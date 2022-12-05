England sweep past Senegal to set up last eight clash with France at World Cup

England advanced on Sunday night to the last eight at the World Cup following a clinical destruction of Senegal.

Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane scored in the final six minutes of the first-half to put Gareth Southgate’s side in control at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Jude Bellingham was instrumental in both goals. For the first, the 19-year-old surged down the left and cut back to Henderson who eased the ball into the net past the Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

For the second, Bellingham led the counterattack from the edge of his penalty area, brushing past defenders before releasing Phil Foden who spotted Kane unmarked on the right.

The England skipper, who had not scored in the tournament, ended his barren spell with a thumping drive.

Reward

The lead was ample reward for England’s possession and patience against the African champions who squandered two good opportunities before England got their eye in.

Mid way through the first-half, Krépin Diatta intercepted a poor pass out of defence from Harry Maguire. His cross led to a scramble in the goalmouth but Ismaila Sarr blazed over Jordan Pickford's crossbar from six metres out.

And five mintues later, Boulaye Dia forced a good save from Pickford.

"We had our chances to score and we didn't take them," rued Senegal boss Aliou Cissé.

"We came up against a very good England team who were strong in their challenges and we were far from what we're capable of.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Netherlands teach United States a lesson to reach last eight at Qatar World Cup

Qatar World Cup last-16: Knockout stages leave no more room for manoeuvre

Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 13 - Ghana and Uruguay die together