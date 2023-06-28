England U21 vs Germany live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 game FOR FREE in UK today?

England face their biggest challenge of the European Under-21 Championship to date tonight as they take on defending champions Germany in Georgia.

The Young Lions are already through to the quarter-finals and sitting pretty at the summit of Group C after consecutive 2-0 victories over the Czech Republic and Israel, with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe on the scoresheet in both matches.

Lee Carsley’s side are guaranteed to finish top with a last-eight fixture to come against the Group A runners-up in Kutaisi on Sunday, but will still be chasing a statement win against Germany at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

Germany won their third European U21 title in Slovenia two years ago but have hugely flattered to deceive at this tournament so far, drawing 1-1 with Israel in their opener before falling to a late Czech winner in a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

That means Antonio Di Salvo’s team must beat old rivals England this evening in order to avoid an embarrassing early exit from the competition.

How to watch England U21 vs Germany

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be shown live on television in the UK. However, coverage is available online via a live stream on the official Uefa website.

Live blog: You can also follow England vs Germany live with Standard Sport‘s matchday blog.