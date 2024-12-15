England torn to pieces by New Zealand pace and spin in echo of Ashes-failures past

Zak Crawley again failed to post a compelling contribution - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

It is risky to read too much into England’s slide to 143 all out in the third Test. The lethargy in a dead rubber after 17 Tests – 11 of them on the road – in 2024 was hardly a shock.

But if there is a warning from Hamilton it is the way New Zealand exposed England with two weapons on a slow pitch: a giant fast bowler and a good spinner. Sound familiar? It is how Australia ran out 4-0 winners on the last two Ashes tours.

Will O’Rourke donned the Cummins-Starc-Hazlewood look with a rapid spell of three for one while Mitchell Santner was a left arm Nathan Lyon, dismissing Ben Stokes and finishing England off with three for seven.

A first innings deficit of 204 was extended to a 340 lead by New Zealand, who resisted the follow on, as weary England bowlers were sent out on a hiding to nothing in the last session. Nothing suits a hot, sleepy Sunday afternoon in Hamilton better than Kane Williamson taking root for an unbeaten fifty.

Kane Williamson punished England after their slopiness with the bat - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

England have played some scintillating cricket with bat in hand in New Zealand, led chiefly by Harry Brook’s bravura. But there are only so many times one superstar can spring his mates out of jail. In Christchurch, he rescued them from 71 for four and then 43 for three in Wellington.

This time he was out for a golden duck, an inglorious way to start his time as world no 1, and England slipped from 77 for three to 143 all out, a whirlwind loss of eight for 66 in 19.5 overs. They just did not have enough fight left to punch their way out of trouble with the series already won, losing wickets in two bursts: three for five and five for nine. Joe Root’s 32 was the top score.

Harry Brook could not dig England out of a hole this time - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

O’Rourke and Santner dominated them all day starting with a tenth wicket stand of 44 in a limp first hour when England handed over momentum after a decent opening day.

They backed it up with some superb bowling. O’Rourke produced real heat, bowling quicker than any Kiwi since Shane Bond 15 years ago, and his angle into the right-handers caused mayhem. Shoaib Bashir was a passenger for England, not bowling until the last half hour of day two, but Santner was a frontline part of New Zealand’s attack, summoned when Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope staged a recovery and responded by dismissing both.

England were bowled out in just 35.4 overs, only just over than a session of cricket, and their 143 was their lowest first innings total since the Lord’s Test against New Zealand in 2022, Brendon McCullum’s first game. Then he lifted them up by saying “tomorrow’s another day, we will go better”.

Will O’Rourke caused England all kinds of problems - Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins

It is going to take some McCullum tyre pumping to raise the spirits from this position. One in desperate need of his positivity is Zak Crawley. He is now five for five against Matt Henry in this series and ending the year with his own personal grey cloud following him around.

Crawley has not scored a Test hundred since the Ashes at Old Trafford 18 months ago and is averaging 18.6 since returning from a broken finger that forced him to miss the second series of the summer against Sri Lanka. The after effect of the injury means he can no longer field in the slips. It is a small thing but instead of feeling part of the brain’s trust in the cordon, he is grazing in the outfield all day.

Henry has wormed his way into his mind and this constant replaying against the same bowler is what makes Test cricket such a fascinating mental game. This time he flayed Tim Southee for four fours, all exquisitely driven, to give himself lift off. But the challenge was at the other end. He clipped Henry off his legs for a single, and thick edged a four through third man, but a return catch off a leading edge brought an inevitable conclusion.

Matt Henry took a smart low catch off his own bowling to dismiss Zak Crawley for a fifth time in the series - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

No player has benefitted more from the Bazball era’s loyalty than Crawley. His career average is 30.78 from 53 Tests, few players have had so many chances, but it is just so hard to see them dropping him. When he went 16 innings without a fifty in 2022, McCullum stuck by him, admitting he was never going to be consistent but “when he gets going, he can win matches for England.” McCullum, ever the gambler, is putting his money on Crawley hitting the jackpot in a big game.

Henry knocked over both openers but the Test turned when O’Rourke found his range after lunch. Jacob Bethell’s edge to gully gave him liftoff. Brook’s feet were stuck in mud as O’Rourke jagged one back and the ball deflected off his bat into the stumps.

A similar ball did for Root. With the crowd roaring him in, O’Rourke hit a nasty length, the ball cut back into Root who, trying to get out the way, could only guide it to gully.

Joe Root was caught in the gully off the bowling of Will O’Rourke - AP/Andrew Cornaga

Pope and Stokes saw off O’Rourke and were stabilising England when Santner came on. Pope has been a largely overlooked figure in two crucial stands in this series and this was his chance to step out the shadows. But he tamely edged his first delivery from Santner to slip, poking indeterminately at the ball; a familiar end under pressure. Two balls later Santner had Stokes leg before missing a booming sweep and England subsided.

They never got over a limp start to the day. With the last pair resuming, England spread the field starting with every man on the boundary to Santner, a decent batsman but still a Test no 9. Instead of trying to dismiss him with a new ball just two overs old, and bowlers fresh from a night’s sleep, England gave him the one and focussed on O’Rourke. Santner nicked easy singles from the fifth or sixth ball of an over eight times to keep the strike. The morning’s runs – 32 of them – did not really hurt England but lifted a New Zealand side on a downer and spurred two bowlers to grab hold of the game.

05:32 AM GMT

New Zealand close day two 136/3

A single down to fine leg brings up Williamson’s 38th Test fifty, coming off just 58 balls. He absolutely loves batting at this ground.

That is for the second day in Hamilton and it is safe to say New Zealand have dominated it. They are in such a commanding position going into day three, leading by 340 runs with seven wickets in hand. A bad day for England.

05:26 AM GMT

OVER 31: NZ 133/3 (Williamson 48 Ravindra 1)

Bashir sends down a maiden to Ravindra and we will have time for one more over.

05:24 AM GMT

OVER 30: NZ 133/3 (Williamson 48 Ravindra 1)

Rachin Ravindra will have to come to the crease with 10 minutes left in the day. England have had a couple of moments to cheer about late on day two but it has been a fairly miserable day for the visitors and they are a long way behind in the game. Ravindra is off the mark first ball with a pull down to fine leg for a single.

Williamson finishes the over driving through mid-off for four to move within two runs of another Test half century.

05:20 AM GMT

Wicket

O’Rourke c Pope b Stokes 0 The nightwatchman does not last until the end of the day. Stokes finds the edge and Pope takes fairly routine catch. FOW 128/3

The nightwatchman falls - Bruce Lim/AP

05:17 AM GMT

OVER 29: NZ 128/2 (Williamson 44 O’Rourke 0)

Williamson drives Bashir effortlessly down the ground and gets four. He played that with such ease.

05:14 AM GMT

OVER 28: NZ 124/2 (Williamson 40 O’Rourke 0)

With 20 minutes left on day two, nightwatchman Will O’Rourke walks out to bat. He came out to bat at the start of the day and is hoping to be batting at the end.

There is a half appeal for caught behind but no-one looked really convinced.

A wicket maiden from Stokes.

05:10 AM GMT

Wicket

Young c Bethell b Stokes 60 The field is set for short-pitch bowling and Young picks out Bethell perfectly at a slightly deeper midwicket position. He timed it well but has to go. FOW 124/2

Something to cheer for England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

05:07 AM GMT

OVER 27: NZ 124/1 (Williamson 40 Young 60)

Williamson drives nicely through cover for two. I do feel sorry for Bashir as the first time he comes on to bowl the two batsmen are set and the game is pretty much gone for England.

Williamson is flying along at nearly a run-a-ball and is not far off his half century.

05:03 AM GMT

OVER 26: NZ 122/1 (Williamson 38 Young 60)

Williamson drives slightly uppishly behind point and it runs away for four despite the best efforts of a diving Potts. England look forlorn here, knowing this game is just getting further and further away from them. You hate to sound defeatist but this game is pretty much away from England now and there is probably no return.

A picture that sums up England’s day - Bruce Lim/AP

05:00 AM GMT

OVER 25: NZ 116/1 (Williamson 32 Young 59)

Young pulls out the reverse sweep and beats point to get four runs.

Bashir gets one to turn down the legside that Pope cannot gather and it runs away for four byes.

Bashir finishes the over by bowling a terrible long hop and Young duly punishes it by pulling away for four. I was told by my Grandpa from a young age to play each ball on its merit. If it is a good ball, defend it with respect. If you get a rank long hop, dispatch it. That is exactly what Young did there. If anything probably deserved to be hit for six!

04:56 AM GMT

OVER 24: NZ 102/1 (Williamson 31 Young 51)

Ben Stokes is coming back on to bowl. Young pushes into the covers for a couple and that brings up his fifty. A good knock in good time, coming off 72 balls.

04:51 AM GMT

OVER 23: NZ 100/1 (Williamson 31 Young 49)

For the first time in the match Stokes turns to spin as Shoaib Bashir comes on to bowl. England have bowled around 120 overs in this Test match and all of them have been seam until now.

Young welcomes him into the attack by sweeping behind square. Rehan Ahmed, on as a substitute fielder, gets down to make the stop but somehow flicks it over the boundary rope for four runs.

Bashir then strikes Young on the pads but it is given not out. England think about a review but opt against it. Replays show Young actually got the thinnest of inside edges on it so a good call not to go for a review.

A single down to long-on brings up the 100 for New Zealand with their lead now over 300.

04:46 AM GMT

OVER 22: NZ 93/1 (Williamson 30 Young 43)

Williamson gets onto the back foot and punches through the covers for two. Stokes just pulls it back before the boundary rope. This session and the way New Zealand have batted just makes England’s performance with the bat even worse.

Off the last ball of the over Williamson cuts aerially behind square for four.

Kane Williamson has an insane record at Seddon Park - Phil Walter/Getty Images

04:40 AM GMT

OVER 21: NZ 85/1 (Williamson 23 Young 42)

Young drives beautifully through a packed offside field for four through the cover region. He then cuts over backward point for four more, which brings up the 50-run partnership between this pair.

New Zealand’s lead is now not far off 300 runs and they are in complete control of this Test match.

New Zealand continue to build their lead - Bruce Lim/AP

04:36 AM GMT

OVER 20: NZ 77/1 (Williamson 23 Young 34)

Williamson drives Carse down through mid-off for four and New Zealand’s number three is looking in great touch on a ground where he has a phenomenal record.

04:31 AM GMT

OVER 19: NZ 73/1 (Williamson 19 Young 34)

Three from Stokes’ fourth over.

A very poor day in Hamilton for Ben Stokes’ side - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

04:27 AM GMT

OVER 18: NZ 70/1 (Williamson 17 Young 33)

Williamson just gets his bat down in time on the pull as the ball kept a fraction low.

Good running from New Zealand earns Young two behind square on the legside.

Williamson has just gone past 5000 Test runs in New Zealand; a superb player, not that I need to tell you that!

04:23 AM GMT

OVER 17: NZ 66/1 (Williamson 16 Young 30)

Stokes strikes Young on the pads and there is the shortest of appeals but it is clearly going down leg. Young then takes a quick single up to mid-off.

Williamson drives aerially and it goes just over Duckett’s head at cover for four. That was not too far away. Williamson digs out a full ball from Stokes and gets two through mid-on.

I wonder if we might see Stokes turn to spin soon, although England are yet to bowl an over of spin so far in this Test match.

04:15 AM GMT

OVER 16: NZ 59/1 (Williamson 10 Young 29)

That probably sums up England’s day. Young plays into the gully region, where Bethell picks up and sends in a throw to the non-striker’s end. Bashir is not backing up so New Zealand can come through for two overthrows. Just sloppy from the visitors.

New Zealand’s lead is now up to 263 runs and it is time for drinks.

04:11 AM GMT

OVER 15: NZ 55/1 (Williamson 9 Young 26)

Young pulls away fine and gets four to bring up New Zealand’s 50. It was a bottom edge on the pull shot but he is rewarded with a boundary.

Off the final ball of the over Young drives through mid-off for four, much to Stokes’ frustration.

The game is getting further and further away for England - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

04:07 AM GMT

OVER 14: NZ 47/1 (Williamson 9 Young 18)

Carse bowls some beauties to Williamson but with no reward. A maiden nonetheless.

04:03 AM GMT

OVER 13: NZ 47/1 (Williamson 9 Young 18)

One Durham man replaces another as captain Ben Stokes is on for Potts, meaning we will have two Durham lads bowling in tandem. Young digs out a yorker from Stokes that is not a million miles away from going onto his own stumps. Two come from Stokes’ first over in this innings.

03:58 AM GMT

OVER 12: NZ 45/1 (Williamson 8 Young 17)

First bowling change of this innings as Brydon Carse replaces Atkinson. Young takes a quick single to Stokes at wide mid-off and he would have been gone had the throw hit. It was not too far away.

A good start from Carse, with his opening over going for just the one run.

Nearly a run-out - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

03:54 AM GMT

OVER 11: NZ 44/1 (Williamson 8 Young 16)

Potts got Williamson out in the first innings and has a great record against him. Now he has the chance to bowl at Williamson right at the start of his innings. He immediately finds the outside edge but it goes wide of Brook at second slip and away for four to get New Zealand’s number three of the mark. Williamson played it with soft hands so it was never at a catchable height.

Williamson then cuts late past Bethell in the gully region for another boundary.

Kane Williamson has a sensational record at Seddon Park - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

03:49 AM GMT

OVER 10: NZ 35/1 (Williamson 0 Young 15)

Kane Williamson strides to the crease.

03:47 AM GMT

Wicket

Latham b Atkinson 19 The New Zealand captain chops onto his own stumps and England have the first wicket in the New Zealand second innings. FOW 35/1

A much-needed wicket for England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:43 AM GMT

OVER 9: NZ 31/0 (Latham 15 Young 15)

Potts sends down a probing maiden over.

New Zealand’s lead currently stands at 235 runs.

England desperately searching for early wickets - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:39 AM GMT

OVER 8: NZ 31/0 (Latham 15 Young 15)

Latham pushes through mid-off for a couple.

03:35 AM GMT

OVER 7: NZ 29/0 (Latham 13 Young 15)

The dot-ball streak is ended by a quick single for Latham into the offside as he dropped and ran. Good running.

Potts then strays onto the pads and Young flicks through square leg for three. More good running.

The outside edge of Latham’s bat is found and it runs away down to third man for four. Once again Potts finds the outside edge but it falls short of Brook. It goes through him and Bethell does well to flick it back in before the boundary rope.

New Zealand have a big lead - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:30 AM GMT

OVER 6: NZ 18/0 (Latham 5 Young 12)

Three straight maidens from England.

03:27 AM GMT

OVER 5: NZ 18/0 (Latham 5 Young 12)

Potts finds Latham’s outside edge but it falls short of Brook at second slip. Back-to-back maidens for England.

03:22 AM GMT

OVER 4: NZ 18/0 (Latham 5 Young 12)

Young is given out LBW but reviews pretty quickly. It is a wise decision as it was missing leg stump by quite a bit in the end. In real time though you can understand why the finger went up.

Maiden over from Atkinson.

03:17 AM GMT

OVER 3: NZ 18/0 (Latham 5 Young 12)

Young pounces on a slightly short of a length ball from Potts and smashes a pull shot through square leg for four. That was hit with some venom and it was not even that short.

Emphatic shot from Will Young - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:13 AM GMT

OVER 2: NZ 13/0 (Latham 5 Young 7)

Latham drives powerfully through mid-on for four. It was in the air for a bit but far enough away from Bashir to not be in trouble.

03:10 AM GMT

OVER 1: NZ 9/0 (Latham 1 Young 7)

Matthew Potts will have the honours of the first over of the innings. Latham gets New Zealand going in this second innings with a single into the legside.

Young gets a boundary off his first ball with a flick down to fine leg as a result of poor fielding from Bashir, who did not realise he was in contact with the boundary rope. Young then gets onto the back foot and punches through the offside for three.

Off the final ball of the over England appeal for LBW against Latham but it always looked like it was going down leg. Rightly so England do not review as it was missing leg stump by quite some way.

03:03 AM GMT

Evening session

With a 204-run lead in their pockets, Tom Latham and Will Young walk out to the crease post-tea. Not a bad situation to walk out to, effectively being 204/0. England’s bowlers will still in the field an hour into today’s play and they are back out there straight after the tea break. They will probably not be thanking the top order.

02:56 AM GMT

Dreadful display

Horror show from England. They lost 8-66 starting, with the Bethell dismissal, and five for nine from the moment Pope edged to slip. England have had one foot on the flight home today. It is been an abject performance on day two.

02:45 AM GMT

England all out for 143

Potts c Phillips b Henry 1 That is end of a pretty woeful innings from England. Potts goes for the big shot but skies one into the offside. Phillips takes a good catch running backwards and England are all out for 143. New Zealand can in theory enforce the follow on as they lead by 204 runs but I would be very surprised if they do. Henry ends with four wickets and that will be tea on day two. FOW 143 all out

England’s dismal innings comes to an end - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

02:41 AM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 143/9 (Potts 1 Bashir 1)

Shoaib Bashir is the last man in and gets off the mark second ball with a single into the offside. Potts gets his first run through mid-off.

The session has now been extended by half an hour as England are nine down.

02:39 AM GMT

Wicket

Carse c&b Santner 1 New Zealand appeal for a caught and bowled but do not look entirely convinced. It looked in real time that Carse hit it straight into the ground but we will have to see. No! It did not go straight into the ground and Carse is gone. Everything Santner is touching is turning to gold and he now has three wickets in his first 14 balls. FOW 141/9

02:36 AM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 141/8 (Potts 0 Carse 1)

Two Durham teammates at the crease now as Matthew Potts joins Carse out in the middle.

02:35 AM GMT

Wicket

Atkinson c Santner b Henry 4 What is that? Atkinson chips so tamely with a slight leading edge straight to Santner at mid-on. England are collapsing in a heap on the stroke of tea. FOW 141/8

England crumbling on day two - Phil Walter/Getty Images

02:32 AM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 137/7 (Atkinson 1 Carse 0)

One Durham man replaces another as Brydon Carse is in at number nine. The final ball of Santner’s over strikes Carse on the pads, which leads to a big appeal but they are turned down. New Zealand opt against a review and that is a good call as it was going over.

02:29 AM GMT

Wicket

Stokes LBW Santner 27 Stokes goes for big sweep and misses. New Zealand go up for it and the finger is raised. Stokes does not waste much time in reviewing but I think he might be gone here. Three reds and Stokes is gone. England also lose a review and they are in massive trouble. Two wickets in his first seven balls for Santner, who is having a brilliant Test having come in for Nathan Smith. Will England be thinking they should have used Bashir in the New Zealand first innings? FOW 137/7

England’s captain is gone - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

02:25 AM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 137/6 (Atkinson 1 Stokes 27)

Atkinson is off the mark fourth ball with a single through wide mid-on.

Stokes then takes a quick single up to mid-on. It is a direct hit and they do send it upstairs to check but he is safe and he knew it immediately.

England still trail by 210 runs.

02:21 AM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 134/6 (Atkinson 0 Stokes 25)

Gus Atkinson joins his captain in the middle. Santner is having a pretty good game so far, scoring a fifty in New Zealand’s first innings and now has a wicket in his first innings.

02:20 AM GMT

Wicket

Pope c Mitchell b Santner 24 In the first over of spin in the game Mitchell Santner picks up a wicket to break this partnership which had just passed the 50-run mark. Santner gets one to turn a little away from Pope and it finds the outside edge. Mitchell takes the catch at slip. It took until the afternoon of day two for spin to be used but New Zealand get immediate reward for that decision. England could have really done without losing that wicket. FOW 134/6

England lose another wicket - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:15 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 129/5 (Pope 24 Stokes 20)

Stokes comes down the ground to Henry and is struck on the body. This pair have done a good job of putting some pressure back on New Zealand. Stokes squeezes the final ball away behind point for one to deny Henry a maiden.

02:10 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 128/5 (Pope 24 Stokes 19)

Southee gets too straight and Stokes just nonchalantly flicks it through midwicket for four. He just whipped that away with ease. This partnership is building nicely and approaching the 50-run mark.

An important partnership building for England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:05 AM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 122/5 (Pope 23 Stokes 14)

O’Rourke’s spell is finishes as Matt Henry returns to the attack. We around 125 overs into this match and we are still yet to see an over of spin.

Stokes takes a quick single into the offside and that is good running.

Pope flicks slightly uppishly through wide mid-on but comes through for a single.

02:01 AM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 120/5 (Pope 22 Stokes 13)

Pope drives elegantly back past Southee for four through mid-on. The full face of the bat shown by Pope and a terrific shot. England are just starting to fight back.

01:56 AM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 116/5 (Pope 18 Stokes 13)

Stokes drills O’Rourke through cover for four as England are looking to put the pressure back onto New Zealand. The England captain then makes it back-to-back boundaries with another four, this time through midwicket.

England need a captain’s innings from Ben Stokes - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:52 AM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 108/5 (Pope 18 Stokes 5)

Southee is very wide and Pope just about reaches it, cutting away for four. New Zealand will not want to allow England off the hook here, as they have done on a few occasions in this series when they have had England under pressure. O’Rourke has bowled a great spell but he has to be backed up by Southee.

01:48 AM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 104/5 (Pope 14 Stokes 5)

Stokes gets his first boundary as he flicks off his hips for four down to fine leg.

01:41 AM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 100/5 (Pope 14 Stokes 1)

Stokes gets off the mark off his tenth ball with a single behind square on the legside which brings up the England 100.

Pope goes after a wide one from Southee that just misses the edge. Considering England are already five down, Pope needs to be careful there.

Time for drinks.

01:37 AM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 99/5 (Pope 14 Stokes 0)

O’Rourke offers up some width and Pope very deliberately cuts over the slip cordon for four. Pope then plays a lovely shot through mid-on for the second boundary of the over.

Pope nearly suffers the same fate as Root. It is almost identical as Pope tried the late cut a ball that was too close to him but this time it falls short of a diving Young. Lucky Pope.

Ollie Pope nearly goes the same way of Joe Root - Phil Walter/Getty Images

01:33 AM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 91/5 (Pope 6 Stokes 0)

A lovely way for Pope to get his first boundary. Southee strays onto the pads and Pope flicks with ease just in front of square for four.

This next hour feels absolutely massive in the context of this match. If New Zealand continue this momentum they will have sizeable first-innings advantage so England have to dig deep and get through this period. It is stating the obvious but this partnership is crucial for England.

01:28 AM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 86/5 (Pope 1 Stokes 0)

O’Rourke sends down a maiden to Stokes, who is yet to get off the mark.

01:24 AM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 86/5 (Pope 1 Stokes 0)

Captain Ben Stokes comes out with his side under massive pressure. A captain’s innings is most certainly needed. Tim Southee is back on to bowl.

Southee bowls down the legside and it comes off Pope’s pads. Blundell cannot stop the ball and it runs away for four leg byes.

01:20 AM GMT

Wicket

Root c Young b O’Rourke 32 England in big, big trouble. He could have been run out the ball before but he is out next ball. Root tries to late cut but is cramped for room, meaning all he can do is pick out at Young at gully. O’Rourke is having some spell here. FOW 82/5

Another big wicket falls - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:14 AM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 81/4 (Pope 0 Root 32)

Ollie Pope is the next man in with England in a spot of bother. New Zealand certainly have their tails up here. A superb shot from Root through mid-off brings him four. A classical Root shot that we have seen so many times over the years. You could watch Root bat all day. He makes it look so easy and England need a lot more like that from Root today.

All down to Joe. Again. Will O’Rourke has threatened this all series. He has bowled quickly and with good aggression without reward at times. Bethell was worked over a bit there and Brook’s footwork was non-existent thanks to the pace and O’Rourke’s natural angle into the right hander. Root is looking in fine touch and has gone past Javed Miandad’s record for the most runs in New Zealand by an overseas batsman. England have been 71-4 and 43-4 in the first innings of the first two Tests and gone on to win. Can New Zealand take this chance?

01:09 AM GMT

Wicket

Brook b O’Rourke 0 Harry Brook is gone for a golden duck. He has replaced Root as the number one batsman in the world rankings but he lasts just one ball as he plays onto his stumps. England in some strife here as the leading run-scorer in the series departs without troubling the scorers. O’Rourke will be on a hat-trick at the start of his next over. FOW 77/4

Two in quick succession ⚡



Will O'Rourke dismisses Jacob Bethell and then Harry Brook for a duck!



— Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 15, 2024

01:07 AM GMT

Wicket

Bethell c Phillips b O’Rourke 12 O’Rourke gets his reward for putting Bethell under pressure. Phillips takes a good catch at backward point as Bethell is punished for driving aerially. That partnership was approaching 50 but New Zealand make another breakthrough. FOW 77/3

Pressure pays off - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:03 AM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 73/2 (Bethell 8 Root 28)

Henry sends down a maiden at Root.

12:59 AM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 73/2 (Bethell 8 Root 28)

Root attempts to pull O’Rourke away and gets a glove on it. The ball goes fine and runs away for four. Root did not necessarily aim to get it that fine but no risk of being caught. O’Rourke then goes fuller and Root times a flick behind square brilliantly as it races for four. Root is ticking along nicely at pretty much a run-a-ball and it is a typical Root innings; before you know it, in the blink of an eye, he is approaching 30.

O’Rourke finishes the over by getting his radar all wrong, sending one down the legside for four byes. Harsh on Blundell behind the stumps, who had no chance of getting anywhere near that.

12:55 AM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 60/2 (Bethell 8 Root 20)

Root takes a slightly risky single into the offside but Bethell comes safely through despite Santner’s quick pick-up and throw. Even if Santner had hit Bethell would have been safe as he reacted quickly to Root’s call and was quick between the wickets.

12:50 AM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 59/2 (Bethell 8 Root 19)

Will O’Rourke is on for the first time today. He was in fact born in Kingston, London, before moving back to New Zealand aged five. He gets a bouncer to viciously climb at Bethell and it loops off the gloves in the air on the offside but lands safely. Unsurprisingly from his height O’Rourke is getting good carry. A probing maiden over to start with from O’Rourke.

Will O’Rourke getting steep bounce - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:46 AM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 59/2 (Bethell 8 Root 19)

Matt Henry, who has taken both of the wickets to fall in this innings so far, will bowl the first over after lunch. Bethell gets the first run of the session off the first ball with a single down to fine leg.

Off the final ball, Root punishes Henry straying onto his pads by flicking away four four down to fine leg.

12:41 AM GMT

Afternoon session

Jacob Bethell and Joe Root are making their way back out after lunch. England are 54/2, 293 runs behind New Zealand.

The sun is still shining at Seddon Park.

12:33 AM GMT

Exclusive interview with Lou Vincent

Lou Vincent is wearing converse trainers, chinos and a white shirt with a stripy red and pink tie. He thinks it is the first time he has worn a tie since he “was last in court”. He is sitting at a table chatting over coffee in a cafe just a short walk away from the Basin Reserve, about two hours before the start of the second Test between New Zealand and England. It is one of those cafes where everything comes with avocado and you can order grilled asparagus with your eggs. “Yeah, you don’t get this kind of place where I live now,” he says.

For more from Nick Hoult’s conversation with Lou Vincent, click here.

12:25 AM GMT

Potts is a modern-day Tim Bresnan – and could have a huge Ashes impact

England’s attack for next year is coming together nicely, with plenty of the high pace options they so crave. Gus Atkinson and Carse seem bankers, while Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue will be a handful if fit. Olly Stone has done well when opportunities arise, and perhaps Jamie Overton or Saqib Mahmood could return to Test cricket in 2025, too. Potts is slower through the air than all of them but is also different in that he is rarely injured. The best ability is availability and all that. Potts’s bowling is an extension of his personality: honest and earnest. There is “immense pride” in playing for England and a thirst for self-improvement. He spoke glowingly at stumps about how James Anderson, in his role as bowling coach, has worked with him this year, as he has been in and out of the side.

Will Macpherson has written about Potts, who took four wickets in New Zealand’s first innings.

12:18 AM GMT

‘Bethell reminds me of a young Andrew Strauss’

The more I see of Jacob Bethell the more I feel he looks like a young Andrew Strauss. Andrew was a fine opening batsman with many excellent performances for his country and if Jacob has as good a career as him then England will have found a good player for years to come. For someone so young he looks so much at ease and temperament is a priceless asset. Talent and technique are important but when you are under pressure what goes on inside your head is the difference between being a top batsman or an ordinary run-of-the-mill player. At the start of a career it is easy to tense up and let the occasion get the better of you. The hardest thing to do is to be concentrated in the mind and yet let your body stay relaxed. If you are tense all over you cannot play your best. This kid does not look flustered or fazed by the occasion.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been having his say on Bethell, who is seven not out at lunch.

Jacob Bethell made his Test debut in the first match of the series in Christchurch - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:09 AM GMT

12:02 AM GMT

Lunch on day two

That is a delightful shot from Bethell to bring up England’s 50. He drives Southee through the covers for four. He did not try to overhit it, just pure timing which ran away quickly to the boundary. Southee gets away with that one; he offers width and Bethell drills a drive into the ground but it is straight at Phillips at point. Either side and it would have raced away for four. Bethell has smoked a few cover drives but only one boundary in this over.

There is the lunch break and England are 54/2, 293 runs behind New Zealand.

11:58 PM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 49/2 (Bethell 2 Root 15)

Root flicks off his pads through midwicket for a couple. He then gets another two through backward point.

There will be time for one more over before lunch.

11:54 PM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 45/2 (Bethell 2 Root 11)

After being belted for four fours in an over by Crawley, Southee has had good control since. Root eases into a drive and takes a couple.

11:50 PM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 41/2 (Bethell 1 Root 8)

Root is off the mark with a boundary as he flicks Henry off his pads fine for four. He follows that up with another boundary as he flicks through square leg for four more when Henry strays too straight again.

11:46 PM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 33/2 (Bethell 1 Root 0)

Joe Root comes in at number four. Southee sends down a maiden over to Bethell.

11:41 PM GMT

Wicket

Duckett LBW Henry 11 That is plumb. It is the perfect ball from a right-arm bowler to a left-handed batsman over the wicket and traps Duckett right in front of his stumps. Henry knew it immediately and was celebrating very quickly. Duckett did not consider for one moment reviewing that one. England in a spot of bother. That was brilliant bowling from Henry. FOW 33/2

That first hour has set the tone. England two down for 32, Matt Henry deserving his success, removing both openers. Crawley scored a run off his nemesis but is five for five against Henry in the series and Duckett was stone dead leg before four balls later. England with plenty of work to do.

Two in the over for Matt Henry - Andrew Cornaga/AP

11:37 PM GMT

Wicket

Crawley c&b Henry 21 Henry has Crawley again; for a fifth time out of five in this series. A leading loops into the air and Henry takes a great catch diving forward. It is sent to the third umpire, who adjudges that Henry got his fingers underneath. That may cause some debate as some may say that the ball was dragged along the ground but others will argue Henry’s fingers were under the ball. Nevertheless Crawley’s poor series continues. FOW 32/1

"OHHH YESSS"



Zak Crawley is dismissed for a fifth time in this test series by Matt Henry 👀



— Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 14, 2024

11:34 PM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 31/0 (Crawley 21 Duckett 10)

A better over from Southee this time, conceding just one run.

11:30 PM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 30/0 (Crawley 21 Duckett 9)

Duckett flicks off his legs through square leg for two and then gets a couple more next ball through the covers after giving himself room outside his leg stump.

Off the final ball of Henry’s second over he finds the outside edge of Crawley’s bat but it runs along the ground for four down to third man. Crawley played it with safe hands so was at no risk of being caught.

11:26 PM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 21/0 (Crawley 17 Duckett 4)

To a big round of applause, Tim Southee opens from his end, which has been renamed in his honour for this Test match.

Crawley drives through the covers for four. The Kent opener needs some runs and this is the perfect opportunity on this pitch with the overhead conditions. Next ball is an action replays as he deposits Southee through the covers again for another boundary.

Crawley gets his third four of the over as he drives through mid-on. Not the perfect contact and slightly off the inside edge of the bat but still under control.

He then saves the best till last as he drives through mid-on again perfectly for four more. That is one of the hardest shots in the book and he made it look easy. England have really looked to target Southee in this over. They are aggressive against every bowler but they have particularly gone after Southee in these three Tests.

It's an electric start for Zak Crawley as England take their turn to bat 💥



— Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 14, 2024

11:21 PM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 5/0 (Crawley 1 Duckett 4)

Matt Henry, who has been all over Crawley in this series getting him out four times, will bowl the first over. Crawley gets off the mark first ball with a single down to fine leg to get his first run against Henry in this series.

Duckett gets off the mark in streaky style as a thick outside edge flies just past Young at gully and away for four.

A testing first over from Henry.

11:16 PM GMT

England’s response

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are making their way out to the middle and these should be very nice conditions to bat in. Crawley has had a poor series and is under pressure going into this series.

11:08 PM GMT

New Zealand all out for 347

Santner b Potts 76 The first ball after drinks does for Santner as Potts bowls a beauty that crashes into off stump to end the New Zealand innings. They finish up on 347 and this rather frustrating period on day two comes to an end. Considering England had them 231/7 with an hour left yesterday, New Zealand will probably be quite happy with that score. Potts ends with four wickets. FOW 347 all out

England take the 10th and final wicket as New Zealand are dismissed for 347 🏏



— Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 14, 2024

11:02 PM GMT

OVER 97: NZ 347/9 (Santner 76 O’Rourke 5)

First bowling change in this morning session as Ben Stokes replaces Atkinson. Santner belts the ball back post Stokes and Atkinson cannot cut it off on the long-on boundary as Santner moves onto 75.

Stokes then finds the outside edge as Santner goes for a drive and Bashir cuts it off at third man but Santner comes through for the single fifth ball.

Time for drinks.

A wicketless first hour. Did not see that coming. New Zealand have added 32 and frustrated England who appear to have over-thought how to take the last wicket. Odd to see them spread the field immediately for Santner, who was starting the day again against a ball only two overs old but did not have a slip, instead all fielders on the boundary. England need to take a moment and work out what they are doing.

10:57 PM GMT

OVER 96: NZ 342/9 (Santner 71 O’Rourke 5)

Just the one leg bye from Potts’ lates over.

10:53 PM GMT

OVER 95: NZ 341/9 (Santner 71 O’Rourke 5)

I would love to know what New Zealand’s strategy is here; bore England into submission? The game is not moving forward at the moment. New Zealand are certainly frustrating England here.

Atkinson strays down the legside to O’Rourke, who clips fine off his pads for four; the first boundary in his Test career!

This is incredibly dull. Hard to fathom the tactics against Santner, who is a decent player but still a Test no 9 and if he were batting with a top order player England would be bringing in the field in for him and treating him the same way they are no 11 O’Rourke. It feels like this tactic with the last partnership rarely works. It has just taken a bit of zip and momentum out of the game.

10:48 PM GMT

OVER 94: NZ 336/9 (Santner 70 O’Rourke 1)

Santner pulls Potts in front of square hoping to come back for two but he misjudged it and cannot get back so has to settle for one, leaving O’Rourke with one ball to face.

O’Rourke though is able to get Santner back on strike immediately with a single off the inside edge down to fine leg to get off the mark on his 25th ball.

Mitchell Santner has passed 1000 Test runs today - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:44 PM GMT

OVER 93: NZ 333/9 (Santner 68 O’Rourke 0)

Like the previous over Santner is happy to give O’Rourke the final two balls. Perhaps Santner is gaining trust in his number 11 with every over and once again O’Rourke sees out the final two balls.

10:40 PM GMT

OVER 92: NZ 332/9 (Santner 67 O’Rourke 0)

This over Santner takes the run off the fourth ball and O’Rourke sees out the final two deliveries of the over.

10:36 PM GMT

OVER 91: NZ 331/9 (Santner 66 O’Rourke 0)

England cannot take advantage of six balls at O’Rourke as Atkinson sends down a maiden over. They are not bowling enough deliveries that would be hitting the stumps.

10:33 PM GMT

OVER 90: NZ 331/9 (Santner 66 O’Rourke 0)

Potts bowls a full toss on the final ball of the over way outside off and Santner gets a thick outside edge for four. It does mean O’Rourke will be on strike for the next over.

10:28 PM GMT

OVER 89: NZ 327/9 (Santner 62 O’Rourke 0)

Santner is trusting O’Rourke with facing one or two balls at the end of each over, which seems to be working for now.

England though appeal for caught behind and the finger goes up. O’Rourke immediately reviews, saying to the England fielders that he did not hit it. The replays show he in fact missed it by quite some way and it clipped the back leg. The on-field call is reversed and it is not out.

10:23 PM GMT

OVER 88: NZ 326/9 (Santner 61 O’Rourke 0)

Santner pulls Potts away behind square for four to bring up 1000 Test runs for Santner. These boundaries, as Nick Hoult has mentioned, are small and neither Brook at deep backward square leg nor Atkinson at fine leg could stop it.

Mitchell Santner finds the gap to hit a four and bring up 1,000 test runs 👏



— Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 14, 2024

10:18 PM GMT

OVER 87: NZ 321/9 (Santner 56 O’Rourke 0)

Santner sets off for two into the offside second ball of Atkinson’s latest over and is able to come back safely as Bethell could not get the throw right from the cover point boundary.

Santner takes the single off the fifth ball of the over and O’Rourke safely navigates the final delivery.

New Zealand frustrating England - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

10:15 PM GMT

OVER 86: NZ 318/9 (Santner 53 O’Rourke 0)

This time Santner takes the single on the fourth delivery. O’Rourke sees out the final two balls of the over.

For the first 15 minutes of the day the game has just stood still.

England will take on the small boundaries this morning when they get to bat. Suspect they will go for the aerial route more than New Zealand did for most of day one, when several of the players were caught out by the tennis ball bounce. Small boundaries at Seddon Park, a baking hot day and a 2-0 lead in the series could bring out the best in England, or the worse.

10:11 PM GMT

OVER 85: NZ 317/9 (Santner 52 O’Rourke 0)

The game this morning has just not moved anywhere and you can sense that in the crowd, who are very quiet currently. Santner is happy to take an easy single off the penultimate ball to give O’Rourke one delivery to face, which he just about survives.

Slow start to day two - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:07 PM GMT

OVER 84: NZ 316/9 (Santner 51 O’Rourke 0)

Matthew Potts, who took three wickets on day one, will take the new ball from the other end with the field spread to Santner. I do not get this strategy from Ben Stokes; four balls into the over the field is still spread. The fielders remain back which gives Santner an easy single off the last ball without having to take any risk. Bizarre! I do not really get England’s plan here. You might as well have the field up for the whole over.

Weird strategy from England - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

10:03 PM GMT

OVER 83: NZ 315/9 (Santner 50 O’Rourke 0)

England have a golden opportunity to wrap up the innings in the first over of the day with six balls at O’Rourke but they cannot take it as New Zealand’s number 11 survives the over. Maiden over first up for Atkinson.

09:58 PM GMT

Ready to go

Mitchell Santner, on 50, and Will O’Rourke, yet to get off the mark, stride out to the middle. England will be hoping to get this last wicket quickly so they can get batting.

Another beautiful day in Hamilton, although this time tomorrow may be a different story with rain forecast on day three.

Gus Atkinson will start off the day’s proceedings with the ball.

09:52 PM GMT

Day one highlights

The key moments from the first day of the 3rd Test between New Zealand and England 🏏



— Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 14, 2024

09:50 PM GMT

Potts is a modern-day Tim Bresnan – and could have a huge Ashes impact

All this is why the performance of Woakes’s replacement, Matthew Potts, was so encouraging in just his second Test outside England (the other was in Pakistan, so these conditions were alien to him). England need a deep well of fast bowlers next year, and for those not in the first XI to be ready at any time to come in and perform, as Tim Bresnan and Chris Tremlett did when Andrew Strauss’s team won down under in 2010-11. Potts, who is a captain’s dream because he is as fit as a butcher’s dog and relishes hard graft, fits the bill perfectly. You could see him playing a similar role to Bresnan, actually.

For more from Will Macpherson, click here.

09:45 PM GMT

09:37 PM GMT

England looking to push on after even first day in Hamilton

It is finely poised going into day two in Hamilton as New Zealand finished day one 315/9. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and put the home side into bat at Seddon Park. New Zealand’s opening pair, which included Will Young who replaced Devon Conway for this Test match, made a terrific start, putting on a century partnership, by far the biggest opening partnership from either side in this series. Just after lunch, Gus Atkinson broke that partnership, dismissing Young.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham made 63 but New Zealand collapsed from 105/0 to 231/7. Kane Williamson has an unbelievable record at Seddon Park, averaging nearly 100 in Test matches on this ground but his innings was ended on 44 as he played on to Matthew Potts, who ended the day with three wickets. Potts came in for Chris Woakes in England’s only change for the final game of the series. Potts was delighted to take the key wicket of Williamson in what is his 10th Test cap.

“I didn’t have a great view of it... I was a bit confused but then I saw a bail drop down by his feet and it was pure elation after that,” Potts said. “It was a massive wicket at that point in the innings. It’s less about personal milestones and achievements of getting good players out but, at that key point in time, Kane could have taken the game away from us.

“To get a massive scalp like that for the team, a player like Kane who can play the long game and score quite quickly as well, I’m pretty proud of that. I enjoy every time that I put this England shirt on and I just hope I do it justice.

“Competition is really high and that’s great for the team. These things happen, you travel around a little bit and don’t play, but then you get an opportunity and I’m loving every moment I spend with this team.

“In this group, the character is real strong - you look at the fielding input and the energy they give to all the seamers who are grafting away and not being rewarded for it. We know if we stick to our guns it will come our way eventually and wrestle the day back a little bit.”

Gus Atkinson, who also took three wickets on day one, secured his 50th Test wicket in the same year he made his debut with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell.

England did have New Zealand 231/7 with an hour left on day one but some big hitting late on from Mitchell Santner, who is unbeaten on fifty, and Tim Southee, in his final Test for New Zealand, took the hosts past 300 and wrestled back some momentum in the home side’s favour. On his way out to bat, Southee was given a guard on honour by England and his three sixes took him 98 in his Test career, joint-fourth on the all-time list with Chris Gayle.

Play on day two gets going at 10pm UK time.