Scotland handed lesson on ‘enormous gap’ to England, admits Graeme Souness

(Getty Images)

Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness was unhapp his nation failed to show the level of determination and effort the magnitude of the encounter against England demanded.

Speaking on Channel 4 after the Three Lions triumphed 3-1, Souness noted that while the Scots have undoubtedly improved under Steve Clarke, they’ve been shown just how great the distance between themselves and the top nations remains by the ease in which England won.

Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored for the visitors, with the hosts unable to create much in the way of attacking chances, with Harry Maguire’s own goal their only consolation.

And Clarke’s players needed to produce more to make the atmosphere a hostile one, Souness said, which might have tipped the balance somewhat.

“It was a friendly. If nothing else go and empty someone, get the crowd involved. This is a passionate football crowd, and we gave them nothing to shout about tonight,” he said. “I accept that England were fabulous and are a fabulous team but from Scotland’s point of view, they couldn’t get the crowd involved because they didn’t show the required aggression for me. I know it’s a friendly but it’s an England-Scotland game.

“They dominated, there was always another gear for them, and I think it was a sobering night for Scotland. They’ve been on a magnificent run but when push comes to shove there’s an enormous gap between where England are and where Scotland are.”

Alongside fellow pundits Joe Cole and Jill Scot, both former England internationals, Souness stated his opinion that this squad of players under Gareth Southgate must make good on their potential to win an international tournament.

Having made the Euro 2020 final, they’ll hope to go one step further next summer - and all three believe the team has the ability to do so.

“England look like a real proper team. I think they can improve on that. They’ve got more attacking options to come on, but England have to be looking to win a trophy now. This is a special group that Gareth Southgate’s got,” Souness added.

Story continues

(The FA via Getty Images)

“This is the golden generation. Forget Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Paul Scholes. England have strength in depth, Jude Bellingham was outstanding tonight. I can remember England winning the World Cup, this is the strongest group I’ve ever seen, and they can only get better. England are destined to get [...] a trophy with this group of players.”

Scott agreed they “should have their hands on the trophy”, while Cole pointed to the core group having “40 or 50 caps” by the time they play at the Euros.

“In the past there was always something missing, this team ticks every box,” he said. “I think it’s the best England team I’ve seen or played in in my lifetime.”