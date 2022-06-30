Owen Farrell axed as England captain with Danny Care returning to team against Australia - latest updates

Owen Farrell stripped of England captaincy as Danny Care returns to team against Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Courtney Lawes leads England against Australia in first Test in Perth

Owen Farrell starts at inside centre alongside Marcus Smith

Danny Care returns to scrum-half jersey; Billy Vunipola at No 8 and Joe Cokanasiga on the wing

Uncapped trio of Jack van Poortvliet, Guy Porter and Henry Arundell on bench

Eddie Jones has turned to Courtney Lawes to lead England for their first Test against Australia ahead of Owen Farrell with veterans Danny Care and Billy Vunipola also returning to the team.

Farrell has been Jones’ first-choice captain since 2018 but has lost the role to Northampton flanker Lawes.

Jones has selected three uncapped players in scrum-half Jack Van Poortvliet, centre Guy Porter and London Irish apprentice Henry Arundell on the bench. Flanker Sam Underhill and scrum-half Harry Randall do not make the match-day squad.

Yet, if the return of 35-year-old scrum half Care - who makes his first Test start in five years - and No 8 Vunipola - who has been in exile for more than a year - represents a return of the old guard, there is a passing of the leadership torch from Farrell to Lawes. Since succeeding Dylan Hartley, Farrell has been England captain for the last four years.

Lawes stood in for him in the autumn and then in the Six Nations when Farrell was absent with ankle injuries and has now kept the role permanently. This will be Farrell’s first England appearance since he first injured his ankle against Australia last November and he starts at inside centre with Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant in the midfield. The back three is composed of Freddie Steward along with wings Jack Nowell and Joe Cokanasiga.

Lawes lines up with Tom Curry and Vunipola in the back row with Maro Itoje partnering Jonny Hill, who plays his first Test of the year, in the second row. Up front, Will Stuart starts at tighthead in the absence of Kyle Sinckler.

“We have had very strong preparation for this game,” Jones said. “We did some good recovery work in Fremantle and quality training in Perth. The squad has come together well since we met up last week.

Story continues

“Picking the 23 out of this group of 36 was difficult. We feel we have a well-balanced team which is ready for this improving Australia team. We’ll take it to them from the start.”

Meanwhile, Bristol’s uncapped loose forward Sam Jeffries has been called up to replace second row Charlie Ewels who was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury.

08:24 AM

A reminder of how the Wallabies line up

Australia starting XV: T Banks; A Kellaway, L Ikitau, S Kerevi, M Koroibete; Q Cooper, N White; A Bell, D Porecki, A Alaalatoa, D Swain, C Neville, R Leota, M Hooper (c), R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, S Sio, J Slipper, M Philip, J Gordon, N Lolesio, J Petaia.

08:18 AM

Thoughts?

Let us know in the comments!

08:15 AM

Breaking!

Courtney Lawes will captain England against Australia on Saturday - but Owen Farrell does start!

Farrell is at inside centre outside Marcus Smith at fly-half. Elsewhere, Danny Care returns to the No 9 jersey alongside Billy Vunipola while Joe Cokanasiga starts on the wing.

The uncapped trio of scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, centre Guy Porter and wing Henry Arundell are all on the bench.

Fun - for the first time in a while - isn't it?

England starting XV: F Steward (Leicester, 10 caps); J Nowell (Exeter, 39 caps), J Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps), O Farrell,(Saracens, 94 caps), J Cokanasiga (Bath, 11 caps); M Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps), D Care (Harlequins, 84 caps); E Genge (Leicester, 36 caps), J George (Saracens, 66 caps), W Stuart (Bath, 20 caps), M Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps), J Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), C Lawes (C) (Northampton, 93 caps), T Curry (Sale, 40 caps), B Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps),

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, 34 caps), M Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps), J Heyes (Leicester, 2 caps), O Chessum (Leicester, 2 caps), L Ludlam (Northampton, 11 caps), J van Poortvliet (Leicester, uncapped), G Porter (Leicester, uncapped), H Arundell (London Irish, uncapped).

07:56 AM

England training pictures from Perth

The squad practice a scrum during an England rugby squad training session at the Hale School on June 28, 2022 in Perth, Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Marcus Smith kicks the ball during an England rugby squad training session at the Hale School on June 28, 2022 in Perth, Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Owen Farrell kicks the ball during an England rugby squad training session at the Hale School on June 28, 2022 in Perth, Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Jamie George (L) and Jack Nowell play lawn bowls at the Perth and Tattersalls bowling club following the England team training session in Perth, Australia, 28 June 2022 - SHUTTERSTOCK

07:52 AM

And here's the RFU statement

Charlie Ewels suffered a knee injury in training on Wednesday 29 June which has ruled him out of England’s tour of Australia. He will return home for further assessment. Sam Jeffries has been called up to the squad and will travel to Perth ahead of England’s first Test against Australia on Saturday 2 July (11am BST KO).

Jeffries in action for his club, Bristol - GETTY IMAGES

07:45 AM

Breaking news from Down Under!

Daniel Schofield reports from Perth that Bath lock Charlie Ewels has been ruled out of the tour, with Bristol's Sam Jeffries called up in his place.

07:24 AM

A reminder of England's touring squad

06:53 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of this morning's England team announcement, as Eddie Jones names his side to face Australia in the first Test in Perth on Saturday.

Jones' counterpart with the Wallabies, Dave Rennie, has called upon a mixture of muscle and experience to take on England after handing 29-year-old hooker Dave Porecki and 33-year-old Cadeyrn Neville their debuts (as Daniel Schofield writes from Down Under).

Rennie has included 12 players from the Brumbies franchise that used the set piece so effectively in Super Rugby this year, which appears to provide a template for how the Wallabies plan to take on England.

Prop Taniela Tupou is ruled out but Rennie hopes he will return for the remainder of the three-Test series while playmaker James O’Connor is dropped from the squad. The Japan-based trio of Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete all start in a dangerous back division.

Yet it is clear that Rennie views the decisive battle as being up front, hence the selection of such a Brumbies heavy contingent in his pack, and says dominance in the set piece is the key to downing England.

“We still want to play, but there’s no doubt that’ll be a big focus for them – they’ve got a very big pack,” Rennie said. “They have a fair bit of experience, assuming they name who we expect them to name. The line-out, maul, scrum are big aspects of their game. They’ll want to scrum for penalties, to get territory and put us in the corner, or kick for the posts. It’s an area that we feel that if we can overshadow them it’s an opportunity to get our game going and put a bit of heat on in the right areas of the field."

At 33 years and 235 days old, Neville will become the third oldest Wallabies debutant since the Second World War. At a shade over 19 stone, he has been a key cog in the Brumbies maul and finally makes his debut nearly ten years after being first selected in an Australia squad, alongside Michael Hooper who will be leading his country for the 66th time.

Porecki has also taken the road less travelled to international rugby having signed as injury cover for Saracens seven years ago, he subsequently moved to London Irish for four seasons before moving back to the Waratahs.

Rennie says he had no qualms about giving either player their bow despite their age. “They have taken a long route to get to a Wallaby jersey, they have got a genuine hunger and a thirst,” Rennie said.

Australia starting XV: T Banks; A Kellaway, L Ikitau, S Kerevi, M Koroibete; Q Cooper, N White; A Bell, D Porecki, A Alaalatoa, D Swain, C Neville, R Leota, M Hooper (c), R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, S Sio, J Slipper, M Philip, J Gordon, N Lolesio, J Petaia.