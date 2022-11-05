England survive Sri Lanka scare to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Ben Stokes saw England to a narrow victory over Sri Lanka (Getty Images)

England survived a late scare to beat Sri Lanka and book their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Needing only to win the match to reach the final four, England seemed on course for a comfortable victory at 75-0 chasing 142, before a series of wickets tumbled to put the game back in the balance.

It was left to Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes to carry England over the finish line with two balls and four wickets in hand, progressing through their Super 12s group with New Zealand and knocking out hosts Australia in the process.

Full report to follow...