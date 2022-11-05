England into T20 World Cup semi-finals after nerve-wracking last-over victory against Sri Lanka – latest reaction

Ben Stokes celebrates with Chris Woakes after England's nerve-wracking victory - Jason McCawley-ICC/Getty Images

Ten days after defeat to Ireland imperilled England’s World Cup campaign, Jos Buttler's men are into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup – and have knocked Australia out of their own tournament to boot.

11:44 AM

The England captain Jos Buttler speaks



I’m not a great watcher so I didn’t enjoy that much! But we knew we had to find a way to win the game and thankfully we did. [Ben Stokes] is made for this kind of situation. While he’s at the crease that gives you a sense of calm. We’re getting to the stage of a competition where you’ll just see him grow and grow. They got off to a really good start and we were a little bit worried because we knew the pitch would slow up a bit. I thought it was a fantastic first over from Adil Rashid at the back end of the Powerplay to change the momentum. A lot of people look at the end column: he hasn’t picked up the wickets he usually does but he hasn’t had much luck. He’s still bowling well. [Sam Curran] is another one who keeps growing and growing. He’s a fierce competitor who wants to be involved in the tough moments. He’s got real method and a lot of different options which makes him hard to line up. [Alex Hales] played beautifully again tonight, he’s so tough to bowl to. We’re just excited for the semi-final – we’re looking forward to whoever we play at one of the best stadiums in the world.



11:40 AM

The Sri Lanka captain Dusan Shanaka speaks



It was an amazing effort from us towards the end, but we could have done better with the bat. In the tournament we’ve played good cricket in patches. We had a few injuries which cost us. When we go home we have to polish up a few areas. [Wanindu Hasaranga] has been outstanding throughout.

11:37 AM

Alex Hales’s verdict

It was a little bit nervy, as it would be in such a big game. We’re pleased to get the job done. You could tell from the first innings that it was a lot easier to bat in the Powerplay – it often is on a used pitch – so my gameplan was to try and get ahead of the game and be really positive against the seamers. Batting was quite tricky in Perth and Melbourne so I tried not to beat myself up for having a slow start to the tournament, and in the last two games it’s been a bit easier to cash in. Hopefully I can take that form into the semi-finals. It’ll be an epic game if we get the chance to play India. Since 2015 we’ve always risen to the big occasion and I think that’s the sign of a good team. I thought Rash bowled exceptionally well, Sam Curran was outstanding. We owe a lot to the bowlers tonight. It would be an absolute dream [to win the World Cup]. The chance to put on an England shirt again in a country I love is very special, and that would be the icing on the cake.

11:30 AM

The player of the match is Adil Rashid, who stalled Sri Lanka with a majestic and vital spell of 4-0-16-1

I thought Sri Lanka bowled exceptionally well and created pressure, but Stokesy was magnificent and we got over the line. It was nice for me to bowl a few dots and create chances, but I thought it was a great team effort. They got off to a flyer but that’s allowed to happen and I thought we bowled exceptionally well as a team. It’s nice to bowl when there’s a bit of assistance – you don’t get that at certain groups in Australia. I’ve actually felt quite good, but sometimes you bowl and don’t take wickets. The main thing is that we win.

11:26 AM

ENGLAND WIN BY FOUR WICKETS

That was a lot hairier than we thought it would be when England raced to 70/0 in the Powerplay. Sri Lanka's spinners applied an uncomfortable amount of pressure, but Ben Stokes anchored England with a nerveless unbeaten 42 from 36 balls. The man's an animal. If this was a dead rubber, he'd probably have been out first ball.

The result means Australia are out of their World Cup at the group stage, just like in 1992, and England will play in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday. Their likeliest opponents are India, though they could theoretically play any of South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Zimbabwe.

Job done, bit nervy once Halesy got out but World Cup Semi final spot booked! Probably India Vs England. Winner of that SF will go on & win World Cup in my opinion because both teams have the most match winners — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 5, 2022

11:23 AM

ENGLAND ARE IN THE SEMI-FINALS!

OVER 19.4: ENG 144/6 (Stokes 40 Woakes 4) Chris Woakes cuts Kumara for four to win the match with two balls to spare!

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes celebrate England's victory - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

11:21 AM

OVER 19.3: ENG 140/6 (target 142; Stokes 40, Woakes 0)

A dot ball! Woakes misses a pull and the ball bounces through to the keeper.

11:21 AM

OVER 19.2: ENG 140/6 (target 142; Stokes 40, Woakes 0)

Stokes uppercuts a single to third man, so Woakes is on strike with two needed to win.

11:20 AM

OVER 19.1: ENG 139/6 (target 142; Stokes 39, Woakes 0)

It's Kumara to bowl the final over. Stokes toe-ends the first ball through extra cover for a couple more. Drip, drip, drip. Three to win.

11:19 AM

OVER 19: ENG 137/6 (target 142; Stokes 37 Woakes 0)

A dot ball, and then Stokes works a single to keep the strike. England need five from the last over to reach the semi-finals. And yes, there will be a Super Over if the match is tied.

11:17 AM

OVER 18.4: ENG 136/6 (target 142; Stokes 36, Woakes 0)

Two more to Stokes, placed carefully down the ground. He is playing with such a cool head.

11:17 AM

OVER 18.3: ENG 134/6 (target 142; Stokes 34, Woakes 0)

A wide! A glorious off-side wide! England need 8 from 9 balls.

11:16 AM

OVER 18.3: ENG 133/6 (target 142; Stokes 36, Woakes 0)

Stokes whips a full toss to long on for two. Nine from nine needed.

11:15 AM

OVER 18.2: ENG 131/6 (target 142; Stokes 34, Woakes 0)

A single and a very tight leg bye from Rajitha’s first two balls. England need 11 from 10.

11:13 AM

OVER 18: ENG 129/6 (Stokes 33 Woakes 0)

That was the last ball of the over. How has it come to this? England were 70/0 after six overs!

11:12 AM

WICKET! Curran c Rajitha b Kumara 6

Another twist in this dramatic game! After England take just two from Kumara's first five deliveries, Curran hooks a bouncer to fine leg, where Rajitha takes a very good low catch. England need 13 from 12 balls. FOW: 129/6

11:06 AM

OVER 17: ENG 127/5 (target 142; Stokes 32, Curran 5)

The dangerous Theekshana returns to bowl his final over. Shanaka brings in a slip and then moves long-on up to tempt the batters. They’re not interested. A series of low-risk shots bring five runs, with a wide making it six from the over. This is level-headed stuff from Stokes and Curran.

11:02 AM

OVER 16: ENG 121/5 (target 142; Stokes 29, Curran 3)

With spin such a threat, and two left-handers at the crease, Sri Lanka turn to the occasional offie Charith Asalanka for the first time in the tournament. Stokes smashes his first ball for four, though it wasn’t far away from extra cover and went at catchable height.

Four singles bring the target down to 21 from 24 balls.

Glad net run rate has nothing to do with it. Thank you Afganistan & Rashid Khan — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 5, 2022

10:59 AM

OVER 15: ENG 113/5 (target 142; Stokes 25, Curran 1)

Dhananjaya finishes a fine spell with figures of 4-0-24-2. Since the Powerplay, England have scored 43/5 in nine overs. What Sri Lanka would give now for a fourth spinner. As it is, they have one over remaining from Theekshana.

10:55 AM

WICKET! ENG 111/5 (Ali c Shanaka b Dhanajaya 1)

The shock is on! Moeen Ali falls tamely, waving Dhananjaya straight to extra cover.

England still need 31, and don't forget Dawid Malan is injured. He will bat in an emergency, but he probably won't be able to run. FOW: 111/5

Sri Lanka celebrate the wicket of Moeen Ali - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

10:54 AM

OVER 14: ENG 110/4 (target 142; Stokes 23 Ali 1)

Stokes looks very calm and has moved smoothly to 23 from 18 balls despite hitting only one boundary. While he's at the crease, England will feel comfortable. But if he goes soon, all bets are off.

10:49 AM

WICKET! Livingstone c de Silva b Kumara 4

Oh dear, I spoke too soon. Livingstone smears Kumara miles in the air, a needless shot in truth, and Dhanajaya de Silva takes a good catch at long on. The camera cuts to the England dugout, where Jos Buttler is munching on his fingernails. FOW: 106/4

10:47 AM

OVER 13: ENG 106/3 (target 142; Stokes 20, Livingstone 4)

Stokes lofts Dhananjaya to wide long off for three, and a single off the other five deliveries make it a good over for England. It looks like they are through that bit of turbulence they experienced after the Powerplay. And Stokes looks a decent option at No3 if Dawid Malan is ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

10:44 AM

OVER 12: ENG 98/3 (target 142; Stokes 15, Livingstone 1)

England play it safe during Hasaranga’s final over, collecting five low-risk runs. Hasaranga, the tournament’s leading wickettaker, finishes with 4-0-23-2. England need 44 from 48 balls.

10:40 AM

OVER 11: ENG 93/3 (target 142; Stokes 9, Livingstone 0)

That was the last ball of the over.

10:40 AM

WICKET! Brook ct and b Dhananjaya 3

This is getting very interesting. Brook checks his stroke at Dhananjaya, who takes a terrific low catch in his follow through. England are three down, but it's effectively four because of Dawid Malan's injury. FOW: 93/3

10:36 AM

OVER 10: ENG 86/2 (target 142; Stokes 5 Brook 3)

Theekshana and Hasaranga have now bowled three overs apiece, which is good news for England. They need 56 from 60 balls.

10:31 AM

WICKET! Hales ct and b Hasaranga 47

What a strange dismissal. Hales tries to slog-sweep Hasaranga and toe-ends it straight back to the bowler, who takes the easiest catch of his life. That's end of a terrific innings, 47 from 30 balls. England need to be careful here. FOW: 82/2

10:29 AM

OVER 9: ENG 82/1 (target 142; Hales 47 Stokes 4)

Sri Lanka’s third spinner, the offie Dhananjaya de Silva, replaces Theekshana. England settle for careful milking: two singles and two twos. That’ll do.

10:27 AM

OVER 8: ENG 76/1 (target 142; Hales 44 Stokes 1)

With Dawid Malan injured, Ben Stokes is promoted to No3. It’s a really good over from Hasaranga, just two runs and the wicket. Hales survives an LBW appeal from a googly that would have missed leg stump.

Though England are in control, it’s worth remembering that Sri Lanka were 71/1 at this stage of their innings.

10:24 AM

WICKET! Buttler c Karunaratne b Hasaranga 28

Jos Buttler falls to a terrific catch. He smashed a googly from Hasaranga towards deep midwicket, where Chamika Karunaratne charged round the boundary and swooped to take a beautiful two-handed catch. FOW: 75/1

Buttler is GONE! 😳❌



A 𝙎𝙋𝙇𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙄𝘿 diving catch from Chamika! 🤲 pic.twitter.com/fhWzWwJTXx — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 5, 2022

10:22 AM

OVER 7: ENG 74/0 (target 142; Buttler 28 Hales 43)

Theekshana returns and is played watchfully by Hales and Buttler. Four from the over. England need 68 from 78 balls.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 making statements here .. gonna take a special effort to beat them. #T20WorldCup2022 #sscricket — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 5, 2022

10:19 AM

OVER 6: ENG 70/0 (target 142; Buttler 25 Hales 42)

We thought England would go hard in the Powerplay; we had no idea. Hales pulls Rajitha over midwicket for six more and then crashes a slower ball over mid-on to move to 34 from just 16 balls.

Make that 38 from 17 after he clips a slower ball to cow corner. This is savage.

The keeper Mendis appeals for caught behind when Hales is beaten by a wide yorker – and Dusan Shanaka reluctantly goes for the review. Hales’s bat scraped the ground at the same time the ball passed the bat, so there was a spike on Ultra-Edge that could conceivably have been an edge.

The third umpire decides, rightly I would say, that there is no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision. My instinct is that Hales didn't edge it.

Hales adds a bit of salt to the wound by launching the last ball over mid-off for four more. Twenty from a very eventful over.

Alex Hales blazes another boundary - Dan Himbrechts/Shutterstock

10:11 AM

OVER 5: ENG 50/0 (target 142; Buttler 25 Hales 22)

The legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga replaces Theekshana. Sri Lanka need a wicket quicksmart, because England are in complete control. Buttler rocks back to cut Hasaranga to the cover boundary - and then wallops the next delivery over long on for six. He is just brilliant.

10:08 AM

OVER 4: ENG 38/0 (target 142; Buttler 14 Hales 21)

The pacy Lahiru Kamara replaces Rajitha. Hales, who has again gone off like a pacemaker, hits consecutive boundaries down the ground and to fine leg. The second is off a no-ball, which means a free hit, though Hales can only slice it for a single.

Buttler gets a bit lucky when he lifts Kumara high over mid-on, with the ball landing just in front of Rajapaksa as he runs back towards the boundary. Rajapaksa might have been a bit slow to react there. An eventful over concludes with Buttler wearing a sharp delivery on the stomach.

In other news, England have confirmed that Dawid Malan has tweaked his groin, so he won’t bat at number three.

10:01 AM

OVER 3: ENG 24/0 (target 142; Buttler 11 Hales 12)

Sri Lanka need early wickets if they are to give England the heebie-jeebies, so Theekshana continues. Buttler misses a swipe at a ball that just bounces middle stump and is shelled by Mendis. Theekshana’s reaction suggested there might have been a nick, but again there was nothing on Ultra-Edge.

Buttler gets his first boundary with a wristy drive through mid-off, and the usual ones and twos make it another good over for England. Best of all, the dangerous Theekshana only has two overs left.

09:58 AM

OVER 2: ENG 15/0 (target 142; Buttler 2 Hales 12)

The seamer Kasun Rajitha shares the new ball. He once went for 75 in a T20 against Australia, but he’s had a decent tournament so far.

Pace on the ball is what England want, however, and Hales makes room to chip the first boundary of the innings over mid-off. Good shot. A flustered Rajitha sends a slower ball down the leg side, and then Hales thumps another boundary over extra cover. Twelve from the over.



09:53 AM

OVER 1: ENG 3/0 (target 142; Buttler 1 Hales 2)

No surprise that Sri Lanka are starting with the mystery offspinner Maheesh Theekshana. Buttler gets the first run with a work through midwicket, then Hales clips a full toss through square leg for two.

Hales is beaten by the last delivery, which skids on outside off stump. The reactions suggested a dropped catch but there was nothing on Ultra Edge or whatever they're using these days.

09:48 AM

Here come the players

Twenty overs, death or glory, semi-final or a flight home.

We certainly won the last 10 overs with the ball. SL struggled. England will try & whack this Powerplay & kill the game early, not allow SL to squeeze with their spinners. SL will be desperate for early wickets https://t.co/uJdlXlsiae — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 5, 2022

09:41 AM

Tim Wigmore's verdict

England did very well to pull Sri Lanka back: 52-1 off 5 overs, then 89-7 off the next 15 overs. How did they do it? Spin, led by Adil Rashid, was very effective; Sam Curran continued his fine tournament by conceding just 11 in two overs at the death, showing his full repertoire of tricks. After the early stages, England became better at making Sri Lanka hit to the longer boundary. The only question is whether spin have been used even more - 1-37 from 7 overs. Expect Sri Lanka to bowl more now, but England are solid favourites.



09:38 AM

OVER 20: SL 141/8

England need 142 to qualify for the semi-finals after a very good performance in the second half of the innings. Sri Lanka, who had started superbly, only managed 61/6 in the last ten overs.

It won't be a formality against Sri Lanka's spinners on this tired pitch, but England have given themselves a great chance of reaching the semi-finals.

09:36 AM

Wicket! Karunaratne c Hales b Wood 0

Wood strikes against with the last ball of the innings! Karunaratne sliced a big drive to third man, where Hales took a good running catch. That's outstanding from Mark Wood - his first over went for 17, but he returned at the death to take 3/9 in two overs. FOW: 141/8

09:35 AM

Wicket! Hasaranga run out 9

Hasaranga tries to steal a bye to the keeper and is run out. Buttler threw the ball to Wood, who collected it and stretched to break the stumps. This is very good from England. FOW: 141/7

Mark Wood runs out Wanindu Hasaranga - Rick Rycroft/AP

09:32 AM

Wicket! Rajapaksa c Curran b Wood 22

Another one for Mark Wood. Rajapaksa clunks a pull towards mid-on, where Sam Curran - who couldn't stay out of the game if he tried - takes an easy catch. Four balls to go. FOW: 140/6

09:29 AM

OVER 19: SL 136/5 (Rajapakse 18, Hasaranga 9)

Hasaranga walks across and inside-edges Curran between his legs for four. That was pretty fortunate, both the contact and where the ball went when he made it.

A pair of twos make it eight from the over, and Curran ends another extremely accomplished spell with figures of 4-0-27-1.

09:25 AM

OVER 18: SL 128/5 (Rajapakse 18, Hasaranga 1)

Sri Lanka have really struggled in the second half of the innings, scoring only 57 from the last 10 overs. England will want to go very hard in the Powerplay.



09:24 AM

Wicket! Shanaka c Buttler b Wood 3

Mark Wood returns, which is a slight gamble after his first over was belted for 17. A gamble worth taking: the captain Shanaka thin-edges a rapid delivery through to Buttler to end a laboured innings of 3 from 8 balls. FOW: 127/5

Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Dasun Shanaka - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

09:18 AM

OVER 17: SL 123/4 (Rajapakse 16, Shanaka 2)

Shanaka edges Curran just short of the keeper Buttler; then he's beaten by consecutive wide yorkers. A terrific over from Curran, who has become an eerily good death bowler.

09:14 AM

OVER 16: SL 120/4 (Rajapakse 15, Shanaka 1)

Adil Rashid completes a high-class spell with figures of 4-0-16-1. He didn't concede a single boundary.

Sri Lanka were 71/1 after eight overs, so in the last eight overs they have managed 49/3. It's been a good comeback from England.

What are we comfortable chasing here? 160/170? Will the ball skid on in the night more rather than turn? Interesting contest#EngVsSL — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 5, 2022

09:12 AM

Wicket! Nissanka c sub b Rashid 67

A long overdue wicket for Adil Rashid, his first of the tournament. Nissanka was done in the flight and chipped high towards long on, where the substitute Chris Jordan ran in and took a nonchalant catch.

That was a superb innings from Nissanka - 67 from 45 balls with five sixes. FOW: 118/4

𝗔 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗!! ⚡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Nissanka is GONE! pic.twitter.com/wN9PWb82tj — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 5, 2022

09:09 AM

OVER 14: SL 116/3 (Nissanka 66, Rajapakse 13)

This is a big blow for England - Dawid Malan has pulled a groin muscle and is leaving the field. That probably means he will only be able to bat in an emergency, and I doubt he'll be fit for the semi-final if England get there.

The empathic Stokes walks him off the field and then saves three runs with a lovely bit of fielding at deep midwicket.

There's nothing any of the fielders can do when Nissanka drives a slower ball from Woakes over extra cover for four. He is playing quite beautifully. Rajapakse completes a superb over for Sri Lanka - 12 from it - with a stylish uppercut over Buttler's head for four.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa uppercuts for four - Rick Rycroft/AP

09:05 AM

OVER 14: SL 104/3 (Nissanka 60, Rajapakse 7)

Rajakpakse is beaten, trying to slog-sweep Rashid over the short boundary. Rashid then almost slips a wrong'un through Nissanka.

A superb over, just four from it.

09:01 AM

OVER 13: SL 100/3 (Nissanka 56, Rajapakse 6)

Make that five sixes for Nissanka – he has just lifted a full ball from Stokes over the short boundary at deep midwicket. Ping! He tries a scoop next ball but can only toe-end it on the bounce to Buttler.

Rajapaksa turns a decent over into an excellent one by uppercutting his first boundary over short third man. England are becoming embroiled.

08:57 AM

OVER 12: SL 89/3 (Nissanka 50, Rajapakse 2)

This is an excellent spell for England. Livingstone concedes just five singles from his second over, which makes it 18/2 from the last four overs.

The last of those singles took Nissanka to a cracking 33-ball fifty, with four sixes, one four and plenty of aggressive running.

08:54 AM

OVER 11: SL 84/3 (Nissanka 47, Rajapakse 0)

Stokes's figures in this tournament: 10-0-50-5. Strike rate: 12. Economy rate: 5.00.

08:52 AM

Wicket! Asalanka c Malan b Stokes 8

Ben Stokes may be struggling with the bat but he has quietly had an excellent tournament with the ball and he's taken another important wicket here.

Asalanka splices a cut towards backward point, where Malan takes a simple catch. FOW: 84/3

08:49 AM

OVER 10: SL 80/2 (Nissanka 46, Asalanka 5)

Moeen completes a useful first over - five from it. England's seamers are going at around nine an over, the spinners at six.

08:47 AM

From Tim Wigmore in Sydney

Super atmosphere in Sydney - over 20,000 in the crowd, a significant majority supporting Sri Lanka. They’ve had plenty to cheer about so far - Sri Lanka won an important toss, on a wicket being used for the third time, ensuring that England have to chase, which they have only managed successfully three times out of 12 this year. Sri Lanka have hit five sixes in the first ten overs, targeting the shorter boundary: Pathum Nissanka took just two balls to hit the first, heaving Ben Stokes over the leg side, and Mark Wood was hit for two in his solitary over so far. A par score looks in the region of 165 on a good wicket; Sri Lanka are well on course for that.

08:44 AM

OVER 9.3: SL 75/2 (Nissanka 45, Asalanka 3)

Moeen Ali replaces Rashid, and Asalanka survives a run-out chance after a mid-wicket collision with Nissanka. Wood threw the ball from short fine leg to Moeen, whose underarm backhand missed the stumps.

Nissanka hurt himself while completing the run and is in need of treatment. That allows the umpires to take drinks.

Pathum Nissanka needed treatment on his ankle - Saeed Khan/AFP

08:40 AM

OVER 9: SL 75/2 (Nissanka 44, Asalanka 2)

The talented Charith Asalanka walks out to the sound of Lust for Life by Iggy Pop. Curran completes a good second over - four singles, one wicket.

08:37 AM

Wicket! de Silva c Stokes b Curran 9

Sam Curran gets his tenth wicket of the tournament! De Silva slammed him straight to cow corner, where Stokes took a well-judged catch just inside the boundary. FOW: 72/2

08:35 AM

OVER 8: SL 71/1 (Nissanka 42, de Silva 9)

Six from Rashid’s second over, none in boundaries. As well as the six-hitting, Sri Lanka’s aggressive running has been really impressive.

08:32 AM

OVER 7: SL 65/1 (Nissanka 41, de Silva 4)

Spin from both ends, with Liam Livingstone replacing Curran. His third ball turns past de Silva’s outside edge, and then Nissanaka gets lucky when a mishit slog-sweep bisects mid-off and mid-on. Practice makes perfect: he nails the stroke next ball and picks up his fourth six. This is not going to plan for England.

Pathum Nissanka hits out - Jason McCawley/ICC

08:29 AM

OVER 6: SL 54/1 (Nissanka 32, de Silva 2)

Adil Rashid comes into the attack. Spin is going to play a big part in this game, and Rashid starts with four consecutive dot balls to Nissanka. Just two runs from a good over.

08:26 AM

OVER 5: SL 51/1 (Nissanka 31, de Silva 1)

Sam Curran - whose variations should be effective on this pitch - is into the attack. Dhananjaya de Silva survives a run-out chance after taking a dodgy single to Moeen Ali in the covers, and then Nissanaka hits 10 off two balls!

He top-edged a pull over the keeper's head and then flicked Curran flat, hard and just over the head of the leaping Brook at deep square leg. Brook came in a couple of yards, which may have been decisive. Had he been on the boundary he would probably at least have stopped the six.

08:21 AM

OVER 4: SL 39/1 (Nissanka 19, de Silva 0)

That was the last ball of the over.

08:21 AM

Wicket! Mendis c Livingstone v Woakes 18

What a catch from Liam Livingstone! Kusal Mendis muscled a short ball from Woakes towards deep midwicket, where Livingstone charged round the boundary and slid forward to take a superb two-handed catch. England needed that. FOW: 39/1

08:16 AM

OVER 3: SL 32/0 (Nissanka 18, Mendis 13)

Enough of that 85mph nonsense: Mark Wood is coming into the attack. But Kusal Mendis uses the extra pace to lift his first ball miles over square leg for six!

This is a really good start for Sri Lanka. England have bowled a bit too straight, allowing those pick-up shots on the leg side. Mendis gets three more with a bunt over midwicket, and then Nissanka uppercuts over third man for six more. Seventeen from the over!

Mark Wood's first over disappeared for 17 - Saeed Khan/AFP

08:10 AM

OVER 2: SL 15/0 (Nissanka 11, Mendis 3)

Chris Woakes shares the new ball. It isn’t swinging, so England have already started to pull their length back. Sri Lanka have made a busy start, picking up plenty of ones and twos to go with that six from Nissanka.

08:06 AM

OVER 1: SL 9/0 (Nissanka 8, Mendis 1)

Hello! Ben Stokes's second ball of the innings is pulled round the corner for six by Pathum Nissanka. That part of the boundary is pretty short, barely 60 metres, and Nissanka just managed to clear it.

An erratic first over from Stokes includes a full toss that Kusal Mendis can only whip for a single.

Not going to be easy for England .. Chasing on a pitch used 3 times .. #ICCT20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 5, 2022

07:59 AM

The players line up for the anthems

It's a gorgeous evening in Sydney, with <Michael Fish> no chance of any rain. </Michael Fish>

England sing the national anthem - Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

07:45 AM

Live scoreboard

We'll have the score after every over on this page, but if you want to keep an eye on the full scorecard, this link is your friend.

07:37 AM

Team news

England are unchanged. Sri Lanka bring in Chamika Karunaratne for Pramod Madushan.

Sri Lanka Mendis (wk), Nissanka, de Silva, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Karunaratne, Shanaka (c), Hasaranga, Theekshana, Rajitha, Kumara.

England Buttler (c/wk), Hales, Malan, Stokes, Brook, Ali, Livingstone, Curran, Woakes, Wood, Rashid.



07:34 AM

Sri Lanka win the toss and bat first

That's a decent toss to win on a dry, used pitch. The Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka points out that the last seven games here have been won by the team batting first.

"We'd have looked to bat first too," says Jos Buttler. "Used wicket, so we're gonna have to play well."

Dasun Shanaka and Jos Buttler swap teamsheets - Jason McCawley/ICC

07:15 AM

Flying the flag

Two Sri Lanka fans arrive at the SCG for the match against England - Jason McCawley/ICC

07:10 AM

The conditions in Sydney

The match is being played on a used pitch, which increases the threat of Sri Lanka’s spinners, particularly Wanindu Hasaranga. The weather forecast is fine, so we should have a full game. Whoever wins the toss will surely bat first and try to put the squeeze on when they bowl.



06:57 AM

Good morning

And welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England v Sri Lanka in Sydney. Bin the calculator, close the spreadsheet – Afghanistan’s narrow defeat to Australia means that net run-rate won’t be a factor today. It’s beautifully simple, like in the old days. If England beat Sri Lanka they will reach the semi-finals; if they don’t, Australia will be through instead.

England are strong favourites, for reasons that would be intelligence-insulting to explain, but we should remember that they were even bigger favourites when they lost to Sri Lanka at the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who are now coached by England’s ex Chris Silverwood, have some dangerous players and can play with the freedom of the eliminated. It’s only a week since they reduced New Zealand to 15/3, although they went on to lose that game by 65 runs so I’m not sure what the moral of this particular story is.

It’s been a stop-start campaign for England, but their calm, authoritative victory over New Zealand on Tuesday was their best performance of the tournament by an outback mile. Jos Buttler had probably his best day as England captain, and Sam Curran continued to be one of the revelations of the tournament.

Ideally, England would like one or two of their batters to spend some quality time in the middle. Thirty-three batters have scored at least 100 runs at this World Cup, but none of them are English. Still, the most important thing is that, after that damaging defeat to Ireland, England are in control of their own destiny. And they don’t need to worry about net run-rate.

The match starts at 8am GMT, 7pm in Sydney, with the toss and team news due at about 7.30am