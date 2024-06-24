England’s Test series v New Zealand: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

Steve Borthwick has said England are ready for a 'test against the best' in New Zealand - Reuters/Issei Kato

10 years on from their last tour of New Zealand, England head to Auckland in hopes of an improvement on the 3-0 series loss they endured in 2014.

The series could prove to be Steve Borthwick’s biggest test as head coach since taking the helm in December 2022, as it marks the first time England face off against the All Blacks during his tenure.

When is the first of the two-game of the series?

Borthwick’s side will open the series at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, July 6 at 8:05am (UK time).

The fixture comes just a month after the final game of the Gallagher Premiership, amongst controversial player welfare concerns.

As previously reported by Telegraph Sport, Maro Itoje is set to break the 2,400 minute game-limit that was agreed between the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association in 2018.

Where will the game be played?

The match will take place at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. The All Blacks played their inaugural Test at the stadium in 2012 against South Africa, with the home team winning 21-11.

How can I watch the match?

There will be live TV coverage of the game on Sky Sports, with build-up beginning at 7:30am (UK time) on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return on July 6 to follow Telegraph Sport’s live blog.

What is the England team news?

Notably Tom Curry got the call-up for this set of England fixtures, making his first appearance in an England shirt since the World Cup against Japan. The flanker has suffered with a tough rehabilitation period following a hip injury which he himself described as a “car crash”.

He is joined by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Chandler Cunningham-South, two 21-year-olds who impressed greatly in England’s most recent fixture against Japan.

Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe has been called up to replace Charlie Ewels, after he received a two-match ban for his red card against Japan.

What is the New Zealand team news?

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has appointed Scott Barrett as captain, and included five uncapped players in his first New Zealand squad.

Scott Barrett (centre) made his All Blacks debut in 2016 - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

Barrett’s brothers Beauden and Jordie join him in the side, as well reigning World Player of the year Ardie Savea, and up-and-coming No 8 Wallace Sitti.

Sitti is joined by George Bell, Pasilio Tosi, Cortez Ratima, and Billy Proctor in receiving their first call-ups to the side.

What are the odds?

England to win: 3/1

New Zealand to win: 2/9

Draw: 20/1

Odds correct as of June 24