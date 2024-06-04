England’s T20 World Cup opener against Scotland abandoned due to rain

Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones piled the pressure on England in their T20 World Cup opener in Barbados before rain stepped in to spare the defending champions a difficult chase.

The neighbouring nations last played each other six years ago when the Scots sprung a seismic ODI upset in Edinburgh and a repeat looked to be in the offing thanks to an excellent display from the top-order pair.

Jos Buttler’s side, desperate to make a statement after their abject performance in the 50-over World Cup last year, failed to create a single clear-cut wicket-taking chance in a reduced 10-over innings as Munsey and Jones shared an unbeaten stand of 90.

England were left chasing an inflated mark of 109, with Scotland rewarded for a lack of dismissals, and it would have taken some formidable hitting to get across the winning line.

With no lack of top-order firepower they would have backed themselves to go close, but Scotland, who started the day as heavy underdogs, held the cards at halfway.

Munsey was one of six survivors from Scotland’s famous upset win in 2018 and he sparkled with 41 not out from 31 balls. He hit one sensational straight six off Adil Rashid, whose two overs went for 26, and also cleared the ropes with a pick up over square leg off Chris Jordan.

Jones, who only arrived in the Caribbean at the weekend having been retained until the last minute by his county employers Durham, hit an unbeaten 45 from 30.

He kick-started the innings just before the rain break, blazing Jordan out of the ground with a massive blow that smashed a solar panel on its way over the Greenidge and Haynes Stand.

He followed up with back-to-back fours, with Jordan leaking 15 from the over.

Scotland came off at 51 off 6.2 overs and hit another 39 from 22 balls after the restart.

Mark Wood, preferred to Reece Topley, hit 94mph and was the cheapest bowler on show with two overs for 11, while Jofra Archer’s first ever international at his hometown ground saw him send down two overs for 12.