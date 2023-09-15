England team announcement: Steve Borthwick names XV to face Japan in Rugby World Cup

Bryan Shelton, father and coach of Ben Shelton, calls out Novak Djokovic after the Serbian imitated his son's phone celebration when he beat him in the U.S. Open semis.
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
The current Maple Leafs team is best known for regular-season success and postseason disappointments. How does that affect public sentiment?
Harry, born on September 15 1984, was pictured arriving at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday with his wife.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.
Not even first-round NHL draft picks are immune to the perils of airline travel.
The Eagles produced 259 rushing yards in the Week 2 victory over the Vikings. Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night.
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
Xander Schauffele might already have written Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team speech. The reigning Olympic champion has declared that it will take “nothing special” for Team USA to win in Rome in two weeks’ time, despite the Americans not prevailing on European soil for 30 years.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
The Oilers have yet to reach the mountaintop in the Connor McDavid era, but there are plenty of players doing their part.
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas scuffled through an uneven afternoon with a 3-under 69 in his return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, leaving him six shots off the lead Thursday in the first round of the Fortinet Championship. Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, had hoped to clean up his game in a final tune-up, but wasn’t nearly as sharp at Silverado Resort as he hoped. Playing for the first time since finishing 12th at the Wyndh
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fastest at the Marina Bay circuit with championship leader Max Verstappen third.
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
Charles Barkley and wife Maureen Blumhardt share one child
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie Dawand Jones does everything extra large, so it's no surprise his first NFL start will be on a colossal stage. Monday night. In Pittsburgh. Against Steelers star T.J. Watt. Are you ready for some football? “Can’t wait,” Cleveland's unassuming 6-foot-8, 375-pound right tackle said Thursday. “Honestly, I couldn’t ask for nothing else.” Careful, kid. His matchup against Watt, one of the NFL's most feared edge rushers, will go a long way toward deciding if the Browns