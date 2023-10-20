Maro Itoje’s vow: England won’t lose to the Springboks with our best performance to come

Maro Itoje is confident England can beat South Africa four years after losing to them in the World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan - AP/Laurent Cipriani

Maro Itoje has declared England will be “celebrating on Saturday night” after claiming there is no way South Africa can beat their best performance in the World Cup semi-finals.

England go into the last-four encounter at the Stade de France as considerable underdogs, but having been written off before the tournament following three warm-up defeats Steve Borthwick’s side have taken advantage of a weaker pool to stand just 80 minutes away from a second consecutive final appearance.

Despite seeing off Fiji in a gripping quarter-final victory last weekend, Itoje believes the best is yet to come and the second row went as far as claiming if England deliver their very best performance, the defending champions will have no answer for them.

“That’s what I believe,” said Itoje. “I believe there is still a huge amount of growth to come from this team and I feel we haven’t seen the best of us yet.

“I believe that if we put our best out on the field, we are going to be celebrating on Saturday night and have a positive night. We’ll go from there.”

Itoje’s bold claim came as the latest instalment in the mind games battle between the two World Cup rivals, which kicked off on Tuesday when South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus predicted Borthwick’s England squad.

Erasmus was off the mark with two of his calls, however, as Steve Borthwick made three changes to the team who defeated Fiji with Joe Marler and George Martin named in place of Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum, who drop to the bench. Freddie Steward replaces Marcus Smith at full-back, with Smith having failed part of his return-to-play protocols following a concussion last weekend which left the Harlequins back with a bloodied face and swollen lip.

George Martin and Freddie Steward both start for England on Saturday - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

The selection of Marler to start against South Africa is worth noting, given that the former England head coach Eddie Jones wrote in his book that not starting Marler for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final was one of his selection mistakes, when England’s scrum crumpled against the Springboks after Kyle Sinckler went off injured in the second minute, replaced by Dan Cole. Borthwick, then Jones’ assistant coach, has not made the same mistake when it comes to picking Marler to start, although he would not say if either Marler or Ellis Genge were the better scrummager.

“Both of these players are top quality scrummagers and that’s really important given the strength of the South African scrum,” he explained. “We know they are rated the best scrum in the world, every piece of information has them as the best scrum in the world, so we know we are going to need to scrum well throughout the game. I felt not just with the loose head but the combination of the two sets of front rows forwards that we have, that’s also important. Ellis was terrific last week. Joe to start and Ellis to finish is the right combination this week.”

Borthwick has known Steward since the full-back was a teenager with England Under-20s and breaking through into the Leicester Tigers set-up, recalling how Steward reacted to being dropped for a game back in 2020.

“Everything that’s been challenged to him, you ask him to get better at, he goes and gets better at. You saw him today, straight away out on the field, trying to improve right from the start, even before the session, he’s working hard, to improve as a player. And that’s great credit to him and his professionalism.”

South Africa start the game as 13-point favourites and have the mental advantage of defeating England in the final four years ago, although both Borthwick and captain Owen Farrell dismissed the importance of past results.

Ben Earl, arguably the team’s top performer at the tournament, stressed that England would not dwell on any of their poor performances from the last few months, ahead of facing a pack filled with some players who Earl admitted he has been watching since he was 12 years old.

“Although we kind of feel we’ve been through the mill over the last couple of months, we’re the kind of team that doesn’t hold too much baggage. We feel like we’re a new team, we feel like we’re only at the beginning of our journey. We’re not really carrying too much of a burden,” Earl explained.

“We’re going to try and play our best rugby and be at our best. That’s all we can do. In terms of respect we’ve got a huge amount of respect for them. I’ve got a huge amount of respect for them but the only way we can respect them is by bringing our best. That’s what we’ve been speaking about all week and how we’ve been preparing ourselves.”

The battle between Itoje and Etzebeth could be vital - Getty Images/ADRIAN DENNIS

Meanwhile, Itoje’s contest with Eben Etzebeth will be one of the many blockbuster battles to watch. The two have met seven times before in their career, four times with Itoje wearing the white of England and three for the British and Irish Lions, but he insists he is more focused on himself than his opponent going into Saturday.

“It’s neither here nor there for me,” Itoje said of the comparisons. “Obviously he’s a good player, they have four very good second-rows, for me it’s about playing the type of game I want to play, playing the type of rugby that I know I can play as an individual and for the whole forward pack it’s about presenting the best of ourselves.”

Borthwick names XV to face Springbok: As it happened . . .

Borthwick: 'Aled is fully invested in our game'

“One of the great things was that I was able to prise Aled [Walters, fitness coach] from the Springboks to join us at Leicester and now England. Four years is a long time – four weeks is in rugby – but Aled is fully invested in our game.”

Readers react

Shame Marcus Smith has a concussion. Hopefully he’ll be fit and rested for the final. Teams seems good. I’d have put Ford in and Farrell on the bench, as Farrell can cover two positions and be part bomb squad.

The selection makes sense to me. You want your best scrummagers starting but if the scrum creeks its game over. Fraser

I really hope to be proved wrong but think the Boks can easily put 20/30pts on this England side. Everyone in England side, will have to have game of lives for a chance of winning. John

Deck chairs on the Titanic….. South Africa will run circles round England regardless of who is playing. Southern Hemisphere rugby is in a totally different class and league to Northern Hemisphere rugby. Christopher

I think Borthwick has been quite cute. Bring on Genge & Sinckler to nullify the ‘Bomb Squad’. Roy

Got a chance against SA if Farrell keeps his cool and remembers how to count. I would have preferred Danny Care to start. Good luck lads. Tony

The Boks are rightly favoured but the talk of the pace in which they play the game suggests a lack of rugby nous. They tend to slow the game down. None of their tries vs France came from sustained pressure at pace but from the kicking game. They also deploy a blitz pressure defence which leaves them vulnerable. They missed 43 tackles vs France. Paul

Marcus Smith latest

Borthwick has confirmed that Marcus Smith passed his initial HIA after the Fiji win, but then failed a later part during the week and was therefore unavailable for selection.

Borthwick: 'I considered all the bench permutations'

“I considered all the bench permutations, 5-3 or 6-2. It’s understanding the 80 minutes. The important of the final quarter, we saw that against Fiji, having the right players on the bench to finish the game. I feel this is the right combination.”

The England coach adds that he wasn’t aware that Rassie Erasmus had attempted to name England’s side earlier in the week.

Borthwick: 'They speak highly about George Martin'

“A lot has changed since the last time we played South Africa, times have moved on and we’re in a different context. We know what a top-quality side they are. They have added layers to the game while keeping a core together. A great coaching team. We have to be really well prepared, but you have to focus on yourselves.

“The front row boys talk about giving the second rows feedback on the weight they are giving in the scrum, and they speak highly about George Martin.”

Farrell: 'Yokohama is a long time ago now'

“This feels like a new challenge, a new opportunity. A lot happens in four years in rugby, a lot happens in a week. We have changed as a team over four years, South Africa will feel they have, and we know what a task is infront of us.

“Yokohama is a long time ago now. We’ve played each other a good few times since.”

Borthwick: 'The intensity is going to be incredible'

“There is always belief, it is strong in this team. I have sensed that since I became back involved. Players like the man next to me [Farrell] have performed on the biggest stages.

“I’m cognizant of the travel, the six-day turnaround. We’re blessed with a fantastic group so I decided to make some changes through the starting team and the bench. Marcus was unable to play due to return to play protocols.

“I’ve known George Martin since he was a very young man to someone who looks at home on the international stage. Every minute he has been on the field he has performed, and in some big moments.

“We play the No 1 side in the world and we know the intensity is going to be incredible.

Borthwick: 'I hear about tens of thousands coming across to Paris'

“We’re all really looking forward to it. I hear about tens of thousands coming across to Paris, it’s brilliant. There’s a special atmosphere, feeling around being in Paris ahead of the semi-final. Our supporters have been incredible for us from the first game.

“We’ve concentrated very much on us, how do we develop and progress as a team. This team has progressed through each week. We have a great group of players who care deeply about representing England.”

Steve Borthwick is speaking

...stay tuned for the best of his comments.

2019 echoing loud

'The boys are fired up, they’re ready to steam in'

Ellis Genge, speaking to ITV: “I think sometimes people think that just because you’re playing against South Africa it means you’re going to lose the physical side of the battle.

“Sometimes people sort of fold their hands early and just give it to them but I think we’ll try and meet them head on.

“It’s a semi-final, we’ve got everything to play for. The boys are fired up, they’re ready to steam in.”

Cole has a chance at retribution

Throw your mind back to the early throws of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Kyle Sinkler was knocked out of the game inside five minutes, bringing Dan Cole into the fray.

England’s scrum struggled after that in face of the fearsome Springbox pressure and it was that, in large part, that laid the foundations of England’s eventual defeat.

With that in mind, there will not be many more motivated inside the England camp than Cole himself. A chance at real retribution for the veteran prop.

01:17 PM BST

01:09 PM BST

Borthwick delayed

Not sure when until at present but we will bring you his comments as soon as we get them...

Keep your votes coming...

01:06 PM BST

Readers react

Hopefully England can score five drop goals against SA in Paris, win and excise the memory of Jannie de Beer kicking England out in 1999. James

Too close to call. England have shown real mettle against some world class sides during the tournament. This will be their toughest task but they have the players to make the final. Alex

If you play Cole you have to play Marler as he is the only one who can balance the front row and stop George from getting twisted. I see the pragmatic sense of the other selections but regret that we haven’t developed cohesion in an attacking set of backs, even though we have them sitting in the stands. Itoje owes us a game, Curry must play right to the edge while avoiding penalties and Lawes and Earl have to have the games of their lives. Christopher

Genge talks a better game than he delivers currently. Trying to look tough and narky doesn’t count for much on the international rugby field. Good call from the manager. GRS

This game is an arm-wrestle. The rain will make it more so. Take your points, DG’s, pens, Daly from 55m would all make sense. We need to be in contention with 15min left. Huge pressure on Libbock. John

Need your best scrummaging front row on against the Boks, Genge is not up to it against them Marler is. I fear Freddie will be a spectator as the Bok wings zip past him, unless Daly and May have exceptional matches in defence. Martin

Perfectly logical changes. Marler a better scrummager than Genge and Martin stronger in the tight than Chessum. Smith injured so Steward obviously. One can quibble with May, Daly, Curry and Mitchell but changing more than 3 players would be destabilising and unwise. Come on England prove us wrong please. Paul

The prescience of the Telegraph's very own Charlie Morgan...

The renaissance of Joe Marler

It’s worth remembering that at the start of this year the idea of Joe Marler even playing for England, let alone starting in a World Cpp semi-final, appeared distant.

It was not until a sit down with Steve Borthwick in May that Marler even made himself available for selection once again.

Now he’s back on the biggest stage of all. Quite the turnaround you could say.

Readers react

I think I get it. The game really turned against France when the Bok bench came on. Bomb squad vs our own bomb squad. Let’s hope we’re still in the game by then.... I Stone

Let’s hope Farrell has his kicking boots on as I can’t see us scoring many tries... Steve

This comment section truly highlights the lack of knowledge in the moaning English “fan”. The amount of people that aren’t aware that Smith isn’t picked because of head injury is very telling. I Stone

Good to see Steward back. Would have liked to see Arundell instead of May. He is fast and good under the high ball. Can’t see them winning though. Rodney

No pace in the starting front row and Vunipola coming on as sub adds exactly what in terms of dynamism? What has Ludlam done wrong? Howard

I don’t get Daly’s continued selection … he is not a wing and cannot tackle. At least Arundel has pace. Ludlum must consider himself very unlucky not be listed as a replacement. Otherwise …. Good Luck England Patrick

To change a settled pack or start the best scrummaging loosehead?

It must have been a dilemma for Borthwick this week wondering whether to change a settled pack or start his best scrummaging loosehead. The assumption was that not wanting to rock the boat too much would lead to Ellis Genge remaining as the starter. Perhaps the trauma of what happened four years ago in Yokohama was just too strong for Borthwick heeded the words Eddie Jones wrote in his book (which came out rapidly after the Rugby World Cup was over). “I should have chosen Joe Marler ahead of Mako Vunipola at loosehead prop as he was always the best scrummaging loosehead we had,” wrote Jones.

Swapping George Martin in for Ollie Chessum may also have been made with the idea of starting with your strongest scrum. Both players weigh exactly the same, around 18-and-a-half stone, but the additional carrying threat offered out wide by Chessum appeals during the latter stages when the contest opens up.

The beef of George Martin will help bolster England's scrum - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Otherwise, England practically have a side picking itself apart from necessities such as Steward replacing the injured Smith at full-back. The main interest is whether England can get performers in key positions to deliver. Can Manu Tuilagi match Damian de Allende physically in midfield. Will both Elliot Daly and Jonny May be able to handle South Africa’s kicking game. Against Eben Etzebeth, in red-hot form against France, will Maro Itoje deliver one of the great performances of his career? And can Tom Curry cut out the penalties we saw against Fiji and match the threat at the breakdown supplied in spades by Pieter-Steph du Toit?

Really, England must deliver on all those fronts to have a chance of winning.

'The players will truly relish the challenge of knockout rugby'

England head coach, Steve Borthwick: “After an excellent few days preparation in Paris, we look forward to the challenge of playing the World Champions and number one ranked team in the world.

“Through this tournament the team has progressed, with the players repeatedly finding a way to win, sometimes in challenging circumstances. We will once again need to be at our very best this weekend as we face an excellent team in South Africa.

“There is no doubt the players will truly relish the challenge of knockout rugby under the lights in Paris. These players will, as they have done in every game of this tournament, give absolutely everything in the semi-final to get the result we want.

“I also know that our supporters will once again be there in their thousands, playing their part in backing the team with a full voice. To all those who have travelled and to all those lending their support and encouragement from home, I say ‘thank you’.”

Rassie's predictions

‘Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl, Mitchell, Farrell, Daly, Tuilagi, Marchant, May, Marcus Smith or Steward’

So said Rassie Erasmus during his mystic Meg moment earlier this week. He’s whiffed on a couple there but then again, maybe that’s what he wanted. Plant that seed of doubt in the week of the World CUp semi-final.

This guy really is living in my head rent free.

Readers react

Greenwood’s comment regarding the rain potentially being good for England, I disagree, more dropped balls means more scrums and I’m most nervous about how our scrum will cope vs SA. Alex

Martin a very odd call. Ribbans a better fit for this game. Is he being over looked as off to France? Mandy

Probably the best 23 for this game, good luck England! Matt

No Smith, Ludlam, Arundell? So we have nobody who has the pace of the Bok wingers and are opting to leave probably, after Earl, our most committed backrower. Jerry

POLL: Borthwick drops his vice-captain

Ellis Genge is the biggest name to miss out and Borhtwick is taking a risk. Removing him from the pitch for the majority of the 80 minutes will deny England his leadership in what will be a true cauldron in Paris on Saturday.

'Cole gets his chance to repair wounds of 2019'

Borthwick goes off piste..

George Martin and Joe Marler in. Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum out.

Borthwick’s comments on this are going to be fascinating. Neither Genge nor Chessum has shockers against Fiji, so this is purely tactical and my inclination would be that this is to combat the South African dynamism from the bench.

Elsewhere, Steward is confirmed as expected, with Danny Care, George Ford and Ollie Lawrence England’s back subs.

England XV to face South Africa

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 77 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 24 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 63 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 110 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 87 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 83 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 74 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 104 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 23 caps)

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps) 17. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 56 caps) 18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) 19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps) 20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps) 21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 94 caps) 22. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps) 23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

Bomb squad defusal

The power and dynamism of South Africa’s bench means they pose questions that other sides simply do not. The so-called ‘bomb squad’ of Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith helped the Springboks squeeze France in the second half and the same will be expected on Saturday.

For Steve Borthwick, this begs the question as to who he could turn to from the 55-minute mark on to combat this huge weapon for South Africa. Last weekend’s forward replacements were Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin and Billy Vunipola.

Should Borthwick name an unchanged XV, do you think this would be enough to defuse the ‘bomb squad’?

The ultimate macho flex

Rassie being Rassie

The mind games have started already. Rassie Erasmus is known the world over as rugby’s primary mind-game maestro and that reputation has hardly been defused this week.

In a press conference on Tuesday, he proceeded to speculate on what England’s entire starting XV might be before mentioning England’s supposed ‘beef’ with South Africa and calling Saturday’s opponents ‘a massive speed bump’.

The irony is perhaps lost on Rassie that cars always roll over speed bumps with little to no trouble. Or maybe, of course, it isn’t. See he’s even got me guessing.

Let us know your thoughts

This is England’s biggest game since the World Cup final in Yokohama four years ago. With that in mind, this is comfortably the biggest selection Steve Borthwick has to make as coach.

What would you do? Let us know in the comments below...

Tactical or injury?

That is the question lingering over the likely return of Freddie Steward at full-back after he was dropped for the quarter-final win over.

Marcus Smith came in on Sunday and did well in what was a hugely physical contest but has been ruled out this weekend after taking what defence coach Kevin SInfield described as a ‘battering’.

The question remains: would Steward still have come in should Smith have been fit for this Saturday?

It is not a question we are likely to get any clarity on from Steve Borthwick but Steward would surely have been in the reckoning either way, with the Springbok’s aerial attack in mind.

Read Gavin Mairs’ thoughts on the Steward/Smith conundrum HERE

The physicality of Fiji took its toll on Marcus Smith - PA Wire/David Davies

SA unchanged from France epic

Before we get our teeth stuck into England’s XV, we best have a quick look at the South Africa side they will face in Paris on Saturday night.

Steve Borthwick’s side will face the most experienced Springbok side ever fielded, with 895 caps spread across the starting XV that is the same as the one which beat France on Sunday.

Key for the defending champions has been the recoveries of both Pieter-Steph du Toit and Mbongeni Mbonambi, who both were minor doubts for the semi-final owing to head injuries.

South Africa team

Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux

How do England avoid 2019 horror show?

Two matches a week apart at the 2019 World Cup provided England with one of their highest highs and then lowest lows and, as they prepare for Saturday’s semi-final against South Africa, they can extract “learnings” from both.

The semi-final victory over New Zealand four years ago has been widely acclaimed as one of, if not the, best performance in England’s history. They utterly dominated a favoured All Black team and won far more comfortably than the 19-7 scoreline suggests.

They then turned up for the final against South Africa riding a wave of confidence but were blown away, particularly in the scrum, in a 32-12 defeat that similarly flattered the losers.

With up to 13 of the squad from those matches likely to be involved on Saturday, there is real relevance to what happened in both games, and why.

England are in a somewhat different position this time around. Four years ago they had impressively swept aside Australia in the quarter-final and had a settled, hugely confident team heading into the semis.

From the moment the England players approached the haka in a semi-circle, with captain Owen Farrell famously smirking as he watched the dance, they sent a clear message that they were not buying into the idea of the All Blacks aura and they backed it up with a performance of relentless power and accuracy.

The challenge then became how to prepare during the week to enable them to reproduce that intensity a week later. “We’ve seen in previous World Cups that teams sometimes play their final in semi-finals and don’t always turn up for a final so it will be interesting to see how England are next week,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said after the game.

Sure enough, in total contrast to the preceding week, it was England being hammered backwards from the start, and they were never able to get any kind of toe hold in the game.

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said that how players who were involved draw from the peak and trough of 2019 would depend on their personalities. But there is already a clear narrative emerging from the England camp to praise the Springboks to the skies.

Sinfield said England were “in awe” of their physicality. “We think they are a nation that play the best rugby and play some great rugby,” he said. “They know what they are about and they don’t shy away from it.”

Scrum-half Danny Care continued the theme when he said: “I’ve got so much respect for them as a team, the way they play the game is incredible, some of their players are unbelievable, and they’ve got the pedigree and they know how to win World Cups.”

Steve Borthwick’s biggest decision is likely to be whether to recall Freddie Steward at full-back to deal with a South African aerial attack that caused France so many problems.

Steward was replaced for the Fiji quarter-final by Marcus Smith but a return for a man noted for his security under the high ball appears likely, as revealed by Telegraph Sport.