England in talks to organise transport for supporters amid security concerns ahead of Italy clash in Naples

England are in talks to organise transport for supporters in Naples amid security concerns around the upcoming away fixture with Italy.

Free coaches are already available to travel to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, home to Serie A leaders Napoli, with talks ongoing about transit leaving the ground.

Those among the 2,532 travelling supporters without access to the coaches have been urged by the Football Association (FA) to seek private transport and avoid using public services.

Threats of violence have already seen a friendly football match between both national team’s supporters has been called off.

“We are coming for you,” an anonymous email sent by a supposed group of 60 ultras read, before adding: “you advertise this game for us to see where you’ll be… Stupid man you are. We will be there.”

The email is being taken seriously after the governing body’s head of security Steve Lewis liaised with UK police and his counterpart at the Italian FA.

The match could be uncomfortable for those in attendance at the fourth-biggest stadium in Italy’s third-largest city.

Supporters also face waits of over four hours upon their arrival at the 55,000-seater stadium which has seen the capacity reduced to 48,467 for Thursday’s match.

Security concerns are heightened after street clashes between banned Eintracht Frankfurt away supporters and Napoli’s home support ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 match.

Eight arrests were made after a police car was set on fire by smoke bombs and flares as hundreds fought in the street.

Historically, people in Naples pay little attention to national team fixtures and many of the most hardcore Napoli ultras are not expected to attend the match. However, the concern is around non-match going hooligans who will use the match as an opportunity to seek out trouble.