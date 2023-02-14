Maro Itoje catches the ball during an England line-out against Italy at Twickenham - England turn to retired lock to help lift its line-out collective - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

England’s line-out is being helped by the advice of a former set-piece leader, with George Kruis visiting the camp for strategy meetings.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that the former Saracens lock, who retired last year at the age of 32 following a stint in Japan with Saitama Wild Knights and a farewell appearance for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham, is linking up with Steve Borthwick’s squad once a week.

Maro Itoje, a long-time team mate of Kruis, is an on-field general for England in this area with Ollie Chessum recently explaining that the starting locks, Nick Isiekwe and David Ribbans have formed “a line-out collective”.

Jamie George’s presence at hooker has given the line-out a distinctively Saracens accent, though it has been underpinned so far by the use of Lewis Ludlam as a third jumper to complement Chessum and Itoje.

Though Scotland managed to steal two throws and stifle the influence of England’s driving maul, the hosts seemed sharper in Sunday’s 31-14 victory over Italy at Twickenham. Three pushover tries, one each for Jack Willis and George as well as a penalty try, decorated a game that saw England secure all 21 of their throws.

“There were different tactical elements [to the performance],” Borthwick said after the final whistle. “Today was the maul. That doesn’t mean it will be next week or the week after but we’ve got to build some strengths within this team and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“This is still the first layer of the rebuild. I think the fans enjoyed the maul today, they certainly enjoy a maul at Twickenham so I was pleased to see a few.”

Englands driving game is straight out of the Saracens/Exeter play book.



This picture is being painted at every single lineout.



Only way Italy can counter this is if they spin Itoje towards the touchline quickly.



Going toe to toe with that setup is suicide pic.twitter.com/O3ErEIktwL — Lineout Nause (@LineoutNause) February 12, 2023

Kruis won 45 caps for England between 2014 and 2020 before stepping away from the sport in part to devote more time to his line of wellness products, fourfiveuk. He was renowned as an exacting strategist and something of an apprentice to Borthwick with both Saracens and the national side. Three years ago, Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby, outlined the insight that Kruis was able to impart during meetings.

“It’s incredible to watch George run a line-out session at the club,” McCall explained. “It’s something else, the command he has. In that 45 minutes, he’s in absolute control.

“The authority that he brings and the detail that he brings, and even the softer way that he motivates the others, is something to behold.”