England team to face South Africa: Our writers select their 23s — now pick yours

England Head Coach, Eddie Jones interacts with Marcus Smith of England following the Autumn International match between England and New Zealand - The RFU Collection

England conclude their autumn campaign against South Africa on Saturday with Eddie Jones facing a number of big selection calls.

Should the finishers that got England out of jail be given a chance to start or stay in the role they fulfilled so well against the All Blacks?

Our experts select their squads to take on the Springboks from the 36-man squad selected by Jones.

Charlie Morgan

This is tough on Jack Nowell, and highly unlikely given his status as a vice-captain, but Henry Slade has been exceptional and Tommy Freeman provides thrust and height for the inevitable aerial exchanges. Guy Porter deserves to stay in the match-day 23 and a fired-up Manu Tuilagi can shake things up from the bench, winning a 50th cap in the process. I have reshuffled the pack as well, starting Jamie George, David Ribbans and Sam Simmonds as Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds move to the bench. Jack van Poortvliet is staying put.

Ben Coles

No Tom Curry? I know, but England need a better look at Jack Willis and given his ability to jackal against a side who, well, love to jackal, I would mix up the back row for this one game and have a revved-up Curry and Sam Simmonds ready to come off the bench with 25-30 minutes to go. Eddie Jones admitted he would be picking three line-out jumpers again which suggests Maro Itoje back to six. David Ribbans for that offload alone deserves a first start. Henry Slade on form should come in, with Manu Tuilagi on hand for a lively bench impact. And in Tommy Freeman, Jones brings back some welcome pace and threat on one of the wings. A six-two bench split too, because it's South Africa.

Charles Richardson

I would love nothing more than to start Tommy Freeman on the wing after an underwhelming showing from Jonny May last weekend but England are going to need all the aerial prowess they can muster in a must-win game. I would also love nothing more than to give Owen Farrell a run at fly-half alongside Guy Porter or Henry Slade and Many Tuilagi, but after Marcus Smith’s humdinger of a second half last week, he deserves to keep the jersey. So, too, does Jack van Poortvliet, a supreme scrum-half who simply won’t be as poor as he was last week. Jack Willis deserves a start, too.

Story continues

Kate Rowan

It is not going to happen, but I really still really want to see the psychological impact of starting Marcus Smith at 12 alongside Owen Farrell at 10. Normally this is not a fixture one would naturally associate with experimentation. However, the Springboks have had a difficult November. The axis of Farrell-Smith along with Henry Slade should have enough nuance to out-think the South Africans. Manu Tuilagi can add ballast from the bench while Ben Youngs will give much needed experience to close out the game. I am keeping faith with Jack Nowell on the wing. His experience will be vital alongside Freddie Steward’s excellence under the high ball.

Jake Goodwill

Jack Nowell has underwhelmed this autumn and is replaced by Cadan Murley, who offers a similar skillset but with more raw pace. It will be a tough assignment on debut, but England are running out of matches before the World Cup and need to find out about players on the periphery. Manu Tuilagi keeps his starting spot, but only just after Henry Slade’s influential cameo. Jack van Poortvliet must be backed at scrum-half while Jack Willis comes into the back row to give England a more balanced pack.

Have your say...

Our writers have selected who they think Eddie should choose to take on the All Blacks, but do you agree? Pick who you would like to see run out at Twickenham by clicking on each position and join the debate in the comments below: