England U20s bemused after second verse of God Save The King is played – and no one knew the words

Prior to kick-off, England appeared to be taken by surprise by the second verse of the national anthem

England Under-20 recovered from collective confusion during the pre-match national anthems to draw 34-34 with Ireland in an action-packed beginning to their World Championship campaign.

Prior to kick-off in Paarl, England appeared to be taken by surprise and unsure of the lyrics as the second verse of God Save the King followed the first. Cameras zoomed in to capture the puzzled expressions of captain Lewis Chessum and tighthead prop Afolabi Fasogbon.

Despite that hiccup, though, Mark Mapletoft’s team took an early lead against their opponents, who had beaten them 36-24 in March on the way to a Six Nations Grand Slam. Connor Slevin, the Harlequins fly-half, put England 3-0 ahead before tries from Sam Prendergast, his opposite number, and Diarmuid Mangan established a lead for Ireland.

Asher Opoku-Fordjour of Sale Sharks, the England loosehead prop, then surged through a swathe of green shirts for a fantastic solo try but James McNabney’s close-range effort would end the first half.

England rallied again, with Rekeiti Ma’asi-White going close after a cute pass from Joseph Woodward, his centre partner. Mangan was sin-binned for a breakdown offence on the back of that run and a powerful scrum earned England a penalty try.

Minutes later, Woodward, the Leicester Tigers inside centre, scythed Ireland from his own 22 and exchanged passes with Slevin to continue the move. England recycled and Jacob Cusick finished out wide.

From 24-15 behind, Ireland would soon be 34-24 in front. First Fintan Gunne, the Leinster scrum-half, sent Ruadhán Quinn over the whitewash with a beautiful kick-pass. Prendergast whose misses from the tee proved costly then released full-back Henry McErlean for Ireland’s fourth try and centre Hugh Cooney sliced through for number five.

With Greg Fisilau, the influential back-rower, off the field due to a yellow card, England were staring down the barrel but another Slevin penalty reduced the deficit and Cusick capitalised on his forwards’ endeavour to score his second in the 70th minute. Woodward and Louie Johnson, the Newcastle Falcons playmaker, had moved the ball to space on the decisive phase.

A frantic contest came to its conclusion in a fitting manner. Cooney was sent off for a high tackle on Cusick and England pressed for victory, only to fumble close to Ireland’s try-line. They face Fiji on Thursday and Australia on July 4 to complete their pool B fixtures. Two wins would give them a strong chance of reaching the semi-finals

