Chuba Akpom (R) - What an England team would look like filled with current Championship players - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Gareth Southgate revealed future England managers may have to pick players from the Championship after complaining that homegrown talent in the Premier League is stagnating.

The England manager believes the money being turned over by the Premier League elite on players in the transfer market has limited the chances of an English home-grown talent of making it from the academy.

Southgate last picked a player from the Championship in 2018 when handing Mason Mount his debut call while on loan at Derby, so here is what an England team would look like if it was filled with current Championship players.

Freddie Woodman (Preston)

The son of former goalkeeper Andy, Woodman has secured 15 clean sheets for Preston this season. The 26-year-old is also Southgate's godson, with him and Andy being best mates.

Max Aarons (Norwich)

Once targeted by Spanish giants Barcelona, Aarons is the crown jewel from Norwich's revered academy and a consistent performer.Leeds' Cody Drameh is also having an outstanding season at Luton.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, on loan from Manchester City)

Has represented England at every level from under-16s to under-21s and has an excellent reputation in the game.

Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, on loan from Leeds)

Another young player with a famous dad, former Leeds and Leicester striker Richard, Cresswell is enjoying a solid season under Gary Rowett's promotion chasers.

Charlie Cresswell - What an England team would look like filled with current Championship players - PA/Victoria Jones

Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough, on loan from Wolves)

Capable of playing as a left-back or left wing-back, Giles is highly regarded by Wolves and an England u20 international.

James McAtee (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester City)

Another Manchester City youngster with a burgeoning reputation, McAtee is a skilful midfielder with an eye for goal.

Alex Scott (Bristol City)

Regarded by some as the best player in the Championship, Scott is rated at £25m by Bristol City and has at least a dozen Premier League clubs tracking him.

Alex Scott (C) - What an England team would look like filled with current Championship players - Reuters/Paul Childs

George Hall (Birmingham)

Troy Deeney insists Hall is a future Premier League superstar and the teenager is the latest academy talent off the production line which delivered Jude Bellingham.

Nathan Tella (Burnley, on loan from Southampton)

Tella has been a revelation under Vincent Kompany and has 17 goals with three assists.

Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough)

The Championship's leading scorer, Akpom is a former Arsenal forward and also versatile in his ability to play in a more withdrawn role.

Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland, on loan from Leeds)

Has played for England at various age levels and is very highly rated by Leeds, though the teenager is still waiting for lift-off in his loan at Sunderland