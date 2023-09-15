England team announcement: Steve Borthwick names XV to face Japan in Rugby World Cup

The Canadian Press

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas scuffled through an uneven afternoon with a 3-under 69 in his return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, leaving him six shots off the lead Thursday in the first round of the Fortinet Championship. Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, had hoped to clean up his game in a final tune-up, but wasn’t nearly as sharp at Silverado Resort as he hoped. Playing for the first time since finishing 12th at the Wyndh