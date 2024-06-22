England in T20 World Cup Super 8s - schedule & how to follow

England are third in their T20 World Cup Super 8s group after a narrow seven-run defeat by South Africa in St Lucia and West Indies' brilliant win over USA later on Friday evening.

The margin of victory was such that the Windies move ahead of England on net run-rate.

West Indies' net run-rate is also superior to Group 2 leaders South Africa, who they face on Sunday night (Monday, 01:30 BST) in the last round of Super 8s fixtures.

That could prove crucial as should the Windies win that and England beat USA on Sunday (15:30 BST), the top three sides will be level on four points.

In that scenario, net run-rate will determine the two to progress to the last four.

USA can still make the semi-finals but would need a comprehensive win over England and for South Africa to beat West Indies.

When is England's final Super 8s game?

Sunday, 23 June (15:30 BST): England v United States in Barbados

How does T20 Super 8s format work?

The Super 8s bring together the top two sides from each of the four initial groups.

They are split into two new groups of four - with the placement of each side determined by seedings done by the International Cricket Council (ICC) before the tournament began.

It means England, who were given the seeding B1, are in Group Two alongside co-hosts West Indies (C1), South Africa (D1) and the United States, who are seeding A2 after they progressed from Group A rather than Pakistan.

In the Super 8s, each side plays the three teams in their group, with each win worth two points.

The top two sides in each group progress to the semi-finals - which take place on 26 June - with the winners of each pool playing the second-placed side from the other.

The final takes place on 29 June in Barbados.

How can I follow on the BBC?

Whether it is pre-match, in-game or post-match, the BBC has you covered.

There will be ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra on every game in the Super 8s.

That commentary, plus live text updates and in-play video clips, will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Before and after every England game there will be a Test Match Special podcast available on BBC Sounds.

You will also be able to follow regular coverage on the BBC Cricket Instagram and WhatsApp accounts.

