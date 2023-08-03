Marcus Smith handed boost as England will take three fly-halves to World Cup

Marcus Smith's defence unlocking skills will be crucial at the World Cup, says Steve Borthwick - Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

England head coach Steve Borthwick believes Marcus Smith’s ability to unlock defences will be crucial at the World Cup after confirming he intends to take three fly-halves to the tournament.

As Telegraph Sport first reported, Smith will start England’s first warm-up match against Wales on Saturday with Danny Care and Alex Dombrandt reprising the Harlequins 8-9-10 axis at the Principality Stadium. With the game acting as a final audition for a place in Borthwick’s 33-man squad which he will announce on Monday, Tom Pearson makes his debut at openside flanker while there are a further pair of uncapped players on the bench in hooker Theo Dan and No 8 Tom Willis.

Yet while there would appear to be several selection shootouts in a highly experimental squad captained by Ellis Genge at the Principality Stadium, Borthwick all but confirmed that Smith will be heading to France to add a point of difference at stand-off alongside captain Owen Farrell and Sale’s George Ford.

“I rate Marcus exceptionally highly,” Borthwick said. “He has an incredible skill set and an ability to find space. I think he recognises when there are defenders that he can pick off. He can either pull them out of the line and put other people through space or find space himself. “I think he’s worked really hard with Richard Wigglesworth on the way we want to attack and the kicking strategy and he’s really developed his defence with Kevin Sinfield. I’ve been hugely impressed with Marcus throughout this camp but also in all my interactions with him.

“Right now I have got a pretty clear framework [on fly-halves]. In those key positions you need to have depth, three players who can play that position. With the number of cards that are issued, HIAs, then for those specialist positions you need to have depth, if someone does take a head knock you are looking at 12 days potentially and could miss two Test matches. You need to be protected and have the right amount of depth in those specialist positions which means positional flexibility is really important in your 33.”

Smith’s last start for England came in the dispiriting 53-10 defeat by France at Twickenham and was an unused replacement for the following Six Nations match against Ireland. The return to fitness and form by Ford would appear to have further diminished Smith’s chances of playing a leading role at the World Cup, but the 24-year-old insists he is happy with where he stands in England’s pecking order.

“Steve has been very clear with me,” Smith said. “We have been in constant conversation, not just Steve but Wiggy and the other coaches too. It has been a very open forum which I have really enjoyed, knowing the pecking order, knowing where we all stand. It drives us all to compete and challenge each other on the training field, but it is also very collaborative when we are in the meeting rooms and trying to analyse training. We are very open with our thoughts and are always sharing ideas.”

Danny Care and Marcus Smith will be start together for England for the first time since the second Test against Australia last summer. Steve Borthwick hints that their cohesion could come in handy because these matches are rarely free-flowing.

“What I’d like them to bring is their leadership and their skill-sets. They’re fantastic players. They’re experienced with playing together. They’ve played big games together. I’m looking forward to them bring that experience on Saturday night.”

Steve Borthwick on his uncapped trio

Asked about Tom Pearson, Borthwick says he is “excited” to watch the back-rower in action and name-checks both Theo Dan and Tom Willis, the other potential debutants, as two individuals to have come in and impressed.

Romanian parents, a set-piece grounding in the National Leagues, serious dynamism around the park. He’s an exciting, intriguing talent who deserves this shot.

Theo Dan

12:00 PM BST

England team to face Wales

Well, there are some talking points.

Ellis Genge captains the side in the absence of both Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes

Tom Pearson wins a Test debut at openside flanker

Theo Dan and Tom Willis poised to do the same from the bench

As reported by my colleague Gavin Mairs, Marcus Smith starts at fly-half

Alex Dombrandt and Danny Care join him in a Harlequins 8-9-10

George Martin and David Ribbans start at lock

Centre partnership of Guy Porter and Joe Marchant

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)

14. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 18 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 15 caps)

12. Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps)

11. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps)

9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 87 caps)

1. Ellis Genge © (Bristol Bears, 48 caps)

2. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps)

4. David Ribbans (Toulon, 5 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

7. Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 14 caps)

Replacements

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, uncapped)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)

19. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

20. Tom Willis (Saracens, uncapped)

21. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)

22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps)

23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 56 caps)

Rewind to 2019

This was the team that Eddie Jones selected for England’s first warm-up game of the 2019. Wales were the opponents again, although the game was at Twickenham. Willi Heinz was vice-captain on Test debut, if I remember correctly.

1 Ellis Genge

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie

3 Dan Cole

4 Joe Launchbury

5 Charlie Ewels

6 Lewis Ludlam

7 Tom Curry

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Willi Heinz

10 George Ford (captain)

11 Anthony Watson

12 Piers Francis

13 Jonathan Joseph

14 Joe Cokanasiga

15 Elliot Daly



16 Jack Singleton

17 Joe Marler

18 Harry Williams

19 George Kruis

20 Courtney Lawes

21 Ben Youngs

22 Joe Marchant

23 Manu Tuilagi

For what it’s worth, I would expect a slightly less strong line-up for England this weekend.

Smith to be given chance to reclaim place for World Cup

Today Steve Borthwick names his final England team before the Rugby World Cup squad is announced on Monday.

The England head coach must make the call to either experiment or build cohesion against Wales with France fast approaching.

With that in mind, Telegraph Sport reported last night that Marcus Smith is expected to be handed the first opportunity to demonstrate why he is worth his place in England’s World Cup squad by returning to the starting XV in Cardiff.

Smith, who last started for England in the 53-10 defeat by France in March, is set to resume his half-back partnership with Harlequins team-mate Danny Care, with Ellis Genge likely to captain the side in Owen Farrell’s absence.

The 24-year-old Smith will look to make amends against Warren Gatland’s side at the Principality Stadium and a commanding performance will cement his place as one of three fly-halves, along with Farrell and George Ford.

Smith, who was earmarked by former England head coach Eddie Jones as the side’s future playmaker, appeared to have fallen behind Farrell and Ford in the fly-half pecking order.

But he is understood to have trained impressively during the summer training camps and is seen as a player who can still have an influential role in the World Cup campaign by bringing a point of difference to the side’s attack.

Given that Farrell and Ford both started the Premiership final at the end of May, there is also logic in giving Smith a start in what is the first of four World Cup warm-up matches before the opening game of the tournament against Argentina on September 9.

Jones took only two fly-halves to the World Cup in Japan four years ago, and Smith’s selection would likely involve a player missing out either in the back row or back three, but the rationale is that his X-factor and learning experience for future campaigns justify the selection.

