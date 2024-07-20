Bruising England physically dominate France to be crowned Under-20 world champions

England celebrate a deserved success in Cape Town - Getty Images/Ashley Vlotman

Another exhibition of merciless scrummaging powered England to their first Under-20 World Championship title since 2016 as France were ground into submission in Cape Town.

A dominant set-piece performance capped this campaign in fitting style; a special set of England forwards providing a tantalising glimpse of their future potential.

The telling moment of a 21-13 victory arrived with around half an hour remaining, when Arthur Green dotted down at the base of a scrum that had splintered France and would probably have earned a penalty try anyway.

In truth, Mark Mapletoft’s charges, spurred by Finn Carnduff and Henry Pollock as well as the tight five, could have been out of sight before then. At the end, Carnduff, their excellent captain, rued a first half blighted by “sloppy” breakdown work.

France had won the past three completed tournaments in a sequence stretching back to 2018, the year that they overcame a side featuring Marcus Smith and Ben Curry in Béziers. This was England’s first appearance in a decider since that game six years ago. Champions of the Under-20 Six Nations earlier this season, they had reached the decider by ousting Argentina, Fiji, South Africa and Ireland.

Powerful set-piece display was too much for France to handle - Getty Images/Ashley Vlotman

Predictably, France did not permit a procession to the trophy. Although England’s scrum, spearheaded by a pair of prodigious props in Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Afolabi Fasogbon, muscled four penalties from five put-ins in the first half, they failed to capitalise on territorial pressure.

Mathis Castro-Ferreira was tireless in the France back row and fly-half Hugo Reus, a La Rochelle protégé, kicked an early penalty. England, conversely, were inaccurate. Sean Kerr also missed two shots from the tee

Having carved apart New Zealand in the semi-final, France had an attractive try, scored by full-back Mathis Ferté, chalked off for a knock-on in the build-up. Finally, three minutes before the break, England stirred themselves.

Angus Hall, shifted into the starting side on the right wing due to an injury to Ben Redshaw, swept around off the shoulder of fly-half Ben Coen and hit a gap. Hall’s offload found Ioan Jones, who carried to within metres of the try-line. After Ollie Allan had sniped closer, buying a penalty advantage, Joe Bailey finished – a long way from Sandy Park, an Exeter Chiefs lock shunting across the whitewash was a familiar sight.

Kerr added the extras for a 7-3 advantage, but France would peg back their opponents on the verge of half-time. With the clock in the red, Fasogbon was collared for collapsing a scrum and Reus was on target from around 40 metres.

Following a cagey first period littered with handling errors in slippery conditions, the second began with Castro-Ferreira and Pollock trading turnovers. England’s scrum then forced its fifth penalty, though an unhelpful trend of fumbles continued. Pollock’s energy has plenty of good judges excited, and his carry led to a France yellow card as Castro-Ferreira hit the Northampton Saints tyro high.

England are blessed with a talented group of young forwards - Getty Images/Ashley Vlotman

From there, France’s challenge subsided. Kerr’s first penalty rewarded some direct phase play and gave England a 10-6 advantage. A fine chip from Ben Waghorn then set up a five-metre scrum and replacement Green was the beneficiary of a burly shove.

Two more Kerr penalties complemented shrewd tactical kicking and moments of exceptional defence. Jones shot up to force Ferté into a forward pass out wide and, in the same corner minutes later, Carnduff pounced for a jackal.

England’s last points were laid on by a scrum penalty, underlining that area as the defining aspect of the game – and the tournament. France did muster a fine, long-range consolation through Ferté, but England’s heavies had done plenty to bring home silverware.

England: 15. Ioan Jones, 14. Angus Hall, 13. Ben Waghorn, 12. Sean Kerr, 11. Alex Wills, 10. Ben Coen, 9. Ollie Allan,; 1. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 2. Craight Wright, 3. Afolabi Fasogbon, 4. Joe Bailey, 5. Junior Kpoku, 6. Finn Carnduff (captain), 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Kane James.

Replacements: 16 James Isaacs, 17 Cameron Miell, 18 James Halliwell, 19 Olamide Sodeke, 20 Arthur Green, 21 Lucas Friday, 22 Josh Bellamy, 23 Jack Bracken.

France: 15. Mathis Ferté, 14. Maxence Biasotto, 13. Fabien Brau-Boirie, 12. Robin Taccola, 11. Xan Mousques, 10. Hugo Reus (captain), 9. Leo Carbonneau; 1. Lino Julien, 2. Barnabe Massa, 3. Thomas Duchêne, 4. Charly Gambini, 5. Corentin Mézou, 6. Joe Quere Karaba, 7. Geoffrey Malaterre, 8. Mathis Castro-Ferreira.

Replacements: 16 Thomas Lacombre, 17 Samuel Jean-Christophe, 18 Thomas Marceline, 19 Charles Kante Samba, 20 Brent Liufau, 21 Sialevailea Tolofua, 22 Mathys Belaubre, 23 Axel Desperes.

England prove too much for France to handle: as it happened

08:04 PM BST

The telling try

How fitting that it was the scrum that eked out the game’s telling moment. Good skills from Arthur Green at the base here, too

Showing how to dominate in the scrum! 💪@EnglandRugby score their second try in this final with everything still all to play for! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Watch all the action live on RugbyPass TV 📺#WorldRugbyU20s | #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/C6JuUJrBTx — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 19, 2024

08:00 PM BST

Finn Carnduff speaks

“I think we felt that in the first half, it was out errors causing us to be on the back foot. “We said at half-time, we needed to go back to our principles, [which are] keeping the ball down their end, using our set piece to our advantage and moving the ball. We felt that our breakdown was sloppy in the first half, taking away our momentum in attack. “It’s amazing. I just want to say that the group over there is super special. I see them as brothers for life. Two win two trophies is unbelievable.”

07:57 PM BST

Hugo Reus reacts

“It was tough but we didn’t do what we needed to do to beat England. We were beaten in every aspect. They were better today. “We did so many things wrong. It’s hard. “We had a good tournament and I’m proud of the competition but very disappointed with what we’ve done in the final.”

Keep an eye out for Reus. Even on a tough night, he had excellent touches.

07:55 PM BST

England are the champions!

It’s been a campaign founded on fantastic scrummaging. Asher Opoku-Fordjour really is a remarkable talent and Afolabi Fasogbon and Craig Wright have huge futures as well.

Finn Carnduff deserves a mention. He fixed a line-out that that looked in a lot of trouble and came up with a vital jackal turnover. Henry Pollock, too, was full of energy.

England’s coaches have joined the squad on the pitch and these celebrations are well deserved.

07:53 PM BST

80 mins: FRA 13 ENG 21

France have conjured a fantastic consolation try, but it isn’t going to matter. Reus sends a kick-pass across the pitch to Xan Mousques on the left flank. That man Castro-Ferreira is in support and he sends Ferté to the line.

It’s a 70-metre stunner and Reus converts, but it is not enough.

07:46 PM BST

79 mins: FRA 6 ENG 21

England running down the clock inside the France half.

07:44 PM BST

77 mins: FRA 6 ENG 21

Josh Bellamy is on for England at fly-half and, like Lucas Friday, he is helping to pin back France.

07:41 PM BST

75 mins: FRA 6 ENG 21

Final moments, now. It’s all but done. France are mauling but Carnduff jackals for the penalty and that will surely be that.

07:40 PM BST

71 mins: FRA 6 ENG 21

Pollock forces a jackal penalty as France threaten. He’s been impressive, without chasing big moments.

07:31 PM BST

68 mins: FRA 6 ENG 21

Kerr makes it a 15-point gap. And now the restart from Reus does not go 10 metres. It’s another scrum.

07:30 PM BST

66 mins: FRA 6 ENG 18

It has been an exhibition of scrummaging. I think that is the seventh or eighth scrum penalty the match and Kerr is going to kick it.

07:29 PM BST

65 mins: FRA 6 ENG 18

Clever, stabbed kick from Friday. Spill from France. Scrum put-in to England on the 22. I don’t think this is going to come out...

07:27 PM BST

62 mins: FRA 6 ENG 18

Oh wow. When that sort of thing happens, it must really feel like your day. In the middle of a long kick-tennis rally, Lucas Friday sends a long one down-field and it breaks hard into touch just outside the France 22.

In these conditions, a 12-point lead looks very big.

07:24 PM BST

60 mins: FRA 6 ENG 18

Superb work from Ioan Jones on the edge. He shoots up and causes Ferté to throw a forward pass. Cameras pan to the England coaching box, where defence coach Haydn Thomas is congratulated



07:22 PM BST

59 mins: FRA 6 ENG 18

France are in the corner. They need to respond right now.

07:20 PM BST

55 mins: FRA 6 ENG 18

Kerr makes no mistake. Meanwhile, Jimmy Halliwell is on for Fasogbon.

07:19 PM BST

55 mins: FRA 6 ENG 15

England turning the screw now. Green carries from the kick-off and is tackled illegally. Moments later, there are two more dangerous tackles and Kerr will surely land another penalty from bang in front.

07:16 PM BST

52 mins: FRA 6 ENG 15

Try! This scrum is just exceptional. It splinters France, picking up a penalty advantage, and Arthur Green dots down at the base. The referee would have been thinking about a penalty try anyway.

Kerr cannot convert from out wide on the left, but this is a commanding lead now.

07:14 PM BST

51 mins: FRA 6 ENG 10

Huge opportunity for England. The Harlequins centres combine brilliantly, Ben Waghorn hitting a sweet chip into space with the outside of his right foot and Kerr forcing a five-metre scrum on the chase.

07:10 PM BST

45 mins: FRA 6 ENG 10

England string together some phases against the 14 of France. They earn a penalty and Kerr extends the lead.

07:06 PM BST

Yellow card!

Quickly dealt with. Castro-Ferreira is sent to the sin bin. Pollock was dipping, which should be enough mitigation for it to remain as a yellow card.

07:05 PM BST

TMO intervention

The officials are checking a high tackle from Castro-Ferreira on Pollock...

07:04 PM BST

44 mins: FRA 6 ENG 7

Castro-Ferreira and Pollock trade turnovers to begin the second half. Then there is another scrum penalty for England. That’s the fifth, I think. Touch is found and England are pressing on the edge of the France 22... but they spill.

06:59 PM BST

Back underway

England win back the restart. An early chance for momentum...

06:55 PM BST

Match action

Here is the England try. Accuracy from the strike to get in behind France and patience once they came within five metres of the whitewash. They needed this.

The first try of the final goes to @EnglandRugby! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Joe Bailey strikes at the perfect time to give his team the lead 👏



Watch all the action live on RugbyPass TV 📺#WorldRugbyU20s | #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/4auh4H31C0 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 19, 2024

06:45 PM BST

Half-time: FRA 6 ENG 7

Reus lands three points from around 40 metres on the angle. Superb kick, and France are within a point. England have had enough territory to be further up, so they will have to stay calm.

06:43 PM BST

39 mins: FRA 3 ENG 7

The half will end on a France scrum... they’ve been given a penalty. It was Afolabi Fasogbon who was deemed to have collapsed it.

Reus is going for goal.

06:41 PM BST

37 mins: FRA 3 ENG 7

Finally, England have a reward and hit the front. The maul makes metres and Coen sits in a second wave to feed a sweeping Angus Hall, who offloads to Ioan Jones.

Ollie Allan buys a penalty cleverly, sniping to within five metres and catching France offside, and Joe Bailey powers over. Kerr converts.

06:39 PM BST

34 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Little bit of impetus for England. Pollock picks and goes before Ben Coen fires Carnduff over the gain-line in midfield.

The game comes back for a penalty after Mathis Castro-Ferreira jackals, so it will be an England line-out on the edge of the France 22.

06:35 PM BST

32 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Corentin Mezou is collared for jumping across the line-out. Finn Carnduff had a word with the referee during that short break, which might have been to do with that.

The upshot is that Kerr is going for goal again... it’s another miss. A bad skew that time.

06:33 PM BST

30 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

It’s off the post and Reus hacks away! France retain their slender lead.

06:33 PM BST

28 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Worryingly for England, their line-out is really looking quite shambolic at times. Fortunately for them, their scrum is dominant.

That’s four penalties - or advantages, at least - from five put-ins. Sean Kerr has called for the tee to level things up.

06:31 PM BST

26 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Good defence again from England. Pollock slows things down with a jackal and eventually Carbonneau attempts a long pass that is picked off by Wills, who clears down-field.

England flood through and will have a line-out as France clear.

06:29 PM BST

24 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Castro-Ferreira is over the ball to force a penalty and France go wide from the line-out. There’s a high tackle from Wills as England cover and, all of a sudden, England are defending a five-metre line-out.

06:27 PM BST

22 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Scrum to maul. England hit the corner and eke out an offence from the France pack with the drive. They are within five... are they over!

They are, but it’s held up. A clever shift drive sees Kane James surge over but referee Takehito Namekawa is on the spot.

06:24 PM BST

20 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Chalked off! The officials have spotted a knock-on from Mathis Castro-Ferreira in the build-up.

And England muscle a scrum penalty from the ensuing put-in. That’s three from four.

06:23 PM BST

Do we have a France try?

France look to have cut England apart with a fantastic move featuring a Reus cross-kick to one flank before a flowing move down the other, finished by Mathis Ferté.

06:20 PM BST

17 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Still cagey here. France make a mess of an England line-out but Mathis Castro-Ferreira drops it in midfield.

England go down-field from the scrum, Alex Wills stepping in at first-receiver and using his left foot.

06:17 PM BST

15 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

England attempt to muscle France off their own put-in but concede a free-kick and Reus whacks the ball from his own 22 way beyond halfway.

06:16 PM BST

Siya Kolisi in the house

This is cool. The Springboks captain is at the ground, among school kids. They’ll remember this forever.

Not even @SiyaKolisi could miss the #WorldRugbyU20s final! 🔥



You can watch all the action for FREE on RugbyPassTV 📺#ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/gQdWXEDqfY — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 19, 2024

06:15 PM BST

12 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Wow, this scrum really is a weapon for England. There’s another one and they are two for two on their put-in.

Ah, we’re coming back. England played the advantage and Henry Pollock tore up the middle with an opportunistic pick-and-go but Reus stood firm in the back-field to tackle Pollock, who spilled.

06:12 PM BST

11 mins: FRA 3 ENG 0

Reus splits the posts. That’s a lesson in efficiency for England, who missed a couple of chances to go ahead.

06:11 PM BST

Change for England

It looks as though there has been a change for England, with Angus Hall starting instead of Ben Redshaw on the right wing.

Meanwhile, France earn another breakdown turnover and go to touch. They’re pressing inside the England 22 and Sean Kerr creeps offside.

06:10 PM BST

7 mins: FRA 0 ENG 0

Overeager from France, who pile through to play Ollie Allan, the England scrum-half. England are mauling again... but they’ve lost possession. Another let-off for France as Leo Carbonneau clears.

06:09 PM BST

5 mins: FRA 0 ENG 0

All happening here. Barnabe Massa pounces for a breakdown penalty and Reus calls for the tee, but his attempt falls short.

England then earn a penalty of their own through their rush defence, with Angus Hall - who is starting instead of Ben Redshaw - tearing up on the edge.

They go to the corner and move the ball wide but there’s an obstruction and France can clear.

06:03 PM BST

2 mins: FRA 0 ENG 0

Solid defensive set from England, who hold firm and cause France to cough up a knock-on. Here’s the first scrum...

...England get a shove on and earn a penalty advantage! An early blow, there.

06:02 PM BST

Kick-off: FRA 0 ENG 0

We’re underway and it’s an immediate mistake from England. Hugo Reus actually sent the kick-off too far but England attempted to field it and stepped into touch. France have a handy line-out to begin proceedings.

06:00 PM BST

Here we go...

A contrast after the anthems. England hit some tackle shields. France huddle up for some breathing exercises.

05:56 PM BST

Teams

Here they are. It’s time for the anthems.

England: 15 Ioan Jones, 14 Angus Hall, 13 Ben Waghorn, 12 Sean Kerr, 11 Alex Wills, 10 Ben Coen, 9 Ollie Allan, 8 Kane James, 7 Henry Pollock, 6 Finn Carnduff (captain), 5 Junior Kpoku, 4 Joe Bailey, 3 Afolabi Fasogbon, 2 Craig Wright, 1 Asher Opoku-Fordjour.

Replacements: 16 James Isaacs, 17 Cameron Miell, 18 James Halliwell, 19 Olamide Sodeke, 20 Arthur Green, 21 Lucas Friday, 22 Josh Bellamy, 23 Jack Bracken.

France: 15 Mathis Ferte, 14 Maxence Biasotto, 13 Fabien Brau-Boirie, 12 Robin Taccola, 11 Xan Mousques, 10 Hugo Reus (captain), 9 Leo Carbonneau, 8 Mathis Castro-Ferreira, 7 Geoffrey Malaterre, 6 Joe Quere Karaba, 5 Corentin Mezou, 4 Charly Gambini, 3 Thomas Duchene, 2 Barnabe Massa, 1 Lino Julien.

Replacements: 16 Thomas Lacombre, 17 Samuel Jean-Christophe, 18 Thomas Marceline, 19 Charles Kante Samba, 20 Brent Liufau, 21 Sialevailea Tolofua, 22 Mathys Belaubre, 23 Axel Desperes.

05:55 PM BST

Full moon in Cape Town

Not sure what that means, other than we have a clear night. It looks quite cool as well, I suppose.

rugby

05:47 PM BST

Coin toss

Finn Carnduff has had the pick of ends, from the looks of it.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝🇫🇷 Ce sont nos Bleuets et Hugo Reus qui donneront le coup d'envoi de cette finale du Championnat du Monde 🏉#FranceU20 #WorldRugbyU20s #ANGFRA pic.twitter.com/nDpfFsxgEj — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) July 19, 2024

05:45 PM BST

Players in the building

We’re just 15 minutes away from kick-off, so of course they’re there. This video is from a little while ago:

It's nearly here 🙌



Our U20 Men are in the house for their World Rugby U20 Championship final against France in Cape Town #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/BL53WiwDD1 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 19, 2024

05:41 PM BST

Conditions

It’s slippery again in Cape Town, but the surface does not look as cut up as the pitch became at Athlone for the pool match between England and South Africa. That was a real mud bath. Here’s a glimpse of the game between Ireland and New Zealand, which has acted as a curtain-raised for the final. Wet but firm, from the looks. Perfect for scrummaging?

They are turning on the heat here! 🔥



Frank Vaenuku makes sure to get this name on the score sheet for @NZRugby 🇳🇿#WorldRugbyU20s | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/1UV3Ms4PSp — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 19, 2024

05:37 PM BST

Interviews

We have spoken to a few of these England starlets over the course of a long season:

05:34 PM BST

Less than half an hour until kick-off

Throw your predictions my way, please...

05:33 PM BST

Earlier today

As is custom at these tournaments, today is play-off day for all the teams to figure out the final standings.

New Zealand have just beaten Ireland to secure third place, while Argentina and Australia are battling for fifth.

South Africa landed seventh by overturning Wales 47-31, while Georgia beat Italy for ninth, which is a fascinating result.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Spain triumphed over Fiji - after extra-time - to keep their place in this top-tier tournament. Fiji’s loss relegates them to the Under 20 World Trophy, which was won this year by Scotland.

Watch the final moments of Spain’s win:

The moment Spain secured victory over Fiji in extra time 🙌



Agony for Fiji, Ecstasy for Spain 🥹#WorldRugbyU20s | #ESPvFIJ pic.twitter.com/2tjEYRjO7m — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 19, 2024

It’s actually been a seminal 24 hours for Spanish rugby union, with the seniors victorious out in Tonga.

05:23 PM BST

How quickly can these England forwards push on?

Here is a piece from earlier this week about just how fast these England forwards can be fast-tracked. It’s a delicate business, bringing though young forwards. But Steve Borthwick has been pretty plain on his desire to revamp his pack, especially if tighthead props are ready to go.

England forwards

05:19 PM BST

Semi-final highlights

Remind yourselves of France’s spectacular win over New Zealand, who had beaten them in the pool stage...

...and of how England edged past Ireland:

05:15 PM BST

Past triumphs

England have won this tournament three times and it is always interesting to look back on past champions.

Their inaugural champions, in 2013, had Henry Slade at fly-half and Jack Nowell and Anthony Watson in the back three. Jack Clifford was their captain.

The following year, Maro Itoje led the team to glory in New Zealand. His opposite number in the final was a certain Handré Pollard, who skippered the Junior Springboks.

rugby

Finally, 2016 was England’s most recent win. They ousted an Ireland team featuring Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Hugo Keenan. Joe Marchant has proven to be the most prolific international from the England starting line-up. Among the replacements were Will Stuart, Jack Willis and Harry Randall.

05:07 PM BST

Good evening

This is it, then. The final of the U20 World Championship between England and France. It should be a lot of fun, because some of these players look set for decorated careers at senior level. Collectively, they are two impressive teams as well.

They last met in March in the last round of the Six Nations in Pau, with England triumphing 45-31 to seal the title. That was a thriller, and anything close to it will be an extremely entertaining, fitting way to cap this tournament.

France are stacked with youngsters who have already accumulated a number of Top 14 outings, notably at half-back. Léo Carbonneau of Brive is at scrum-half with skipper Hugo Reus prominent for La Rochelle over the course of the 2023-2024 domestic campaign.

Reus in action during the pool match against Wales - Getty Images

The back-to-back-to-back reigning champions, who have won the past three completed tournaments in a sequence that stretches back to 2018, beat New Zealand 55-31 with an exhibition of typically fluent attacking play in the semi-final. Joé Quere-Karaba, the Toulon back-rower, is another exciting prospect. He is hugely dynamic and was among the try-scorers against the Baby Blacks.

While England have scored some slick tries, particularly the moves finished by Ollie Allan and Craight Wright in their victory over Ireland on Sunday, their strength lies up front. They boast a pack that unapologetically relishes the scrummaging and mauling battles. The pool-stage win over South Africa, sealed by a satisfying pushover, epitomised as much.

Injuries to tighthead prop Billy Sela and No 8 Nathan Michelow, two stand-outs of their route to the final, represent setbacks for Mark Mapletoft. However, England are intent on landing a first title since 2016. If they do eke out a win to squeeze over the line, you sense that the England pack will need to have flexed its muscle. This should be a lot of fun.