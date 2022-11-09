Eddie Jones - England team to face Japan: our writers select their 23s for second Autumn Test - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

After a humbling defeat to Argentina in England’s opening game of the autumn, Eddie Jones must decide whether to stick or twist with his team to face a Japan side that caused the All Blacks plenty of problems two weekends ago.

Our experts pick their teams to take on the Brave Blossoms from the 36-man squad picked by Jones.

Ben Coles

A much-changed line-up which isn't the best preparation for New Zealand and South Africa, but, think big picture and there are limited opportunities left for Jones to get a decent look at fringe players. So, even though England lost last week to Argentina, it's time to get a little radical.

Tommy Freeman, Will Joseph and Cadan Murley add welcome speed and trickery to the backline, Jack van Poortvliet starts (as he would have done whoever England were facing), Bevan Rodd has been in good form for Sale, Joe Heyes needs more minutes, David Ribbans gets an overdue first cap while a fresh back row features Tom Pearson, who can carry hard, plus Jack Willis' breakdown expertise and Sam Simmonds' energy from the base of the scrum.

Jones has spoken highly of Guy Porter, while in-form Alex Mitchell was unlucky to miss out on the initial squad. If it's all going wrong by 60 minutes, there's plenty of experience on the bench.

Charles Richardson

England need more cut and thrust behind the scrum – and I agree with Warren Gatland and Will Greenwood, who wrote in Telegraph Sport this week that Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith are not built for the same team. To that end, Farrell gets the 10 jersey, and Henry Slade of Exeter comes in. Freeman replaces Joe Cokanasiga who, despite his vast bulk and vast potential, is still yet to make the 14 jersey his own.

Alex Coles had a very solid debut but Maro Itoje looked out of sorts on the flank; the Saracen slides back to the second row and Willis can be unleashed alongside Tom Curry on the back row. An alien who had no concept of the human race, let alone rugby, would now pick Van Poortvliet above Ben Youngs, the latter of whom can bring an experienced head off the bench.

Jake Goodwill

England’s backline was, once again, lacking pace against Argentina. To fix this, Freeman comes in for Jack Nowell and Van Poortvliet replaces Youngs, who drops out of the matchday squad altogether. One bright spot from England's loss was the use of Cokanasiga, who was finally influential against elite opposition.

England must try and replicate this against Japan. England’s best attacking midfield could well be Smith, Manu Tuilagi and Slade. It is time to find out with the safety net of Farrell on the bench. Up front, Willis’ breakdown threat will be an asset against a Japanese side that likes to attack with width.

Kate Rowan

Traditionally, Japan would have been a match where big names were rested but times have changed with regard to the threat the Brave Blossoms possess, especially with England coming off a loss. Now is the time for Jones to be bold with his midfield selection and finally try the reverse of the Smith and Farrell partnership with the pair swapping roles.

Japan bring less of a physical threat than New Zealand, so I am going to rest Tuilagi and start Slade at outside centre. Three playmakers may seem like overkill but I think it is a combination worth trying. Due to the midfield shifting, I have kept the same back three for continuity. Cokanasiga deserves another start to build confidence as he showed promising glimpses particularly in the first half.

I have also selected a settled and experienced pack. I would like to give Simmonds a decent run of at least 30 minutes in the second half. I am also keen to give Max Malins some game time due to his versatility which potentially makes him an important player in the World Cup squad.