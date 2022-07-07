England team announcement: Uncapped pair Tommy Freeman and Guy Porter in starting XV for second Test

England team announcement: Live news as Eddie Jones picks XV for second Test in Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Debuts for uncapped pair Freeman and Porter

Van Poortvliet starts at scrum-half

Jones keeps faith with Smith-Farrell axis

How Freeman can be England's Tuilagi alternative

07:28 AM

Some required Tommy Freeman reading

From our very own Charlie Morgan just last month - on how the Northampton man can be England's Manu Tuilagi alternative.

07:23 AM

What those back line changes mean

Joe Marchant and Joe Cokanasiga have been dropped from the matchday squad while veteran scrum-half Danny Care has been demoted to the bench.

Teenage speedster Henry Arundell will again be asked to change the game as a replacement.

07:21 AM

Reaction from the England head coach

“We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team. There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take. “We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane. “This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance.”

07:15 AM

Breaking: Debuts for uncapped pair Freeman and Porter

Eddie Jones has kept faith in the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell midfield combination but there are three changes in the backline around them - Jack van Poortvliet makes his first start after scoring off the bench last weekend, while there are debuts for Tommy Freeman at left wing and centre Guy Porter.

07:06 AM

Ten minutes or so until the England team announcement

We will update you as soon as the squad is named and then have plenty of reaction to Eddie Jones' selection.

But in the meantime, have a look at our rugby writers' picks for the Brisbane Test.

06:50 AM

Australia team news

From our man Daniel Schofield in Brisbane:

Australia have called upon 21-stone tighthead prop Taniela Tupou for the second Test against England and the “Tongan Thor” has vowed to smash Ellis Genge in Brisbane. Tupou is one of seven changes that Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has made from the squad that won 30-28 in the first Test in Perth. Matt Philip replaces the suspended Darcy Swain in the second row while in the back division full-back Jordan Petaia, wing Tom Wright and outside centre Hunter Paisami all come in. Noah Lolesio is retained at fly-half having come in for Quade Cooper, who suffered a calf strain during the warm-up at the Optus Stadium. The most eye-catching selection is that of Tupou, who missed the first Test with a calf injury. His partner also gave birth to his first son, Nela, last Friday and Rennie believes he can have an instant impact both in the loose and the tight. “He can certainly carry, he's got good footwork and he's amazingly explosive for a big man,” Rennie said. He can certainly hike. The scrum is the big thing. He's very, very powerful. We're excited to have him back.”

06:40 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of this morning's England team announcement for the second Test against Australia in Brisbane, with Eddie Jones to reveal his squad at 7.15am BST.

Flanker Sam Underhill, who is poised to replace Tom Curry in the England back row, believes the battle of the breakdown will be pivotal to levelling the series.

Wallabies openside Michael Hooper was the dominant figure in the hosts' 30-28 victory in the first Test, ruling the contest on the ground including one game-changing turnover.

Underhill insists dominating the breakdown will be key to ending England's four-match losing run.

"We controlled areas of the game pretty well for a decent chunk of the game but ultimately penalties and discipline cost us," Underhill said. "Whether the breakdown was more competitive than we thought it would be or not, we didn't adapt to the interpretation at the breakdown.

"You can't have an attack without a functioning attacking breakdown and vice versa - you can't defend indefinitely, so the breakdown is a pretty good area to target if you want to stifle an attack.

"It is always a massive area of contention, especially in Test rugby against southern hemisphere sides and especially Australia who go pretty hard at it. If you get the breakdown right everything else becomes easier.

"Hooper is obviously a big breakdown threat. It's not a case of man-marking him but as a team you are acutely aware that if he's around the breakdown it's highly likely he'll be competing. You have to shift him early because he's good over the ball."

Curry was ruled out of the tour after suffering a concussion in the first Test, his third head knock in the past six months. Underhill was sidelined for more than two months after suffering back-to-back concussions either side of Christmas. His empathy for his fellow 'Kamikaze Kid' is mixed with concern over the growing size of the collisions.

"At Test level Tom is a machine and I'm gutted for him that his tour is over early," Underhill said. "Rugby is a more physical game than it has ever been. There are big athletes who move very well and at Test level you don't have a lot of time to react. The collisions are quicker."