trying to isolate him against Neto.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:17 , George Flood

14 mins: This is much better from Portugal, who suddenly look the more threatening side.

Garner makes a hash of an attempted clearance after Neves’ cross is flicked-on towards Neto, whose low drive is pushed wide by James Trafford.

Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares then fires wide from distance.

Garner up against Neto will be a concern for Lee Carsley already.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:15 , George Flood

12 mins: England force a first corner of the evening but it’s turned away comfortably by Samu Costa.

At the other end, Madueke concedes a corner after Garner is outdone by Pedro Neto.

England clear but this is a good spell for Portugal now after a very passive opening.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:13 , George Flood

9 mins: It’s still all England as we tick towards the 10-minute mark, but no further openings to speak of just yet.

Ramsey is dispossessed and Portugal attempt to launch a counter-attack, but Joao Neves’ lofted ball out to the left flank is overhit and Wolves’ Pedro Neto can’t take it down.

Molineux team-mate Fabio Silva is also starting for Portugal this evening.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:09 , George Flood

7 mins: To say England are dominating possession so far would be a major understatement.

Portugal have barely had a kick as the Young Lions pass and move, switching positions and patiently probing for another opening.

Portugal are being pressed hard on the few occasions they do get hold of the ball, also giving it away very carelessly a couple of times already.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:07 , George Flood

4 mins: A very positive start again from England, who have been firmly on the front foot all tournament so far.

It’s great link-up play with Gibbs-White and Madueke.

The ball is fed into Gordon, who gets it laid off to Curtis Jones for a fierce strike that flies just wide of Celton Biai’s left-hand post.

Portugal defender Ze Carlos was also left in a heap a few minutes ago after a big aerial tussle with Gordon.

He’s fine to continue, however.

England 0-0 Portugal

17:05 , George Flood

2 mins: England, by the way, have gone back to Max Aarons at left-back and Everton midfielder James Garner in the right-back spot.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon are attacking through the middle, with Jacob Ramsey off the left and Noni Madueke right. Angel Gomes seems to be floating across the pitch.

It’s all very fluid though, with players interchanging seamlessly in attack when needed.

KICK-OFF

17:00 , George Flood

We are underway in Kutaisi!

Can England reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2017?

(Getty Images)

Kick-off approaching

16:47 , George Flood

15 minutes until kick-off in Kutaisi, where it remains sunny and 27 degrees at almost eight o’clock in the evening.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Portugal unchanged from Belgium win

16:29 , George Flood

Portugal are unchanged from the nervy late 2-1 win over Belgium that secured their passage through to the quarter-finals, sealed via an 89th-minute Tiago Dantas penalty in Tbilisi on Tuesday evening.

Talented winger Diego Moreira, who has just joined Chelsea’s ranks from Benfica, is on the bench.

Portugal lineup

16:25 , George Flood

Starting XI: Biai, Carlos, Amaro, Penetra, Tavares, Costa, Dantas, Conceicao, Neves, Silva, Neto

England revert to lineup from opening win

16:16 , George Flood

So Lee Carsley does reverse most of those eight changes seen against Germany as expected, with the likes of Max Aarons, Levi Colwill, James Garner, captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon all returning.

However, Emile Smith Rowe remains on the bench as Jacob Ramsey maintains his starting berth after another swashbuckling display against the Germans.

James Trafford keeps his place in goal and Ben Johnson drops out with Aarons back after illness.

It’s the same lineup that started the Group C opener against the Czech Republic, with Tommy Doyle fit for the bench after a knee issue.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England subs

16:04 , George Flood

Thomas, Skipp, Archer, Smith Rowe, Branthwaite, Griffiths, Cresswell, Johnson, Doyle, Palmer, Rushworth

15:54 , George Flood

England XI: Trafford, Aarons, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Gibbs-White, Ramsey, Gordon, Garner, Jones, Gomes, Madueke

15:52 , George Flood

The official team news has landed!

Lineups on the way...

15:33 , George Flood

A look at this evening’s venue - the 14,700-capacity Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, west Georgia.

It was the scene of England’s comfortable 2-0 win over Israel last Sunday, when both Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe were on the scoresheet for the Young Lions.

Will it be a happy hunting ground for Lee Carsley’s side again today?

England boss Carsley frustrated by lack of TV coverage

15:12 , George Flood

Lee Carsley has admitted his frustration at no UK broadcaster choosing to pick up today’s quarter-final clash.

Fans wanting to watch the games out in Romania and Georgia have so far had to tune in via live streams on the official Uefa website, with the likes of Sky Sports, BT and the BBC all choosing not to buy the broadcasting rights to screen the competition live.

And that won’t change this evening either, though you have to think that someone will surely want to show the semi-finals and final, were England to get that far.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because you always want to showcase the next generation,” Carsley said.

“It would’ve been brilliant for more people to see what the next senior internationals look like. We hope if we can keep progressing then we can get a little bit more coverage.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Portugal prediction

14:58 , George Flood

After flattering to deceive so often on the biggest stage under Aidy Boothroyd, England finally look to be making the most of their enviable depth of talent under Lee Carsley.

They were fantastic in the group stage, ruthlessly dispatching each opponent with an aura of composed calm and complete control, leaving plenty in the tank for the knockouts.

Portugal have good recent pedigree in this competition, but their group campaign was far more hectic and concerning.

We expect the Young Lions to roar on into the semis for another meeting with Israel, whom they have already brushed aside comfortably once.

England to win, 2-0.

(Getty Images)

England U21 team news

14:53 , George Flood

England’s supreme squad depth was on full display in their final Group C outing against defending champions Germany, whom they comfortably beat and consigned to an ignominious early exit on Wednesday despite making a total of eight changes to their starting lineup with top spot and a quarter-final against Portugal already secured.

Many of those that came in will have given Lee Carsley serious food for thought in another dominant display that could and should have led to more goals, though the expectation is that most of those alterations will be reversed, allowing the likes of Levi Colwill, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon to return.

However, the Young Lions are missing Harvey Elliott, who scored a wonderful solo counter-attacking goal against Germany. The Liverpool midfielder is not available today due to a pre-planned family engagement, though should be back if England advance to the semi-finals.

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has also been doubtful due to a knee issue sustained in training.

(The FA via Getty Images)

How to watch England U21 vs Portugal

14:47 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: The group stage of this competition was not broadcast live on television in the UK and no broadcasters have chosen to pick up this quarter-final tie either, much to the understandable annoyance of head coach Lee Carsley.

However, live coverage is available online via a live stream on the official Uefa website.

Welcome to England U21 vs Portugal LIVE!

14:40 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of an important evening for England at the European Under-21 Championship in Kutaisi.

The Young Lions have cruised through to the quarter-finals of the competition without conceding a single goal courtesy of a hat-trick of successive 2-0 victories over the Czech Republic, Israel and defending champions Germany, topping Group C at a canter.

Now the serious stuff begins as Lee Carsley’s side bid for revenge against a Portugal team that effectively consigned them to a second successive group-stage exit in Slovenia two years ago, before finishing as runners-up.

It’s been tough going for the Portuguese at this tournament so far though, only just scraping through to the knockouts as Group A runners-up behind co-hosts Georgia after an opening loss to the latter was followed by a draw with the Netherlands and a narrow win over Belgium.

Following their dramatic penalty shootout win over Georgia yesterday, Israel await the winners of tonight’s game in a huge semi-final showdown on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, team news and live updates, with kick-off at the Givi Kiladze Stadium scheduled for 5pm BST.