England Test squad: Rory Burns gets long overdue call-up with Joe Denly and Olly Stone also included for first time

Surrey opener Rory Burns, Kent batsman Joe Denly and Warwickshire seamer Olly Stone have been called up to the England Test squad for the first time for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Burns faces the unenviable task of replacing Alastair Cook at the top of the order but heads to the sub-continent after an incredible season in which he captained Surrey to a County Championship title while also amassing 1,319 runs at an average of nearly 70 to lead the individual standings.

Denly made his England debut nearly a decade ago but has only played white-ball cricket internationally. Stone received his first England call-up earlier this week for the ODI squad heading to Sri Lanka and his extra pace has won him a call-up to the Test squad to play three matches in Sri Lanka in November.

Despite reports to the contrary, Stuart Broad will tour this winter. Ben Stokes is also included in the squad while awaiting an ECB disciplinary hearing in December.

Ollie Pope poses at Lord’s after his Test call-up (Reuters)

Burns is joined by Surrey teammates Ollie Pope, who made his Test debut against India this summer, and all-rounder Sam Curran.

Somerset left-arm spinner Jack Leach returns to the squad for the first time since he made his debut on the tour of New Zealand last winter, and will provide another spin option for skipper Joe Root.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said:

Ed Smith finally called up Rory Burns after an impressive summer (Getty)

“Joe Denly has had an excellent season with bat and ball and has matured into one of the leading players in county cricket. He has that all-round touch of class that can help at the highest level.

“Olly Stone is an exciting talent who bowls with pace and skill. His 37 wickets in the county championship have come at an average of 12.27 and a strike rate of 22.22.

“Rory Burns, who has led Surrey to the Championship title, has been the most consistent run-scorer in county cricket in recent seasons and fully deserves his elevation to the Test squad. Rory is the leading championship run-scorer this season with 1319 at an average of 69.”

England Test squad

Joe Root (captain, Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (wk, Yorkshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England Test tour of Sri Lanka schedule

Two-day warm-up match, SLC Board President’s XI v England, 30-31 October 2018, NCC, Colombo

Two-day warm-up match, SLC Board President’s XI v England, 1-2 November 2018, CCC, Colombo

1st Test, Sri Lanka v England, 6-10 November 2018, Galle International Stadium, Galle

2nd Test, Sri Lanka v England, 14-18 November 2018, PKICS, Kandy

3rd Test, Sri Lanka v England, 23-27 November 2018, SSC, Colombo