England U21 vs Germany LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England U21 vs Germany LIVE!

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship but can make a major statement by beating rivals Germany this evening. Lee Carsley’s side will look to continue their perfect start to the tournament in Georgia with a third successive victory, having recorded back-to-back 2-0 wins over the Czech Republic and Israel with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe netting in both games.

The Young Lions look one of the favourites to go all the way this summer and are perhaps playing defending champions Germany at the right time. Despite a strong squad, they have picked up only one point from their opening two games and must win here to reach the knockout stages. Though always a fierce game, England will be hugely confident as they warm up for Sunday’s last-eight clash with Portugal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carsley may look to rotate given England’s strong standing but the likes of Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon have impressed in a fluid frontline, offering hope that their lack of a central striker will not impact their tournament chances. Follow England vs Germany at the U21 Euros live below!

England U21 vs Germany U21 latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST; Batumi Arena

TV channel and live stream: UEFA’s official website

England team news: Smith Rowe should start, Aarons a doubt

Standard Sport prediction: England to win 2-0

How it stands in Group C...

15:20 , Matt Verri

Two matches, two wins and England are already through to the quarter-finals.

It’s a far more stressful picture for defending champions Germany, who have picked up just one point from their opening two games of the tournament.

They must win tonight to keep their hopes of making it through to the knockout stages alive, but even that might not be enough. Should the Czech Republic avoid defeat against Israel this evening, Germany will be out.

Thanks to a better head-to-head record against Czechia, tonight's win for our #YoungLions secures top spot in #U21EURO Group C! 👏 pic.twitter.com/D01UaH1S53 — England (@England) June 25, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

15:09 , Matt Verri

Much will depend on England’s mindset with qualification to the knockout stages already secured, while motivation for Germany could not be higher.

However, the Young Lions have been impressive so far in the tournament, in direct contrast to the defending champions, and on current form are good enough to extend their winning run and make a real statement.

England to win, 2-0.

England U21 team news

15:00 , Matt Verri

England U21 are set for their biggest test yet at Euro 2023 with a meeting against Germany.

Safe passage into the knockout rounds has been secured but England can yet make a further statement by beating their rivals.

Carsley could look to rotate given England’s strong position with the only slight fitness concern being Norwich City defender Max Aarons. He missed the win over Israel through illness and is the only player heading into the game with an element of doubt.

Story continues

Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon have been operating in a fluid frontline for the tournament so far but Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer could play as a recognised central option.

England U21 vs Germany predicted lineup: Rushworth; Aarons, Harwood-Bellis, Branthwaite, Thomas; Skipp, Ramsey, Elliott, Palmer, Smith-Rowe, Archer

(Getty Images)

How to watch England U21 vs Germany

14:49 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be shown live on television in the UK. However, coverage is available online via a live stream on the official Uefa website.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:53 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s U21 Euro 2023 group stage game against Germany later on.

Qualification from Group C is already secured for the Young Lions, after two wins from two so far, and now they have the chance to knock out the defending champions.

Kick-off from the Batumi Arena in Tiblisi is at 5pm BST.