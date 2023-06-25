England U21 vs Israel LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England U21 vs Israel U21 - LIVE!

England look to make it two wins from two as they face Israel in their second group-stage match of the European Under-21 Championship this evening. The Young Lions got off to a strong start against the Czech Republic and need more of the same here, with a clash against defending champions Germany to come.

Jacob Ramsey gave England the lead in their tournament opener, before Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to put the result beyond doubt late on. The Arsenal midfielder comes in to start against Israel, while Lee Carsley has opted for Ben Johnson at full-back as Max Aarons misses out due to illness.

Israel will be on a high themselves after they held Germany to a goalless draw, despite playing half of that match with ten men. Any positive result here would be a huge boost in their bid to qualify for the knockout stages. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

England U21 vs Israel latest news

Kick-off: 5pm BST, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

How to watch: UEFA website

England U21 team news: Smith Rowe and Johnson start

Standard Sport prediction: England 2-0 Israel

KICK-OFF!

17:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running in this Group C clash!

Here we go!

16:56 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

England have not win this tournament since 1984 - victory here and they will at least be guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

16:49 , Matt Verri

It’s a sunny evening in Kutaisi... fair to say the stadium is not sold out. Hardly anyone inside.

Couple of Israel flags dotted around, and a group of fans all in Liverpool shirts. Not sure we’re going to be filing this atmosphere under ‘raucous’.

Not long now!

16:40 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups are almost done in Georgia.

Kick-off coming up in about 20 minutes, as England look to pick up their second win of the group stage.

Anything other than three points would be a surprise, for all Israel are capable of making things difficult.

Palmer wants more trophies

16:29 , Matt Verri

Cole Palmer has already picked up three medals this season with Manchester City, but the 21-year-old is confident he can still add to that collection before heading off on holiday.

“When you look at the trophies we have won this season, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Palmer said.

“It has been a great season and the emotions of the last week have been crazy – lifting the Premier League, beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and then winning the Champions League.

“Hopefully we can now go on and lift the Under-21 EURO – it wouldn’t be a bad season for trophies, would it?”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Group C

16:16 , Matt Verri

Germany take on Czech Republic this evening, kicking off at the same time as England’s match.

Whatever happens in that game, England will be through to the knockout stages with a match to spare if they can beat Israel.

Would be a big boost for them, rather than leaving work to be done against Germany in the final group-stage game.

Two changes for England

16:07 , Matt Verri

Emile Smith Rowe starts for England, with Jacob Ramsey dropping to the bench. Looks like the Arsenal man will start on the left of the three behind Gordon, with Morgan Gibbs-White in a central position and Noni Madueke on the right.

The other change comes at the back, with the ill Max Aarons missing out and Ben Johnson coming in at left-back.

Israel U21 team news

16:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Peretz, Jaber, Laios, Revivo, Cohen, Lemkin, Khalaili, Gandelman, Azulay, Gloukh, Turgeman

Subs: Tzarfati, Blorian, Bar, Morgan, Hajaj, Hoffmeister, Preda, Abu Rumi, Bilu

England U21 team news

15:52 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Johnson; Gomes, Jones; Madueke, Gibbs-White, Smith Rowe; Gordon

Subs: Thomas, Skipp, Archer, Ramsey, Branthwaite, Griffiths, Cresswell, Elliott, Palmer, Rushworth

England with plenty of options

15:42 , Matt Verri

England U21 manager Lee Carsley believes Newcastle star Anthony Gordon can offer something different up front.

Carsley’s team selection in beating the Czech Republic saw him pick seven midfielders, with Newcastle winger Gordon playing as a striker.

“We’ve tried to come up with two or three ways of exploiting the opposition,” the England U21 manager said.

“We’ll try and find gaps and spaces. It surprises me that there is surprise (at his team selection). The players nowadays are multi-functional.

“I see that we’ve got a lot of players within this squad that can do different roles. Part of the squad selection was having that flexibility to play with a different kind of nine (striker).

“I see pretty much any of the forward players, whether they’re wide players or forwards, being able to do that nine. You get a different type of nine with Anthony than you would with Cole (Palmer) or Curtis (Jones) or Emile (Smith Rowe).”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Carsley on strong England start

15:31 , Matt Verri

This is the first time that England have won their U21 Euros opener since 2009, when they reached the final with a team featuring James Milner, Micah Richards and Theo Walcott.

Speaking after the win over the Czech Republic, boss Lee Carsley said: “It was important that we got off to a really good start. Getting the win in the first game is always so important. We were aware of the record from the past.

“I thought it was important that we started the first game with players that have been playing a lot for their clubs, especially towards the end of the season. We felt that it would help us and it did.”

(PA)

Israel hold firm

15:23 , Matt Verri

Far from routine for Israel as they picked up a point against Germany last time out.

They saved two penalties, played 45 minutes with ten men... still earned a draw against the defending champions!

Colwill eyeing first trophy

15:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says he is dreaming of winning his first silverware as a player at the European U21 Championship.

In a lively opener against the Czech Republic in Batumi, Georgia on Thursday, England sealed a 2-0 win courtesy of second-half strikes from Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal. England face Israel in their second Group C game on Sunday, and Gareth Southgate will be in attendance in Kutaisi.

Colwill, who impressed this season on loan from Chelsea at Brighton, started at centre-back against the Czech Republic despite joining the squad late having trained with the senior England side over the past week.

“I really enjoyed training with the seniors”, Colwill said. “I learned so much, but I always had this tournament in the back of my mind. It’s such a big thing for me because I haven’t won a trophy in my professional career yet. This would be the best way to start, and hopefully do well.

“When you see the top pros at Brighton and at the [England] seniors, their levels are so high. It drives me to be regarded as a great player like they are.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Three points on the board

15:06 , Matt Verri

It was goalless at the break in England’s opponent match, and they had to survive a couple of dangerous moments in the first-half.

But the Young Lions took the lead through Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith Rowe then had the simplest of finishes deep into stoppage-time to seal victory.

Standard Sport prediction

14:58 , Matt Verri

Israel showed against Germany that they are not an easy side to break down, and England could have to be patient once again.

The Young Lions should have enough to make it two wins from two though, giving them a perfect start before the focus turns to a clash with Germany.

England to win, 2-0.

England U21 team news

14:50 , Matt Verri

Emile Smith Rowe scored England’s second goal late on against the Czech Republic, set up by Cameron Archer after the pair both came off the bench, and both are pushing to start tonight

Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe may have to settle for a place among the substitutes again, but Archer could come into the side should manager Lee Carsley decide to go with an out-and-out striker this time. Either Anthony Gordon or Morgan Gibbs-White would likely drop to the bench.

James Garner looks set to keep his place after impressing in an unfamiliar right-back role, with Max Aarons filling in on the opposite side of defence.

Levi Colwill should partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis again in the middle of the back four, with the pair looking for more of the same after that opening clean sheet.

Predicted England U21 XI: Trafford, Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons, Jones, Gomes, Ramsey, Madueke, Gibbs-White, Archer

(The FA via Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Israel

14:43 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will be shown on UEFA’s website. Kick-off is at 5pm BST.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Israel at the European Under-21 Championship!

Lee Carsley’s side got their tournament off to a winning start against the Czech Republic, and the Young Lions look to back that up this evening.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm BST from the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium.