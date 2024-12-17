England thumped by 423 runs in Hamilton but still win series 2-1

England lost heavily in the final match but win the series 2-1 - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

England’s year ended with a whimper in Hamilton, a whipping by 423 runs ranking as one of their biggest thumpings of all time.

Bowled out for 234 in 47.2 overs, the end arriving not long after lunch on day four, England’s defeat was their fourth heaviest by runs and another example of when they lose, they go down in flames.

Ben Stokes did not bat, handicapped by his hamstring, and was walking very stiff legged at the presentation. His injury and the size of defeat were rotten notes upon which to end the year.

Jacob Bethell’s 76 was the only Hamilton highlight, a positive for England to build on next year when they face the biggest challenges in cricket: five Tests against India and an Ashes tour.

Bethell, with his third fifty in a row, has done more than enough to stay in the team ahead of others who have been indulged with rock solid selectorial faith that previous generations could only have dreamt about.

Jacob Bethell has made a strong start to his Test career on this tour - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

England’s opening partnership has been so flimsy that Bethell has walked out no later than the fifth over in this series; he has practically been playing as an opener anyway. With Zak Crawley’s game disintegrating against the unrelenting accuracy of Matt Henry, the sight of Bethell seeing off Will O’Rourke’s lightning fast spell and batting with the composure of a veteran rather than a 21 year-old offered an intriguing possibility of a future role in the side.

This was England’s eighth defeat out of 17 Tests this year, a ledger that does not tell a totally accurate picture. Six of their defeats were on spinning pitches in Asia and in both series against India and Pakistan they had the upper hand at times with some magnificent performances in Hyderabad and Multan only to not last the course as their Bazballing style was exposed on spinning pitches.

At home they swept aside West Indies and beat Sri Lanka but ended the summer with a dismal performance at the Oval. This was reminiscent of that game.

They have regenerated the attack with Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse emerging as first choice regulars and given Shoaib Bashir the opportunity to build a career with some encouraging performances amidst the bruising experiences. The batting for all its rollocking ways, remains brittle; Crawley and Ollie Pope, the golden Bazball boys, have made zero progress this year and Stokes has lost his mojo with the bat.

This was England’s first series win in New Zealand for 16 years and came against a side celebrating its own triumphant 3-0 win in India. It is a fine achievement because their opponents proved their strengths in this Test. Had New Zealand held on to their catches in Christchurch, it may have been a different series result but fielding is a part of winning games and England did it better in the first Test. They won well in Wellington and were deserved 2-1 victors, their third series win out of four.

Series victory for Ben Stokes and England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The worry is how England seem to fade across Test series. It used to be that England teams were slow starters. Not anymore. They have won the first Test in all of their three overseas series this year only to lose the final match of each. That is a concern with a five Test Ashes tour on the horizon.

Tim Southee bowed out of Test cricket with Bethell his 391st and final wicket. It was a shame. Bethell had done the hard work surviving an eight over blistering spell from O’Rourke who reached 95mph while knocking over Harry Brook for one.

Tim Southee waves goodbye to Test cricket - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Brook’s first Test as the world’s no 1 batsman and a stellar year ended with nought and one, and was out twice to O’Rourke in five balls. O’Rourke hit the pitch hard, the bounce he generated and the angle tailing into the right-hander’s badly discomfited Brook and Joe Root. Australia will be watching the footage closely.

Bethell ducked and swivelled out of the way of O’Rourke’s short balls and for a young man brought up on T20, he looked good in defence and picked his moments to attack. Where inexperience came shining through was the first ball he faced when Southee replaced O’Rourke. He tried to belt it over the top only to toe end a catch to third man.

Root tinkered with his stance and backlift to counter O’Rourke and did survive but was hit a nasty blow below the belt and fell in the next over leg before sweeping Mitchell Santner, his mind possibly scrambled by the pace at the other end, which was regularly over 90mph and thrilling to watch. Born in Surrey before moving to New Zealand aged five, he is the fast bowler England would love to have in their Ashes attack.

Pope was struck on the right biceps by a 90mph O’Rourke thunderbolt and his exit, bowled top of off stump trying to reverse ramp Matt Henry was a face palm summing up of a Bazball brain fade. Pope kept well in this series and overall looked more comfortable at no 6, repairing the innings in the first two Tests. He may well have found his role by dint of Jordan Cox’s injury because Bethell and Jamie Smith shape up as better bets higher up the order.

Atkinson flayed 43 off 41 balls as Santner cleaned up the tail, England’s year ending with Carse running past one and stumped miles out of his ground.

England’s two innings lasted 82 overs, and they made just two fifties, the test of a team’s resolve being when batting, rather than bowling. And when there is nothing to play for, England’s adventurousness and desire to entertain tends to fizzle out. They dragged back day one by the seamers digging deep but once the batsmen were put under pressure by O’Rourke’s pace they crumbled. He will do that to other teams in the future but one sad state of affairs is that while England play top billing series against India and Australia next year, New Zealand have just four Tests in 2025. The inequalities of the game shine through.

01:56 AM GMT

Southee pays thanks

Tim Southee thanks Richard Hadlee for his kind words and pays tribute to England. He thanks New Zealand cricket, his teammates and his family for their support through the ups and downs of his career.

01:51 AM GMT

Hadlee pays tribute

Richard Hadlee has been giving a speech in tribute to the retiring Tim Southee. He spoke about being on the selection panel when Southee made his debut against England in 2008. He said that he “delivered beyond expectations” and had a “stellar career”. Touching words from the great Richard Hadlee.

New Zealand cricket says goodbye to Tim Southee - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:45 AM GMT

The thoughts of England captain Ben Stokes

“I think it was the right call at the toss to put New Zealand in. We created a lot of chances on day one. We probably did not get it quite as right as we would have wanted to but looking back at day one I think we stuck to our guns well, created a lot of chances. You have to give credit to the New Zealand openers. You cannot fault any energies we put in. It is not ideal to end the tour on this note but we have come here against a New Zealand team which is very strong and full of confidence after winning in India 3-0. To lift the trophy at the end of the tour shows you have played very good cricket. “We want to come out and win every game we play. We wanted to leave here with three victories in the bag. It is disappointing to finish like this. An England side has not won here in New Zealand I think since 2008 which shows how tough they are to play against in home conditions. The first two Test matches was where it really counted for us and we played our best cricket. It is another series win so we are really happy.”

Ben Stokes is then handed the Crowe-Thorpe trophy by Amanda Thorpe, Graham’s widow. A really touching moment as England celebrate a series victory.

Series victory for England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:39 AM GMT

New Zealand captain Tom Latham

“Any time you finish a series with a victory when you have been behind is pleasing. We knew we were not at our best in those first two games but the way we came in here and adapt on a wicket that was slightly different to the first couple of games was pleasing. We spoke about the missed opportunities after the first game. That is the game we play. We managed to get England in those positions pretty much every first innings but in those first two game we were not able to capitalise whereas this game we did. The last couple of days we spoke about putting partnerships together, which we did. You never know what a good total is until both sides have batted. “Wickets, runs and sixes speak for themselves for Tim [Southee]. The legacy he is leaving will be a pleasing one for him. He has been a massive member of this team for such a long period of time. We will miss his attributes on the field but he is a great team man. We love playing with him. We are losing one of the greats but I am sure he will do well in whatever he does. I want to congratulate him on an amazing career.”

01:33 AM GMT

The thoughts of player of the series Harry Brook

“Playing in New Zealand opens up areas to score. There has been quite a bit of bounce this time around and I felt I scored well square of the wicket. I am still trying to enjoy my cricket, work hard and getting better every day. “I used the counterpunch well in the second game especially. It was an opportunity to take it to them and thankfully it came off.”

01:30 AM GMT

Player of the match Mitchell Santner

“You might get the odd ground that spins a bit in New Zealand like here and you just have to stay ready for those. That period with the bat in the first innings we just tried to make it as tough as we can and keep them [England] out there. In Test cricket we talk about bringing the bowlers back for spells and spells. On the flip side as a bowler it is not nice to keep coming back. It is always nice to bowl with a bit of a lead and the way England play they play their shots so you are in the game. “The role I used to play was tying up an end and doing a job. India was a nice one to get some spinning wickets and get some wickets. When it spins here it is always nice. Everyone is going to miss Tim Southee, he has been an outstanding player for us for a long time.”

01:16 AM GMT

New Zealand win by 423 runs

Carse comes down the ground to Santner, misses and is stumped by Blundell to finish off the match as Ben Stokes will not bat. New Zealand have thumped England by 423 runs but Stokes’ men still win the series 2-1. A very disappointing way for the series to end for England but they have done the job they aimed to do when they landed in New Zealand; win the series. On his final day in Test cricket, Tim Southee leads his side off to a standing ovation. It is a record win for New Zealand.

The end of Tim Southee’s Test career - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:13 AM GMT

OVER 47: ENG 234/8 (Bashir 2 Carse 11)

Not really sure Carse wanted that single but had hoped he had beaten the cover fielder so Bashir is on strike. Bashir gets off the mark with a lofted drive over mid-on for two. Carse only just got back for the second.

Henry then goes full and Bashir gets his bat down in time to block it. Bashir sees out the rest of the over.

01:09 AM GMT

OVER 46: ENG 231/8 (Bashir 0 Carse 10)

Shoaib Bashir joins Carse in the middle and we have just seen Ben Stokes sat in his training gear still so this will be the final wicket.

01:08 AM GMT

Wicket

Potts c Southee b Santner 0 Potts last just two balls before picking out Southee down at long off. The end is nigh. FOW 231/8

01:06 AM GMT

Wicket

Atkinson c Phillips b Santner 43 Atkinson has had some fun, in particular against Santner, but he falls now. He gets onto the back foot and actually times it well, but picks out Phillips at deep cover. FOW 231/7

01:04 AM GMT

OVER 45: ENG 227/6 (Atkinson 39 Carse 10)

Carse charges at Henry and his big heave takes a thick outside edge, flying over Blundell and Mitchell for four. He goes after the next ball and misses. It misses the stumps by a matter of inches.

From the final ball of the over, Carse gives himself room and has to stretch to get bat on it as Henry delivers a slower ball. It loops into the offside but falls safely. Carse wants a single but is turned down by Atkinson, meaning Carse has to scamper back to his crease as the throw comes in.

01:00 AM GMT

OVER 44: ENG 222/6 (Atkinson 38 Carse 6)

Santner is tossing it up, inviting Atkinson to go after him. He has been expensive today but knows there are potentially wickets on offer for him here. Atkinson bits and skies one into the offside but it lands safely as multiple fielders converged on it.

Carse is off the mark as he belts Santner over long on for six. His captain Ben Stokes claps him, not looking like he is going to be batting any time soon. That was a high quality shot.

12:56 AM GMT

OVER 43: ENG 215/6 (Atkinson 37 Carse 0)

Brydon Carse joins Atkinson out in the middle and charges his first ball. Henry bowls a bouncer that Carse ducks underneath. Henry sends down another bouncer that strikes Carse on the body.

12:54 AM GMT

Wicket

Pope b Henry 17 I am not really sure what Pope is doing there. He goes for the Joe Root reverse ramp and misses, with Henry’s ball smashing into the off stump. Terrible dismissal. I am not sure Ben Stokes is going to bat in this innings, considering he is still in his training gear and England are so far off. FOW 215/6

Ollie Pope is out ❌



England are now SIX down!



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/zyR6D6pBl3 — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 17, 2024

12:52 AM GMT

OVER 42: ENG 215/5 (Atkinson 37 Pope 17)

Atkinson belts Santner back over his head for six. Santner has been expensive today as England have really gone after him. Atkinson has taken a liking to him and lifts it over his head again, this time for four. He makes it three boundaries in the over with a lofted shot over wide mid-off for four more. Atkinson is enjoying himself.

6⃣4⃣4⃣



Gus Atkinson hits three boundaries in a row after lunch!



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/QVgEIOc3Mv — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 17, 2024

12:48 AM GMT

OVER 41: ENG 201/5 (Atkinson 23 Pope 17)

Matt Henry will open up from the other end and he finishes the over by bowling an absolute beauty to Pope, that beats the inside edge and goes over the top of the stumps.

12:44 AM GMT

OVER 40: ENG 200/5 (Atkinson 22 Pope 17)

Mitchell Santner will start proceedings after lunch. Atkinson gets England going first ball with a drive through cover point for two.

Santner sends one down the legside and it beats everything, running away fine for four byes to bring up the England 200.

12:41 AM GMT

Afternoon session

Could this be the final session of the series? Ollie Pope and Gus Atkinson are making their way out to the middle. We do not know yet whether Ben Stokes will bat so New Zealand may only need four more wickets to win.

12:31 AM GMT

Impressive Bethell

He will be gutted that he gave his wicket away on the stroke of lunch today with a maiden century on offer but Jacob Bethell can be pleased with his efforts in his first Test series. He has scored three fifties, all in the second innings of the games, and has looked comfortable at this level. The question England have now is where does he fit in? Jamie Smith will presumably come back into the side and one of the men who looked vulnerable before the tour, Ollie Pope, has had a good series. Could he take Zak Crawley’s place at the top, like Nick Hoult suggested earlier? Ben Duckett was not opening the batting for Nottinghamshire when he got the gig for England under Bazball so could Bethell do the same? He has batted at three in the series when he bats lower down for Warwickshire so could he open? Will England be thinking about dropping Crawley? They seem to be backing him for the moment.

Jacob Bethell made his Test debut in the first match of the series in Christchurch - Andrew Cornaga/AP

12:26 AM GMT

Stokes must drop Superman tag and be saved from himself

The trouble with Test cricket, and the beauty of Test cricket, is that it tests every single fibre and brain-cell of a player’s being. Ben Stokes wants to be Superman, and he has played the part of Superman when winning the Headingley Test off his own bat or the 50-over World Cup final of 2019, or even the T20 World Cup final of 2022. But nobody is Superman all the time, especially a pace bowler at the age of 33. Stokes injured his left hamstring while bowling his 37th over of the third Test – his 37th – in a dead-rubber game, with World Test Championship points as irrelevant to England as usual. Herein lay the downfall of everyone who tries to be a superhero: hubris.

For more from our chief cricket writer Scyld Berry, click here.

12:20 AM GMT

Should England continue to back Crawley?

England coach Marcus Trescothick has thrown his support behind Zak Crawley 🏏



He's managed 57 runs in 6 innings this series... pic.twitter.com/8IfmTnzT15 — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 17, 2024

12:12 AM GMT

Get your fix

12:02 AM GMT

Lunch on day four

Atkinson hooks aerially but it falls short of O’Rourke at fine leg. Off the penultimate ball of the session Pope drives beautifully through wide mid-off for four. Great shot.

Pope defends the final ball of the session and England are 193/5 at the lunch break. New Zealand are five wickets away from victory, although it could be just four if Ben Stokes does not bat.

11:57 PM GMT

OVER 38: ENG 187/5 (Atkinson 18 Pope 12)

Santner bowls a beauty that turns and bounces past Atkinson’s outside edge. Not much Atkinson could do about that one.

Santner speeds through that maiden over so there will be time for one more over before lunch.

11:54 PM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 187/5 (Atkinson 18 Pope 12)

Atkinson is a lucky boy. He goes to drive Southee but gets a thick inside edge. It just evades the stumps and runs away for four down to the fine leg boundary. Atkinson is going at faster than a run-a-ball.

11:50 PM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 181/5 (Atkinson 13 Pope 11)

Atkinson drills one through wide mid-off for four. It was in the air for some time but Atkinson did nail it. Latham is in position at short cover but it was past him in a flash.

A few balls later Atkinson gets another four as he takes advantage of a full ball from Santner and forces it through the cover region for another boundary.

The final ball of the over is too short from Santner and Atkinson pulls it away for the third four of the over.

11:46 PM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 168/5 (Atkinson 1 Pope 10)

England have said Ben Stokes is available to bat if needed but he does not come in at number seven. Instead Gus Atkinson comes in with around 15 minutes to go until lunch. He is off the mark second ball with a pull through midwicket for a single.

The last ball cuts Atkinson in half, beating on the inside edge but going just over the stumps.

11:44 PM GMT

Wicket

Bethell c Phillips b Southee 76 O’Rourke’s quality spell ends, with Tim Southee replacing himand he immediately takes a wicket. Bethell goes after him first ball but only skies it into the air. Phillips takes the catch at deep point and Bethell will be annoyed at himself there. He was batting really well and would have been eyeing up a maiden Test hundred but not to be. FOW 166/5

Jacob Bethell holes out 😲



He goes for a fine 76 but England are in deep trouble.



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/pt4g9lCvcx — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

11:41 PM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 166/4 (Bethell 76 Pope 9)

Four runs come from Santner’s latest over.

11:37 PM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 162/4 (Bethell 75 Pope 6)

O’Rourke continues to steam in. Bethell guides one through the gully region for four. He had that under control. Next ball he gets width and cuts behind square for four more to bring up the England 150.

Bethell then pulls away dangerously but it lands safely in the square leg region. He did not have that one under control and got away with that one.

Later in the over Bethell just nonchalantly flicks off his pads for four. It was not a million miles away from going for a flat six. That was a high-class shot from a player seeing it well.

The over ends with four byes down to fine leg.

11:32 PM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 144/4 (Bethell 62 Pope 5)

Santner slides one just past Pope’s outside edge and somehow it also misses the off stump. New Zealand cannot believe how that was not out.

Santner then gets too full and Pope punishes him by driving through cover for four, his first boundary in this innings.

11:29 PM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 140/4 (Bethell 62 Pope 1)

This is a good test for Bethell so early in his Test career, facing a bowler steaming in at some pace. O’Rourke finds the outside edge but Bethell plays with soft hands, meaning it falls a long way short of the slip cordon.

O’Rourke then strikes Bethell on the pads but, despite a few appeals from the New Zealand fielders, it was always going down leg. O’Rourke immediately knew that. In fact, it was a lot closer than I thought as it was clipping leg stump. It was probably hitting the stumps more than Zak Crawley’s dismissal did yesterday.

Another maiden over sent down by O’Rourke.

91MPH

87MPH

87MPH

89MPH

90MPH

90MPH



Will O'Rourke with some serious heat 🔥



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/ck2KJXLV9Y — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

11:25 PM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 140/4 (Bethell 62 Pope 1)

Santner strays down the leg side and it beats everyone, running down to fine leg for four byes. Pope is off the mark fifth ball with a single into the point region.

11:21 PM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 133/4 (Bethell 60 Pope 0)

Ollie Pope is in at number six. He is struck on the pads first ball but umpire Adrian Holdstock shakes his head. Tom Latham considers it and sends it upstairs. I think this will be close but Pope might be safe, especially as he was given not out originally. It is clipping the top of leg stump so stays not out. That always felt like the right call.

This is not easy against O’Rourke, who is bowling a fine spell like he did in the first innings. The last ball keeps a little low and Pope is hit on the body despite trying to get underneath it. A wicket maiden over from O’Rourke.

Real, serious heat from Will O’Rourke. He bowled balls at 94 and 91mph before an 88mph bouncer dismissed Brook. His first ball to Pope was 95mph and brought the lbw review. The bouncer that hit Pope on the right biceps was 90mph. Thrilling to watch.

11:16 PM GMT

Wicket

Brook c Mitchell b O’Rourke 1 O’Rourke got Brook out first ball in the first innings and he gets him out early in the second. Brook can only edge a shorter delivery to Mitchell at first slip, who takes the catch. O’Rourke has deserved that wicket this morning. In his first Test match as number one batsman in the world, Brook scores just one run across the two innings. I suspect Root will be replacing him at the top of the world rankings after this one. FOW 133/4

Harry Brook’s status as world no 1 will not last long. He made 0 and 1 in this Test, both times dismissed by O’Rourke bowling quickly and short at his body. That edge to slip will be watched closely by the Australians.

Harry Brook is OUT for just one!⁰



England are now in deep trouble at 133/4 😬



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/G7Pz0Pz0zI — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

11:13 PM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 133/3 (Bethell 60 Brook 1)

He may be off a king pair but Brook is still on a pair. Not for long though as he gets a quick single. A bit of relief for Brook.

Santner is too full and offers width to Bethell, who takes advantage but driving with ease through the covers for four. Santner then drops short and Bethell cuts for four. He did not even have to run.

Bethell sweeps the final ball of the over behind square on the legside for a couple.

"The timing is quite splendid!" 👏



Jacob Bethell drives Santner twice to the boundary!



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/oQfQOm96gv — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

11:09 PM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 122/3 (Bethell 50 Brook 0)

O’Rourke has bowled well today but has not got the reward he has probably deserved. Bethell is flirting with danger outside his off stump.

A testing maiden over from O’Rourke.

11:05 PM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 122/3 (Bethell 50 Brook 0)

Harry Brook, the number one batsman in the world going into this game, comes in but is on a king pair having got out for first ball in the first innings. His first delivery slides down leg and he survives it.

Over the tannoy the DJ is playing Boney M’s ‘Daddy Cool’, which is the same tune the Barmy Army chant ‘Harry, Harry Brook, Harry, Harry Brook!’

11:03 PM GMT

Wicket

Root LBW Santner 54 New Zealand think they have Root LBW on the sweep but umpire Ahsan Raza shakes his head. Tom Latham is going to send this upstairs. There is no bat involved. It pitches in line and in the end it is very out. A great review from New Zealand and Root is living with himself that he missed that ball. I am surprised it was not given out in the first place as it did look out in real time. FOW 122/3

Joe Root is GONE! ❌



Is that the big breakthrough for New Zealand?



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/IBHEyasvvW — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

10:57 PM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 118/2 (Bethell 50 Root 50)

Be careful there Joe! O’Rourke bowls a bouncer outside off and Root tries to uppercut over the slips but just misses it. Can you imagine if he got out to that ball!

O’Rourke then gets one to come back into Root and, like Bethell, a few overs ago, hits him in a rather delicate area. Root at least has found the funny side of it and is in some pain. I can tell you now whenever it happens to a teammate he is always having a giggle!

That hurt! - Phil Walter/Getty Images

A single into the legside from the final ball of O’Rourke’s over brings up Root’s fifty. Yet again Root passes the fifty mark in Test match cricket.

That run brings up the 100 partnership in just 120 balls.

10:52 PM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 117/2 (Bethell 50 Root 49)

Root was annoyed at himself that he missed out on a sweep shot but he does not miss out this time. Santner drops too short and Root pulls away behind square for four, despite the efforts of Ravindra. Next ball Root does get the sweep shot right and is rewarded with another boundary.

Santner gets too full and Root flicks away through midwicket. Good running allows Root to come back for three and he is just one run short now of his fifty. He is now the leading run-scorer in Test matches against New Zealand. Another record for Root as he passes Javed Miandad.

10:45 PM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 106/2 (Bethell 50 Root 38)

O’Rourke sends down a probing maiden over at Bethell.

The word coming out of the England camp is that Ben Stokes is available to bat if needed, but with such a huge total required I am not sure it will be worth the risk so we will have to wait and see on that one.

Time for drinks and England have got to it without losing a wicket.

Will Ben Stokes bat today? - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:41 PM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 106/2 (Bethell 50 Root 38)

A single through square leg brings up Bethell’s third Test fifty in his first series. He has taken his chance in this series and looked good. It has taken him 63 balls to get there. All three fifties have come in the second innings of each of the three Test matches.

Root finishes the over by slashing a wide delivery from Santner through point for four. Victory will be beyond England in this game but there are still runs to be had in the Hamilton sunshine.

Third second innings fifty in a row for Jacob Bethell. He has been the big tick in the box on this tour. He looks so calm and composed for a player who has mainly played T20 or batted down the order in red ball cricket. He deserves to stay in the side. But how? What about opening? He is more or less doing the job now anyway.

Jacob Bethell moves to his THIRD half century in his first THREE Tests 👏



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/Sv4wqETWhz — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

10:37 PM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 100/2 (Bethell 49 Root 33)

Bethell flicks off his hips through square leg for two to bring up the 100 for England and Bethell is onto 49.

After striking Bethell in a delicate area (no more words needed!), O’Rourke bowls a beauty that goes just past the outside edge. O’Rourke may be wondering how he has not picked up a wicket so far today.

The last ball also beats the outside edge and there are a few appeals from the slip cordon. Tom Latham thinks about a review but decides against it.

That would have hurt - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:32 PM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 98/2 (Bethell 47 Root 33)

New Zealand turn to spin an hour into the day’s play as Mitchell Santner comes on. It has felt like everything he has touched so far in this match has turned to gold. Bethell goes for the reverse sweep and the ball drops just short of Mitchell at slip. The reaction from the New Zealand fielders suggested they thought Bethell had hit it but the replays seem to suggest it came off the pad only. Actually we have just seen there was some glove after it hit the pads so a half chance for Mitchell, who nearly got his fingers underneath it.

Just the one run from the over.

10:27 PM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 97/2 (Bethell 46 Root 33)

Will O’Rourke is back into the attack. Root pulls uppishly behind square and gets four as Ravindra could not get around in time from deep square leg. Root then cuts a slice of luck as he nearly chops on trying to cut away. It was an under edge that nearly went onto his stumps but instead runs away down to fine leg for four.

O’Rourke goes wide of the crease and beats Root on the inside edge with a beauty. Root is riding his luck here.

Still some runs to be had on this pitch - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:22 PM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 89/2 (Bethell 46 Root 25)

Bethell tucks into a Southee short ball and pulls hard in front of square for four. Ravindra is positioned out at deep square leg but had no chance of stopping that one.

Jacob Bethell batting well on the morning of day four - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:18 PM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 85/2 (Bethell 42 Root 25)

Beautiful cover drive from Root brings him another four. How many times have we seen Root so elegantly drive through the cover region in his career? Far too many to count.

The over finishes with an appeal for LBW but Root got a thick inside edge on it and even if he had not, it was outside off so not much going for that appeal.

10:14 PM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 79/2 (Bethell 41 Root 20)

Root is batting outside his crease and flicks one off his pads fine for two as Henry does a great job at fine leg to stop it going for four. Root had to make sure he hit that or else he was in trouble.

Root is dropped! Southee finds the outside edge and Root is almost walking as soon as he edged it. It should be a simple catch for captain Latham at second slop but somehow he spills it. Latham dropped a few in the first Test and his error costs Southee a wicket there.

10:09 PM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 76/2 (Bethell 41 Root 17)

Henry bags it in short and Bethell takes it on. There is a man positioned on the deep square leg boundary but Bethell gets enough on it to get over Santner’s head. That six brings up the 50 partnership between this pair.

A few balls later Henry sends down another bouncer that flies over Blundell’s head and is given as five wides. Blundell would have bene gutted had that been given four byes as he had no chance of stopping that.

Jacob Bethell plants one into the stands 🚀



How impressed have you been with the youngster on this tour?



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/0BgMhVCmJj — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

10:04 PM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 63/2 (Bethell 34 Root 16)

Tim Southee, on what could be his final day in Test cricket, is on to bowl for the first time today. Bethell tries to pull him away first ball but it does not go quite where he wanted it to. It still goes over O’Rourke’s head at mid-on and runs away for four. Bethell probably meant to hit that over midwicket but a four nonetheless.

That is much better though as he drives beautifully through the covers for four. No need to run for that.

Jacob Bethell will want to get some runs today on what is still a decent pitch - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:00 PM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 54/2 (Bethell 25 Root 16)

Henry finds Bethell’s outside edge but soft hands are the key, meaning it lands well in front of the slips and it was not a genuine thick outside edge either.

The first real sign of aggression from England in this morning session as Bethell advances at Henry, striking beautifully over Henry’s head for four to bring up England’s 50. He held the pose and enjoyed that one.

The last ball keeps low to Root, who does very well to get his bat down in time.

09:55 PM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 49/2 (Bethell 20 Root 16)

Root tries to pull away but only gets glove on it, which goes very fine but luckily for him just past a diving Blundell for four. There is also a leg slip in place so Root was a tad fortunate there.

09:51 PM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 45/2 (Bethell 20 Root 12)

Henry is testing Bethell, who is lucky that an inside edge evades the stumps and runs away for four down to fine leg.

09:48 PM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 41/2 (Bethell 16 Root 12)

O’Rourke goes full to Root, who not only digs it out but times it really nicely to run away through the mid-on region for four.

O’Rourke then digs one in short and it takes off, flying over Blundell’s head for four byes. Surprised that was not called wides.

Root nearly has a heart-in-mouth moment with one that goes down the legside but there is no bat on it and he is safe. He would have been kicking himself if he had got bat on that one.

Root has tinkered his grip and back lift to combat the bounce and pace of O’Rourke, holding his bat high and still a little like Harry Brook. It is surprising he feels the need to change things at the end of such a prolific year of run scoring but he has always been one of those players constantly looking to evolve his game and take things from the young buck Brook.

09:42 PM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 33/2 (Bethell 16 Root 8)

Bethell gets his first run of the day with a single through square leg. A few balls later Bethell gets his first boundary of the day with a four down to third man. It did find the outside edge but Bethell had it under control and played with safe hands so no risk in that shot.

Henry then gets one to nip back into Bethell and there is a half appeal for LBW but a shake of the head is all they get. It pitched outside leg stump.

The over finishes with a couple for Bethell through midwicket after a mis-field.

09:38 PM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 25/2 (Bethell 9 Root 7)

Will O’Rourke will open from the other so the home crowd will have to wait for the time being to see Southee. Root neatly guides one behind point for four. He was in complete control of that shot, playing it deliberately late and his reward is a boundary.

England only need another 633 runs to win!

09:33 PM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 21/2 (Bethell 9 Root 3)

Matt Henry, who got Zak Crawley out again late yesterday, will start off proceedings on what could be the final day of the series. This game is not going to end well for England but they get going positively first ball as Root pushes through the covers for two to get off the mark.

For what will probably be the last time in this series the Barmy Army, who have shown incredible support as always throughout this series, belt out Jerusalem.

Root drives slightly uppishly and it lands just short of Santner at point. Looking at the replays it was not far away from Santner.

How long can England bat in this final innings of the series? - Phil Walter/Getty Images

09:29 PM GMT

Ready for action

Jacob Bethell and Joe Root are making their way out to the middle in the Hamilton sunshine. The weather is a little different to this time yesterday. Because of the rain yesterday we are starting half an hour earlier today.

Will this be Tim Southee’s last day in a New Zealand shirt? I suspect it will be barring some incredible batting from England to take the game into a fifth day.

Tim Southee will be hoping to take a few more wickets in his final Test for New Zealand - Phil Walter/Getty Images

09:23 PM GMT

Could England really do it?

"It's a lot of runs…but you never know!"



Can England pull off a miracle today in Hamilton? 👀



Watch #NZvENG LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/9nhyRDTpwN — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

09:21 PM GMT

Stokes to bat?

The word from the England camp is that their captain is in theory available to bat if needed. Considering the game is pretty much gone it would seem unlikely that he will bat but we will have to wait and see.

Ben Stokes may still bat today despite the hamstring injury he suffered on day three - Phil Walter/Getty Images

09:19 PM GMT

Crawley is Matt Henry’s bunny – no England opener has ever performed as badly

In the 1989 Ashes, after he asked to be dropped from England’s Test team, Graham Gooch saw fit to change the message on his answer machine. “I’m not here right now,” Gooch purportedly quipped. “I’m out… probably lbw to Terry Alderman.” Zak Crawley, you suspect, will need similar good humour to reflect on his ordeal against Matt Henry in New Zealand. When England began a torrid six-over passage at the end of the third day in Hamilton, Crawley knew exactly what awaited: the multifarious skills of Henry, swinging and seaming the ball both ways on an excellent line and length and at sharp pace. Five previous times in the series, Crawley had been braced for the challenge; on each occasion, he was whisked out in Henry’s new-ball spell.

Our deputy cricket correspondent Tim Wigmore has more on Crawley’s struggles.

09:15 PM GMT

Stokes must drop Superman tag and be saved from himself

The trouble with Test cricket, and the beauty of Test cricket, is that it tests every single fibre and brain-cell of a player’s being. Ben Stokes wants to be Superman, and he has played the part of Superman when winning the Headingley Test off his own bat or the 50-over World Cup final of 2019, or even the T20 World Cup final of 2022. But nobody is Superman all the time, especially a pace bowler at the age of 33. Stokes injured his left hamstring while bowling his 37th over of the third Test – his 37th – in a dead-rubber game, with World Test Championship points as irrelevant to England as usual. Herein lay the downfall of everyone who tries to be a superhero: hubris.

For more from our chief cricket writer Scyld Berry, click here.

09:11 PM GMT

Day three highlights

Southee ends his Test cricket career with 98 sixes 😤



Henry gets Crawley for a sixth consecutive innings 💥



Ben Stokes picks up another injury 🤕



All the highlights from day three of the 3rd Test between #NZvENG 🏏



Watch on TNT Sports and discovery+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/G4crD1OyRR — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2024

09:08 PM GMT

Get your fix

09:04 PM GMT

England facing heavy defeat

Today looks set to be the final tour of England’s Test tour of New Zealand as they are staring down the barrel of a huge defeat in Hamilton. Ben Stokes’ side were set a mammoth 658 runs to win the third Test after New Zealand posted 453 in their second innings and finished day three 18/2. Zak Crawley’s miserable series came to an end once again at the hands of Matt Henry, who got him out six times out of six in the series. Ben Duckett also fell late on day three, chopping onto his stumps fourth ball.

To make matters worse for England, captain Ben Stokes injured his hamstring whilst bowling on day three. Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has admitted that they may have to manage Stokes’ workload with the ball going forward.

“We didn’t see it coming,” said Trescothick. “You don’t have any signs for these sort of things, generally they just happen. But obviously it’s the same hamstring that he’s done before and it’s always tough when you realise you’re injured again.

“Maybe it’s a case that you manage his bowling loads [from now on] and potentially he doesn’t bowl the volume that he’s bowled in this game.

Will Ben Stokes bat today? - Andrew Cornaga/AP

“He works dramatically well with his fitness to try and get into the best shape he can be. He’s been going so well, he’s been bowling and playing the role that he does as an all-rounder and captain. We’ll just have to look at how we manage it.”

Jacob Bethell will resume on nine not out and Joe Root is yet to get off the mark having not faced a ball yet. England have eight second innings wickets remaining, although that may end up being seven if Stokes is unable to bat.

If it is to be the final day, it will be an emotional one from Tim Southee in his final Test for New Zealand before retiring. He will be looking to add to the one wicket he got yesterday. Much to the crowd’s disappointment, he was stuck on 98 Test sixes after failing to add to his tally during his short spell at the crease yesterday.

Play on day four will get under way at the earlier time of 9.30pm UK time as we make up time that was lost yesterday during the rain delay.